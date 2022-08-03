How to Boost Testosterone: Complete Guide with Step by Step Instructions

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Testosterone is one of the most important male hormones in existence. This sex hormone is response for many parts of the male’s life including maintaining good sperm count, bone strength, ideal muscle mass, and much more.

Low testosterone symptoms include things like low libido, moodiness, and decline in muscle mass alongside increase in fat. Testosterone also plays a factor in your wellbeing since much research cites low testosterone to triggering anxiety and mood disorders in men.

With that being said, having too high of testosterone after learning how to boost testosterone could have potentially harmful side effects as well. That’s why we’re sharing some tips with a little guidance on how to boost testosterone complete guide with step by step instruction.

Sadly finding information that’s reliable on this topic is no easy feat. So while we’re sharing our guide to help boost testosterone, remember that you should always consult a doctor before trying certain practices such as taking a testosterone support supplement or boosting testosterone without having your levels checked by a professional.

Today we’ll share some tips on how to boost testosterone step-by-step instructions that feature lifestyle changes, diet changes, and other methods to help you increase testosterone and reduce those signs of low testosterone symptoms.

We hope that our guide below will help you determine some optimal ways to boost testosterone naturally so that you can feel more confident, reduce the low testosterone symptoms and live a healthier life again.

What is Testosterone and Why Do Men Need it?

This hormone is a male sex hormone which is also known as androgen. This is the number one hormone that gives males their sex characteristics: Sperm count, sex drive, erections, and so forth.

Testosterone plays a role in the physical development of your sexual organs. This will also help ensure your body type, voice, hairline, and other genetic factors are developed properly as you grow. While both men and women produce testosterone, women only make a small amount of testosterone compared to men.

The largest share of testosterone in males goes to their testicles, although there are different parts of the body that need testosterone, including your brain and some glands.

As you get older testosterone levels will decrease. This is quite common and happens to nearly every man out there. Some men notice differences in muscle mass, strength, and increased fat when their testosterone levels start to decline.

Scientific Ways to Boost Testosterone

Since normal testosterone levels in men can vary quite a bit, it’s hard to know which men need which levels. The average testosterone level for healthy men who aren’t obese would be within the 264 to 916 ng/dL range.

If you’re looking to learn how to boost testosterone complete guide with step by step instruction, then you’ll want to start with adjusting your daily life habits and other options that we will get into below. Not only will we share new habits to form, and lifestyle changes, but we’ll show you the best testosterone supplement to use.

Increase Daily Exercise Time

Increasing or adding exercise to your daily routine will significantly improve your body weight which will not only help boost testosterone, but help reduce your fat percent. This means getting a step closer to a healthy weight so perhaps your testosterone will start to slowly increase.

You’ll find that some research out there indicates that working out regularly can help increase testosterone production. We most certainly recommend any form of exercise but studies have shown free weights or weight machines are the most effective option for boosting testosterone levels.

With that being said, exercising daily has significant benefits all around such as being a healthier weight and gaining more strength in both bone and muscles. This can also increase your wellbeing and reduce the risk of certain diseases that unhealthy, overweight men are prone to getting.

Work on Removing Stress

Removing stress may sound like a difficult feat, but you can minimize it at first and slowly work on building a lifestyle that removes most of the stressors. Having too high levels of stress can mess up your immune function, heart health, and of course, sexual wellbeing.

The more stressed you are, the lower your sex drive is. Many of your stressful situations reduce the ability of your body to produce this sex hormone. When you start to minimize stress you’ll start to feel better and notice that your testosterone levels slowly go on the rise.

Research has shown that elevated levels of cortisol, the stress hormone as it's known, can decline the production of testosterone. So try to get those levels down and your testosterone levels should slowly increase.

There are a few options to help reduce stress in your life, such as:

Start meditating.

Stay active.

Develop good sleep habits.

Avoid things that trigger stress.

Create a Healthy Sleep Routine

Another way to boost testosterone is to create a healthy sleep routine. You’ll find that having an optimal sleep routine will help your body boost testosterone production so that your levels get boosted rather quickly.

Some studies show that 50-70 million American adults have a sleeping disorder of some sort. This means you may have a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep. That’s why we wanted to include creating a healthy sleep routine as part of one of the more natural options to boost testosterone.

Sleep issues are something that many men and women suffer from. You’ll want to reduce your alcohol, caffeine, and electronic time about two hours before bedtime. Speaking of bedtime, be sure to develop a pattern of going to sleep and waking up at the same time.

Try to Stay at a Healthy Weight

Men that are overweight or obese tend to have lower testosterone levels than their peers of a healthier weight. This means that you could have a reduction in the creation of testosterone because of your weight.

That’s why we highly suggest that you stay at a healthy weight by creating habits that will ultimately help you reduce the fat around your midsection and help increase muscle mass. The more muscle you have in place of fat, the high levels of testosterone your body will produce.

Another study showed that obesity in men has a direct correlation to lowered sexual desire and issues with erectile dysfunction. So, as you can see, staying at a healthy weight will help your body produce more testosterone while encouraging a healthier sex drive.

Consider Foods that Boost Testosterone

The internet is rife with information regarding "testosterone-boosting" foods, many of which lack credible study. Nonetheless, certain meals appear to have features that make them more testosterone-boosting than others. On its own, very few substances will elevate your testosterone levels significantly. Certain foods, on the other hand, can assist your body in producing testosterone as part of a healthy diet.

Prioritize the following foods and components to help maintain your body in an optimal testosterone-producing state:

Leafy green vegetables

Spinach and kale, for example, are high in magnesium. Magnesium insufficiency is prevalent and frequently linked to reduced testosterone levels, according to research.

Oysters

Oysters are high in zinc, a mineral that is essential for the production of testosterone and other hormones. Animal studies have shown that oysters and other shellfish may have an immediate impact on testosterone levels, although no human research has been conducted.

Legumes

Beans, chickpeas, and other lentils are all high in zinc, a key sex hormone. They're also packed with fiber, making them an ideal complement to your diet if overall health is important to you.

Beef

Beef is a wonderful source of important minerals such as vitamin D and zinc, both of which have been linked to testosterone production.

Fatty fish

Tuna and salmon, especially wild salmon, are excellent sources of vitamin D and protein. Vitamin D is important for testosterone synthesis as well as heart health. Tuna and salmon, particularly wild salmon, are rich in vitamin D as well as protein.

Consider Vitamins and Supplements to Boost Testosterone

Many testosterone boosters on the market are nothing more than marketing ploys, although a few vitamins and ingredients may truly assist to boost testosterone production and should be considered.

Vitamins and supplements that have been proved to enhance healthy testosterone levels include:

Vitamin D

Vitamin D may help to boost testosterone levels. Vitamin D supplements have been found in scientific research to assist men with increased testosterone levels, making them worth considering if you want to increase your testosterone level.

According to a review published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, men who took vitamin D supplements for a year had increased total, bioactive, and free testosterone levels when compared to males in a placebo group.

Vitamin D has a variety of additional advantages over and above its influence on testosterone. You may either obtain your vitamin D through a pill (as many people do if they live in low-sunlight regions) or by spending more time in the sun (which is an option if you live in a place with little sunshine).

Ashwagandha

Withania somnifera, also known as ashwagandha, is a plant that's commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine. It's also a popular testosterone-boosting natural supplement.

Two studies have investigated the connection between ashwagandha and testosterone. In one study, men aged 18 to 50 who took ashwagandha had an increase in muscle mass, strength, and testosterone levels.

Zinc

Zinc is an important mineral that affects immune health and metabolic function. Zinc has been shown to have a significant role in testosterone production, although study on its testosterone-boosting properties is limited.

Magnesium

Magnesium, like zinc, has been shown in studies to help boost testosterone levels if you have a magnesium deficit — an issue that affects around 10% to 30% of the population.

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

Dehydroepiandrosterone, or DHEA, is a natural hormone manufactured by the body. It's a precursor hormone that's used to make other male and female sex hormones.

Some studies have suggested that DHEA might help to boost testosterone levels in men. For example, one research found that when middle-aged males recovered from exercise, DHEA boosted free testosterone.

DHEA is a prohibited substance by WADA, so you must avoid this approach of increasing testosterone if you participate in sports.

There are plenty of other supplements such as fenugreek, tribulus, and D-aspartic acid that some men have used to boost testosterone.

The best deal is to try the above vitamins and supplements to see what helps you boost testosterone. Just be sure to have a doctor monitor the results of your T levels to know for sure if any option is working for you.

Stop Drinking Excessive Amounts of Alcohol

While a single drinking beer or glass of wine has not been found to have a significant impact on testosterone levels, alcohol use has been linked to low testosterone and other reproductive issues in men.

This is why if you drink alcohol frequently and have any signs of low testosterone deficiency, you may want to limit your intake.

This doesn't imply that you should quit drinking altogether. If you're a frequent drinker, aim for a moderate alcohol intake instead of quitting completely.

Review the Prescriptions You're On

Statins, for example, are a class of drugs that are commonly used to treat high cholesterol. Statins may contribute to lower testosterone levels in men.

It's critical to follow your doctor's orders when it comes to medication. However, if you're given one or more medicines and are concerned about how they'll impact your testosterone levels, it might be a good idea to have a short talk with your doctor about the side effects on testosterone.

If you have low testosterone, your doctor may request a blood test to determine whether or not you're afflicted.

How to Boost Testosterone: Complete Guide with Step by Step Instructions

So, now that you have some tips and ideas to boost testosterone. Let's focus on the step by step instruction part.

Here's what you need to do:

Sleep More

It has been said time and time again that sleep is important for health. But, did you know that it also plays a role in boosting testosterone? When you don't get enough sleep, your body produces less testosterone. So, aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Exercise

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to boost testosterone. When you exercise, your body releases a hormone called testosterone. This hormone helps to build muscle and increase strength. It also helps to improve your mood and energy levels.

Eat Healthy Foods

Eating healthy foods is important for overall health, but it also plays a role in boosting testosterone. Eating foods that are high in protein and healthy fats can help to increase testosterone levels. Some good examples of these kinds of foods include eggs, nuts, and fish.

Reduce Stress Levels

Stress can have a negative impact on your health, including your testosterone levels. When you're stressed, your body produces a hormone called cortisol. This hormone can have a negative impact on testosterone production. So, it's important to find ways to reduce stress in your life.

There are many other things that you can do to boost testosterone levels. But, these are some of the most effective methods. If you follow these steps, you should see an increase in your testosterone levels.

How long will it take for testosterone levels to get back to an optimal range?

It can take several weeks or even a few months for testosterone levels to return to an optimal range. In the meantime, there are things that can be done to help minimize the symptoms of low testosterone. Speak with your doctor about what options are available.

What is the fastest way to increase testosterone?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some men may see a more rapid increase in testosterone levels by taking supplemental testosterone, while others may find that lifestyle changes such as increasing their activity level or losing weight are more effective.

How do you train to increase testosterone?

There is no one specific way to train in order to increase testosterone levels. Some men find that weightlifting or other forms of resistance training are effective, while others may find that cardiovascular exercise is more beneficial. Speak with your doctor or a certified personal trainer to develop an effective workout routine for you.

Which exercise is best for testosterone?

There is no definitive answer to this question as different people will have different opinions. However, some exercises that may help increase testosterone levels include weightlifting, sprinting, and interval training. Additionally, eating a diet rich in protein and healthy fats can also be beneficial. Ultimately, the best way to find out which exercise is best for increasing testosterone is to experiment and see what works best for you.

Does testosterone increase size?

Testosterone is responsible for many things in the human body, including muscle growth. So, yes, testosterone can increase size. However, it’s important to note that there are many other factors that contribute to muscle growth, so simply increasing testosterone levels may not be enough on its own. For example, protein intake and weightlifting are also important for muscle growth.

What are the side effects of low testosterone?

The side effects of low testosterone can vary from person to person. Some men may experience fatigue, decreased sex drive, or depression. Others may notice a decrease in muscle mass or bone density.

What are the risks of testosterone therapy?

The risks of testosterone therapy vary depending on the individual. Some men may experience an increase in blood pressure or a worsening of sleep apnea. Others may have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

What are the benefits of taking Elm & Rye Testosterone support?

There are many benefits to taking an Elm & Rye Testosterone support supplement. First, it can help improve your energy levels and help you feel more alert and awake. Additionally, it can help increase your strength and stamina, as well as improve your sex drive. Finally, it can also help reduce anxiety and stress levels, and improve your overall mood.

What is the best time to take testosterone?

Again, there is no definitive answer to this question as different people will have different opinions. However, some experts recommend taking testosterone in the morning, as this is when levels of the hormone are typically at their highest. Additionally, it’s important to consult with a doctor before taking testosterone, as there can be potential side effects.

Final Thoughts

Testosterone has a major influence on your health and well-being, influencing everything from your sex drive to many aspects of your physical power.

There are various ways to boost your testosterone levels. As a result, it makes sense to desire to keep them high. The quality and quantity of your sleep, how frequently you exercise, the food you eat, and more all contribute to the production of testosterone by your body.

If you're concerned that your testosterone levels are insufficient, it's critical to consult with a doctor. Low testosterone, or "Low-T," is an actual medical condition that requires testing and treatment.