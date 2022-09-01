How Much Protein is Needed to Gain Muscle? Your Questions Answered

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Protein is an important nutrient for athletes and bodybuilders. It helps to repair muscle tissue and promote growth. But how much protein is needed to gain muscle? And where can you find high-quality protein sources? In this article, we will answer all of your questions about protein and muscle growth.

Best Protein to Gain Muscle

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement NOW Sports Optimum Nutrition Cellucor Whey Sport MomentousEssential Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder Vital Proteins

How much protein can you absorb at a time? That may be one of the most frequently asked questions in fitness and nutrition. To begin, let us clarify the issue. There is frequently a certain lack of clarity regarding what this entails.

In other words, you would have to eat an excessive amount of protein for your body to start eliminating it. In fact, it's possible to consume all the protein you need in one sitting.

A more accurate question would be “how much protein can the body use in a single meal for muscle-building?” The answer to this is slightly more complicated. Even if the protein from a meal has been digested, that does not mean that it will go towards creating new muscle mass.

Protein that is not used for energy or stored as glycogen (the storage form of carbohydrate) is typically excreted in urine. So, if you're eating more protein than your body needs for these functions, the excess will be eliminated.

The amount of muscle that can be built from a given amount of dietary protein varies depending on several factors. These include:

The amount of muscle mass you already have

How active you are

Your age

Your hormones

The quality of the protein you're consuming

If you're new to weightlifting and eating a moderate amount of protein, you can expect to build muscle at a rate of about 0.25 to 0.50 grams per pound of body weight per week. So, if you weigh 180 pounds and consume 200 grams of protein per day, you'll gain about 0.45 to 0.90 pounds (0.20 to 0.41 kilograms) of muscle each week--most of which will be in the form of glycogen storage.

If you're an experienced weightlifter who is eating a large amount of protein, you can gain muscle at a rate of about 0.50 to 0.75 grams per pound of body weight per week. So, if you weigh 200 pounds and consume 400 grams of protein per day, you'll gain about 0.50 to 0.75 pounds (0.23 to 0.34 kilograms) of muscle each week--again, mostly in the form of glycogen storage.

These are just general estimates, and your results may vary depending on the factors mentioned above. Now that we've answered how much protein you need to eat per day to gain muscle, let's look at how to get the most out of that protein.

To maximize muscle growth, you need to consume high-quality protein sources that are rich in the amino acids your body uses to build muscle tissue. The three most important amino acids for muscle building are leucine, isoleucine, and valine--collectively known as branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Protein sources that are high in BCAAs include eggs, beef, chicken, fish, and dairy products. If you're vegan or allergic to these foods, you can get BCAAs from supplements.

In addition to protein, you need to consume enough calories and carbohydrates to support muscle growth. Eating a high-protein diet without enough calories and carbs will result in weight loss, not muscle gain.

How many calories and carbs you need depends on your activity level, weight, and muscle-building goals. If you're trying to gain muscle mass, aim for at least 0.50 grams of carbs per pound of body weight (110 grams for a 200-pound person).

You should also eat more calories than you're currently eating to support muscle growth. A general rule of thumb is to consume an extra 250-500 calories per day above what you need to maintain your weight. This will help you gain 0.50 to one pound (0.23 to 0.45 kilograms) of muscle per week.

Why does your body need protein to gain muscle?

A protein is a unique type of molecule that contains elements called amino acids in the body. Consider amino acids to be the "building blocks" of proteins, and you'll see what I'm talking about.

Protein molecules are now known to exist in a far wider range of forms and functions than ever before, from the replication and repair of DNA to cellular signaling (insulin is one example).

A number of amino acids are required for the construction of “muscle proteins” (protein molecules that our muscles are composed of) (these are known as "essential" amino acids).

Your body ingests protein from the food you eat, and then breaks down those molecules into amino acids. These aminos are used to build new proteins for your biological needs. Your body needs amino acids to build and fix muscles, so if you don't eat enough protein, your muscle growth will be stunted.

It's crucial to remember that even if you don't work out, your body still needs protein. Remember that every day cells die and are regenerated--and this process requires amino acids.

When you work out, however, the body requires even more amino acids to repair damaged muscle fibers and expand them. This is why athletes must consume a high-protein diet in order to achieve their peak potential.

Why should you eat more protein if you want to gain muscle?

If you're not getting enough protein, your body will take it from your muscles. This is because the amino acids in protein are needed for other vital processes in the body and muscle tissue is the last place your body will look to get them.

In order to make sure that your body has all the amino acids it needs, you need to consume enough protein. The amount of protein you need depends on a number of factors, including your weight, your activity level, and your muscle-building goals.

If you're not sure how much protein you need, there are a number of online calculators that can help you figure it out. Just enter your weight and activity level and they'll do the rest. You can also talk to a registered dietitian or your doctor to get more specific recommendations.

What are the best sources of protein?

There are a lot of different opinions on this, but generally speaking, animal sources of protein are going to be the most complete. This is because they contain all of the essential amino acids your body needs.

Some of the best sources of animal protein include lean meats like chicken and turkey, fish, eggs, and dairy products. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you can get all the amino acids your body needs from plant-based sources like beans, legumes, quinoa, seitan, and tempeh.

It's also important to remember that you don't need to get all of your protein from food. If you're struggling to meet your protein needs through diet alone, there are a number of protein supplements on the market that can help you hit your target.

Protein powders, bars, and shakes are all convenient ways to get the extra protein you need. Just be sure to read the labels carefully and choose products that are low in sugar and calories.

What's the best way to increase protein to gain muscle?

If you're not getting enough protein, the best way to increase your intake is through diet. Start by adding more high-protein foods to your meals and snacks. Good options include lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

If you're having trouble meeting your protein needs through diet alone, you can also supplement with protein powders, bars, or shakes. Just be sure to choose products that are low in sugar and calories.

What form of protein is best to gain muscle?

There is a lot of debate on this topic, but the truth is that there is no one "best" form of protein. It's more important to focus on getting enough protein than it is to worry about the form it comes in.

That said, some people prefer to get their protein from whole food sources like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy. Others find it easier to meet their needs with protein powders, bars, or shakes.

If you're having trouble meeting your protein needs through diet alone, supplements can be a convenient way to increase your intake. Just be sure to choose products that are low in sugar and calories.

What types of protein are available to buy in supplement form?

There are a lot of different protein supplements on the market, but some of the most popular include whey, casein, soy, and pea protein.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is a milk-based protein that's easy to digest and has a high bioavailability. Casein protein is also milk-based, but it's slower to digest and has a lower bioavailability.

Casein Protein

Soy Protein

Soy protein is derived from soybeans and is a good option for vegetarians and vegans. Pea protein is derived from peas and is also a good option for vegetarians and vegans.

There are also a number of plant-based protein powders made from ingredients like rice, hemp, and pumpkin seed. These can be a good option for people who are allergic to milk or soy.

What is the best time of day to take protein supplements?

There is no one "best" time of day to take protein supplements. It's more important to make sure you're getting enough protein throughout the day than it is to worry about when you take your supplements.

That said, some people find it helpful to take their protein supplements first thing in the morning or immediately after their workout. This can help ensure that you're getting enough protein to support muscle growth and recovery.

How to Choose the Best Protein to Gain Muscle

When it comes to choosing the best protein to gain muscle, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind:

Ingredients

When choosing a protein supplement, be sure to read the ingredients list carefully. The best protein supplements will be made with high-quality ingredients and will be low in sugar and calories.

Some of the most popular protein supplements on the market include whey, casein, soy, and pea protein. All of these proteins have their own unique benefits and drawbacks.

Digestibility

The digestibility of a protein refers to how easily it is broken down and absorbed by the body. Some proteins are more easily digested than others.

Bioavailability

The bioavailability of a protein refers to how much of it is actually available for use by the body. Some proteins have a higher bioavailability than others.

Is more protein better to gain muscle?

More protein is not necessarily better when it comes to gaining muscle. In fact, consuming more protein than your body needs can actually be detrimental to your health.

The best way to ensure you're getting enough protein is to focus on eating a variety of high-quality protein-rich foods and supplementing with a protein powder if needed.

What are the side effects of taking too much protein?

Taking too much protein can lead to a number of side effects, including weight gain, increased fat storage, and kidney damage. If you're concerned about taking too much protein, be sure to speak with a doctor or registered dietitian before starting any supplement regimen.

Protein is an important nutrient for gaining muscle, but it's not the only one. Be sure to focus on getting enough calories and carbohydrates as well. And don't forget to stay hydrated! Drinking plenty of water will help your body flush out any excess protein and prevent dehydration.

Now that you know more about how much protein is needed to gain muscle your questions answered, it’s time to elaborate in further detail on the top protein supplements to gain muscle:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Formulated with only the most vital components, this unique combination may assist you to bulk up, build muscle, increase endurance, and more.

Did you know that there are 9 amino acids? Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. They support many vital roles in your body, including growth, hormone creation, and neurotransmitter formation. You can find them largely in protein-based foods such as meat, fish, and soy products.

2. NOW Sports

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Whey Protein Isolate is a high-quality protein that is bioavailable and easily digested. Whey protein contains naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids (BCAA's). NOW Whey Protein Isolate is great for athletes who require high levels of energy.

Whey protein has the greatest biological value (BV) of any protein source, with a greater essential amino acid content than beef, milk, casein, or soy. Whey protein is also very low in lactose content. NOW® Sports uses only the highest quality whey protein concentrate that has been filtered to remove almost all of the fat, sugars, and other unwanted components.

Athletes require more protein than sedentary people because they break down muscle tissue during exercise. The amino acids in whey protein provide the building blocks needed to support muscle tissue.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Gold Standard 100% Whey™ is the world's best-selling whey protein. It delivers 24 g of whey protein, has 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), and provides glutamine and precursors. With Gold Standard 100% Whey, you can be assured that you're getting the highest quality whey protein. Whey protein is considered to have the highest biological value (BV) of any protein source - superior in essential amino acid content to beef, milk, casein or soy.

Gold Standard 100% Whey provides 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are used by athletes for muscle tissue repair and rebuilding. Glutamine, the most abundant amino acid in muscle tissue, is also included.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Image courtesy Cellucor

If you’re ready to take your workout results to the next level, you need a quality protein supplement that can help you achieve your fitness goals. Cellucor Whey Sport is a great-tasting whey protein powder that provides all the benefits of whey in a convenient, easy-to-mix formula.

Cellucor Whey Sport is a high-quality whey protein powder that contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle and recover from exercise. Each serving of Cellucor Whey Sport provides 24 grams of protein, which is perfect for athletes who are looking to improve their workout results.

In addition to its high protein content, Cellucor Whey Sport also contains 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are essential for muscle growth and recovery. Glutamine is also included to help support your immune system and promote a healthy gut.

5. Momentous Essential

Image courtesy Momentous

If you’re looking for a high-quality protein powder that can help you reach your fitness goals, look no further than Momentous Essential Protein. Momentous Essential Protein is a great-tasting whey protein powder that contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle and recover from exercise.

Each serving of Momentous Essential Protein provides 24 grams of protein, which is perfect for athletes who are looking to improve their workout results. In addition to its high protein content, Momentous Essential Protein also contains 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are essential for muscle growth and recovery.

Glutamine is also included to help support your immune system and promote a healthy gut. Momentous Essential Protein is also low in lactose and fat, making it a perfect choice for those who are looking for a quality protein powder that is easy on the stomach.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

If you’re looking for a quality vegan protein powder that can help you reach your fitness goals, look no further than Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder is a great-tasting protein powder that contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle and recover from exercise.

Each serving of Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder provides 24 grams of protein, which is perfect for athletes who are looking to improve their workout results. In addition to its high protein content, Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder also contains 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are essential for muscle growth and recovery.

Glutamine is also included to help support your immune system and promote a healthy gut. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder is also certified organic, non-GMO, and free from dairy, soy, and gluten.

7. Vital Proteins

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

If you’re looking for a quality protein powder that can help you reach your fitness goals, look no further than Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is a great-tasting protein powder that contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle and recover from exercise.

Each serving of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides provides 24 grams of protein, which is perfect for athletes who are looking to improve their workout results. In addition to its high protein content, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides also contains 80% daily value of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are essential for muscle growth and recovery.

Glutamine is also included to help support your immune system and promote a healthy gut. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is also low in calories and fat, making it a perfect choice for those who are looking for a quality protein powder that is easy on the stomach.