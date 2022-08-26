How Much CBD Oil Should You Take For Pain?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you suffer from chronic pain? This ailment is probably more common than you think. The CDC reports that around 20.4% of all adults in the United States suffer from this condition. Nearly 40% of those adults suffer from high-impact chronic pain. Other people have short-term pain after an injury or surgery.

Drug companies have developed tons of anti-inflammatory and pain management medications. Surveys conducted between 2015 and 2018 have shown that around 10.7% of adults use at least one pain management medication in any given month. Unfortunately, pain management drugs have a number of downsides. For example, they can cause liver damage and other problems if taken for extended periods.

Many people would prefer to use natural alternatives to treat chronic pain instead. One option is to use CBD oil.

You should learn more about CBD oil before taking it for pain management. While it can be an effective treatment, you need to use it responsibly. Some critical information is discussed below, including an overview of CBD oil and the dosage guidelines for using it as a pain management treatment.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD is shorthand for cannabidiol, which is a natural chemical found in hemp plants. CBD is not a psychoactive chemical like THC, which is another cannabinoid found in marijuana plants.

CBD was illegal until the federal government passed the 2018 Farm Bill. This new bill made CBD products legal, as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC content.

The FDA has approved CBD to treat epilepsy. However, recent research suggests that it can also help with various other health problems. For example, scientists believe it might help with pain management, diabetes, schizophrenia, anxiety, and Alzheimer’s. The research on using CBD to treat these conditions is still in its infancy. Nevertheless, the results are very encouraging so far.

You can use CBD in a variety of different ways. The most common way to consume CBD is with CBD oils. CBD oils contain CBD that has been extracted from hemp. They may also include many other ingredients, including MCT oil to improve absorption, additional cannabinoids for an entourage effect, and natural or artificial flavors.

Some CBD oils contain THC content, while others do not. Both THC and THC-free CBD oils are popular for different reasons.

Can CBD Oil Help Treat Pain?

CBD has only been legal for a few years. Therefore, researchers still have not had enough time to thoroughly study the effects that it has on our physical and mental health. Nevertheless, a growing body of research indicates that CBD can help treat many health problems. One of the biggest reasons people use CBD is to treat pain.

One 2020 study showed that CBD was very effective for treating chronic pain. The authors stated that there is insufficient research to show whether it can treat underlying chronic diseases. However, head author Donovan Argueta from the University of California at Irvine states that the research is encouraging for people with chronic pain disorders.

Researchers are still trying to understand the causal relationship between CBD use and decreased pain. However, they believe it can interact with neurotransmitters and affect endocannabinoid receptor activity. There is also evidence that it can help reduce inflammation.

More research is necessary to fully understand the exact reason CBD appears to help with pain management. However, there is strong evidence to suggest it is an effective therapy for both chronic and short-term pain.

How Much CBD Oil Should You Take to Treat Pain?

One of the most important things you need to do when using CBD to treat pain is to determine the ideal dose. Unfortunately, you might find it is difficult to determine the right dose when you are just getting started taking it for the first time. The problem is that there are many different factors that you have to consider, such as your body weight, the condition that you are trying to treat, the strength of the CBD oil, and the unique physiology of your body.

Some experts suggest that you should take between 0.2 and 0.7 mg of CBD for every pound of your body weight. Others suggest that you should not take more than 40 mg when just starting, regardless of your weight.

The good news is that CBD appears to be highly safe, even in large doses. Researchers have tested the safety of CBD in humans in quantities as high as 2,500 mg. So far, the research suggests that CBD is safe even at these doses.

However, you might still experience unpleasant side effects, especially if you take too much. Therefore, it is still a good idea to try to take a moderate dose and gradually increase it until you have the desired benefits.

So, What Is the Best CBD Dose for New Users?

The most common recommendation is that you should use 0.2 mg of CBD for every pound of your body weight when you are first getting started. Therefore, if you weigh 150 pounds, you can use a starting dose of 30 mg of CBD. Then, you can slowly increase the dose if you aren’t experiencing the benefits that you are looking for. You should be able to take a dose as high as 105 mg at this body weight, but you have to pay attention to side effects and decrease the amount if you feel they are excessive.

How Much CBD Oil Should You Take to Get the Desired Dose?

Once you have determined how many milligrams of CBD you want to take, you have to figure out how many drops of CBD oil you will need.

You will need to look at the concentration of the CBD oil, which can vary tremendously between manufacturers or even CBD oils produced by the same brand. For example, some CBD oils might have only 17 mg of CBD in every milliliter, while others might have 60 mg or more.

This will help you calculate the number of milliliters of CBD oil that you will need to take to get your desired dose. For example, if you have decided that you need 30 mg of CBD and are using a CBD oil with a concentration of 60 mg of CBD per milliliter, then you will need to take half of a milliliter to get the desired dose.

Next, you will need to take the dropper that comes with your CBD oil. There are usually around 20 drops in a milliliter. Therefore, you would need to take ten drops of CBD oil to consume half of a milliliter of CBD oil.

How Do You Increase Your Dose to Get the Intended Benefits?

The recommendations listed above are for new CBD users. You will be starting at the lowest possible therapeutic dose. Therefore, you might not get the intended benefits right away.

You should generally wait around a week before considering increasing your dose. This is because your body might need time to start feeling better, and you can’t always account for other variables if you are still feeling excessive pain.

If you have not reached a therapeutic dose within a week, you might want to try increasing your amount by 0.1-0.2 mg of CBD for every pound of your body weight. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of calculating the ideal dose, you can try adding an extra 10 mg. This recommendation should be reasonable for most people.

You can gradually increase your dose every week until you get the desired benefits. However, it is important to be realistic with your expectations. It is possible that no amount of CBD oil will entirely eliminate your pain. Your goal should be to find the dose that will manage your pain as much as possible.

You should speak with a doctor before increasing your dose beyond 0.7 mg for every pound you weigh. While CBD is generally safe, it still has some uncomfortable side effects. You should also make sure that it won’t interact with any other medications that you are taking.

You might also want to consider reducing your dose if the side effects are too much. Common side effects are diarrhea, irritability, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and fatigue.

Best CBD Oils for Pain Relief

As the research cited above indicates, CBD oil can be beneficial for people trying to manage chronic or temporary pain. However, some lines of CBD oil work much better than others. You want to make an educated decision when purchasing CBD to treat pain or any other health problem.

Some of the best lines of CBD oil are listed below.

Penguin is one of the most reputable CBD manufacturers in the country. Their broad-spectrum CBD oil does not contain any THC. It is made with entirely organically grown hemp from Oregon.

You can choose from five delicious flavors: natural, mint, strawberry, citrus, and cookies and cream. The CBD oil is also sold in five different strengths. You can purchase 250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,500 mg or 5,000 mg bottles.

In addition to using high-quality hemp extracts and delicious natural flavors, their CBD oil also contains MCT oil and terpenes. This carefully formulated tincture has many exceptional benefits for people struggling with pain or other health problems.

Everest is one of the leading manufacturers of delta-8 products. This company is top-rated among customers looking for products containing THC.

Everest sells a highly potent line of Delta-8 THC oils. These 1,000 mg oils are produced with organically grown hemp. They do not contain any GMOs and have a tasty mint flavor.

Delta-8 THC is highly effective and works quickly. Therefore, THC oil is a top choice for anyone trying to manage their pain.

Broad Spectrum Fruit Punch Tincture by Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries is a delicious CBD oil with a strong fruit punch flavor. The CBD oil was developed to help promote relaxation and focus, but it also helps treat pain.

This tincture contains 500 mg of CBD in every bottle. It also has a rich supply of vitamin B12 and D3. The oil absorbs quickly, so you don’t have to wait long to get results.

In addition to offering an excellent product, Sunday Scaries provides excellent customer support. They also provide a 100% money-back guarantee and same-day shipping.

Water-Soluble Full Spectrum Cbd Oil from American Shaman

American Shaman is a lesser-known CBD manufacturer. However, they have some very high-quality full spectrum CBD oils. For example, one of their CBD oils is water soluble and has 300 mg of CBD per bottle.

This CBD oil comes in several flavors that you won’t find almost anywhere else. You can purchase cherry limeade, piña colada, lemon, grape and natural hemp.

The unique flavors are one of the main selling points of this CBD oil. However, it also offers excellent relief for people with mild to moderate pain. People also take the CBD oil to treat anxiety and sleep disorders.

American Shaman states that they made their CBD oil water soluble to give customers more flexibility with consuming it. They can easily mix their CBD oil in other drinks rather than consuming it with a dropper.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil by Absolute Nature CBD

Absolute Nature CBD is a manufacturer of organic CBD products. All of their CBD oils are made with full spectrum extracts.

One of the most popular products that they produce is a full spectrum tincture with 1000 mg of CBD per vial. This tincture is eco-friendly and certified USDA organic, because it is made with natural whole plant extracts. It also contains MCT oil to improve absorption.

The CBD oil is very potent and works quickly. Many customers report that it is highly effective for treating pain.

This CBD oil is independently tested by third-party laboratories. You can find the Certificate of Analysis on the company website.

Full Spectrum Tincture by FabCBD

FabCBD is a manufacturer of premium CBD oil. This company sells organic CBD oil‘s made from full spectrum extracts.

These CBD oils contain small amounts of THC. However, they have less than the limit imposed under the 2018 Farm Bill, so they are legal under federal and most state laws.

FabCBD offers plenty of variety for customers that want to customize their CBD experience. You can purchase CBD oil in berry, citrus, mint, vanilla, and natural flavors. You can also buy 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,200 mg, and 2,400 mg strength vials.

These products are entirely organic. They do not contain any GMOs or pesticides. In addition to CBD, they are also a rich source of other helpful cannabinoids and terpenes.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture from Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals is a company that prides itself on making high-quality CBD oils available to people that need them the most. Veterans, people with long-term disabilities and people with limited incomes can receive discounts of up to 60% on their products.

Lazarus Naturals sells a number of Full spectrum CBD oil tinctures. These CBD oils are highly potent and offer excellent pain relief. Most of their bottles contain 3000 mg of CBD. Therefore, you will receive 50 mg of CBD in every milliliter that you consume.

You can purchase CBD oil from this company in a number of unique flavors, such as mango pineapple, and chocolate mint. They are also made with other high-quality ingredients, such as MCT oil to improve absorption.

Their products are tested by third-party laboratories. You can find a link to the lab results for each product on its webpage.

Holmes Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Holmes Organics is a producer of high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD products. Their products are highly recommended because they provide quick results.

This brand is best for customers looking for mild or moderate doses of CBD. You can purchase bottles with either 450 mg or 900 mg of CBD. Since this is a broad-spectrum CBD oil, it does not contain any THC.

The CBD oil is unflavored. However, you can mix it with food or beverages to improve the taste.

All products by Holmes Organics are tested by third-party laboratories. You can find the results on the company website.

You will receive a 30-day risk-free trial and free shipping with your purchase.

CBD Isolate by Medterra

Medterra is a CBD manufacturer that prides itself on its commitment to customer satisfaction. In addition to offering high-quality products, they provide many generous discounts and rewards for repeat customers.

Medterra sells a very popular CBD isolate tincture. This CBD oil is made with only two ingredients: CBD isolate and MCT oil. You can purchase this tincture in strains of 500 mg, 1,000 mg, and 3,000 mg bottles. It does not contain any flavors, but can be mixed with beverages or food to make it more palatable.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil by Purekana

Purekana produces excellent CBD products with organically grown hemp from Kentucky. They sell a highly popular spectrum CBD oil that has received many awards from different organizations.

The CBD company uses a CO2 extraction process to produce its CBD oils. This helps them create CBD products with exceptional quality.

Purekana offers its CBD oil in five tasty flavors: natural, vanilla, mint, citrus, and fruity pebbz. The last flavor tastes like fruity pebbles cereal!

You can also purchase CBD oil in 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1,000 mg strength vials. Therefore, Purekana is an excellent CBD company for customers looking for mild or moderate strength CBD oils.

Full Spectrum Hemp Elixir by Ojai Energetics

Ojai Energetics is a CBD company dedicated to producing innovative CBD products that few other companies can match. One of their most unique products is a full spectrum hemp elixir.

This is one of the few CBD tinctures that is water soluble and 100% organic. Most customers state that they can experience the benefits of this product in 30 seconds. Most other products require up to half an hour to take effect.

Ojai Energetics also states that their product is far more absorbent than most other brands. As a result, customers can take 250 mg of CBD with their water-soluble elixir and get the same benefits from a 5,000 mg dose from most products made by their competitors.

CBD Oil Can Be an Excellent Alternative To Pain Relievers

Many people suffer from chronic pain due to injuries they have sustained or ongoing illnesses. A substantial number of people with this condition use anti-inflammatory or other pain-relieving medications.

If you are tired of using over-the-counter or prescription pain relievers, you might want to use CBD oil instead. Many high-quality CBD oils on the market can help manage pain.

However, you must choose the correct dose and use a high-quality CBD oil. Hopefully, the information provided above will help you make those determinations.