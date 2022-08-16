How long does the Delta 8 high last?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If it’s your first time trying delta 8, chances are that you have all sorts of questions. You may be wondering how the cannabinoid interacts with the brain, what the high feels like, and how long the high lasts. You may also be wondering how delta 8 will make you feel and what product will provide the best experience.

Since the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law, hemp and hemp-derivatives were legalized at the federal level (although state laws may differ so it's always best to check before ordering). With continued advances in the industry, there’s modern technology that allows delta 8 to be extracted from hemp plants.

Delta 8 is one of the best cannabinoids to try if you’re interested in a natural compound that has similar effects of cannabis without the need to buy marijuana. If you want to learn the ins and outs of delta 8, including what the high feels like and how long it lasts, you’ve come to the right place.

How Delta 8 interacts with the brain

Delta 8 THC is very similar to delta 9 THC. The only difference is the molecular structure, which impacts how the compound interacts in the body. While both activate the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the effects aren’t the same.

CB2 receptors deal with the physiological responses to cannabinoids when they’re introduced into the body. On the other hand, interactions with the CB1 receptors are what cause a psychoactive experience, better known as “the high.”

However, because delta 8 doesn’t interact as strongly with CB1 receptors, the high is much less intense when compared to delta 9. Delta 9 is more likely to overstimulate CB1 receptors, which can cause anxiety and even paranoia.

What does the Delta 8 high feel like?

While everyone reacts differently to delta 8, there are some things you can expect after taking a tincture or chewing a gummy infused with the compound. When taking delta 8, you can expect things like:

Relaxation and tranquility

A feeling of euphoria

Uplifted mood

Increased body awareness

Others who have taken delta 8 have also reported that the cannabinoid makes them feel calm, mellow, and relaxed. You may even find that delta 8 improves focus and energy, making you more productive throughout the day.

While there’s still a lot to learn about delta 8, research indicates that the compound has appetite-stimulating, antiemetic, anxiolytic, and even neuroprotective properties.

This means that delta 8 can be used to reduce nausea, vomiting, and pain. It can also help to restore a healthy appetite and to protect cells and tissue in the brain.

As discussed earlier, taking delta 8 will cause you to experience intoxicating effects. But, the effects won’t make you incapacitated. Most people are able to take delta 8 and continue performing their everyday tasks.

However, when trying delta 8 for the first time, it’s important to do so in a safe space. You don’t want to be at work or driving when taking a delta 8 product for the first time. It’s best to be at home so that you can experience the high while ensuring you’re taking a safe, reasonable amount.

Does Delta 8 have side effects?

For most people, the delta 8 high is mellow and relaxing. However, this assumes that the user is taking a moderate amount. Taking too much delta 8 can cause a wide range of side effects. The good news is that they’re mostly mild and are rarely dangerous or life-threatening.

Some of the most common side effects associated with consuming too much delta 8 include:

Dry mouth

Red eyes

Dizziness

Increased heart rate

Fatigue

Impaired coordination

Reduced motor control

Inability to fall asleep

Confusion and/or paranoia

If you experience any of these side effects, it’s best to stop using delta 8 altogether. Once you resume usage, lower the dosage, which greatly minimizes the risk. If you’re a new delta 8 user, it’s best to start with a small amount and slowly increase the dose until you find your sweet spot.

How long does the Delta 8 high last?

While the high from delta 8 takes longer to kick in when compared to other cannabinoids, the effects tend to last much longer. The onset and duration depends on several variables, including the dosage and consumption method. Also, your tolerance levels can play a role. If you’ve used delta 8 or delta 9 in the past, you may have a high tolerance to THC altogether. This likely means that you’ll need a higher dose to experience the full effects of the compound.

What should first time delta 8 users know?

Caution is a must when trying delta 8 for the first time. A new user is anyone who has never tried cannabis or any form of THC. As with any new product, low and slow dosing is best.

Ideally, new users should start with a 5 or 10 mg dose. The amount can be slowly increased until you find a dose that gives you the delta 8 experience that you want. Trial and error is the only way to figure out your sweet spot.

Though it can be tempting, don’t make the mistake of taking a high dose as a new user. Doing so greatly increases the risk of experiencing all of the bad side effects that will have the opposite effect than what you originally sought.

What’s the best way to try Delta 8?

There are many different ways to experience delta 8. At the end of the day, it comes down to your personal preference and what you’re looking to get from the compound. As delta 8 continues to grow in popularity, there’s a growing number of products available on the market. While delta 8 sourced from hemp plants is legal, it’s important to note that there are plenty of illegal products that have made it onto store shelves and online stores.

This is why it’s so important to only use delta 8 products from a brand that you can trust. Since there are so many products to choose from, it can be hard to know what’s safe and effective and what isn’t.

While you could spend hours researching products, our team has done all of the hard work for you. If you’re ready to try delta 8, you want the best experience possible. This starts with a safe and high quality product.

Keep reading to learn about the best delta 8 products available on the market today.

Top 10 delta products to try

We’ve come up with a list of the top 10 tried and true delta 8 products. Each of these products are sold by brands that are trusted and well-known in the industry.

If you're looking for delta 8 products that will help you relax while giving you relief from everyday life stressors, Everest is just the brand for you.

Everest offers a growing variety of delta 8 products, including gummies, oil, and more. Each of these products are made using delta 8 that's extracted from high-grade and naturally grown hemp. Everest gummies are available in three delicious flavors (blue raspberry, watermelon, and peach) while their oil is flavored like fresh blueberries.

Everest delta 8 products are non-GMO, vegan, and designed to provide the best experience possible.

Say goodbye to stress and worries with Planet Delta delta 8 gummies. These delicious edibles are formulated to help you feel like you're on top of the world. Each jar offers yummy flavored chews, including watermelon, blue raspberry, and peach. Each gummy contains 20 mg of high quality delta 8 THC to give you a mellow, relaxing high.

Planet Delta gummies are made using delta 8 that's sourced from high quality hemp grown throughout the U.S. Plants are grown using clean farming practices, which means you don't have to worry about harmful chemicals like pesticides or GMOs.

Planet Delta gummies are vegan, which makes them suitable for any lifestyle.

3. Delta Remedys

Reach your peak and experience an enjoyable high with Delta Remedys. This brand is dedicated to producing and distributing high quality delta 8 products, including edibles and oils. Their ring gummies are available in yummy flavors like watermelon, peach, and apple. Each gummy contains 25 mg of full spectrum delta 8 to give you the relief you want.

If you prefer tinctures, Delta Remedys also offers a 1,000 mg oil. This premium oil is made with 100% all-natural ingredients that are safe for consumption.

What's nice about buying from Delta Remedys is that each of their products undergo thorough testing for safety, quality, potency, and purity. This means that you can eat their gummies or use their tincture with total peace of mind.

4. Chill Plus

Chill Plus offers a full range of delta 8 products, including gummies, edibles, concentrates, and more. Experience heavenly relaxation that removes all of your stress and worries so that you can make the most of your days (and nights!).

Chill Plus offers gummy squares, which are available in a tropical mix or fruity mix. The brand also offers delta 8-infused chocolate. Talk about a deliciously relaxing night cap.

If you prefer vape oil or tinctures, Chill Plus offers those products as well. Vapes are available in many yummy flavors, including pineapple, mango kush, grape, and others.

5. Otter Space

Utopia awaits you with delta 8 products from Otterspace. This brand offers a premium collection of quality delta 8 gummies. Otterspace is all about crafting properly dosed products that provide a peaceful, enjoyable journey.

Otterspace products are always made with the highest quality standards. Delta 8 and other cannabinoids are derived from top notch hemp grown in the U.S. Products are also made using all-natural ingredients and don't contain any fillers, preservatives, or other harmful compounds.

These products are also lab certified. They undergo two rounds of third-party testing to confirm quality, purity, and the existence of contaminants.

6. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is a well-known and trusted company in the hemp industry. One of their latest creations is their delta 8 THC full spectrum oil. This tincture is made with whole-plant extract, which includes all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes.

What's unique about this company is their proprietary genetics, which enable NuLeaf Naturals to create a whole plant hemp extract that has a high concentration of delta 8 THC. The extract is also rich in other cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBN, CBG, and others. These cannabinoids work synergistically to create what's known as the entourage effect.

NuLeaf Naturals delta 8 oil may help with improving sleep quality and quantity while also reducing pain and anxiety.

7. Area 52

Area 52 sells delta 8 tinctures, gummies, and even honey! Tinctures are available in natural and vanilla flavors. If you prefer something more fruity, try the delta 8 gummies, which are available in a medley of delicious flavors, including strawberry, pineapple, and green apple.

Area 52 doesn't cut any corners at any point in the process of creating their delta 8 products. The brand makes premium-grade extracts that aren't loaded with toxic chemicals like mercury, butane, lead, and others. Instead, Area 52 products are clean and clear.

With these delta 8 products, you'll feel relaxed, sharp, and focused.

8. Summit THC

When it comes to purity, taste, and effects, Summit THC hits the nail on the head. Their delta 8 gummies are infused with high quality extract that is formulated to enhance your mood while delivering a fantastic vibe. Each gummy offers 25 mg of delta 8, which is more than plenty to provide the experience you're looking for.

Summit THC delta 8 gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and will give you full-bodied, weighted type of high. These delicious chews are available in a variety of flavors, including mango, blue raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon.

Summit THC gummies are tested by a third-party lab for safety and purity. These products don't contain any harmful compounds, including solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, or microbials.

9. Delta Effex

You're sure to find quality products from Delta Effex. This brand sells a wide range of delta 8 items that are made using top of the line extracts and other natural ingredients to provide the relief and experience that you seek.

Try their sour hibiscus delta 8 gummies for a chewy sweet and sour treat. Or if you want something super quick and convenient, their premium delta 8 THC shot is sure to do the trick. No matter your preferred consumption method, Delta Effex has a product for you.

10. TRĒ House

TRĒ House specializes in delta 8 gummies as well as pens. All of their products are made using high quality ingredients, including top notch cannabinoid extracts and flavors that will have you feeling nothing short of amazing. Enjoy a tropical vacation in your mouth with their paradise-inspired delta 8 gummies. Chew your way to serenity and relaxation! TRĒ House undergo rigorous third-party testing, which means that you can use their delta 8 products with total confidence.

Is delta 8 safe?

When dosed properly, yes, delta 8 is very safe. As discussed earlier, new delta 8 users should always start with a low dosage and slowly increase the amount over the span of a few days or weeks. This way you can ease into the high without overdoing it.

Taking too much delta 8 greatly increases the risk of negative side effects. Remember, too much of a good thing can turn bad! However, it’s important to note that a product’s safety is highly dependent on how it’s manufactured. Because the industry lacks oversight and regulation, there’s always the risk that a product could be advertised as being safe, even if it isn’t tested and confirmed by a third-party lab.

This is why you only want to buy delta 8 products from a brand that you can trust. Each of the 10 companies that we highlighted above provide safe, high quality products that will offer the experience that you want.

Whether you want to use delta 8 for pain relief or to give you an uplifted mood, your experience all comes down to the quality of the product. Since safety should be your main concern, buying from a reputable company is a must.

How long does delta 8 stay in your system?

Now that you know the ins and outs of what the delta 8 high feels like and how long it lasts, you may be wondering how long the compound stays in your system. While there isn’t much research to scientifically confirm how long delta 8 stays in your system after ingestion, it’s thought that the time is quite similar to delta 9.

Generally, THC remains in the blood for up to 36 hours after ingestion and in the saliva for up to 48 hours. For some people, THC remains detectable for up to a month, if not longer!

Will delta 8 show up on a drug test?

If you are subject to regular drug testing by your employer, you’ll want to steer clear of delta 8 products. Chances are that delta 8 will show up on a drug test. This is because standard drug test panels check for THC metabolites, compounds that aren’t just specific to delta 9.

There are various factors, such as metabolism and body fat percentage, which impact the body’s ability to completely process, metabolize, and remove all traces of delta 8 THC. For some, delta 8 can remain detectable in their urine for a month or more after ingestion.

The more frequently you use delta 8, the longer it will take to be completely eliminated from your body. This means that a new user who tries delta 8 for the first time will have THC-free urine much sooner than a frequent user.

Final thoughts

Making the decision to try delta 8 THC can be life-changing. Whether you’re using the cannabinoid for pain relief, to get better sleep, or to improve your mood and focus, delta 8 provides a smooth, mellow high without the overwhelming psychoactive effects of delta 9 THC.

What’s most important is that you ease your way into the world of delta 8. If you’re a new user, be sure to start with a low dose and slowly increase the amount. Low and slow dosing greatly minimizes the risk of unintended side effects that will put a serious damper on your experience.

Now that you know how delta 8 works, how long the high lasts, and some of the top products to try, you’re well on your way to beginning your journey!