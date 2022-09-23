How Long Does Protein Powder Last?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, then you know that protein powder is a staple in your diet. But how long does it last? Can you keep it in the pantry forever? In this article, we will answer all of your questions about protein powder and tell you how to store it so that it stays fresh for as long as possible.

Protein powder is a frequent component of many kitchens, but many people wonder whether protein powder has an expiration date. Protein powder can expire and lose efficacy with time, according to the short answer. That being said, if you consume it before the expiration date on the package and store it correctly, your protein powder will most likely stay potent and fresh.

There's been a lot of talk lately that opened protein powder loses quality and potency quickly, but this isn't accurate. The majority of protein powder products will have a "use-by" or "best-if-used-by" date on the packaging indicating how long the product is guaranteed to be fresh, potent, and flavorful as long as it's stored correctly.

According to May 2005 research published in the Journal of Dairy Science, foods like protein powder should be kept at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 35 percent humidity.

According to the USDA, a food that can be kept at room temperature is called shelf-stable. The government does not require businesses to include a use-by, sell-by, or best-if-used-by date on their product, with the exception of infant formula and some baby food. Some states do, however, demand the dating of specific foods.

The expiration date of your protein powder will be determined by the ingredients. Many protein powders include preservatives that help extend their shelf life. Researchers discovered that whey protein powder had a shelf life of more than 12 months under harsh conditions (high heat and humidity) and up to 19 months under ordinary storage conditions.

That being said, the protein powder used in the study did not include preservatives such as lecithin, maltodextrin, or salt, which may extend protein powder shelf life even further. When these ingredients are present, protein powder can last for years without losing quality.

Protein powders that don't contain preservatives may have a shorter shelf life. Unopened protein powder that doesn't contain preservatives can last up to two years if stored in a cool, dry place. Once opened, however, the clock starts ticking and you have about three months to use it before it starts to lose quality.

If you want your protein powder to last as long as possible, store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. An airtight container will also help keep moisture and oxygen out, both of which can cause the powder to degrade. You can extend the shelf life of opened protein powder by refrigerating it, which will buy you an extra month or two.

Protein powder is a versatile and convenient product that can help you meet your nutritional needs. When stored properly, protein powder can last for years without losing quality. So don't be afraid to stock up on your favorite brand or flavor.

How can I tell if my protein powder has gone bad?

If your protein powder has clumps or lumps in it, this is a sign that it has gone bad. You may also notice a change in color or texture. If you see any mold growing on your protein powder, toss it out immediately.

When in doubt, throw it out! If you are unsure whether or not your protein powder has gone bad, it is better to be safe than sorry and discard it. Protein powder is relatively inexpensive, so it is not worth taking the risk of using expired or spoiled powder.

Does whey protein go bad?

Whey protein has a relatively long shelf life and can last for years if stored properly. However, whey protein that has gone bad will have clumps or lumps in it, and may also change color or texture. If you see any mold growing on your whey protein, discard it immediately.

Can I use 2 year old protein powder?

The answer to this question depends on a few factors. First, it is important to check the expiration date on the protein powder. If the powder is past its expiration date, it is not safe to consume. Second, it is important to check the storage conditions of the protein powder. If the powder has been stored in a cool, dry place, it should be safe to consume.

However, if the powder has been stored in a humid or warm environment, it is not recommended to consume it. Finally, it is important to check the color and texture of the protein powder. If the powder has changed color or texture, it is not recommended to consume it.

Best Practices for Storing Protein Powder

Protein powder can last for a long time if it is stored properly. Here are some tips for storing protein powder:

Store the protein powder in a cool, dry place.

Keep the protein powder in an airtight container.

Avoid exposure to sunlight or heat.

With proper storage, protein powder can last for up to two years.

How do I choose the best protein powder?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best protein powder for you. First, think about what type of protein powder you want. There are whey, casein, soy, and plant-based options available. Second, consider your dietary needs. If you are vegan or lactose intolerant, you will need to choose a protein powder that does not contain dairy or soy.

Third, think about what flavor you want. Protein powders come in a variety of flavors, so you can choose one that you will actually enjoy drinking. Finally, consider your budget. Protein powders range in price from around $20 to $100 per container, so choose one that fits your budget.

So, how long does protein powder last? If it is stored properly, protein powder can last for up to two years. However, it is important to check the expiration date, storage conditions, and color and texture of the powder before consuming it. If you are unsure whether or not the protein powder is safe to consume, it is best to err on the side of caution and throw it away.

