How Long Does Delta 8 THC Stay in Your System?

Delta 8 THC is a metabolite of cannabis, including. Delta 8 THC is formed in the body when Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive substance of marijuana, breaks down.

How long it will take Delta 9 to break down into Delta 8 varies from person to person and depends on many factors, though research suggests that Delta 8 can remain in the body for up to 3 days. A standard drug test will detect Delta 8 THC.

The following article provides more detailed information about Delta 8 THC and how long it stays in the system.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC, also known as 'Delta 8 desaturase,' is a product of Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is the most abundant psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana. It works by attaching to specific brain cell receptors that contain neurochemicals called dopamine. When Delta 9 THC attaches to these receptors, it triggers reactions that lead to the 'high' associated with marijuana use.

Delta-8 THC has many of the same effects as Delta 9 THC but is generally considered less potent than its predecessor.

When Delta 8 THC enters the body, it begins to break down to form another cannabinoid called 1 - hydroxy-delta-8 THC. 1 - hydroxy-delta-8 THC is the most abundant metabolite of Delta 8, but it does not have any psychoactive properties.

Delta 9 THC is converted to Delta 8 THC in the body at a rate of about 25% to 30%. This conversion occurs through metabolic processes, including those stimulated by heating marijuana.

The half-life of Delta 8 THC has been reported as anywhere from 40 minutes to 7 hours. Delta 8 THC can linger in the body much longer than other metabolites and it is generally believed that Delta 8 remains detectable in the body for one to three days after consumption.

How does Delta 8 THC affect the body?

Delta 8 THC is thought to have effects that are similar to those of Delta 9. These include:

Altered senses and perception

Delta 8 THC increases a person's sensory awareness and affects their perceptions.

Impaired movement

Delta 8 THC can slow reaction time and impair coordination. This means that a person may have trouble coordinating their movements, which could be dangerous while driving or participating in other activities that require good motor skills.

Altered memory retention

Delta 9 THC has been shown to alter the way the brain processes information. Because of this, Delta 8 THC could have similar effects, including changes in memory retention.

Effects can vary by age and other factors

The effects of Delta 8 THC are influenced by the same factors that affect the strength of Delta 9 THC, such as:

Age: The younger you are the more likely you’ll experience stronger psychoactive effects.

Body fat: People with a higher body fat percentage tend to experience stronger effects because Delta 8 THC is absorbed into fatty tissue and then released into the blood more slowly. This leads to increased concentrations of Delta 8 THC in the system.

Food intake: Eating regularly can keep Delta 8 THC levels low, which reduces psychoactive effects.

Metabolic rates: People with faster metabolic rates break down Delta 8 THC more quickly, leading to lower concentrations of Delta 8 THC in the system. They may experience milder psychoactive effects as a result.

This is because there are different types of cannabinoid receptors that can impact different functions throughout the body. In general, Delta 8 THC has been known to impact the cardiovascular, pulmonary, immune, and central nervous systems.

How long will Delta 8 stay in your system?

So, you've tried Delta 8 THC and it has become a new favorite. The problem is that you're wondering how long it will stay in your system after trying it.

Delta 8 THC is an alternative to traditional Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is what people recognize as the "high" associated with marijuana, but Delta 8 THC only gives the user a mild euphoria with medical benefits.

There is a very good chance that the Delta 8 THC will clear out of your system in much less time than its traditional Delta 9 counterpart. The length of time it takes for your system to use up the Delta 8 THC depends on several factors including how much you've consumed and how frequently you use it. These factors can cause traces of Delta 8 to be detectable in your system anywhere between five to fourteen days.

The length of time that Delta 8 THC stays in your system depends on several factors, so it is important to understand these factors when determining how long Delta 8 will stay in your system.

The first factor is how much you've consumed. The more Delta 8 THC that's entered your body the longer it will take for your system to clear out all of the cannabis metabolites. The second factor is how often you've used Delta 8 THC. If you've only consumed it once and haven't used it in several years, then it will leave your system very quickly. If you are a long-time user of Delta 8, then it may take some time to clear out of your system because Delta 8 stays in the body for a longer period of time.

The final factor is your body type. Since everyone's metabolism and body chemistry is different, the length of time Delta 8 stays in your system can vary. Someone with a fast metabolism may clear Delta 8 cannabis metabolites from their system in a few days, while someone else who has a slower metabolism may take up to fourteen days for it to be completely out of their system.

Is Delta 8 worth the money?

The majority of people that have used Delta 8 agree that they are satisfied with its performance. This is especially true if you are looking to get the medicinal benefits of cannabis without any of the "high" that people associate with it.

Methods Used For Ranking The Best Delta 8 Brands

When comparing the top brands of Delta 8, many factors were taken into consideration. We looked at the following categories:

Company Reputation

We took a look at where each company is located and how long it has been around to see if they are reputable and reliable.

Capsule Amount

One of the most important elements we looked for was the amount of CBD in each capsule. We only ranked brands that had at least 250 mg per capsule, but some brands go as high as 1,000 mg per serving.

Quality of Products

The quality of the product was ranked on purity. We also looked for products that contained other natural ingredients besides Delta 8 or other cannabinoids. We wanted something that was natural and pure to the plant.

Price

The price of Delta 8 products should always be reasonable so we took a look at each brand's pricing structure before ranking them. All brands on our list have low prices to meet the needs of everyone, regardless of their budget.

Ease of Use

Many Delta 8 products are easy to use, but some can be harder than others. We looked at how simple each brand's system is so customers can choose which one works best for them.

Amount of Time Before You Feel Effects

We ranked brands based on the length of time it takes before a user feels the effects. Top brands were ranked as those that work quickly, usually within 20 minutes or less.

Customer Care

Customer care is extremely important because you want to have somebody that will be there for questions or concerns you might have about your Delta 8 purchase. We ranked brands based on their 24/7 email, chat, and phone support to provide customers with as much help as possible.

All of these were important factors when considering which brand was the best out of the top nine, but ultimately we decided on our number one option because it had all of the qualities that were important to us.

How Long Will It Take To Feel the Effects?

The amount of time that a person feels the effects after taking Delta 8 can vary from brand to brand. The top nine brands on our list are all fast acting so users could feel effects within as little as 20 minutes.

Pros and Cons of Using Delta 8 THC

There are many pros and cons of using Delta 8 THC Products. One of which is that it can stay in your system for a while. As noted in this article, how long Delta 8 THC stays in your system depends on the various factors we cited.

With that being said, Delta 8 THC is still a psychoactive product and includes traces of THC, which is the drug that is looked for during drug tests. This means using Delta 8 THC can impact your job and future drug tests if you use it regularly.

Some of the downsides of using Delta 8 THC are:

It can be expensive. Some Delta 8s can be as costly as $100 for a small bottle that has 7-10mg of CBD per serving.

Depending on the product, It's sometimes difficult to know what dosage would be effective for your needs. Start low and slow when trying Delta 8 for the first time.

Delta 8 THC has become a popular alternative to Delta 9 THC. It does not have the same negative effects as Delta 9 THC, but it still includes the active ingredient of THC, which shows up on most drug tests.