How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Work For Anxiety?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Are you suffering from chronic anxiety? You aren’t alone. An estimated 31% of adults in the United States struggle with an anxiety disorder during their lives at some point. There are a lot of medications that can help treat anxiety, such as Zoloft, Celexa, and Paxil. However, some people prefer using natural remedies for it.

Recent studies suggest that CBD can help people struggling with this mental health issue. However, it is crucial to take it correctly and know what to expect. In addition, you need to know how much to take and how long it will take to work.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid found in hemp plants. It should not be confused with THC, which is a psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana.

Many different oils, topicals, gummies, vapes, and other products contain CBD due to its many health benefits. A growing body of research shows that CBD products have many potential health benefits.

There is a common misconception that CBD products are illegal. However, the federal government legalized CBD products with less than 0.3% THC content when it passed the 2018 Farm Bill.

Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

Many people prefer to treat anxiety with natural substances instead of using pharmaceuticals. Therefore, CBD might be an appealing alternative to many people struggling with anxiety disorders.

However, it is essential to be familiar with the research on the benefits of CBD before using it to treat anxiety or any other ailment. Fortunately, a growing body of research shows that CBD can help treat anxiety problems.

Here are some findings from existing research on the benefits of using CBD to treat anxiety.

CBD Could Help with Social Anxiety Issues

Anxiety problems can manifest in several different ways. Some people have chronic anxiety that can be triggered by a multitude of issues. Others primarily suffer from anxiety in social situations.

Some research shows explicitly that CBD products can help people with anxiety in social settings. For example, a 2019 study from Japan showed that teenagers with social anxiety problems experienced relief after taking CBD products. The authors admitted that there were some limitations to the study. For example, they didn’t take any blood levels of participants in the CBD group, which could have provided more robust support for the use of specific doses of CBD to treat social anxiety. However, the findings were promising.

Under federal law, CBD products are only legal for adults 18 or older. However, additional research on the benefits of using CBD to treat social anxiety in teenagers might entice the federal government to make allowances for minors with valid diagnoses from their doctors and prescriptions for reputable CBD products. This could be a game changer for the treatment of anxiety in teenagers and young adults that don’t want to use pharmaceuticals.

The Therapeutic Benefits Appear to Be Stable Over Time

Patients participating in any treatment might be concerned that the benefits will be temporary. People using CBD products for the first time are no exception.

Fortunately, CBD seems to offer lasting benefits. CBD products also appear to offer relief for anxiety relatively quickly. For example, a 2019 study by the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado in Denver showed that 79% of participants reduced their stress levels within the first month. The researchers also found that 66.7% of participants were able to sleep better during the first month. In addition, the study found that anxiety relief was stable throughout the study. Their sleep patterns fluctuated more but the CBD appeared to be a net positive for these participants.

People that want quick relief for anxiety problems should consider taking CBD products. Research indicates they can offer immediate, lasting benefits. Further studies are likely to affirm these initial findings.

CBD Appears to Treat Both Severe and Mild Anxiety Disorders

Many people experience anxiety to some degree. However, it exists on a spectrum. Some people have mild anxiety problems, while others have crippling anxiety that significantly interferes with their daily lives.

CBD appears to help people with varying levels of anxiety problems. For example, a 2015 study by the New York University School of Medicine shows that CBD can be used to treat general anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and many other mental health issues that lead to anxiety.

What Else Does CBD Treat?

While scientists are still trying to understand the benefits of CBD, a growing body of research shows that it can help with various health issues. Some of the benefits of using CBD are listed below.

Pain Management

Many people use CBD to treat pain. Recent research is starting to explain why it appears to work. For example, one 2020 study in Poland showed it seems to offer relief by affecting molecular targets that process pain. These targets include the CB1, 5HT1a, and TRPV1 molecular targets.

Alzheimer’s Treatment

Some research suggests that CBD can even help with Alzheimer’s disease. There are several reasons that it appears to help. One of the most significant is that it can remove plaque from the brain.

Epilepsy

There is strong support for using CBD to treat epilepsy. The FDA has approved CBD treatment for patients with this condition.

Inflammation

CBD also appears to reduce inflammation. The findings demonstrating this are very promising since inflammation is a major contributing factor to many health problems, including cancer.

How Long Does CBD Take to Work for People With Anxiety Problems?

As the research cited above indicates, there is strong evidence that CBD helps treat anxiety problems. However, you might still have some questions if you are a new CBD user. You are probably wondering how long it will take to experience the benefits.

Unfortunately, there is not an easy answer to this question since many factors come into play. Some of these variables are listed below.

The Type of CBD Products That You Are Using

There are many different types of CBD products on the market. For example, you can use CBD oils, gummies, vapes, creams, and gels.

The amount of time it takes for CBD to take effect will depend on how it is administered. You can expect to notice the benefits between one and two hours if you administer it orally, such as consuming a capsule, gummy, or oil. On the other hand, you will probably notice the effects in as little as 15 minutes if you use a vape.

The Dose That You Are Consuming

You will also notice the effects of CBD more quickly if you’re taking larger doses. But, of course, you have to ensure you are not taking more than the recommended dose because you might experience uncomfortable side effects. These side effects can include sedation, headaches, and nausea.

As a rule of thumb, you should start with 0.2 mg for every pound you weigh when you first start. Then, you can gradually increase the dose until you get the benefits that you are looking for. If you are not experiencing relief with your anxiety symptoms as quickly as you would like, you might want to try taking a larger dose. However, you don’t want to increase your dose so soon that you end up dealing with the uncomfortable side effects.

Your Tolerance to CBD

CBD is like any other substance. Your body will develop a tolerance to it over time. As your tolerance grows, it might take longer for the CBD to take effect. You will need to increase your dose or take a temporary break until your tolerance subsides.

Best CBD Oils for Treating Anxiety

There is mounting evidence that CBD oil can help people struggling with anxiety. However, the quality of CBD oils differs tremendously between manufacturers. You want to choose one of the best CBD oils on the market. Here are some great options if you are struggling with anxiety.

Penguin is a highly respected company that manufactures various CBD products, including a line of broad-spectrum CBD oils.

This oil is THC free and contains only the highest quality ingredients. Penguin produces all of its CBD products with organically grown hemp from Oregon. The company also uses a CO2 extraction process to ensure all CBD extracts are clean and pure.

Customers can choose from natural, citrus, strawberry, mint, and cookies and cream flavors. Most of the flavors are natural, except for the cookies and cream option.

This broad-spectrum CBD oil is sold in four different strengths. Customers can choose 250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg and 2,500 mg options. The variety of options gives customers a lot of flexibility in choosing the right strength to meet their needs.

Penguin offers a full refund on all unopened products purchased within 30 days. As a result, customers can be confident that they are only buying the highest quality products from this highly reputable CBD company.

Everest is one of the top manufacturers of Delta-8 CBD products. They sell a Delta-8 oil that can help customers with anxiety. Everest proudly advertises the relaxation and stress-relieving properties of this unique CBD oil.

This product contains THC, so it is ideal for customers looking for a light buzz without needing to drink alcohol. The THC content is strong enough to provide the desired benefits, but not high enough to violate federal law or make you uncomfortably intoxicated.

The Delta-8 oil has a natural mint flavor. It is also compatible with a vegan diet and contains no GMOs.

Charlotte‘s Web Maximum Strength Hemp Extract CBD Oil

Charlotte‘s Web is a highly reputable CBD oil manufacturer. Their most robust line of CBD oil is made from full-spectrum hemp extract. This oil contains many quality flavonoids, terpenes, phytocannabinoids and other natural ingredients, which offer many excellent health benefits. The CBD oil is sold in three different natural flavors: lemon twist, mint chocolate, and orange blossom.

Charlotte‘s Web only uses premium quality hemp extract to manufacture its CBD oil. The CBD and other cannabinoids in the CBD oil help induce relaxation, manage stress, fight inflammation and enhance sleep.

Joy Organics Tranquil Mint: Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Joy Organics is a CBD manufacturer that prides itself on only using the highest quality organic ingredients. They sell nine extremely popular CBD oils. One of their best CBD oils for people with anxiety is called tranquil mint: organic broad-spectrum CBD tincture.

The CBD oil comes with a zesty mint flavor. It is vegan-friendly and does not contain any THC or harmful additives.

Another benefit of this oil is that it is environmentally friendly. Joy Organics claims that it uses carbon-neutral shipping, which is an attractive option for people that care about the environment.

Joy Organics offers free shipping on orders over $50. They also provide a money-back guarantee, so you can be sure that you are buying a high quality CBD product.

Highline Wellness CBD Oil for Sleep

Highline Wellness has multiple specialty lines of CBD oils formulated for different purposes. One of their most popular lines of CBD oil is developed to promote sleep. This might not be the best CBD oil to treat your anxiety during the day, but it can be an excellent option if your anxiety keeps you up at night.

This CBD oil contains melatonin to help relieve stress and promote sleep. It takes effect quickly and is ideal for people trying to fall asleep at home or while traveling. People taking it report feeling refreshed without any grogginess after waking up. It is one of the most popular lines of CBD oil for anyone suffering from insomnia.

The product doesn’t contain any sugar or unnatural ingredients. However, it still has a pleasant taste without needing to be mixed in a smoothie, drink or recipe.

Green Roads Mint Breeze broad-spectrum CBD Oil

This broad-spectrum CBD oil by Green Roads has been formulated by in-house pharmacists. It is a unique proprietary blend that offers exceptional benefits for people struggling with anxiety.

Many customers have reported feeling excellent benefits from using this CBD oil. In addition, the product has been independently tested by third-party labs, which confirm the advertised properties.

The CBD oil does not use any artificial flavors or colors. The delicious mint flavor comes from entirely natural ingredients. It is also vegan and gluten-free.

Isolate CBD oil from Kanibi

Kanibi has a very popular line of CBD oils made from pure isolate. These oils have been double-tested to ensure they contain the exact ingredients advertised in their proprietary formula.

This product has minuscule levels of THC, which are practically undetectable. They are made with entirely organic hemp grown in the United States. The CBD has been removed from the hemp with a clean CO2 extraction method. In addition, their products are made in a facility that the FDA inspects for quality control purposes.

Kanibi offers a 100% money-back guarantee. They also provide free shipping on orders over $100.

Papa and Barkley Extra Strength Hemp Drops

Papa and Barkley sells clean and solvent-free CBD. In addition, they have a line of entirely natural, fast-acting CBD drops for people struggling with stress, anxiety, and sleep problems. These drops come in both natural and lemongrass ginger flavors.

The CBD oil is made with whole plant full-spectrum CBD. Customers report that it helps them sleep throughout the night and minimize daily stress. It is one of the best options Papa and Barkley sells for people with anxiety. One survey showed that 98% of customers stated the product was effective.

Papa and Barkley offers a money-back guarantee for customers that are not happy with this product so you can shop confidently and know that you are getting a quality CBD product.

Simply Distilled CBD Distillate Oil by Lift Mode Hemp

Lift Mode Hemp sells a wide range of full-spectrum CBD products, including oils, isolates, and gummies. They have an excellent line of CBD distillate oil for people with anxiety problems called Simply Distilled.

This line of CBD oil contains 65% CBD full-spectrum hemp extract distillate. It also includes many other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes to provide optimal health benefits. All of the cannabinoids are derived from the hemp plants. None have been added to the concentrate. It does contain a small amount of THC, but not enough to violate federal law or cause serious psychoactive effects.

This line of CBD oil doesn’t cause drowsiness, so you can take it anytime throughout the day for its calming and stress-relieving properties. It is an excellent option for people looking to manage anxiety without medication.

Holmes Organics CBD Oil

Holmes Organics produces CBD products with 100% natural ingredients. They have a line of broad-spectrum CBD oils that can help people struggling with anxiety.

This oil is made with high-quality hemp extract and organic virgin olive oil. This unique combination has numerous health benefits you won’t find with many other CBD tinctures on the market.

Both consumers and regulators have spoken highly of Holmes Organics CBD oil. It has received a certification by the USDA.

Ojai Energetics full-spectrum Hemp Oil

Ojai Energetics sells a unique line of full-spectrum CBD oil that is 100% organic and water soluble. This elixir is one of the fastest-acting CBD oils on the market. Users can feel the benefits in 30 seconds, while those using other CBD oils often need to wait 30 minutes to see the effects.

This is an attractive CBD oil for people that want strong effects with a small dose. Due to the unique water soluble patented technology behind this elixir, users can feel the same effect with a 250 mg dose as they would with a 5000 mg dose of most other full-spectrum CBD oils.

Ojai Energetics offers a 100% money-back guarantee. As a result, you will be confident that you are buying a quality product for a reasonable price.

Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil Tincture

Lazarus Naturals has a highly potent line of full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures. This product tastes delicious and has a number of great health benefits.

Lazarus Naturals combines organic chocolate, mint extract, and a unique line of hemp extract in its original CBD oil recipe. They also sell a strawberry lemonade extract for users that don’t enjoy the taste of chocolate. The tinctures are made with an ethanol-based process, which helps preserve the natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Lazarus Naturals has carefully optimized their testing process to make sure every batch is safe and high-quality. All of their products are tested by third-party laboratories as well.

Many customers have reported that these tinctures help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and other issues causing discomfort. However, customers haven’t spoken as highly of the strawberry lemonade flavor as the chocolate option.

High-Quality CBD Oils Provide Quick Relief for Anxiety

Anxiety is a very uncomfortable problem for millions of Americans. Many people want relief from their anxiety disorder but don’t want to take Paxil or other anti-anxiety medications.

Fortunately, there are a lot of natural alternatives, such as CBD. Plenty of research supports the use of CBD for anxiety problems, so CBD is likely to become a popular treatment alternative to conventional anti-anxiety medications in the future.

You can find quick relief as long as you purchase quality CBD products and know how to take them. The products cited above can be beneficial. Make sure you speak with your doctor first and know how much of a dose you should take. You might be pleasantly surprised by how effective they are at treating anxiety and other mood disorders.