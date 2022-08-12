How Long Does CBD Last?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

You have probably heard a lot about CBD products recently. There used to be a lot of controversy about using them. However, the 2018 Farm Bill made manufacturing, selling, and consuming CBD products with less than 0.3% THC content legal.

Since the federal government legalized CBD, demand for products with it has exploded. A 2020 study by SingleCare showed that 33% of American adults use CBD products. This number is expected to rise over the next few years. The market is growing by 21% a year as more people discover the benefits of CBD. Most people are curious about the benefits of CBD and how long the effects last.

Some of the answers to these important questions are discussed below.

What is CBD?

CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, a cannabinoid found in hemp plants. CBD does not have psychoactive properties like THC, which is a different cannabinoid found in marijuana plants. CBD appears to have a variety of health benefits, so it is used in various oils, gummies, vapes, and other health products. Although only a small handful of CBD products are approved by the FDA, many people claim CBD has helped with various physical and psychological health issues. A growing body of research supports these findings.

What are some of the ailments that CBD helps treat?

People use CBD for a variety of health issues. Some of the most common applications are listed below.

Pain management

A study by Forbes Health and OnePoll shows that 60% of adults who consume CBD products did so to mitigate temporary or chronic pain. In addition, many people claim that it has been surprisingly effective.

Their claims do not appear to be based on the placebo effect because many studies support the theory that CBD can help with pain management. For example, one 2020 study from Poland showed that CBD is highly effective at treating chronic pain. The authors stated that CBD appears to work by affecting various molecular targets that trigger pain receptors, which include TRPV1 and adenosine A1. The lead author said that more research is needed to confirm these findings, but they have been very encouraging.

Anxiety

Many people also use CBD to treat anxiety. However, some people are skeptical of the benefits because they often mistake CBD for THC. Although THC has psychoactive properties that can sometimes induce anxiety, CBD products appear to do the opposite.

A 2020 study from Toronto shows CBD can be used to treat a variety of anxiety disorders. The authors reviewed numerous clinical and pre-clinical studies on the topic, which demonstrated CBD appears to have a high level of efficacy in treating anxiety. The authors point out that researchers are still trying to fully understand the reason CBD seems to be effective for managing anxiety disorders. However, existing research suggests it can be an effective novel approach to therapy for people with these issues.

Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating neurological disorder affecting 10.7% of adults over 65. Fortunately, scientists have learned a lot about Alzheimer’s over the years, which helps prevent, slow and delay the disease in many adults.

Some research suggests that CBD products could help people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. One 2021 study showed that CBD products could play a role in regulating levels of the IL-33 protein. This protein helps alert the brain of potential risks, so it can take action to mitigate them. CBD products were also shown to help remove plaque from the brain, which is a significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The research concluded that CBD products are potentially beneficial for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

How long do CBD products last?

As the studies referenced above indicate, there is ample evidence that CBD products can help with various health problems. However, it is still vital for people using CBD products to be adequately informed so that they can administer it responsibly. They need to know how much CBD they should consume and how long the effects should last.

The ideal dosage will depend on various factors, including your sex, body weight, metabolism, and the condition you are trying to treat. The duration of the therapeutic benefits are also going to vary, even if you are taking a therapeutic dose.

You can generally expect CBD effects to last between two and eight hours. However, this is a rough rule of thumb. Here are some things to keep in mind when trying to determine how long the effects of CBD will last.

How you are consuming CBD

The type of CBD products you are consuming will significantly affect the longevity of the effects that you will experience. The effects of CBD tinctures usually take about 15 and 30 minutes to kick in, and they typically last for between four and six hours. CBD capsules usually take about an hour to take effect and last for between six and eight hours. CBD topicals typically take effect within 15 to 20 minutes, and the benefits usually last for up to six hours.

Of course, individual products are going to work differently. So, you should pay attention to the exact ingredients when estimating how long the effects will last.

The condition that you are trying to treat

The condition you’re trying to treat and its severity will also affect the duration of the therapeutic benefits you derive from taking CBD. For example, the benefits of taking CBD to treat chronic pain might only last for a few hours. However, the benefits of taking CBD to treat Alzheimer’s disease could last indefinitely as long as you continue to take them regularly.

The dose of CBD that you are consuming

The dose that you take is also going to play a critical role. As a rule of thumb, you can expect the effects to last longer when you take larger doses of CBD.

Unfortunately, determining the ideal dose is relatively tricky. Experts recommend starting off by taking 0.2 mg of CBD for every pound that you weigh. You can gradually increase the amount that you take until you find the ideal therapeutic dose.

You want to take enough CBD to manage your condition effectively. However, you don’t want to take too large of a dose because you will risk side effects like nausea and headache. Of course, as you develop a tolerance to CBD, you will need to take a larger dose to enjoy the benefits.

Best CBD products for long-lasting benefits

You will want to purchase CBD products that offer lasting benefits. Here are some of the best CBD products on the market.

Penguin is a highly trusted CBD manufacturer praised by many. All of their CBD oils and other products are made with the highest quality hemp grown in Oregon.

Penguin sells a very popular line of CBD oils. All their batches of CBD oil are made with broad-spectrum extracts that have been carefully refined. Penguin is meticulous about cultivating the plants used to make their CBD products. The company does not use any herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers in any of its processes. They are also free of THC, which appeals to customers who don’t want CBD products with psychoactive properties or live in communities where THC is still entirely banned. Their CBD production process is perfect for customers who care about their health and environmental sustainability.

Their CBD oil comes in citrus, mint, strawberry, natural and cookies and cream flavors. The cookies and cream flavor contains artificial flavorings, but the others are entirely natural.

Penguin uses a made-to-order production process. Therefore, customers can always expect their CBD oil to be fresh when delivered.

Everest is another manufacturer of premium CBD products. Their products are marketed to people with anxiety issues and sleep disorders. Unlike many other CBD manufacturers, Everest sells products that have small amounts of THC. Their products appeal to people who enjoy the psychoactive properties of THC, including people who want to enjoy a healthy buzz without consuming alcohol.

Everest sells one of the most popular lines of Delta–8 CBD oil. This CBD oil is environmentally friendly and produced with natural ingredients sourced in the United States. This oil is vegan friendly and does not contain any GMOs. In addition, it has a delicious mint flavor, which sets it apart from many pure CBD products.

Colorado Botanicals broad-spectrum CBD gummies

Colorado Botanicals is a premium CBD manufacturer based in the Midwest. They sell many high-quality CBD products. Their 25 mg broad-spectrum CBD gummies are some of the most popular products that they sell.

One of the benefits of their line of gummies is that they contain a number of beneficial cannabinoids in addition to CBD. These include flavonoids and terpenes. They are also vegan friendly and don’t contain any solvents or GMOs.

These gummies are also delicious tasting. They come in both strawberry and orange flavors.

Colorado Botanicals offers 60-day free returns on their products. However, since they are in high demand, they often run out of stock, so you have to purchase them when they are available.

Verma Farms unflavored CBD oil

Verma Farms is another highly respected CBD manufacturer. They sell a variety of oils, topicals, capsules, and gummies. One of their most popular products is a line of natural CBD oil. This unflavored product can be mixed in smoothies, dips and other recipes.

This oil is primarily made with broad-spectrum CBD. It also contains MCT oil, hemp oil, and terpenes. It is only made with the highest quality CBD derived from CO2 extraction processes. It does not contain any pesticides or other toxins.

Charlotte‘s Web 25 mg CBD capsules

Charlotte’s Web prides itself on creating high-quality CBD products that don’t contain any harmful additives. All of their tinctures and capsules only have two ingredients. They use their proprietary line of hemp genetics and a carrier oil to produce them.

Charlotte’s Web sells a line of 25 mg CBD oil capsules that can be helpful for people seeking relief from pain, anxiety, and other health issues. These full-spectrum CBD capsules are vegan friendly. They also are free of gluten and other common allergens. The capsules are made with domestically grown hemp extracted entirely with CO2 processes.

These capsules were designed specifically for people living active, demanding lifestyles. You can take them regularly for consistent therapeutic benefits throughout the day.

Joy Organics Delta-9 THC gummies

Joy Organics sells both THC-free and THC-friendly CBD products. Therefore, customers can choose products that align with their preferences.

The company sells a line of Delta-9 THC gummies. These are wonderful for people that want to enjoy a buzz without having to consume alcohol. The THC is strong enough to provide enjoyable psychedelic effects but is still legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Their gummies are also vegan and free of gluten. They come in green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors.

Their products have received many positive reviews. Customers have stated that they help with stress management, sleep, and joint support.

CBDistillery Raw Synergy CBDA

CBDistillery sells a wide range of full-spectrum CBD products with many quality ingredients. Raw Synergy is one of their most popular tinctures.

This tincture is rich in many important cannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, flavonoids, and terpenes, which differentiate sit from other raw CBD extracts on the market. The cannabinoids are derived directly with the help of a proprietary extraction process. The tincture does contain a small amount of THC, but it is still legal under federal law.

CBDistillery offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Subscribers can also receive free shipping on their orders.

Anytime CBD Gummies from Highline Wellness

Highline Wellness is a CBD manufacturer that brands its products as solutions to everyday health challenges. This company sells a line of CBD gummies called Anytime.

These gummies are delicious and entirely natural. The CBD is produced with a unique ethanol extraction method. After the CBD has been extracted, Highline Wellness mixes it with 100% natural coconut oil. As a result, their gummies do not contain any THC content.

While you can take Anytime CBD gummies for various reasons, they are specifically marketed for their calming benefits. Customers can take them whenever they want to enjoy the quick stress relief and to promote relaxation.

Zatural Full-Spectrum CBD Oils

Zatural sells a broad range of both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products. One of their most popular products is a line of full-spectrum CBD tinctures that can be customized to the customer’s wishes.

The tincture includes full-spectrum CBD in every bottle. However, customers can also choose two other cannabinoids in their tincture. The cannabinoids that you can choose from are CBG, CBC, and CBN. You will be charged an extra $25 for each booster that you prefer.

All of Zatural’s products have been formulated by doctors and tested by third-party laboratories. All of the THC has been removed. The products are also made in the United States and use cruelty-free manufacturing processes.

Green Road Sweet Sleep CBD Oil

Green Roads is a CBD manufacturer using in-house pharmacists to provide exceptional products. One of their most popular CBD products is an oil called Sweet Sleep. As its name implies, this oil is specifically formulated to aid with sleep.

The oil contains 2.5 mg of melatonin, which helps regulate your body’s natural sleep cycle. It also has 22.5 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of CBN in every serving. The CBD and CBN help manage stress, which often impedes sleep.

The proprietary formula appears to be highly effective at helping customers sleep because the product has received excellent reviews. It is also tested by third-party laboratories, which have confirmed its benefits.

FOCL CBD Fruit Chews

FOCL is a manufacturer of premium CBD products. They only use organically grown hemp and other high-quality ingredients to formulate their CBD products.

FOCL has a popular line of CBD fruit chews, which come in wild berry, orange cream, and strawberry flavors. These gummies do not contain any THC or GMOs. They are preferred by customers that care about ethical business practices since FOCL is certified by GMP and never tests its products on animals.

Their gummies can help with relieving stress, calming your mind, improving focus and making falling asleep easier. They work quickly and can be taken at any time.

Certified Organic Pure CBD Oil by Green Gorilla

Green Gorilla sells high-quality, environmentally friendly CBD products. Their products can be used for various purposes, but they are branded for promoting sleep and relaxation.

The company sells a line of pure, organic CBD oil. Its oil has been carefully formulated to be quickly absorbed and provide excellent health benefits.

All of their products have been tested by third-party labs and only use certified organic ingredients. This line of CBD oil by Green Gorilla is a great option if you want a sustainable CBD oil that provides excellent health benefits.

FabCBD Full-spectrum CBD oil

FabCBD is a CBD manufacturer committed to creating high-quality products at affordable prices. They sell a very popular line of CBD oil made from full-spectrum hemp extract. You can choose natural, mint, citrus, berry, or vanilla flavors when purchasing CBD oil from FabCBD.

Their products are made with high-quality CBD extracted from the best organic industrial hemp plants grown in Colorado. FabCBD has carefully optimized its production process to preserve terpenes and other natural cannabinoids. Their products are not made with any pesticides or other harmful ingredients.

Absolute Nature Full-spectrum CBD Oil

Absolute Nature sells a popular line of CBD oil for people that prefer small doses. These oils are made from full-spectrum extracts. They have a strong enough dose to deliver the positive benefits of CBD, but they have a lower risk of side effects.

Absolute Nature only uses purely organic hemp that is grown in Colorado. The farming and extraction processes that they use are 100% natural, environmentally friendly, vegan, and gluten-free. They do not use any pesticides or other chemicals in their processes. They have received a USDA Organic certification due to their commitment to sustainability.

Lord Jones CBD Gels

Lord Jones has a number of best-selling CBD products available at affordable prices. One of their most popular products is a line of fast-acting CBD gel capsules. These gels are made with high-quality, full-spectrum CBD extracts. They are made with organic hemp cultivated in the United States.

These gels have been formulated with a technology known as VESIsorb, which makes it easier for the body to absorb the CBD. Therefore, the effects should be stronger and faster than most gels using similar CBD doses.

The CBD gel capsules from Lord Jones offer great stress relief and relaxation benefits. They are perfect for people struggling with anxiety or sleep disorders.

CBD products can have lasting benefits

CBD products can offer many health benefits. However, it is essential to take them responsibly. You will have more lasting effects if you choose the right products and consume them in the recommended therapeutic doses.