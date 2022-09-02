HHC vs THC: Which is Better?

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There is a lot of debate surrounding the use of HHC and THC. Some people swear by the benefits of HHC, while others believe THC is the only way to go. So, which is better? In this article, we will explore the similarities and differences between these two compounds and help you decide which is best for you.

HHC might be new to the hemp market, but scientists have known about it for decades. This compound was first synthesized in the 1940s by Roger Adams and his team.

According to anecdotal evidence, delta 9 THC is the more euphoric and relaxing variant of the two. Unfortunately, in the HHC sector there is currently a lack of transparency, making it difficult for customers to know what to anticipate from a substance in terms of potency and effects.

Best HHC Products

Everest HHC + THCO Gummies Strawberry Burst High Potency by TRĒ House Europa by Moon WLKR Tropic Mango Delta 8 + HHC by TRĒ House Hydro Sour by Delta Extrax

Best THC Products

Everest Full Spectrum Gummies Penguin CBD Full Spectrum Gummies CBDfx Delta 9 THC Gummies Medterra Full Spectrum Gummies Exhale Wellness THC Gummies

HHC creates effects that are comparable to THC but last much longer. HHC is also more resistant to heat and UV exposure than THC. Although research into HHC's safety is limited, everything suggests it isn't any more dangerous than THC.

The main difference between HHC and THC is how long their effects last. HHC creates effects that can last up to 12 hours, while THC's effects only last for a few hours. This makes HHC a better choice for those who want long-lasting relief from their symptoms. However, it's important to note that the duration of HHC's effects can vary depending on the person.

When you consume HHC, the THC-like high is produced but with an overall relaxed feeling. This makes HHC a perfect blend for those looking to experience a euphoric “high”. However, the effects of HHC can differ depending on how much is consumed. For example, a small amount may only produce mild relaxation while a larger dose could cause sleepiness.

How does HHC and THC act on your body?

HHC and THC produce similar effects in the body as other cannabinoids, but with some slight variations.

Cannabinoids interact with your endocannabinoid system, a complex biological network made up of receptors, endocannabinoids, and enzymes. Each component contributes to the maintenance of homeostasis — also known as balance – in your body.

HHC and THC specifically target the cannabinoid 1 (CB1) receptors located throughout your brain and central nervous system. CB1 receptor targeting generates a euphoric high as well as various advantages such as anti-inflammation, pain alleviation, sleep promotion, and general health and wellness.

THC also binds to CB receptors but with a much higher affinity for the CB₁ receptor than HHC. This is why THC produces a more potent high. Additionally, THC's binding to the CB₁ receptor alters your brain's communication pathways, which can lead to short- and long-term changes in your brain function.

Are HHC and THC legal?

HHC and delta-8 are in a gray area at the federal level. They should be legal under federal law under the Agriculture Improvement Act (2018 Farm Bill) if they are derived from hemp. This legislation makes hemp and its derivatives lawful in all 50 states, as well as parts of Canada.

However, because HHC and delta-8 are THC isomers with chemical structures similar to THC, the federal government may regard them as controlled substances by default under the Federal Analog Act.

At the state level, HHC and HTC may be legal in most places under the Farm Bill of 2018 Some states have passed laws specifically making them legal, while others haven't passed any legislation on the matter. Check your state's laws before ordering!

In summary, HHC is a potent cannabinoid that can provide long-lasting relief from various symptoms without the psychoactive high associated with THC. Although more research is needed to determine its safety, everything suggests that it is no more dangerous than THC. HHC is legal in most states but may be considered a controlled substance under federal law.

Is HHC Natural or Synthetic?

It's dependent on the source. Although HHC may be naturally present in hemp, it is relatively scarce in comparison to delta 8 THC and delta 10 THC. It occurs when delta 9 THC oxidizes into CBN over a long length of time, whether the cannabis flower is stored incorrectly or begins to age.

Flower with low THC levels cannot be extracted naturally, so producers turn to hydrogenation of the THC molecule as an alternative. By utilizing this technique, they are able to bind a delta 9 THC component from hemp with hydrogen atoms.

The technique of hydrogenation entails bringing a material, usually in the presence of a catalyst, such as nickel or zinc, which transforms the molecule to HHC.

The hydrogenation of delta 9 THC causes the HHC molecule to become less stable. The addition of hydrogen makes the HHC molecule more robust than delta 9, making it semi-synthetic.

How does HHC make you feel?

The effects of HHC are not as well-known as THC because it is a less common cannabinoid. However, some people report feeling more relaxed and less anxious when they use products that contain HHC.

HHC is sometimes used to help with pain relief, inflammation, and anxiety. Some people also use it to improve their sleep. While HHC is not as well-known as THC, it may offer some similar benefits.

Every production of HHC always includes high and low potency molecules. The difficult issue is that manufacturers can't seem to cost-effectively separate the high active potency (9R HHC) from its inactive twin (9S HHC).

The active high potency HHC twin, 9R HHC, binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the body more effectively than 9S HHC since they have minor chemical differences. Because of slight variations in their molecular structures, 9R HHC, the active high potency HHC twin, binds to endocannabinoid receptors and produces effects comparable to THC while requiring far higher dosages of HHC.

THC-like impacts can be seen with a sufficient quantity, according to Richard Sams of KCA Laboratories.

Although we know some things about the effects of HHC, much of this information is based on stories rather than scientific evidence. Since HHC and THC are similar, it's likely that HHC offers many of the same therapeutic benefits as THC. However, few studies have looked into this possibility. One survey on beta-HHC in rats showed promising results, but we need more research to understand all that HHC can do.

In conclusion, HHC is indeed intoxicating. And, like THC, the euphoric effect will differ from person to person. The high typically lasts two to three hours, depending on several factors. These variables include how much HHC is consumed, how the body handles it, and how often HHC is used with other substances.

Best HHC Products

Below are the details about the best HHC products that you can buy online today. Just be sure to review your local laws and regulations around HHC gummies before buying.

Image courtesy Everest

HHC and THCO are vegan, non-GMO, and made with high-grade hemp that is grown in the United States. Each gummy has 125 mg of THCO and 12.5mg of HHC per serving, for a total of 30 gummies per container. Blue raspberry flavor .

Everest's HHC + THCO Gummies are some of the best on the market because they're made with high-quality ingredients and contain a potent formula. If you're looking for a product that can help you experience the benefits of both HHC and THCO, then this is one to consider.

2. Strawberry Burst High Potency by TRĒ House

Image courtesy Tre House

For a delicious and intense experience, choose these High-Potency HHC gummies. They're packed with 25 mg of HHC, which will send you on a journey like no other. They're crafted to taste like delicious strawberries, so all you need to do is pop one in your mouth and see for yourself.

TRĒ House's Strawberry Burst High Potency gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the powerful benefits of HHC. If you're looking for a strong product, then this is the one for you.

3. Europa by Moon WLKR

Image courtesy Moon WLKR

MoonWlkr was founded to experiment with the possibilities of hemp. Blueberries and Blue Dream complement each other in a barrage of taste, transporting you to a soothing and rejuvenating experience. Europa by Moon WLKR is a great choice for those who are looking for a product that helps you relax in a discreet manner.

4. Tropic Mango Delta 8 + HHC by TRĒ House

Image courtesy Tre House

There are a lot of THC gummies on the market, but these gummies go above and beyond! They utilize a one-of-a-kind combination of cannabinoids that will put you in the state of mind for which you've always wanted.

If you're looking for a delicious and potent Delta-8 gummy, Tropic Mango Gummies are perfect for you. Packed with 20 mg of Delta-8, 10 mg of HHC, 2 mg THCO, and 3 mg of CBD per gummy, this combination of cannabinoids provides a perfectly balanced head and body experience that is intensely relaxing and mildly trippy. So grab your gummies and get lifted!

5. Hydro Sour by Delta Extrax

Image courtesy Delta Extrax

Sours Hydro HHC Gummies are packed with premium HHC cannabinoids. You'll find that the taste of these gummies is sour at first, but sweetens up towards the end. The flavor is a blend of different fruit notes, and the experience is somewhere between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC.

Delta Extrax's Hydro Sour gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of HHC in a delicious and potent way. Packed with 25 mg of HHC per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

Best THC Products

Below are the details about the best THC products that you can buy online today. Just be sure to review your local laws and regulations around THC gummies before buying.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies are crafted with only the finest hemp sources from American farms. Perfect for vegans and those with gluten sensitivities, these goodies are also free of GMOs.

Each Everest Full Spectrum Gummy has 30 gummies and each contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry gummies are also gluten-free and pesticide-free.

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of THC in a delicious and potent way.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Pure CBD isolate creates these delectable CBD gummy worms, and they are a feast for your taste buds. With beautiful colors, these soft sweets are coated with sugar that is both tangy and sweet. Each jar has 30 individual worms, each containing 10 mg of beneficial CBD.

3. CBDfx Delta 9 THC Gummies

Image courtesy CBDfx

Berry Buzz-flavored Sativa THC Gummies are made to give you a pleasant experience while still adhering to legal THC limitations. These delicious THC chews also include the soothing health advantages of full spectrum CBD. You'll receive the mood-boosting vibe of a fantastic cannabis sativa, too, all in a tasty treat!

CBDfx's Delta-THC Gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of THC in a delicious and potent way. Packed with 25 mg of THC per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

4. Medterra Full Spectrum Gummies

Image courtesy Medterra

Medterra's Full Spectrum Gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of THC in a delicious and potent way. Packed with 25 mg of THC per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

Each Medterra Full Spectrum Gummy has 30 gummies and each contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 0.05 milligrams of THC. The gummies are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and completely vegan.

5. Exhale Wellness THC Gummies

Image courtesy Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness's THC Gummies are a great choice for those who want to experience the benefits of THC in a delicious and potent way. Packed with 25 mg of THC per gummy, these gummies are sure to please.

Each Exhale Wellness THC Gummy has 30 gummies and each contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 0.05 milligrams of THC. The gummies are also gluten-free, non-GMO, and completely vegan.