HHC - The Best HHC Products 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is well on its way to becoming one of the most popular recreational cannabinoids on the market. There are a bunch of new brands and products emerging and while this is ultimately a good thing, it can also lead to some indecision.

In this article, we’re going to introduce you to the best HHC products out there. We’ll take a look at some delicious HHC gummies, powerful HHC products, and a high-potency HHC cookie that will rock your world!

Best HHC Products

There are a handful of different ways to use HHC. Some people prefer tinctures, others love cookies, and many people choose to indulge in HHC gummies. These products offer a number of advantages over other methods of ingestion, but one of the things that stand out is the rapid onset time. Gummies are one of the quickest way to feel the effects and if you’re on the hunt for a high-quality HHC edible, you definitely don’t want to miss this!

Plenty of people love HHC, but prefer gummies to vaping. Eating gummies is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to enjoy HHC. Not only do you get a relaxing buzz from the HHC, but you also get to treat yourself to a fruity, delicious gummy. If you’re just getting started with THC products, gummies are a great way to go.

When it comes to HHC gummies, you can’t beat the High Potency gummies from TRĒ House. These gummies were designed to bring you accurately measured servings of HHC in the most enjoyable way possible. With a mouthwatering flavor profile, 25 mg of HHC per gummy, and the perfect level of chewiness, these gummies are sure to win your heart.

There are a bunch of different options when designing a flavor profile for gummies and Strawberry is one of our absolute favorites. TRĒ House has done a wonderful job with this one. These gummies taste so much like real strawberries, that you might do a double-take to confirm that you aren’t eating an actual strawberry. We highly recommend these gummies for anyone who loves the taste of fresh strawberries and want’s a particularly potent HHC gummy.

Enjoy 25% Off Your Order with Code “DISCOVER”

This brand is quickly making waves in the cannabis community and making its way to the top of the THC food chain! Yes, they make an impressive selection of HHC products, but they also combine HHC with other powerful compounds to bring you products that offer a completely unique buzz.

TRĒ House is famous for its fascinating combinations of Delta THC. This brand does all sorts of impressive stuff like combining Delta 8 with CBD, and Delta 10 with HHC. Every cannabinoid elicits different effects. Delta 8 is known for making your body feel great, while HHC and THC-O are both known for their trippy psychotropic effects.

Each Tropic Mango gummy contains 20 mg of Delta 8 and 10mg of HHC, accompanied by 2 mg of THC-O and 3 mg of Full-spectrum CBD. The addition of CBD in this gummy is great and balances the buzz perfectly. This combination of cannabinoids is not one to be taken lightly. With a whopping 35 mg of cannabinoids in every gummy, you’ll certainly feel the magic with this one. Because these are so powerful, we recommend starting small with just one gummy and working your way up if necessary.

Another popular cannabinoid that compliments HHC is Delta 10 THC. Something about HHC and Delta 10 makes them go together like peas and carrots. Each of these compounds brings you a slightly different feeling and we were thoroughly impressed with the combination and ratio in these gummies.

These also contain a hearty serving of Delta 9 to bring you the classic THC effects you know and love. If you're a fan of Delta THC and HHC, it doesn't get any better than TRĒ House products.

We obviously love the way these Delta gummies make us feel, but they also have one of our all-time favorite flavor profiles. Blue Raspberry is one of the most commonly manufactured in the cannabis industry, but no one does Blue Raspberry like TRĒ House. This flavor profile is sweet, tangy, and takes your taste buds on a ride that you won’t soon forget.

Next on our list is the Hydro Sour Gummies from Delta Extrax. Sure, this brand isn’t quite as popular as TRĒ House, but they do make some awesome HHC gummies. These gummies are delicious, but their flavor is fairly vague. They taste like an interesting but indistinguishable combination of fruit, which is great if you like fruit and aren’t looking for anything specific. These also have a sour twist which many find enjoyable.

The Hydro Sour Gummies are a great option if you like HHC, but only in low doses. Each of these gummies contains 10 mg of Hexahydrocannabinol and you get 25 gummies per bottle. This means that you're going to experience some powerful effects. Even if you eat a gummy every day, that is nearly a month of fun in one bottle. Though these gummies aren’t at the top of our list, they’re still a solid choice when it comes to HHC products.

Moon WLKR is one of those companies that you just know is going to be around forever. They’ve done a fantastic job at branding their products and continually offering an admirable level of quality. Like some of our favorite HHC products from TRĒ House, these gummies are designed to taste just like the famous Watermelon Zkittles cannabis strain. Our testers have gotten quite used to experiencing this flavor by vaping or smoking, so the sensation of eating Zkittles was unique and refreshing.

The HHC content of these gummies is on the lighter side. Each gummy contains 12.5 mg of high-quality HHC. While this might not suffice for serious space cadets, it works wonderfully as a happy middle ground for experienced users who aren’t keen on taking high-potency gummies. If you’re on the hunt for an HHC gummy that provides a mellow lift and a great flavor, you should check out the Atlas HHC gummies from Moon WLKR.

Just Delta made a name for themselves as “Just CBD”, and now that they’ve expanded into the world of recreational Delta products, they’re taking things to the next level. This brand has been so successful in this transition that they’ve inspired other major companies like Royal CBD to do the same. Now, Just Delta makes everything from Delta 8 and HHC to Delta 9 THC and Delta 10 THC products. Though all of their products are awesome, we're particularly keen on their HHC gummies.

These Peach Ring gummies are certainly milder than their Delta 8 gummies, but we found that to be advantageous in the right situations. We especially enjoy these gummies at work. They are mild enough for us to function, and just strong enough to take the edge off. They also taste wonderful. The relaxing taste of fresh peaches is a fantastic way to accent the flavor of cannabis. We recommend these gummies for anyone who wants to enjoy a nice buzz while still being able to get things done.

If you’re on the hunt for a completely unique flavor, you definitely won’t want to miss this! Urb makes some of the finest cannabis products on the market and are particularly well-known for their gummies. When it comes to gummies, this brand doesn’t mess around. They only use the finest ingredients, craft amazing flavor profiles, and offer products that will get you seriously ripped.

The Watermelon Hibiscus gummies from Urb is by no means average. You certainly won’t find another brand making this flavor profile and you likely won’t find another gummy that gets you going quite like this one. Whether you’re a fan of HHC or not, if you like cannabis, you’ll love these gummies!

Just Delta started out as a company called “Just CBD”. Well, this band has gotten so immensely popular that they don’t “just” do one thing anymore. From one of the biggest names in CBD to one of the most prolific manufacturers of HHC, this brand has proven that they can do it all. The HHC Rainbow Belts from Just Delta are a cannabis-lovers dream. These are fun to look at, taste like delicious fruit candy, and get you as baked as a birthday cake! When it comes to HHC edibles and good times, these babies can’t be beat!

Looking for something new? Urb has you covered once again with one of the most fascinating flavor profiles we’ve come across. Mango is a relaxing flavor that works incredibly well with a little bit of kick from some chili. If you’ve ever been to Mexico, you probably know just how well this combination works.

Just like the other Urb gummies on our list, these tasty treats are crafted with the finest organic ingredients, contain an impressively powerful serving of Hexahydrocannabinol. If you want to get your fade on with a completely unique flavor profile, we highly recommend that you give these gummies a try!

There are few HHC edibles that aren’t gummies, so if you’re looking for something different, your options are pretty limited. Fortunately, the few HHC edibles on the market are pretty amazing. We expect that in a few years you’ll be able to buy chocolate bars, honey sticks, and all of the other products that we’ve become familiar with thanks to the CBD industry. Until then, we can all enjoy a seriously impressive HHC cookie from the best HHC brand in the industry.

TRĒ House has done it again! This brand is committed to making something for everyone. If you don’t like tinctures and aren’t particularly keen on gummies, you can still treat yourself to some high-quality HHC in the form of a delicious cookie.

This high potency HHC cookie is a force to be reckoned with. If you aren’t an experienced user, you need to take it slow with this one. This cookie contains 50 mg of HHC and though the recommended serving size is half of a cookie (25 mg), we recommend that you start with a quarter of a cookie.

We’ve established that this cookie is highly potent, but we've yet to discuss the flavor and texture. It’s hard to match the feeling of getting baked while eating a cookie, but if the flavor or texture is off, the quality of your experience is greatly diminished. Fortunately, this cookie offers the incredible taste of wedding cake and has a soft texture that is complemented by crunchy sprinkles.

Frequently Asked Questions

HHC stands for “Hexahydrocannabinol”. It is a psychoactive semi-synthetic cannabinoid that has become increasingly popular. This compound was first synthesized by a scientist named Roger Adams back in 1944. Roger was experimenting with cannabinoids when he got the bright idea to combine hydrogen molecules with Delta 9 THC molecules.

Does HHC Get You High?

Yes, HHC is psychoactive and provides powerful effects. Some people say that HHC feels more mellow than traditional THC, but your experience really depends on the potency of the product you’re using.

If you take a single gummy that contains 10 mg HHC, you obviously aren’t going to feel nearly as strong effects as you would when taking a gummy with 25 mg of HHC. If you want to feel effects more powerful than your regular THC experience, just take a higher potency HHC product.

Does HHC Contain THC?

This is a bit of a tricky question, and the answer might be slightly confusing. To make HHC, the manufacturer must first grow cannabis plants, dry them, and extract the raw hemp oil. The resulting oil contains 113 different cannabinoids, but to make HHC the manufacturer needs to isolate Delta 9 THC. This is achieved through a number of distillations. Once the THC has been isolated, it is subjected to a process called hydrogenation. This combines hydrogen with THC and produces HHC.

HHC is made from THC, but once THC is converted to HHC, it is no longer technically THC, it is HHC. It is not accurate to say that HHC contains THC, even though HHC is made from THC.

Is HHC Legal?

In regards to legality, HHC still exists very much in a gray area. Currently, this compound is legal in all 50 states, but cannabis laws change frequently. It is important for you to educate yourself on local laws and regulations regarding HHC. This way, you’ll be aware if laws suddenly change in your home state.

