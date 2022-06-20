HHC - The Best HHC Edibles and HHC Gummies 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

This product packs a hefty punch! The High Potency HHC Gummies from TRĒHouse are seriously next-level powerful. Day off from work? Vacation? Birthday? Whatever the occasion may be, these will facilitate a good time no matter what.

TRĒhouse was not messing around when they created these powerhouse edibles that contain a whopping 25 mg of HHC per gummy. You can always opt to take just half of an HHC gummy if you want a slightly more mellow experience.

These delicious treats not only get you lifted, they also taste delicious. TRĒHouse actually uses real fruit flavor to deliver the most delicious burst of sweet strawberry flavor. These are no joke if you are looking for an edible that tastes great and is super strong!

We wanted to find an HHC edible that was “just right” and we can confidently say we found one that fits the bill. These amazing treats are a top-notch option if you’re looking for a mid-level potency edible to make you feel fine.

Moon WLKR makes a wide range of Delta THC products. You can find everything from Delta 8 and Delta 10 to Delta 9 and just about every other THC variation imaginable. But awesome Delta THC products aren't all they have going for them. Their HHC is also seriously impressive.

These are Blue Dream Berry flavor, which will quite honestly blow you away it’s so delicious. Each gummy contains a moderate 12.5 mg of HHC.

If you’re looking to change up your cannabinoid routine, these clearly stand out from the rest! TRĒHouse Delta 8 THC gummies with HHC and THC-O are our top pick.

These can bring euphoria and relaxation, no doubt, but they also can have mild psychotropic effects. Each gummy contains 20 mg Delta-8 THC, 10 mg HHC, and 3 mg of full-spectrum CBD for good measure. In case you were wondering, the secret ingredient is 2 mg THC-O, which can bring out those good vibes. They are also packed with terpenes, so you get to enjoy the rich flavor of hemp!

TRĒ House makes a handful of awesome Delta products. This brand has dominated the Delta industry by crafting products with unique combinations of Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, HHC, and THC-O. Each of their HHC products is unique and awesome, but these Delta + HHC gummies might be our favorite!

The tropic mango flavor of these gummies is to die for, so you might as well bring enough to share the next time you get together with friends. These are powerful little treats!

Maybe you’re dealing with fast-approaching deadlines at work or maybe life is throwing you some hard-balls. If that's the case you need an edible that will chill you out, but won’t slow you down when it comes to productivity or energy levels. Delta Extrax Hydro Sour Gummies are top of our list if you are looking for a low-potency HHC gummy. These start off sour, then they will surprise you with the most delicious fruit-filled flavor when you bite in.

Delta Extrax is quite a popular HHC brand. They make a wealth of Delta products and offer everything from Delta 8 and Delta 9 to HHC and THC edibles. We love all of their Delta THC products, but their HHC products are also top-notch.

These sour little treats contain 10 mg HHC which is just the right amount to keep you bringing your A-game. Their effect is discreet so you can partake and feel those good vibes. So pucker up and enjoy these delightful low potency gummies.

These taste amazing and will give you that classic THC feel you’ve been craving. Blue raspberry is a crowd-pleasing HHC flavor that anyone with a sweet tooth will love. These edibles are perfectly convenient to bring along and share when hitting the hottest festivals or simply chilling with friends. These special treats are packed with 5 mg HHC, 5 mg Delta 9, and an incredible 10 mg of Delta 10.

TRĒHouse curated the most ideal combination of cannabinoids. We are talking about high potency HHC combined with Delta 9 and Delta 10 here, so these little firecrackers will definitely lighten your mood. Sit back, relax and enjoy the HHC ride.

Just Delta made a name for themselves as Just CBD. They were doing such an amazing job producing CBD products that they decided to expand into the world of recreational cannabinoids. Just Delta Rainbow HHC Belts are one of our favorite HHC products because they’re downright fun!

These Rainbow belts are super colorful, easy to use, and packed with fruity flavor. They also come loaded with a powerful serving of HHC that is sure to take you to the moon and back. Just Delta produces premium products and has all of their gummies tested at ISO certified third-party labs before sending them out to market. When you want a tasty HHC product that you can trust to get the job done, you can trust these HHC belts to do the trick!

Who doesn’t love a delicious cookie? This HHC Birthday Cake Cookie from TRĒ House is super potent and also tastes incredible. As far as HHC Edibles go, this cookie is outshining the competition by a long shot.

We love that this HHC cookie is made from fresh and pure ingredients. The cookie itself is soft, sweet, and buttery. It is topped with super fun, rainbow birthday sprinkles that complement the chewy cookie perfectly. TRĒ House always seems to have a sale on quality HHC and THCO products, so you should check them out!

Each cookie contains a colossal 50 mg of HHC. One serving size is half a cookie (25 mg HHC), making it perfect for sharing if you feel so inclined. Because this cookie is crazy strong, we recommend starting off with a nibble or two to see how you feel after 20-30 minutes before chowing down.

One of the tastiest HHC gummies out there are the Mango & Chili gummies from Urb. This brand makes a big name for itself in the CBD industry. If you’ve ever used Urb products, then you know just how high-quality they are.

These gummies taste like the freshest mangos you’ve ever eaten, but what really stood out to us was their impressive effectiveness. With 500 mg of powerful cannabinoids per jar, these gummies definitely have the ability to take you to the moon and back.

Moon WLKR is a band that’s making some seriously big waves in the cannabis community. This brand is known for using super high-quality hemp, trusted third-party lab testing, and for crafting a quality of product that is rarely rivaled.

The Atlas gummies from Moon WLKR are immensely popular and just because their Europa gummies are higher on our list, it doesn’t mean that the Atlas gummies should be overlooked. These impressive gummies come packed with 12.5 mg of premium HHC per gummy. That means eating just two gummies will net you a whopping 25 mg serving of HHC! If you’re looking for something strong, you should definitely give these gummies a try!

If you’re looking for a unique and delicious flavor profile, you’re going to love the watermelon hibiscus gummies from Urb. While these are the last product on our list, they are certainly one of the best. The flavor of these gummies alone is so refreshing and calming that it could lull you into an unparalleled state of relaxation.

That being said, flavor isn’t all these delicious little devils have going for them. Each of the Watermelon Hibiscus gummies comes preloaded with a hearty 20 mg serving of HHC. Not only do you get to indulge in one of the most soothing flavors imaginable, but you also get to enjoy a powerful and unique buzz from the combo of THC and HHC! Does it get any better?

FAQ

Are HHC Gummies or Cookies Better?

Ultimately, the way you take your HHC is up to you. Some people like HHC gummies and others prefer cookies. Both gummies and cookies are super easy to use and have the same great effect. Since both of them taste great and work wonderfully, it really comes down to what your taste buds are craving. Give them both a try and see what works best for you!

What is HHC?

Hexahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive semi-synthetic cannabinoid that was first synthesized by Roger Adams in 1944. HHC is made by combining two additional hydrogen molecules to each THC molecule through the process of hydrogenation. This process is also used for things like converting vegetable oil into a solid. HHC is quickly becoming one of the most popular recreational compounds available.

What Are HHC Gummies?

HHC gummies are a delicious little treat that comes loaded with a predetermined amount of HHC. These edibles allow you to enjoy a tasty snack and contain powerful compounds that elicit psychotropic effects. What more could you ask for? Many users prefer gummies because they allow the rapid onset of effects. If you want to experience the effects of HHC fast, gummies are the way to go.

Does HHC Get You High?

Yes. HHC is a psychoactive compound and people who ingest it often feel powerful psychotropic effects. Because this compound is intoxicating, you should not drive or operate heavy machinery when using HHC. If you're interested in HHC or any other THC product, make sure to check laws and regulations in your home state before ordering.

