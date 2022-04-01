Elderberry Benefits: Full Guide and Best Products

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Elderberries have recently become one of the most well-known immune system and heart health-boosting all-natural products available to consumers throughout the United States. The reasons are very simple: they are delicious and come packed with the essential vitamins and minerals needed to help you live your best life.

This guide will help you decide if taking an elderberry supplement (our favorites are the gummy varieties!) is right for you and then showcase our top seventeen favorite elderberry gummies.

What Can Elderberries Do for You?

Elderberries come packed with powerful antioxidants which can protect vital parts of your body, such as your heart, from damage caused by free radicals. This means that your body can stay healthier for longer, potentially alleviating the risk of contracting certain diseases and conditions.

Additionally, most supplements include zinc and vitamin C, which both have been shown in reducing the severity and length of most colds and flus. As such, they can help you start feeling better than you would otherwise.

Should I Talk to a Doctor Before Adding a Dietary Supplement to My Routine?

Yes! It is vital that you discuss any lifestyle or dietary changes with your doctor in order to formulate a plan that will help you maximize the effectiveness of the change. For instance, your doctor may recommend a certain brand or dose to help you get the right amount of elderberry goodness.

Additionally, there are instances in which taking a dietary supplement may not be the best course of action. For instance, most cancer patients must avoid antioxidants since many treatments rely on the power of free radicals to damage and destroy cancer cells and tumors.

Thus, we strongly recommend that you talk with your doctor first before starting to take a dietary supplement.

Will This Be Expensive?

No! Many of the brands discussed below cost less than a dollar per day. You probably, like most Americans, spend more than that on your morning cup of coffee. This is one of the most affordable and effective ways to help boost your immune system and cardiovascular health.

Our Favorite Elderberry Gummies

Our team has spent countless hours pouring over hundreds of different elderberry gummies and supplements, before realizing that the best were of the gummy varieties. They invariably had higher reviews, came from more reputable companies, and were jammed packed with the vitamins and minerals needed to help protect your health and immune system. Our top favorites include:

● Elm & Rye Elderberry Gummies

● Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies

● One A Day Elderberry Gummies

● Nature Made Elderberry Gummies

The Top 17 Elderberry Gummies

Finding the top elderberry gummies available to people throughout the United States took months of diligent work and careful review. In the end, we found that while many manufacturers offer similar products, it is the small differences between them that make all the difference. Of course, we factored in other things such as the price and general availability with our reviews.

What follows are some of the best elderberry supplements available.

Are you looking for a delicious and healthy way to boost your immune system? Elm & Rye Elderberry Gummies provides you the opportunity to enjoy helping boost your immune system by providing you with the many all-natural vitamins and antioxidants you need in order to keep your immune system and heart-healthy.

The all-natural ingredients that go into these gummies are even believed by many to help fight off some cold and flu symptoms. This makes these gummies a must-have for anyone looking to have an all-natural remedy to dealing with the common cold and flu this winter season.

Each jar contains one cup of berries picked at their peak freshness and carefully crafted into a delicious treat that can help you start living your best life. A single jar cost just $44.99, though you can save 20% by signing up for a monthly subscription service.

2 – Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

Finding an affordable elderberry gummy supplement doesn’t have to be a monumental challenge. All you have to do is turn to Nature’s Way and you will find yourself quickly in possession of healthy and nutritious gummies that start out at just $13.27 for a month’s supply.

Each gummy comes packed with vitamin C, zinc, and premium black elderberry extract that can help boost your immune system and protect your heart. All you need to do is grab two from the jar and rest assured for the rest of the day that your immune system and heart have the support they need in order to function at peak efficiency.

Each gummy is made with pectin, not gelatin, and sweetened with organic tapioca and cane sugar. Beyond that, it is gluten-free and has no wheat, soy, dairy, peanuts, eggs, or artificial colors. This makes Nature’s Way the brand to turn to for those looking for a health supplement without having to worry about allergies or animal byproducts.

3 – Sambucol Black Elderberry

It should be a monumental challenge to find a health supplement that can protect your heart, boost your immune system, and help you feel your best when dealing with the common cold and flu. Sambucol’s delicious gummies come packed to the rim with the black elderberry goodness you need in order to tackle every challenge that is before you and to live your best life.

A one-month supply of this delectable gummy can be had for just $17. That is barely more than $0.50 per day and is one of the best health investments you can make yourself besides exercising regularly and having a healthy diet.

4 – One a Day Elderberry Gummies with Immunity Support

One a Day is a brand with a long and storied history of providing consumers throughout the United States with vitamins and health supplements whose quality is second to none.

These gummies come filled with the delicious elderberry preservatives you crave alongside 7.5 mg of zinc and 90 mg of vitamin C in order to help boost your immune system, protect your heart, and fight off the common cold.

Each gummy is vegetarian and gluten-free, making them a surefire hit among those with restricted diets. Each file can be had for just $14.99 and comes with a one-month supply. Pick up a bottle today!

5 – Nature Made Elderberry Gummies

Nature Made is a well-known producer of dietary supplements with a long history of providing high-quality products to discerning consumers throughout the United States and abroad.

Each gummy is perfect for vegetarians and those looking to avoid animal byproducts in the dietary supplements thanks to its focus on using organic ingredients such as tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, and carnauba wax.

All you need to do is eat two of these delicious gummies and your body will benefit greatly from the amazing combination of elderberries and zinc plus vitamin C. All of which work together to help boost your immune system and protect your body from harmful oxidation.

6 – Nature’s Bounty Elderberry Gummies

Nature’s Bounty is among the more affordable options available for those out looking for an easily affordable elderberry gummy that tastes great and provides you with the vitamins C, D, and zinc that you need in order to boost your immune health.

Priced at $28.49 for a 35-day supply, these gummies are perfect for those dealing with a tight budget but still want to do whatever they can to help promote their own health and a tasty and easy manner. Each serving comes with 100 mg of pure elderberry making this a very easy and tasty way to take advantage of the amazing health properties of this delicious fruit.

It is sold nationwide through CVS Pharmacy, making it a short car ride away for most people throughout the United States.

7 – WYLD CBD Elderberry Gummies

Many people have embraced the power of CBD and CBN in order to deal with the anxiety and pain that can pop up in day-to-day life. Dozens of companies have entered the American market over the last couple of years, offering consumers a wide variety of CBD products perfect for nearly any situation. As such, is only a matter of time before someone stopped to consider combining the immune system-boosting properties of Elderberry with the relaxation and pain relief of CBD and CBN.

WYLD CBD Elderberry Gummies help tackle everything from the common cold to chronic anxiety and mild amounts of pain with just a single gummy. All you have to do is remember to take your daily dose at the same time and relax with the knowledge that you are both helping your body to overcome the rigors of daily life and protecting it against oxidation and the many health qualms that crop up due to it.

Each bottle of 20 servings is just $39.95.

8 – Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Extra Strength Gummies

This option is 100% USDA-certified organic and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. A 40-day supply can be had for $32.99 or for $29.69 if you subscribe to a monthly subscription service. We were particularly enthused with its promise to provide you with 12.3 g of fresh elderberries with each serving. Made in Germany, it is one of the few foreign offerings we have available but should not be discounted due to the fact that isn’t made to American standards. Germany has some of the strictest controls over the production of health supplements in the world, ensuring that each batch is uniform, effective, and delicious.

A single-day serving can be had for less than a dollar making this an affordable option for those looking to boost their immune systems but are incapable of adjusting their diet in order to maximize the benefits of using certain all-natural foods.

9 – Natrol Elderberry Gummies

With all the vitamin C, zinc, and 100 mg of elderberry fruit extract you need in every serving this brand of elderberry gummies stays out from the pack thanks to its low price of $19.99 for a one-month supply. Our team of expert reviewers was delighted to have the opportunity to take home several bottles and try them out over the course of a month.

We are pleased to report that these gummies did help us scare away most of the colds we probably would have endured and helped minimize the amount of time we were down with the colds we did catch. However, it is important to remember that these are our personal experiences and are not backed by science. What works for us may not work for you but for just $19.99, it is worth a shot.

10 – Flintstones Elderberry Gummies

Are you having trouble getting your kids to take the gummies? Why not tempt them by introducing them to a beloved cartoon character from our childhoods? The Flintstones may have gone off the air a long time ago, but the brand lives on in a wide variety of products including dietary supplements.

Thankfully, with such a long-lived reputation the people behind the Flintstones’ marketing have long since learned to only work with companies that produce high-quality products. For instance, Bayer is a producer of this line of dietary supplements.

A 30-day supply can be had for $12.60 making this an affordable way of helping boost your child’s immune system during the height of cold and flu season.

11 – New Chapter Organic Elderberry Whole-Food Gummies

Finding a tasty organic elderberry whole-food gummy that is packed to the rim with sugar can be a monumental challenge. Thankfully, our team of expert product reviewers and online researchers has worked tirelessly to provide you with the opportunity to experience one of the tastiest gummies available in the United States that has absolutely no cane sugar in it.

How is this feat of engineering possible? New Chapter super concentrated the organic elderberries, helping bring out their inmate sweetness while also boosting your immune system. As such, additional sugar is not necessary in order to encourage people to pick up a bottle.

A one-month supply is $24, which is among the most affordable options we have seen out of the many high-quality products we have reviewed. You can save an additional 15% when you sign up for a monthly subscription.

12 – Airborne Elderberry Immune Support Gummies

This brand made waves several years ago with its claims to conquer the common cold with its gummies packed full of vitamin C. The FDA took offense with the advertisements and forced them to change their marketing strategy. Now the company offers an even wider variety of immune-supporting dietary supplements available to consumers nationwide at affordable prices. A single bottle can be had for $12.97, which includes 25 servings. You can also save 15% by signing up for a monthly subscription.

These elderberry gummies come packed full of vitamins C, D, E, and zinc in order to help support your immune system through even the most stressful of cold and flu seasons. They packed 200% of your daily value for vitamin C even though your body cannot store it long-term.

13 – The Elderberry Co.’s Extra Strength Elderberry Gummies

It has never been so easy, nor as tasty, to support your immune system. The Elderberry Co. has a long history of providing the highest quality elderberry products to market for people throughout the United States. Their mainstay, elderberry syrup, is the base for their amazing and tasty gummies. Each gummy comes with one teaspoon of elderberry syrup, which is jammed packed with zinc, and vitamins C, D, and E. And that is before you include the 300mg of pure elderberry goodness in each gummy.

Each bottle is available for an affordable $27.97 for a thirty-day supply, though if you are like some members of our team, you will find yourself “accidentally” eating more than the recommended serving size. These really taste that good!

14 – You Are the Anser Elderberry Gummies

Why yes, we did double-check the name of this company when we started this review. And checked it again when sorting out the list of the best elderberry gummies available to people throughout the United States. And then once more for good measure when we were typing up this lovely miniature review.

There isn’t too much to say about these gummies besides the facts that they taste lovely, come packed with the immune-system supporting goodness you crave and are imminently affordable at just $19.99 for a one-month supply. You can say 10% by signing up for a monthly subscription.

While we normally discourage people from signing up for a membership before tasting the product, we are quite certain that you will be more than sufficiently pleased with just how good these gummies taste. So, save yourself the two dollars and sign up when you order your first bottle.

15 – mykind Organics Elderberry Gummies

Produced by one of the longest-known names in the herbal supplement field, Garden of Life, this delightfully delectable gummy is perfect for anyone looking to enhance their life and immune system with the joyful goodness of elderberries, organic echinacea, zinc, and vitamin C. You can get a one-month supply of these delicious immune-system supporting gummies for only $28.79. That is less than a dollar a day going towards helping you conquer cold and flu season.

Our team is well versed with this brand and was delighted to have the opportunity to review it. It is produced with USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. As such, we weren’t in the least bit surprised when we discovered hundreds of positive reviews about this product. Considering the nexus of brand recognition, quality ingredients, and affordable prices… we can wholeheartedly recommend this brand to you.

16 – Norm’s Farms Elderberry Organic Gummies

Of all the elderberry gummies we have reviewed over the course of the last several months, this was the first that we encountered that includes probiotics in their recipe. This means that this is the perfect gummy for those looking to boost both their immune system and their digestive systems. Each jar, which includes enough for one month, can be had for the low price of $22.49 and can be had for even less if you subscribe to their monthly plan.

We must admit something – our team had not encountered this brand before our reviews got underway. There are hundreds of dietary supplement manufacturers in the United States, making it feasible for even a team as large and experienced as ours to miss out on some true gems. And that is the truth with these gummies. They taste great, come filled with the elderberry goodness you want, and has a more than generous dose of probiotics and vitamin C and zinc.

17 – BioSchwartz Elderberry Gummies

Are you in the market for an affordable and delicious elderberry gummy? BioSchwartz may have the answer for you thanks to its advanced formula elderberry gummies that promise to protect your immune thanks to its inclusion of zinc and vitamin C. Each 30-day supply bottle or you can save 10% by signing up for a monthly subscription.