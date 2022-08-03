Eight Sleep Bed Reviews, Potential Issues & Alternatives Guide

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

As everyone knows, sleep is an important part of our overall health. As such, it’s safe to say that every person out there obviously wants to have a good night’s sleep every night so that they can feel re-energized at each coming day. Now, you might be wondering whether or not the type of mattress that you choose to sleep on can affect the quality of your sleep. As a matter of fact, it absolutely can. Recent research suggests that sleeping on a mattress with adjustable firmness settings can greatly promote comfort with a noticeable decrease in pain, along with a proper spinal alignment, and ultimately, can also increase one's quality of sleep. This is exactly where smart mattresses with multiple adjustable settings come into play.

Thanks to the nowadays' technological advancements, the global Smart Mattress market has grown tremendously in the recent years, with it being valued at US$ 251 million in the year of 2020, and ultimately being expected to reach US$ 8249.5 million by the end of 2027. It's worth noting that there have been several different factors that have propelled this market's growth, including a bigger concern in well-being and overall health, along with the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) in this unique technology, as well as an increase in the number of incidences of sleep-related diseases, and also due to the rise of an elderly population on a worldwide scale.

Now, with such a large market value, the global Smart Mattress market obviously already has many different brands competing within it, which are all heavily focused on providing their customers with the best possible smart mattresses that they can come up with.

Two great examples of those Smart Mattresses are the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Mattress and the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix Smart Mattress, which are manufactured by two different renowned companies that have been currently leading the global Smart Mattress market within the most recent years.

Eight Sleep Pod Pro & Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix (Image Edit via Eight Sleep / Ghost SmartBed)

So, we'd like to invite you to join us on this a thorough review, where we'll be comparing both of these smart mattresses to one another and compared all of the different features, adjustability options, and unique smart functionalities that each of these smart mattress models has to offer you.

Eight Sleep Pod Pro VS Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix (FULL COMPARISON REVIEW)

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Cooling Air Mattress

So, firstly, we have the Eight Sleep Pod Pro, which is a high-end smart cooling air mattress.

When it comes to this mattress' thickness (or height), note that this smart mattress features five separate layers of premium foam that are combined together with a 1" ComfortBlend Topper, which when combined all together ultimately make up for 12 inches of thickness.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

To put it simply, the Eight Sleep Pod Pro has a fairly decent thickness, as its 12 inches of height (or thickness) ultimately give any type of sleeper the ideal support in all the right places, no matter if they prefer to sleep on their back, side, or stomach.

Now, when it comes to this smart mattress's construction throughout its five different layers, note that the Eight Sleep Pod Pro combines a total of five layers of CertiPUR-US-certified premium foam, which give this smart mattress the ideal medium firmness (i.e. a Medium Firmness Rating / Level of 6) and great contouring support.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

So, going from top to bottom, we first have the mattress' 1" ComfortBlend Topper that's made of a blend of Polyester and Cotton Fabric, which is then followed by an Active Grid layer that consists of a set of sleep-tracking biometric sensors and a water mat for temperature controls.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

Coming below that, we have a 3" Airflow Top Layer for a user's overall comfort that's made of polyfoam, which is combined with a 1" Supportive Air Technology layer made of memory foam that's sitting right below it. Finally, we then have a 4" FlexSpring Technology Core layer made of high-density polyfoam, which sits just above the mattress' 3" Durable Premium Base that's made of transitional polyfoam.

As expected, this smart air mattress is directly inflated by an electric-powered Hub that sits close to it.

In terms of additional comfort-focused functionalities, the Eight Sleep Pod Pro also features a Dual-Zone with both Cooling and Heating functions, for which the temperature-level of each side of this smart mattress can be set to either a hot or cold temperature, ranging anywhere between 55°F-110°F. Up to 2 users (meaning sleeping partners) can also schedule On and Off Times for those temperature adjustments for their own side of the bed, and this can be easily done right from the Eight Sleep App.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

Moreover, this smart mattress also features built-in Advanced Sleep Tracking for both of its two separate Dual-Zones, for which this functionality is supported for up to two sleepers at a time, meaning that users can perform individual sleep tracking for their own bed side. The sleep-related metrics collected by the Eight Sleep Pod Pro include a user's sleep stages, their sleep time, any potential toss and turns, and some other interesting metrics.

The Eight Sleep App

The Eight Sleep App is available to download for free for both iOS and Android devices.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

First and foremost, via the Eight Sleep App, users have access to a Smart Temperature Autopilot function for the mattress' separate Dual-Zones, which, once enabled, allows the smart mattress itself to intelligently learn each of its users' (either one person or the two people in a couple) ideal thermal environment in order to automatically adjusts to optimize your sleep

Not only that, but users also have access to a Daily Health Check with included HRV Monitoring, which includes analysis of Respiratory Rate, Resting Heart Rate, and Heart Rate Variability, all key indicators of your physical wellness.

Last but not least, the Eight Sleep App also provides users with access to a GentleRise Smart Alarm, which can be enabled at a user's convenience to silently wakes up each individual via a gentle chest-level vibration and gradual, smooth temperature change.

Pricing Options & Available Warranty

Regarding the pricing options for the Eight Sleep Pod Pro, know that this smart cooling air mattress is available in 4 different sizing options, which are: Full-Size (starts at around $2,795), Queen (goes for $3,095), King (starts at $3,495), and Cal King (priced at $3,495). Just recently, the company has been running a limited-time $100-off Sale, which applies to all of those sizing options for their Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Mattress.

Regarding the available payment options, users can either pay in full, or alternatively, opt to go for a financing payment option of around $45 per month for up to 36 months, and that financing option can go as low as $0 for fees and 0% APR.

Lastly, regarding the mattress' warranty, know that the foam part of the mattress is covered by a 10-Years Limited Warranty, but sadly, that doesn't apply to the mattress' technology layer, neither does it apply to its fabric, extra components, materials and smart sensors, which are exclusively covered by a much shorter 2-Year Limited Warranty (both for the standard Pod model as well as for the Pod Pro model), or a 1-Year Limited Warranty for the company's Eight Sleep Smart Bed.

Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix Luxury Smart Air Mattress

On the other hand, we have the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix, which is a luxury 7-layers luxury smart air mattress that combines patented cooling technology with Adjustable Medical-Grade Air Chambers and Smart Biometric Sensors integrated throughout 5 Individual Body Zones, which ultimately allow for Customizable Firmness Settings via the GhostBed App.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

When it comes to the 3D Matrix mattress' thickness (or height), this smart mattress also features exactly 12 inches of thickness (or height), which ultimately makes it super-supportive for a user's entire body, and also perfect for any type of sleeper, no matter if you’re someone who prefers to sleep on their back, side, or stomach.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

It's important to note that the mattress' 12-inches thickness can also help people that suffer from discomfort during sleep to have a better sleep quality overall, as well as help those with more serious health problems / conditions such as Scoliosis and / or Herniated Disks to better deal with those uncomfortable issues than when sleeping on a thinner / less-thicker mattress.

To form the mattress' 12-inches thickness, the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix's combines a total of (x7) different layers, which together allow this smart mattress to have its awesome cooling capabilities, as well as great breathability and support, and most important of all, its many Customizable Firmness Settings (via the GhostBed App).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

So, when it comes to the 3D Matrix's construction throughout seven (x7) different layers, we first have a top-side Ghost Ice Cooling Cover, which basically consists of a plush, fairly flexible, and super-soft cooling fabric that’s instantly cool to the touch and gently soothing to one’s body / skin.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Sitting under its Ghost Ice Cooling Cover, we then have a unique patented 3D Matrix Gel Polymer comfort-layer that’s specifically designed to conform to a person’s potential movements and different positions during their sleep (meaning that the mattress itself can adjust to a user's body in real time) in order to ultimately bring users a really soothing all-body-cooling experience.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

This revolutionary gel polymer layer greatly attracts a person’s excess body heat by having it perfectly adapt its gel-polymer structure to a person’s body shape, position, and temperature in order to gently drive away heat from their body as they move instead of leaving it trapped within the mattress (which tends to be the case with many lower-quality standard mattresses today).

Note that the mattress’s 3D Matrix Gel Polymer Layer comes directly integrated onto two (x2) other comfort layers made of super-flexible memory foam that sit just below it. The first one is a 2-inch Naturally-Cooling Gel Memory Foam Layer that perfectly contours to a person’s unique body shape to continuously relieve pressure from one’s body during sleep, and the second one is a 2-inch Soft Transition Foam Layer that further adds to a user’s overall comfort.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Together, all of these three comfort layers feature a 4-inch thickness profile.

Moving further down, sitting just below the mattress' three high-end comfort layers, we have a super-high-tech layer that integrates 4.000 Smart Biometric Sensors in total, coming divided into two (x2) separate sections (i.e. one for each person sleeping in the mattress).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Each section houses 2,000 Smart Biometric Sensors that utilize high-end pressure points to collect pressure data in real time, ultimately allowing each user or even the mattress itself, respectively, to manually or automatically make real-time adjustments to the mattress’s Smart Bladder System Layer, which sits directly below.

The mattress’s Smart Air Mattress Bladder System Layer is composed by a set of Adjustable Medical-Grade Air Chambers, which are separated into five (x5) different Body Zones (head, shoulders, torso, hips, and legs) that allow either the users or the mattress’s smart technology to respectively manually adjust or automatically adjust the Firmness Settings (i.e. the air-pressure / firmness level) for each of those 5 Body Zones (which can be easily configured via the GhostBed App).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

In total, users are offered 40 different Firmness Settings for each individual zone.

The fact that this smart mattress features a total of 5 separate Body Zones that can be individually controlled is literally a huge deal-breaker in comparison to the single Temperature Adjustable zone that's offered to each user by the Eight Sleep Pod Pro, as that ultimately makes the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix truly unique for anyone looking to get a true deep sleeping experience.

Not only that, but in comparison to the Eight Sleep Pod Pro, on which people tend to complain that its cover eventually starts leaking at the hoses that push water into the cover (meaning that sooner or later you'd need to purchase a replacement Air Chamber for the Eight Sleep Pod Pro), the fact that the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix actually comes equipped with a set of medical-grade air chambers throughout its Smart Air Mattress Bladder System Layer ultimately means that you can be assured you'd never have to deal with any sort of air leaks whatsoever. That is something that pretty much closes out the deal for almost anyone when choosing between both smart mattresses.

Last but not least, to support all of the mattress’s already-mentioned six (x6) first-layers, there’s an additional 2-inch High Density Support Layer made of a solid memory foam that provides extra support and durability to the mattress as a whole.

If you’d like to learn more, you can read my more detailed Ghost Smartbed mattress review on Gadget Gram where I review high tech gadgets like smart mattresses for a living.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

The GhostBed App

For controlling all of the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix's different Customizable Settings, users can use the GhostBed App, which is also available to download for free for both iOS and Android devices.

Via the GhostBed App, users are offered a Manual Mode that lets them manually adjust the ideal Firmness Value for their side-of the mattress in real-time, and that goes for each of the 5 Body Zones from the mattress’s Adjustable Air Chambers.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Alternatively, users can enable the mattress’s Automatic Mode, which, via its smart technology, allows the mattress to automatically adjust the Firmness Settings (again, in real-time) for all 5 Body Zones from its two (x2) sections of Adjustable Air Chambers.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

In addition, there’s also a Position Mode that allows users to configure specific Firmness Settings for different Sleeping Positions (such as sleeping on your Back, or sleeping on your Side), for which those Firmness Values will be applied in real-time for the 5 Body Zones from the mattress’ Adjustable Air Chambers after the mattress detects in which position a user (or users) is (are) sleeping in.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Last of all, the GhostBed App also allows users can also dive into their personal sleeping stats, where they can accurately track different sleep stages and also track how many breaths they performed per minute during each sleep stage.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Pricing Options & Available Warranty

Regarding the pricing options for the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix, know that this luxury smart mattress is available in 5 different sizing options that are all under neat discounts, and those are: Twin XL (starts at $5,899), Queen (goes for $7,999), King (starting at around $8,799), Cal King (now discounted to $8,977), and Split King (which currently goes for $11,798).

Sure, the prices here might be a little more "premium", but if you consider the fact that the Eight Sleep Pod Pro will require you to purchase a replacement Air Chamber every year or so, then the increase of price is greatly justified.

Not only that, but when purchasing a smart mattress, you need to always keep in mind that you’re looking to make an investment in the quality of your sleep, and when it comes that, price shouldn’t be your main concern, but instead, your sleep quality, which consequently will have an impact on your overall health and well-being.

Furthermore, the folks at Ghost SmartBed also take great pride in having much better payment options available in comparison to what's offered for the bedding products (including both smart mattresses and accessories) that are sold at Eight Sleep. While users can obviously pay in full, there's also the alternative to opt for a financing payment option, which gives users the option to pay as low as $117 per month for their GhostSmart Bed Mattress, but with a 5-Year 0% APR financing period, which, undoubtedly, makes this financing option outstanding, as 5 years is a very, very long time.

Finally, regarding the mattress' warranty, know that with every purchase of a Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix Smart Mattress, users also get a 101-Night Sleep Trial (which goes for lounging, napping, and snoozing on the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix for 3 full-months), along with a Return-Free Guarantee, as well as with an incredible 25-Year Warranty (and that's just as long as you have proof of purchase from the official GhostBed website or from any of the company's authorized retailers).

That all purchase-offer completely seals the deal in terms of which of the two smart mattresses is better, with the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix definitely beating the Eight Sleep Pod Pro in quite a few different aspects, ranging from comfort-level, adjustability settings, smart functionalities, and even its pricing options and warranty period, as we've just discussed.

COMPARISON IN BEDDING ACCESSORIES - Eight Sleep VS Ghost SmartBed

Eight Sleep Prince Bedframe Bed Base

For its Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Mattress, the company has a solid bed base called the Prince Bedframe, which features a five-foot upholstered channeled headboard in white eco leather and a solid pine platform, all without requiring the use of a box spring for its set-up / installation.

(Image Credit: Eight Sleep)

Still, it's worth noting that while Eight Sleep’s Prince Bedframe should last you at least 10 years or a bit longer than that, the company's proprietary bed frame still has a weight limit for heavy people, so that's definitely a catch.

Ghost SmartBed Adjustable Base

The best alternative for a bed base in comparison to the Eight Sleep Prince Bedframe would definitely be the Ghost SmartBed Adjustable Base, which features independent head and foot adjustability settings for maximum customization with multiple preset positions, allowing users to elevate their head to any position while simultaneously giving them unlimited foot positions.

Another great thing about this smart bed base is that the Ghost Adjustable Base can have any of its parts conveniently adjusted at any time, all without ever having to reset the base itself to flat just to change its position(s).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Moreover, this smart bed frame from Ghost SmartBed also integrates a whisper-quiet Two-Zone Head & Foot massage, with 3 modes and 3 intensities available to choose from.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

On top of all of that, the Ghost SmartBed Adjustable Base also features Under-bed LED lighting, along with USB port on both sides for a user's (or couples') battery-recharging needs (for their other devices), as well as easy-to-use One-Touch Buttons for zero gravity, anti-snore, watching TV and more.

Best bed sheets for the Eight Sleep Bed

As a bed sheet option, you could use Eight Sleep's Pod Sheet Set, which is made of 100% Tencel for maximum breathability.

However, you might have a better alternative available to go with, and that would be the GhostSheets from Ghost SmartBed.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

These ultra-soft high-quality bed sheets are made with a premium Supima cotton that's blended with cooling plant-based TENCEL fibers, which not only offers them an outstanding breathability, but also resistance against both bacteria and allergens.

Best mattress topper for the Eight Sleep bed

As the best mattress topper option for protecting the Eight Sleep Pod Pro Smart Mattress, we’d definitely recommend the GhostBed Memory Foam Topper, which consists of 3-inches of gel memory foam senses that easily contour to a user's body for maximum comfort, featuring multiple target comfort zones that provide added pressure relief for a user's body during sleep.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

This mattress topper also comes equipped with a set of 2” GhostGrip elastic band that help to keep the topper perfectly in place, and also comes with a waterproof fitted cover that gives it great protection against any potential water-related disaster like accidental water-bottle spills.

Best mattress protector for the Eight Sleep bed

Alternatively, for those looking for a simpler mattress topper option, there’s the GhostProtector from Ghost SmartBed.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

This mattress topper is super-lightweight and extremely breathable, as its Soft knit top is crafted with premium fibers to ensure that it can keep you cool and comfortable for an entire night.

More importantly, not only does this simpler mattress topper creates a natural waterproof barrier between itself and your smart mattress, but it also features antimicrobial technology.

Just like the company's GhostBed Memory Foam Topper, the GhostProtector also features a 2” GhostGrip elastic band that perfectly encases your bed's smart mattress for maximum stability.

Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow

Finally, as the available pillow options for a smart mattress, we firstly have the Eight Sleep Carbon Air Pillow, which comes in a Queen-size (29 inches long x 16 inches wide x 6 inches tall).

This ergonomic sleeping pillow is made of a supportive foam that's also infused with graphite, which gives it great cooling properties, and also features a unique perforated design that consequently gives the pillow both an increased airflow as well as great breathability.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

The Carbon Air Pillow from Eight Sleep also comes protected by a premium breathable cover that can be removed when necessary for an easy wash and care routine.

You can either get it in a 1-Pack for $150, or in a 2-Pack for $265.

Ghost SmartBed Pillows (Memory Foam / Faux Down / Shredded)

Alternatively, you could instead go with any of Ghost SmarBed’s three (x3) different pillow options, which currently, are all under a 25% discount.

GhostPillow – Memory Foam

The first one would be the GhostPillow Memory Foam, which features a cool-to-the-touch Ghost Ice Fabric Zipped Cover on its outer side that helps to neutralizes heat on both sides of the pillow, while also integrating a support core made of aerated gel memory foam for a continuous airflow.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

This memory-foam pillow also features a performance cooling side made of a patented phase change material that adjusts to your body heat in real time, along with an inner aerated mesh cover that allows for even more airflow.

The GhostPillow Memory Foam pillow goes for just $71 (lowered from its original price-tag of $95) per each unit.

GhostPillow – Faux Down

The second pillow option from Ghost SmarBed would be the GhostPillow Faux Down, which features a durable, ultra-soft, and super-breathable cover made of 100% natural cotton.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

In addition, its interior side consists of a Microfiber Gel Fill that makes the pillow super comfortable to sleep on by giving it a unique huggable and squeezable feel.

Each GhostPillow Faux Down pillow also goes for just $71 a unit (also lowered from its standard price of $95).

GhostPillow – Shredded

The third and final pillow option from Ghost SmartBed is their the GhostPillow Shredded, which is made with a unique blend of CertiPUR-US shredded memory foam and microfiber that ensures you can always get the ultimate in comfort during sleep.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Additionally, this unique shredded memory-foam pillow also features a very soft breathable cover for maximum airflow. Note that this pillow was designed to be used specifically by back, side and stomach sleepers.

The GhostPillow Shredded is only available in a 2-Pack option that goes for $143 per pack (discounted from its normal price of $190), which ultimately equates to just $71.5 per each pillow.