EAA vs BCAA: Full guide

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts have long debated the benefits of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) over essential amino acids (EAAs). Which is better for you: BCAA or EAA? In this article, we will explore the differences between these two types of amino acids and help you decide which is best for you.

Best Protein Supplements

Elm & Rye Pre Workout AstroFlav Flip Mode Pre Workout 1st Phorm Project 1 Naturally Sweetened Pre JYM Be Empowered Pre Workout Hardbody Supplements Ripped to Shredz Stimulant and Caffeine Free Preworkout Legion Energy Surge Energy Supplement

Amino acids are one of the most beneficial and, perhaps, least recognized performance enhancers. When we think of supplements, we usually think of pre- and post-workouts, creatine, and protein powders. The first three have variable effects on athletic performance, while protein is...you guessed it. Enter essential amino acids (EAA's) and branched chain amino acids (BCAA's), both of which are essential amino acids (EAA's).

While you're undoubtedly not looking for a list of EAA's and BCAA's when seeking for supplements, bodybuilders have long regarded them as top-shelf products. Both are well-known for promoting muscular hypertrophy and recovery. BCAA supplements are more popular than EAA powders, but they have lately gained recognition for their benefits on athletic performance.

Amino acids, as we all (hopefully) know, are the fundamental components of all proteins. Nitrogen is a component in amino acids, which is necessary for protein synthesis. Proteins are composed of a specific number and combination of amino acids. There's a lot of chemistry to explain why they're so important, so we'll skip it; suffice it to say that amino acids are vital.

Muscles and other tissues in the body are made of protein. Some proteins only have a structural purpose, like holding the lens in your eye; while others are functional, meaning they have an active role, like actin which causes muscle contraction.

Can I take BCAA and EAA together?

The simple answer is yes, you can supplement with both BCAA's and EAA's. In fact, many experts recommend it. There are several reasons for this:

First and foremost, EAA's are essential for muscle growth. Supplementing with them ensures that your body has all the tools it needs to build muscle. Second, BCAA's are metabolized differently than other amino acids. They're used directly by the muscles for energy, which means they can help improve athletic performance.

Finally, both EAA's and BCAA's have been shown to promote recovery from exercise. This is likely due to their ability to reduce inflammation and repair muscle tissue.

When should I take EAAs and BCAAs?

The best time to take EAAs and BCAAs is before and after your workout. This ensures that your body has the amino acids it needs to build muscle and recover from exercise. Taking EAAA or BCAA supplements before, during, or after a workout may help reduce muscular soreness and increase your anabolic rate, allowing your muscles to grow more quickly.

The amount of EAAs and BCAAs you should take depends on your goals. If you're looking to improve your athletic performance, you'll likely need to take more EAAs than someone who is just trying to build muscle. The same goes for recovery; if you're looking to speed up the process, you'll need to take more BCAAs.

Talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian before adding any supplements to your diet. This is especially important if you have any medical conditions or take medication.

As with any supplement, it's important to buy from a reputable source. Look for products that are third-party tested and certified by organizations like NSF International or the US Pharmacopeia (USP). These organizations test supplements for safety and purity.

Is EAA good for muscle growth?

Yes, EAAs are essential for muscle growth. Supplementing with them ensures that your body has all the tools it needs to build muscle. EAAs have been shown to promote recovery from exercise and reduce inflammation.

Talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian before adding any supplements to your diet. This is especially important if you have any medical conditions or take medication.

Can I take EAA every day?

Yes, you can supplement with EAAs every day. In fact, many experts recommend it. Taking EAAA or BCAA supplements before, during, or after a workout may help reduce muscular soreness and increase your anabolic rate, allowing your muscles to grow more quickly.

The amount of EAAs and BCAAs you should take depends on your goals. If you're looking to improve your athletic performance, you'll likely need to take more EAAs than someone who is just trying to build muscle. The same goes for recovery; if you're looking to speed up the process, you'll need to take more BCAAs.

Why are EAAs better than BCAAs?

EAA's are essential for muscle growth. Supplementing with them ensures that your body has all the tools it needs to build muscle. EAA's have been shown to promote recovery from exercise and reduce inflammation.

According to the study, people who don't regularly consume the recommended amount of protein every day would gain more benefits from EAAs than BCAA. EAAs promote longer lasting and higher rates of protein synthesis.

This means that your body can better repair and build muscle after exercise.

Does EAA increase testosterone?

The evidence is equally compelling when it comes to hormones. EAAs have been found to be able to lower cortisol levels while enhancing testosterone concentrations by supplementing with them. This finding is especially enticing for people wanting to gain muscle bulk in their bodies.

One study that was done on rats showed that those given EAAs had a significant increase in anabolic hormones when compared to the rats not given them. The researchers believe this is due to the fact that EAAs can help reduce inflammation.

Do BCAAs build muscle?

Yes, BCAAs are essential for muscle growth. Supplementing with them ensures that your body has all the tools it needs to build muscle. BCAAs have been shown to promote recovery from exercise and reduce inflammation.

The body is always breaking down and making new proteins, which we call "protein turnover." This process depends on the kinds and amount of amino acids available. The body can't store free amino acids, but it will break down muscle tissue to get them if needed. However, muscles only provide some of the amino acids required for protein synthesis; diet must supply the rest.

Dietary protein is essential since it provides all of the amino acids in the proper proportions, particularly EAA's and BCAA's. This is what protein synthesis requires.

Amino acids are essential for protein synthesis, which is important for those trying to improve their workout performance. Without enough amino acids, the body won't be able to make the proteins it needs, leading to subpar gains in muscle mass.

Tips for Taking EAA vs BCAA

When it comes to taking EAA or BCAA, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Firstly, make sure that you're taking the right kind and amount for your goals. Secondly, be aware of when to take them; many experts recommend taking them before, during, or after a workout.

Lastly, listen to your body. If you find that you do not tolerate a certain supplement well, stop taking it and speak to a healthcare professional. Supplementing with EAAs or BCAAs is a great way to improve your workout performance, recovery, and muscle growth. Just make sure you're doing it right!

When should I take EAA?

There is some debate as to when the best time to take EAAs is. Some experts recommend taking them before a workout, while others suggest taking them during or after. The most important thing is to listen to your body and see what works best for you.

If you find that you tolerate a certain supplement well, stop taking it and speak to a healthcare professional. Supplementing with EAAs or BCAAs is a great way to improve your workout performance, recovery, and muscle growth. Just make sure you're doing it right!

Now that you know more about EAA vs BCAA, let's discuss some of the best pre workout powders on the market today:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Pre-Workout products are comprised of adaptogen and other scientifically studied components to improve performance, endurance, focus, and strength. Caffeine, Beta Alanine, Ashwagandha, B12, Reishi, and CoQ10 combination is intended to help you concentrate during exercise by delivering more energy and greater concentration while promoting muscular growth.

You'll be more energetic, focused, and able to work longer before fatigue sets in. This pre-workout has everything you need to train harder, recover faster, and achieve your greatest objectives.

2. AstroFlav Flip Mode Pre Workout

Image courtesy AstroFlav

When it comes to pre-workout supplements, AstroFlav's Flip Mode Pre Workout is unrivaled. Not only does it non-stimulant properties give you the energy and focus you need for an optimal workout, but its electrolytes will keep you hydrated so that you can have endurance throughout your entire routine.

AstroFlav's Flip Mode Pre Workout is ideal for any sort of athlete, from runners to bodybuilders to CrossFitters. It will assist you with your performance and give you the edge you need to succeed. If you're searching for a non-stimulant pre workout that offers energy, focus, pumps, and endurance, AstroFlav's Flip Mode Pre Workout is the way to go.

3. 1st Phorm Project 1

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

Project-1 is the perfect pre workout for anyone seeking an extra edge. The comprehensive blend of ingredients will help you achieve amazing results in any athletic activity by top performance, increased strength and enhanced focus.

The unrivaled balanced energy blend in Project-1 has 350 milligrams of PURE Caffeine Anhydrous and a smooth, long-lasting feel with 50 active milligrams of TeaCrine®, the trademarked ingredient. You will have tremendous energy and concentration to power through any activity.

4. Naturally Sweetened Pre JYM

Image courtesy Jym

When Pre JYM launched in 2013, it was a game changer for pre-workout supplements. It has 14 active compounds that not only provide energy for more intensive workouts, but also increase muscular strength and power, boost muscle pumps, and enhance mental drive and focus.

Other pre-workouts, on the other hand, are underdosed and provide a stimulant rush but don't result in much real change. Pre JYM gives higher-quality workouts and greater results than other pre-workouts.

5. Be Empowered Pre Workout

Image courtesy Be Empowered

For those who want a sensible energy boost to help them perform better in the gym, there's this Pre-Workout. Its stimulant content is reduced so you don't have to deal with odd skin flush or tingle, stomach cramps, or the post-workout crash that comes with more powerful products. They also used high-quality components like green coffee, green tea, and turmeric so you'll be alert and focused.

If you're looking for a product that includes synthetic caffeine and stimulants that will make you vibrate the bar off, keep searching. But if you want to concentrate on your workout while also keeping track of your rest of the day, Be Empowered Pre-Workout is your best friend!

6. Hardbody Supplements Ripped to Shredz Stimulant and Caffeine Free Preworkout

Image courtesy Hardbody Supplements

Ripped to Shredz Preworkout Formula is designed to improve your workout without any of the drawbacks often seen in other fitness supplements. This includes being completely stimulant-free, so you won't have to deal with uncomfortable caffeine jitters or energy crashes later on.

Instead, it combines natural components that help to promote lean muscle growth and electrolyte balance for consistent energy during your exercises.

Shredz Super Formula is the ideal fuel for athletes who want to perform their best on any day, even when they're feeling tired. Shredz Super Formula contains everything users need to gain energy, strength, endurance, and lean muscle mass.

7. Legion Energy Surge Energy Supplement

Image courtesy Legion

Do you ever feel like you could sleep for days but never get enough rest? You might be shocked to learn that the solution isn't more sleep; it's better-quality sleep.

Legion Energy Surge is the best way to get deep, restful sleep by taking an energy supplement. It's packed with natural ingredients like L-theanine, GABA, and inositol that help you relax and fall asleep quickly. But that's not all. Legion Energy Surge also contains other compounds like caffeine and huperzine A during the day to improve wakefulness and mental clarity.