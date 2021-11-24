Don’t Sleep on Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Bed Sales 2021

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

While you may have waited until after Thanksgiving to start your holiday shopping in previous years, doing so this year might be a big mistake. Between the labor shortages and the supply chain issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, waiting too long to begin shopping this year could mean that the items you want won’t arrive on time or won’t even be available for purchase.

If you were waiting for Black Friday sales to buy a new mattress for yourself or to purchase one as a gift for someone else, you may want to consider making that purchase sooner rather than later. Fortunately, many mattress companies have already started their Black Friday sales, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on a great deal.

Continue reading to learn more about the effect supply chain issues and labor shortages will have on the holiday shopping season and to discover some of the best Black Friday mattress sales that have already started!

Why Economic Experts are Predicting Product Shortages This Year

If you’ve been listening to the news, then you may already be a bit familiar with the economic issues that are impacting product supply and delivery. Before we start thinking about where to get best mattress sales on Black Friday or who has the best mattress sales on Cyber Monday, let’s take a look at why you may want to start shopping for your mattress and other holidays gifts right now.

Many companies are currently experiencing labor and material shortages. These challenges have already impacted companies’ abilities to manufacture their products and to meet the anticipated demand for the upcoming holiday season. In fact, some experts estimate that online “out-of-stock” statuses will increase by more than 150% compared to the 2020 holiday season and more than 350% compared to 2019.

The fact that FedEx and UPS are also experiencing issues hiring enough staff to keep up with the volume of packages that are expected to be shipped over the next two months. Do you remember the number of delays and delivery issues that occurred around the holidays last year? Well, experts are anticipating that both factors will contribute to even greater delays this year.

Unfortunately, even goods that companies cannot ship via UPS or FedEx are likely to face longer lead times between shipment and delivery. Tractor trailers or semi-trucks are responsible for moving over 70% of all goods throughout the United States. Some estimates indicate that there is currently a shortfall of up to 80,000 truck drivers. Furthermore, many older truckers are retiring and not enough new employees are being hired to fill the job vacancies.

Yet another factor that is impacting supply and availability of the products you may want to purchase this season is the backlog of cargo ships waiting to enter the port of Los Angeles. There simply aren’t enough workers at the port to manage unloading the number of goods on these ships, so these vessels are sitting for extended periods of time with consumer goods trapped inside.

All of these factors mean that you can expect costs to rise this holiday season as well. Due to increased demand and limited supply, the price of many raw materials to make goods is rising exponentially. For example, in the mattress industry, manufacturers are having to pay between two and three times what they used to pay for high-quality memory foam. Regrettably, many manufacturers will have no choice but to pass these higher labor and material costs onto their consumers in the form of price increases for mattresses, as well as other goods and services.

Those shipping containers that are sitting outside the Port of Los Angeles are getting a lot more expensive for companies to purchase as well. Mark Werner, the founder of GhostBed by Nature’s Sleep, shared this information with us, “Pre-pandemic we used to be able to buy a 40-foot shipping container for under $3,000 to ship our bed frames and supplies. Now that same 40-foot shipping container is costing us over $30,000 and will arrive in three months if we are lucky.”

Additionally, there is currently a higher demand for mattresses as many consumers look to improve their sleep environment rather than traveling during a pandemic. This increased demand coupled with the major supply issues spells trouble for those who are looking to purchase a mattress on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

How to Avoid Being Impacted by Supply Chain Issues

The best way to try to avoid supply chain issues is to shop early. You won’t need to worry about asking, “how busy are mattress stores Black Friday?” In fact, you can shop for a mattress for yourself or as a gift for someone else from the comfort of your own home right now. Skip getting up for early morning sales, stay away from the crowds, and, best of all, avoid having to deal with a pushy salesperson who doesn’t have your best interests in mind.

Many companies have already started their Black Friday deals on mattresses, so you can get your orders in sooner and still enjoy the same savings. We’ve highlighted some of the best Black Friday Mattress sales that have already started below. Don’t waste time and worry about supply chain effects; start shopping now!

The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales Available Online Right Now

Who has the best Black Friday mattress sales? Let’s look at the companies that have already posted their impressive sales for this popular shopping holiday.

GhostBed

GhostBed’s Black Friday deals on mattresses are available now, and they can help you save a lot of money on a new, high-quality mattress, adjustable base, or accessories. Here’s a summary of the current sales:

· 30% off mattresses plus two free luxury pillows with any mattress purchase

· 40% off adjustable base bundles (Your choice of the GhostBed Classic, Flex, Luxe, or 3D Mattress, plus the GhostBed Adjustable Base)

· 30% off the comfort bundle (Your choice of the GhostBed Classic, Flex, Luxe, or 3D Mattress, plus the All-In-One Foundation, two memory foam pillows, a set of luxury Ghost Sheets)

· 25% off accessories

GhostBed always offers free shipping on their mattresses. The company has 20 years of logistics experience to manage the supply chain and 15 different warehouse locations in the United States. Their experience and ability to ship from multiple locations means your new mattress should arrive in just two to five business days.

Nolah Mattress

The Nolah Mattress Black Friday deals look pretty sweet too. Check out what they are offering:

· Up to 30% off mattresses and bedding

· Up to $700 off Evolution 15-Inch Hybrid Mattress plus two free pillows

· Up to $600 off Natural 11-Inch Latex Mattress

· Up to $500 off Nurture 10-Inch Kids Mattress

· Up to $300 off Signature 12-Inch Mattress plus two free pillows

· Up to $250 off Original 10-Inch Mattress plus two free pillows

· Up to $400 off adjustable bases

· Up to $100 off The Platform Bed

· Up to $30 off bamboo mattress protectors

· Up to $50 off mattress toppers

· Up to $50 bamboo cotton sheets

· $20 of two-pack Squishy Pillows

Mend Sleep

Mend Sleep recently announced their Black Friday sale as well. They’re offering a 35% sitewide sale and free pillows with each mattress purchased. Purchase multiple items to save up to $1,000. If you use the code DISCOVER25, you’ll also save an additional $25 on your order.

Other Online Mattress Companies

If you’ve been waiting to see Purple Mattress Black Friday specials, you’ll have to check on their website. Purple and Casper Mattress Black Friday specials don’t seem to vary too much from year to year. Casper’s specials are already posted, and with only up to 20% off, it doesn’t look like they’re offering as much of a discount as what some other companies are sharing.

Avocado Mattress Black Friday specials aren’t posted at this time. If you are intrigued by Avocado’s natural, certified organic mattresses, you could consider trying the GhostBed Natural Mattress instead. The GhostBed Natural Mattress is constructed using natural and organic materials, such as GOLS-certified organic Dunlop and Talalay latex, organic cotton, and natural wool. GhostBed is also currently offering a 30% Black Friday discount on their natural mattress.

Looking for Nectar Mattress Black Friday specials? Well, they’re not up quite yet either, but you could consider trying the GhostBed Classic Mattress. This mattress is 12 pounds heavier than the Nectar Mattress (in the queen size) and offers a comfortable 4-layer design. The 1.5-inch aerated latex layer works to pull heat away from individuals as they sleep while also giving the mattress the perfect amount of springiness. The mattress also has a 2-inch memory foam layer that adds to its cooling properties by moving heat away from a body for lasting overnight comfort.

Black Friday Sales from Retail Stores

You may also be wondering, “what kinds of deals does Mattress Firm have for Black Friday?” The company’s website does display some Mattress Firm Black Friday sales of up to 50% off. However, keep in mind that retailers with storefront locations often must mark up the price of their mattresses to cover expenses, such as leases for multiple storefront locations and employee salaries to staff all of these locations. So that 50% savings may not be as good of a deal as it first sounds.

Don’t Miss Out: Take Advantage of Black Friday Mattress Deals Today!

The answer to “where to buy mattress in Black Friday” is today. And the time to buy is now. Don’t wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday mattress deals to purchase your new mattress or a mattress that you plan to gift to someone else. As we shared above, the supply chain issues, labor shortages, and increased demand for mattresses could add up to prolonged delays or missing out on being able to get the mattress you actually want. Many retailers already have their Black Friday deals on mattresses up and running, so there really is no reason to wait any longer!