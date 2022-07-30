Does Masturbation Decrease Testosterone?

A decrease in testosterone can be alarming, and it naturally may occur to some men to wonder whether masturbating (either as a younger person or at their current age) can decrease testosterone over time. We’re going to discuss the possibilities and information to the best of our ability today, but first, here are some of the top testosterone boosters to help you with a low T level problem:

The above 5 best testosterone support supplements will help you increase your hormone levels that often decrease with age. Now that we got that out of the way, let's discuss whether or not masturbation decreases testosterone.

The Research Behind Short and Long Term Effects of Masturbation

The best place to start with the question is to review research regarding the short- and long-term results correlating masturbating and testosterone levels.

The research is admittedly conflicting. The biggest reason this topic is difficult to determine is because it’s hard to create an environment where every man in any given study can feel comfortable enough to masturbate regularly and over a longer period of time to evaluate the results of testosterone levels. Essentially, there would be far too many variables in a study to conclusively determine what the impact to testosterone levels is.

However, one study that occurred in the 1990s tried to evaluate the effects of sexual activity, not just masturbating, on testosterone levels in men and women. (Yes, women have testosterone in their bodies, too. Women just generally have a lower level than men.) This particular study measured the testosterone levels before and after intercourse as well as during the days when the participants practiced abstinence.

The 1992 study concluded that testosterone levels were actually higher than they were on the days when the men and women abstained from sexual intercourse or other scenario that could cause the man to ejaculate.

Based on the study done in the 90s, it would seem to suggest that masturbation may also increase testosterone levels, but one study or even a handful of studies on a small group of people in a small region of the world isn’t large enough to give definitive results. We can guess that masturbation doesn’t decrease testosterone, and that perhaps it may increase your testosterone levels. It's a reasonable assumption, but not an accurate scientific response.

In short, we need much more research on the topic to help you better understand whether your sexual activities, including masturbation, could cause a reduction in testosterone over the years or not.

Why does it matter if masturbation decreases testosterone?

Naturally, men want to make sure that their pastime in private isn’t impacting their ability to later have a high sex drive. You see, testosterone is an important hormone in the body. Men need it to get an erection, never mind all of the other important health factors of having healthy testosterone levels.

While some men do see a decline in sexual desire over the years, some research has shown that there isn’t a direct link between decreased testosterone and low sex drive. Some of the studies we referenced showed an increase in testosterone with sexual activity or masturbation, it could go without saying that sexual activity actually increases your libido over time rather than diminishing it.

What are the signs of low testosterone in men?

There are quite a few telltale signs of low testosterone, these signs include but aren’t limited to the following:

Decreased strength or endurance

Low muscle mass

Erectile dysfunction

Memory loss or difficulty concentrating

Issues with sleeping

Osteoporosis

There are, of course, other signs of low testosterone in men, but the above are the most common triggers to get a man to try a testosterone support supplement or each out to their doctor about their concerns.

There are some options that doctors use to get your testosterone levels back such as gels, patches and even injections for men who have super low testosterone levels. The good news is that if you have signs that you have low testosterone, it’s not necessarily from any masturbation habit.

What are the downsides of having low testosterone levels?

As noted above, we have some symptoms featured that show up in men who are experiencing a decline in testosterone levels. The varying symptoms go from severe to mild. Most of the testosterone-boosting supplements over the counter include the necessary components to offset mild to moderate erectile dysfunction symptoms.

The downside to having low testosterone levels means that you won’t be as interested in having sex or intimate relations with your partner. While some relationships can last the long haul with little to no intimacy, we’ve found that most don’t last long term when it comes to having one partner with a decreased libido.

Lowered testosterone levels, regardless of the cause, can wreak havoc on your self-esteem and personal life. Men who have low testosterone levels may have sleep issues, be unable to build muscle, and find themselves experiencing depression symptoms if they let it go untreated.

That’s why we’re so glad to featured products that you can take discreetly at home without anyone knowing about your testosterone levels. The supplements and boosters found over the counter can help you live a healthier life, including in the bedroom, without having to broadcast your issues to everyone.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t consult with a doctor if you feel you're suffering from low T. Some of the testosterone support supplements on the market may not work for your condition. These may include ingredients, albeit natural, that interfere with current medications or underlying health issues that you may have. So, it’s best to check with your doctor to see if you have any health issues worth examining before attempting to boost your testosterone levels at home.

What are the signs of decreased muscle mass in men?

Some common signs of decreased muscle mass in men include:

Loss of strength

Decreased energy levels

Fatigue

Reduced ability to exercise

Muscle aches and pains

Weakness

Increased body fat

Loss of muscle definition

If you are experiencing any of these signs, it is important to consult with a doctor or healthcare professional to determine the cause. Muscle mass can decrease due to a variety of factors, including age, inactivity, poor nutrition, and certain health conditions. Treatments will vary depending on the underlying cause.

However, there are some general things that can be done to help prevent or slow the loss of muscle mass. These include:

Getting regular exercise

Eating a healthy diet

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding tobacco use

Managing chronic health conditions

If you see that you’re experiencing some of the symptoms of decreased muscle mass, it may be time to talk to your doctor about getting treated with testosterone or a testosterone-boosting supplement.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction (ED), in the simplest of terms, is the man’s inability to maintain an erection that’s firm enough for sexual penetration. While there are varying levels of erectile dysfunction impacting men today, the biggest concern for men is the decrease in libido and firm erections.

Since this issue naturally has a terrible impact on self-esteem and confidence, many men are wondering what they can do to alleviate the condition. Some of the best options to reverse the symptoms of erectile dysfunction include getting evaluated by a doctor, reducing your stress, and taking a testosterone support supplement.

There are estimated to be millions of men suffering from erectile dysfunction around the world. Some may blame diet and lifestyle, while others will blame genetics, but one thing's for sure, there are many men who are suffering in silence. There is no reason to suffer with erectile dysfunction when we have so many products on the market that you can buy without a prescription to improve your sexual health.

Why should men take a testosterone-boosting supplement?

There are many potential benefits of taking a testosterone-boosting supplement for men. Testosterone is the hormone that is responsible for many of the physical and sexual characteristics of men, so increasing levels of testosterone can have a significant impact on a man's body and mind. Some potential benefits of taking a testosterone supplement include:

Increased muscle mass

One of the main benefits of taking a testosterone supplement is that it can help men to increase their muscle mass. Testosterone is a hormone that is responsible for the development and maintenance of muscle mass, so increasing levels of testosterone can help men to build more muscle.

Additionally, testosterone can help to improve recovery times after workouts, which can help men to gain muscle mass more quickly.

Improved libido

Another potential benefit of taking a testosterone supplement is that it can improve libido. Testosterone is responsible for the production of sperm and the development of sexual characteristics, so increasing levels of testosterone can lead to improved sexual function. Additionally, testosterone can increase sex drive and energy levels.

Increased strength

One of the main benefits of testosterone-boosting supplements is that they can help increase strength in men. Since testosterone is the hormone responsible for muscle growth and strength, it follows that increasing levels of testosterone can help men become stronger.

Additionally, testosterone supplements can also help improve energy levels and overall performance, which can help men achieve better results when working out or participating in other physical activities.

Increased energy levels

Testosterone is a hormone that is responsible for many aspects of male health, including energy levels. When testosterone levels are low, men can often feel tired and sluggish. However, by increasing testosterone levels through the use of a testosterone-support supplement, men can often enjoy increased energy levels and improved overall vitality.

This can be extremely beneficial for men who are seeking to improve their physical performance or who simply want to feel more energetic and alive.

Improved mood

When testosterone levels are low, men can often experience symptoms such as irritability, anger, and depression.

However, by increasing testosterone levels through the use of a supplement, men can often enjoy improved moods and a more positive outlook on life. This can be extremely beneficial for men who are struggling with mental health issues or who simply want to feel happier and more content.

Once again, it is of course important to speak with a doctor before taking any supplement, and testosterone supplements are no exception. There are potential risks associated with taking testosterone-support supplements, so it is important to be informed before making any decisions.

However, for many men the potential benefits of taking a testosterone supplement far outweigh the risks, making it an attractive option for those seeking to improve their health and well-being.

What is the best testosterone support supplement?

Final Thoughts

So, masturbation doesn’t seem to have an overall harmful effect on your testosterone levels, or perhaps any part of life. It’s simply an act that you can do whether or not you have normal, low, or high testosterone levels.

While there could be more research completed to make a different conclusion, at this point there is no correlation we're aware of between masturbation and a decrease in testosterone levels.

As with most things in the health industry, every person is uniquely different in how they respond to various research, studies, and supplements. So be sure to discuss the option of a testosterone support supplement with your doctor before attempting any home remedies for lower testosterone levels.