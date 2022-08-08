Does Delta 8 Show up on a Drug Test?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are worried about whether Delta 8 will show up on a drug test, it's important to know that there are some tests that can detect Delta 8, so bear it in mind before taking any kind of medication or recreational drugs.

In this article, we will discuss the various types of drug tests and how Delta 8 might show up on them. We will also provide information on how to clear your system if you are concerned about passing a drug screening.

Best Delta 8 Gummies

Everest Delta 8 Gummies Effex’s Delta 8 THC Gummies Chill Plus Delta-8 Squares Gummies – 1000x 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies Moonwlkr’s D-8 THC Gummies

First, there are many different types of drug tests. The most common is a urine test, but there are also blood tests, hair follicle tests, and saliva tests. Delta 8 THC can technically show up on all of these types of tests, but it's much more likely to show up on a urine test.

The reason for this is that Delta 8 THC is metabolized differently than other types of THC. When you consume Delta 8, it's broken down into different metabolites in your body. One of those metabolites is called THCCOOH, which is the metabolite that urine tests are designed to detect.

If you're concerned about passing a drug test, your best bet is to avoid consuming any products that have any level of THC in them.

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is a cannabinoid that is similar to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. However, Delta 8 has different effects on the body and mind than THC does. For example, Delta 8 is known to cause less anxiety and paranoia than THC does.

Why do some people need to pass drug tests?

There are many reasons why people may need to pass a drug test. Some people are required to take drug tests for their job, especially if they work in safety-sensitive positions. Others may be required to take drug tests as part of a court order or probation agreement.

What are Delta 8 gummies?

Delta 8 gummies are a type of cannabis edible that contains Delta-THC. These gummies are becoming increasingly popular as a way to consume Delta-THC, as they offer a convenient and discrete way to enjoy the effects of this cannabinoid.

Does Delta-8 show up in urine?

Because delta-8 can be found in urine, it will show up on a urine drug test. While there is a legal loophole around the usage of delta-8, it will not help you pass a drug test. If you're going to be tested soon, avoid using delta 8 products.

When it comes to blood tests, delta 8 is not as easily detected. Delta 8 can only be found in the blood for a few hours after use. If you're going to be tested within 24 hours of using delta-eight, there's a chance it may show up in your blood test. However, this is unlikely.

If you're worried about failing a drug test, avoid using delta-8 products. There are other CBD products that won't put you at risk of failing a drug test. Delta 8 is a new and popular cannabinoid, but it's not worth risking your job over. Be safe and consume CBD in a way that won't jeopardize your livelihood.

How long do you need to be clean to pass a urine drug test?

It is typically recommended that you abstain from all cannabis use for at least 30 days before taking a urine drug test. However, it is important to note that Delta 8 can be detected in your system for up to 90 days. This means that if you are taking a urine drug test within 90 days of consuming Delta 8 THC, it is likely that the test will come back positive.

What are the risks of taking Delta 8?

Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid, and as such, not much is known about its long-term effects on the human body. However, some short-term side effects of Delta 8 include anxiety, paranoia, and dizziness. It is important to note that Delta 8 can also interact with other medications you may be taking.

What's the difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9?

Delta 8 and delta 9 are variants of the same THC compound. What exactly does that imply? It means they have similar chemical structures, which is why they have comparable effects on the body.

Delta 8 is less powerful than cannabis, therefore you'll feel less intense effects. As a result, delta 8 makes you feel high but at a lower intensity than marijuana. It might also have comparable medicinal advantages, although not to the same extent as cannabis.

The chemical structure of delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol is different from that of cannabidiol. Delta 9's instability is due to the fact that it contains a different type of THC chemical structure.

THC is more unstable when it's being destroyed by an acid. This can lead to a stronger product since THC is less stable, making it more potent and likely to cause a response in the body. It may also explain why the endocannabinoid system processes these THC molecules in two very distinct ways.

What is the endocannabinoid system?

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a biological system composed of endocannabinoids, which are endogenous lipid-based retrograde neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors, and cannabinoid receptor proteins that are expressed throughout the vertebrate central nervous system (including the brain)

The two main types of cannabinoids are: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). Most people are familiar with THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. CBD, on the other hand, is not psychoactive and does not produce a "high."

The endocannabinoid system plays a role in many physiological processes, including pain, appetite, memory, and mood. It is also involved in mediating the psychoactive effects of THC.

The endocannabinoid system is thought to be involved in a variety of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, cancer, and addiction.

How to Choose the Best Delta 8 Gummies

There are some criteria to consider before buying one of the 5 best delta 8 gummies we've featured below:

Ingredients

Make sure to check the list of ingredients to ensure that the product does not contain any harmful chemicals or additives.

THC Content

The THC content should be less than 0.03% to be considered legal in most states.

Price

Delta-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies can range in price from $15 to $50.

Flavor

Delta-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) gummies are available in a variety of flavors, including strawberry, orange, and grape.

Third Party Testing

It's important to make sure that the product has been third-party tested for quality and purity.

Reviews

Be sure to read reviews from other customers before purchasing a product. This will give you an idea of the quality of the product and if it is worth the price.

Now that you know more about delta 8, let’s elaborate more on the 5 best delta 8 gummies to buy today:

Image courtesy Everest

The Everest Delta 8 THC business produces the Everest Delta-8 Gummies, one of the most well-known edibles on the market. These products are ideal for everyone, but especially those who follow a vegan diet since they are 100 percent vegan.

The Everest Delta-8 Gummies are composed of organically grown cannabis, another reason for their popularity. The marijuana is subjected to the most stringent organic farming regulations from growing to harvesting.

Given this, you can rest confident in the quality of this product when it comes to protecting you from hazardous chemicals. All things considered, perhaps the most significant aspect is that these treats have been tested and passed third-party inspections.

Before and after the production process, the Everest Delta-8 gummies are subjected to third-party GMP testing. The goal is to verify the strength, quality, and safety of everything that enters into producing these edibles.

2. Effex’s Delta 8 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Effex

Effex's Delta-THC Gummies are a fantastic way to consume delta 8, especially if you're new to the world of edibles. The gummies come in four different flavors: blueberry, peach, watermelon, and mixed berry. You can purchase them in packages of five, ten, or twenty-five.

If you're looking for a strong delta 8 product, these gummies are perfect since they contain 99 percent pure delta 8 THC. The other one percent is made up of terpenes, which enhance the overall taste and smell of the gummies.

Effex's Delta 8 THC Gummies are also vegan and gluten-free, so they're perfect for people with dietary restrictions. As with all of Effex's products, these gummies are lab-tested by a third party to ensure quality and potency. You can find the lab results for each batch of gummies on the company's website.

Overall, Effex's Delta 8 gummies are a great option if you're looking for a delta 8 edible that is potent, delicious, and easy to take.

3. Chill Plus Delta-8 Squares Gummies – 1000x

Image courtesy Chill Plus

Chill Plus Delta-8 Squares Gummies are one of the most potent delta-THC products on the market. Each square gummy contains 100 mg of delta-THC, and there are 10 gummies per package.

The company that makes these gummies, Chill Plus, is known for their high-quality products. All of their products are lab-tested by a third party to ensure potency and safety. The Chill Plus Delta-THC Squares Gummies are no exception.

These gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are 100 percent vegan. They're also gluten-free, so they're perfect for people with dietary restrictions. If you're looking for a potent delta 8 product, these gummies are a great option.

4. 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies

Image courtesy 3Chi

If you're looking for delta 8 gummies that are potent and delicious, look no further than the ones made by the company, "Chi." Each of these gummies contains 25 mg of delta 8, and there are thirty gummies per package.

The company uses all-natural ingredients to make their products, and their gummies are no exception. They're also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. As with all of Chi's products, these gummies are lab-tested by a third party to ensure quality and potency.

Overall, if you're looking for a potent delta-THC product that is also delicious, Chi's Delta-THC gummies are a great option.

5. Moonwlkr’s D-8 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Moonwlkr

Moonwlkr's D-8 THC gummies are a great option if you're looking for an edible that is both potent and delicious. Each gummy contains 50 mg of delta 8 THC, and there are twenty gummies per package.

The company uses all-natural ingredients to make their products, and their gummies are no exception. They're also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. As with all of Moonwlkr's products, these gummies are lab-tested by a third party to ensure quality and potency.

Overall, if you're looking for a potent delta 8 THC product that is also delicious, Moonwlkr's D-THC gummies are a great option.

What can you try instead of using Delta 8 gummies so you pass a drug test?

Don't want to chance failing a drug test? We understand how you feel. Many individuals are concerned about the prospect of missing a key job, health checkup, or legal requirement due to their usage.

Fortunately, there are many hemp-based products that do not contain THC. Most brands we've featured also have a selection of THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp goods available!

Some people choose to use CBD oil in place of Delta 8 Gummies. This is an excellent option because CBD oil does not contain THC and has a number of health benefits. CBD oil can be found in most health food stores and online.

What are other methods to get Delta 8?

There are a few other ways to get your hands on delta 8. You can buy it online as a standalone product or as an additive to other products like CBD oil. Hemp flower that has been specifically bred to contain high levels of delta 8 is also available from some retailers.

But no matter how you choose to get delta 8, it’s important to remember that this cannabinoid is federally illegal and is only legal in some (but not all) states. Like other supplements, it’s not regulated by the FDA and there is no quality control in place to ensure that products labeled as containing delta 8 actually do contain it. So, be sure to do your research before buying any delta 8 products.

What do urine drug tests pick up?

Urine drug tests usually pick up THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. However, they may also pick up other cannabinoids like CBD and Delta-THC (THC’s metabolite).

It is generally recommended that you abstain from cannabis for at least two weeks before taking a urine drug test. This will ensure that Delta 8 THC is not detected in your urine.

Will Delta 8 Gummies Show on Drug Test?

Yes, delta 8 contains the metabolite that drug tests are designed to look for, so you will more than likely fail a drug test when taking it for work, court orders, or whatever other reason you've been told that you must pass a regular drug test.

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for an edible that is both potent and delicious, there are plenty of options to choose from. Just be sure to check the lab results to ensure quality and potency. And always start with a low dose to see how your body reacts.

Don’t forget that these products do contain THC so if you’re sensitive to them or worried about failing a drug test, then you will want to be careful about trying these gummies for relaxation too closely to a drug test.