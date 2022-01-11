Delta 8 THC Reviews: 7 Best Top D8 THC Companies in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Year after year, the cannabis industry continues to grow both domestically and internationally. Did you know that there were over 200 million cannabis users in the world as of 2019? As the number of global cannabis product consumers seems to keep increasing, new brands and companies have been taking advantage of this burgeoning market. That leaves us in a place where it may be difficult to distinguish a trustworthy company from one that should be avoided.

While marijuana is illegal in many countries around the world, thousands of health experts and medical scientists have defined marijuana as effective at helping with certain conditions. Although cannabis research remains restricted in many locations, countries like Israel, Jamaica, and even the U.S. are showing dramatic empirical data of how beneficial cannabinoids are. The ever-growing acceptance of marijuana and the properties of its chemical components has allowed world scientists to discover its beneficial uses in ways we couldn’t have predicted.

For example, while cannabis isn’t a certified cure for any illnesses or known diseases, it may help provide pain relief for certain conditions and overall comfort to the mind for those in palliative care. Further research is already underway as more and more countries legalize the plant and make it accessible to scientists.

In fact, a new marijuana extract has been gaining popularity in the cannabis product industry as the result of industry exploration. Delta-8-THC has been gaining popularity around the world, and for good reason. It seems to act in a similar fashion to the traditional Delta-9 version of THC we all know and love. However, it does so with a milder effect. Thus, more people find it a pleasant experience.

As you may know already, people around the world use cannabis products such as gummies and oils to assist with condition-induced pain and discomfort. Scientific studies support the fact that various cannabinoids offer symptom relief to a noticeable degree.

No wonder D8 is gaining popularity so rapidly! Let’s look at some awesome companies that are taking full advantage of the D8 market today. These are our top D8 companies of 2022.

7 Best Top D8 THC Companies in 2022

Before we dive into the range of our top D8 THC companies, let’s take a brief overview of the compound itself. Cannabinoids are compounds that occur naturally in a variety of plants. However, it’s the tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) that we’re most intrigued by. Delta-8-THC is structurally similar to Delta 9 THC, which is among the major components of cannabis.

Delta 8 THC is for people who love to consume THC for medicinal or recreational purposes but aren’t tolerant to the highly active and strong compositions that are easily found in today’s marketplace.

D8 THC is federally legal in the U.S. and some of the best D8 THC companies in the world are U.S.-based. Therefore, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best companies in the industry, and we’ll find many of them are based in the contiguous 48. They’ve played an immense role in boosting the industry’s revenue through the rise in competition and innovation.

Here are some of the major D8 THC companies as of today. Experts of the cannabis industry run their teams as they promote new THC products with a D8 spin. These range from edibles and oils to tinctures and vapes. In fact, anything you can find in the traditional cannabis market can be replicated in the D8 niche.

Now, let’s look into our top companies.

Everest sits at the top of our list for the best D8 THC companies in the industry for a handful of reasons. For starters, their level of quality and customer service are some of the most notable features of this Delta 8 company. Without a clean product and a caring network of people behind the brand, they wouldn’t make it to the top of our list. But they have both.

The company is leading the pack for delicious and effective D8 products. Moreover, most experts think the company will remain a leader in the foreseeable future as well. The brand maintains a steady quality in its products and ensures high customer satisfaction over and over again, distinguishing them in a market filled with potentially shady products.

Everest offers a range of excellent D8 products because everything is vegan and non-GMO Delta 8 THC. Further focusing on the consumer, the gummies come in flavors like blue raspberry, peach, and watermelon.

Using the most effective ingredients and innovative product manufacturing technology, Everest has ensured the provision of the finest gummies, and–rightfully–a place at the top of our list.

This company also promises full transparency by listing its products’ photochemical analysis reports on their website. That can make a huge difference in your choice. And that’s why they’ve secured our number one spot for the best D8 THC company of 2022.

2. Moonwlkr

If you’re okay with the next-best set of Delta 8 THC products in the cannabis and hemp market, let us introduce you to Moonwlkr. Since the start, the company has relied on scientific studies and research to develop useful products. Moreover, they also offer fantastic free samples.

Similar to Everest, this brand also tries to keep its products on the higher end of the quality spectrum. While ensuring satisfaction for thousands of customers, the company deals in a variety of products as well. From flavorful gummies to Delta 8 vapes, the company uses all-natural extracts of the most useful botanicals to make premium products that customers love.

Using effective and natural botanicals that yield beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, the company produces pure and clean Delta 8 products packed with taste and efficacy. Their most prominent flavors of Delta 8 gummies include Sour Strawberry Diesel and Mango Kush, and they pack a true wallop.

This company doesn’t use artificial colorings for their Delta 8 gummies. Thus, all the THC gummies feature natural ingredients for their appearance and flavoring. As such, their customers trust in them to provide toxin-free Delta 8 THC products that are free of artificial additives. The trust and quality that Moonwlkr brings to the table is why they hover toward the top of this list.

3. BudPop

Though the leaders of BudPop carry over 30 years of experience in delivering legal hemp plant products, this brand is relatively new and emerged only in 2021. This outlines the potential behind its products and highly supportive customer care. The company hasn’t left any loopholes in its services, which has attracted thousands of customers seeking the best flavors and convenience in the Delta 8 THC space.

Their range of products covers gummies, flowers, and more. The company ensures a highly sophisticated manufacturing and extraction process to preserve the quality of its natural ingredients, no matter what product you select. While they can be slightly pricier than other companies on our list of top Delta 8 THC companies, you get what you pay for.

4. Area 52

This U.S.-based company has been in business for a shorter period than several companies on this list, but has gained immense popularity through high-quality cannabis products. Through a CO2 extraction process, the company sets its products apart from its major competitors who extract with compounds that leave behind hydrocarbons. For organically produced and farmed hemp, the CO2 extraction process is the best, since it doesn’t leave behind volatile residue. The result is an infallible product.

They can prove it, too. Area 52 invests in high-quality testing and diversifies its product range constantly to ensure that D8 THC lovers find what they’re looking for with this company. From analysis certifications to using natural and clean ingredients in their products, Area 52 also offers Delta 8 THC gummies, vapes, and more. You can’t go wrong with any of them.

5. Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a US-based Delta 8 company and major brand in the industry. The main reason this company holds a noticeable market share for Delta 8 is its wide range of high-quality products that includes gummies, oils and more. The company swears by high-end customer satisfaction while keeping tabs on the latest research and developments in the industry. This way, it ensures the quality of its products over the long-term.

The company’s dedicated customer base uses the flavor-blasting gummies and Delta 8 THC vape carts as a holistic and alternative approach to medicine. The company regularly informs its product manufacturing processes through the latest research and development models. To ensure transparency, Exhale Wellness has taken up a policy to provide a phytochemical analysis report of its products as well.

6. Blue Moon Hemp

Another major competitor in the hemp product processing industry is Blue Moon Hemp. Many industry experts praise the brand for the unique quality of Delta 8 THC content present in its products. For a wonderful and memorable Delta 8 THC consumption experience, many consumers rely on Blue Moon Hemp for this reason.

The company itself uses some of the most effective types of ingredient extraction processes and high quality manufacturing processes. While some companies use harsh chemicals to produce their products, you can rest assured that Blue Moon Hemp uses high-quality ingredients and filtration techniques to develop their signature line.

7. Delta 8 Pro

With a reputation as one of the best providers of Delta 8 products in the market, Delta 8 Pro, a U.S.-based company, offers high satisfaction to its customers. If you’re looking for the most exemplary collection of Delta 8 products, you’ll find that Delta 8 Pro can deliver.

With every purchase, you’ll see why customers are so satisfied with the company. Delta 8 Pro has been in the industry for quite some time now and conducts careful research on ingredients and the effects of its products. The company performs lab tests to determine the potential benefits and limitations of all the ingredients used to create some of the best Delta 8 THC products. When you buy and consume the product, you can rest assured it’s been deeply cared for from seed to sale.

These days, it’s common for new consumers to fall victim to Delta 8 THC product companies’ harmful manufacturing techniques. However, Delta 8 Pro ensures that each customer receives the experience they deserve. We trust their processes and products, and you can, too.

Why Is Everyone So Excited? Is Delta 8 THC Popular for Its High?

As a psychoactive chemical compound derived from the marijuana plant, Delta 8 THC is known for several side effects. But before we discuss them, you should know that the companies above recommend consulting your physician before use. More importantly, always start with a controlled dosage before moving on to larger quantities to avoid the worst side effects.

Here’s a short list of the most common side effects that inexperienced users of Delta 8 THC tend to face:

● Tingling sensations

● Hazy sensations

● Lightheadedness

The side effects can vary from person to person due to health, physique, and even gender. For some people, the consumption of Delta 8 THC can be a bad experience because they don’t have the tolerance that more experienced consumers possess. So be cautious if trying D8 for the first time.

Other side effects of not using the Delta 8 THC products appropriately include:

● Anxiety

● Paranoia

● Dizziness or vertigo

Delta 8 THC is weaker than Delta 9 THC but can still induce a psychotropic effect, especially for first-time consumers. However, the current health studies don’t indicate that you’ll face significant health issues upon consuming Delta 8 THC.

Due to the soothing and relieving effects of Delta 8 THC products, cannabis may lessen the effect of conditions like depression and anxiety. Don’t assume that the hemp chemical compounds and extracts are a cure for such illnesses or conditions, but rather know that they may offer comfort during symptom occurrence.

Who Are the Right Candidates to Consume Delta 8 THC?

For patients who suffer from nausea, pain, and several other symptoms of many different medical conditions, Delta 8 THC may provide relief. As far as the evidence, research, and patient comments go, Delta 8 THC and other cannabis chemical compounds are suitable for mitigation of:

● Physical pains and aches

● Migraines

● Anxiety

● Stress

● Chronic pain (neuropathy and arthritis)

If you think D8 may be able to help you, you might want to consider it. If you’re a believer in the power of plant-based tools for your wellbeing, then D8 is likely a good option for you.

How to Find the Best D8 THC Company in 2022?

Now that you know about 7 of the best Delta 8 THC product companies around, here’s how you can pick the best one. You must take note of several factors we’ll mention below that will help you choose the right company. As a beginner in the markets, you shouldn’t head out without doing your research and selecting the first company that appeals to you. The real factors that make a company appealing to most customers include:

● Customer reviews

● The level of transparency of the company

● Third-party independent lab testing results and reports of the company’s products

● Types of extraction methods used by the company to manufacture the most demanded Delta 8 THC products

Consider more than what a company says about itself. Reviews by a company’s customers can prove most helpful. Learning what existing and previous customers have to say about the company and its products can make a huge difference in choosing the right Delta 8 THC product provider.

Relying on word-of-mouth from friends and family can potentially save you the trouble of ending up with the wrong D8 THC company. Hence, you should be extra careful to learn about the customers’ opinions before becoming one yourself.

Still, don’t forget to look at the lab test and reports, and if you want to dive deeper, check out their manufacturing and processing systems, as well.

Although you’ll have to pass a trial-and-error phase in the beginning, you’ll eventually land with the right brand and products to address your Delta 8 THC needs and requirements.

Conclusion

The 7 top companies in the D8 THC industry own a large portion of the market share and have been leading the industry for a few years since the marketplaces’ inception. However, you should review each one carefully to make the right choice, because newer companies can do just as good a job (if not better).

In the end, finding the right D8 THC company can give you peace of mind, quality products, and optimal effects to boot. That’s why you can use this list of the top 7 Delta 8 THC companies of 2022 to review the best of the best in the hemp products-processing industry.