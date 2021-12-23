Custom Pillows With Pictures: 12 Best Brands

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

There are many different types of custom pillows on the market these days. Some have pictures printed on them, while others are made from special materials that are designed to help you sleep better. No matter what your needs may be, there is sure to be a custom pillow that fits the bill. In this article, we will take a look at twelve of the best brands of custom pillows on the market.

No matter what room you are decorating or what style you are looking to achieve, custom pillows with pictures can be the perfect finishing touch. Custom pillows with pictures provide a unique way to showcase your personality and add a pop of color or pattern to any room.

What are Custom Pillows with Pictures?

Well, as you can imagine, custom pillows with pictures are exactly as they sound—pillows that have a picture on them. These types of pillows are also called photo pillows or personalized pillows and can be used to decorate your living room, bedroom, dining room, and more.

Customized home décor items like this are becoming more and more popular, as people are looking for unique ways to show off their personality and style. And, when it comes to custom pillows with pictures, there are a ton of different brands and options to choose from.

If you are looking for a custom pillow with pictures, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to choose a design that is appropriate for the room in which it will be displayed. For example, if you are decorating a child's bedroom, choose a playful design that features their favorite characters or animals. If you are decorating your bedroom, choose a pillow that reflects your personal style.

Second, when choosing a design you can browse online for unique pictures to add to the custom pillow or have pictures of family, friends, or pets printed on it. You can also upload pictures from your computer or phone straight to most printing sites for pillows. With so many options for custom pillows with pictures, you can give any room or bed a personal touch.

12 Best Brands for Custom Pillows with Pictures

There are many different brands that sell custom pillows, so it can be hard to know which one is the best for you. To help make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the 12 best brands for custom pillows with pictures.

Image courtesy Porter Reid

Porter Reid is a company located in the United States. They make high-quality custom pillows with pictures, which they sell at affordable prices.

Customers say that their experience with Porter Reid was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is. Customers also express how happy they are to have found this company as they provide a "unique way to showcase your personality."

2. Shutterfly

Image courtesy Shutterfly

Shutterfly offers high-quality custom pillows with pictures, and they have a wide variety of designs to choose from. You can do many things on their website with your unique photos all year round.

Customers say that their experience with Shutterfly was positive, and they were very happy with the final product. Customers also stress how easy the website is to use and say that it was a great experience overall.

3. The Pet Pillow

Image courtesy The Pet Pillow

The Pet Pillow makes custom pillows with pictures, and they can make the custom pillow look just like your pet, as in the size and shape of your favorite pet! Customers say their experience with The Pet Pillow was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the quality of the products that The Pet Pillow produces and say that they are very happy with their purchase.

4. Collage.com

Image courtesy Collage.com

Collage.com offers high-quality, custom pillows with pictures. Customers say that their experience with this company was positive, and they stress how quickly their product was delivered.

Customers say that they are very happy with the quality of the final product, and they love being able to have full control over their design. Overall, customers are extremely satisfied with Collage.com and would recommend it to others.

5. VistaPrint

Image courtesy VistaPrint

VisitPrint makes a variety of custom and personalized options for individuals and businesses. Customers say that their experience with VistaPrint was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the variety of designs that are available on the website and express how happy they are to have found this company.

6. The Custom Shoppe

The Custom Shoppe makes custom pillows with pictures, and they have many different designs to choose from. Customers say that their experience with The Custom Shoppe was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the quality of the products that The Custom Shoppe produces and say that they are very happy with their purchase.

7. Monogram Online

Monogram Online offers high-quality custom pillows with pictures, and they have a variety of products to choose from. Customers say that their experience with this company was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the customization options as well as how quick and easy the website is to use. Finally, customers are happy with the quality of their purchase and would recommend this company to others.

8. Zazzle

Zazzle is a custom design company that offers high-quality, custom pillows with pictures. Customers say that their experience with Zazzle was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the variety of designs that are available on the website and express how happy they are to have found this company. Overall, customers are extremely satisfied with Zazzle and would recommend it to others.

9. NeonEarth

NeonEarth offers high-quality custom pillows with pictures, and they have a wide variety of designs to choose from. Customers say that their experience with NeonEarth was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the quality of the products that NeonEarth produces and say that they are very happy with their purchase.

10. Get Photo Blanket

Get Photo Blanket offers high quality custom pillows with pictures, and they have a wide variety of products to choose from. Customers say that their experience with this brand was positive and stressed how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the quality of the final product and express how happy they are to have found this company.

11. Snapfish

Snapfish offers high quality custom pillows with pictures, and they have many different designs to choose from. They have a variety of photograph options for you to choose from all year round, whether it’s a custom pillow with pictures or custom photo book.

Customers also love the variety of designs that are available on the website and express how happy they are to have found this company. Overall, customers are extremely satisfied with Snapfish and would recommend it to others.

12. CanvasChamp

CanvasChamp offers high quality, custom pillows with pictures. Customers say that their experience with CanvasChamp was positive and stress how helpful their customer service is.

Customers also love the quality of the products that CanvasChamp produces and say that they are very happy with their purchase.

How to Choose the Best Photo for a Custom Photo Pillow?

When you are looking to create a custom photo pillow, the most important thing to consider is the picture that you will use. The best way to choose a photo is to think about what type of pillow you would like. If you are looking for a specific design, then make sure that you find a photo that fits that design.

If you are looking for a specific picture, then make sure that the photo is high quality and will look good when it is printed on a pillow. You also want to make sure that the photo is in the correct orientation for the pillow that you are ordering.

Some companies allow you to crop and rotate the photo so that it will fit on the pillow correctly. If you are not sure how to crop or rotate the photo, then contact customer service for help.

What Type of Photos Work for Custom Pillows with Pictures?

There are a few things to consider when you are picking a photo for your custom pillow. The first is the quality of the photo. You want a photo that is high resolution so that it will look good when it is printed.

The second thing to consider is the subject of the photo. You want a photo that is interesting and will look good when it is printed on a pillow. You also want to make sure that the photo is in the correct orientation for the pillow that you are ordering.

What Types of Custom Pillows with Pictures Are Available?

There are a few different types of custom pillows with pictures that are available. The most common type is a pillow that has a photo printed on it. You can find these pillows in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Another type of custom pillow with pictures is one that has a design printed on it. This type is a pillow that will usually have a specific pattern or design, but you can find ones with any picture printed on them.

Some companies even offer custom pillows with pictures and monograms or initials on them. This type of pillow is one where the top left corner of the pillow will have your first initial embroidered on it. The bottom right corner of the pillow will have your last name embroidered on it.

How Do I Customize a Photo Pillow?

Most companies that offer custom photo pillows allow you to customize the photo in some way. This usually includes the ability to crop and rotate the photo so that it will fit on the pillow correctly.

It is also common for companies to give you the option of adding text. This lets you add a border, caption, or message to your pillow. You can also choose the font and color of the text.

Some companies also let you choose the shape and size of the pillow. This gives you more freedom to create a custom photo pillow that is unique to you.

What Are the Prices for Custom Photo Pillows?

The prices for custom photo pillows vary depending on the company that you order from. The average cost of these pillows is around $20 to $40 for a 16 x 16-inch pillow.

However, some companies offer custom photo pillows that are made of soft jersey knit fabric on one side and cotton or silk blend on the other for around $60. These types of pillows are considered luxury pillows and are a great option for someone who wants a high-quality pillow.

Can I Order a Custom Pillow With Pictures If I Live Outside of the United States?

Yes, most companies that offer custom photo pillows will ship to locations outside of the United States. However, you will need to contact customer service to get a shipping quote.

Once you have chosen the photo that you want to use, the next step is to order the custom photo pillow. Most companies allow you to order the pillow online.

Once you place your order, the company will send you proof of the custom photo pillow within 1 to 2 days. You can make changes to the design or approve it after viewing the proof. Once you approve the design, then they will start creating your custom photo pillow.

You should expect to receive your custom photo pillow in about 2 to 3 weeks, of course this delivery time is different for each company. Be sure to read the shipping details on the company's website before ordering to ensure you'll receive your custom pillows with pictures within your desired timeframe.

Are Custom Photo Pillows a Good Gift Idea?

Yes, custom photo pillows are a great gift idea for any occasion. They are unique and personal and can be customized to fit the personality of the person that you are giving them to. Plus, they are affordable so they are a great option for someone who is looking for a gift that fits any budget.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift, sometimes it can be hard to know where to start. If you're looking for a unique gift that is sure to please, then consider giving a custom pillow with pictures.

There are so many different types of custom pillows with pictures available these days. You can find ones personalized with photos or you can even find ones with your favorite pattern on them. This makes giving the gift of a custom pillow with pictures one of the more unique and meaningful gifts out there to give a loved one.

This gift is perfect for anyone who loves personalized items or who has a special memory they would like to keep close by. You can also consider a custom blanket or a customized frame.

Tips for Buying a Custom Pillow With Pictures

Below you'll find a few tips for buying custom pillows with pictures. These tips are meant to help guide you forward in buying the best possible custom pillow available and creating a design that's sure to wow your loved ones.

Decide on the photo you want to use for your custom pillow with pictures

This can be a photo of you and your loved ones, a beautiful landscape, or any other picture that you feel best represents you.

Choose the company you want to order from

Find a company that offers the type of custom pillow with pictures that you're looking for. Not all companies offer the same type of customization, so it's important to find one that fits your personal needs.

Check the shipping details

Some companies can provide a faster turnaround time, but this usually comes with an added cost. Find out what kind of shipping method is available and determine if you'd like to upgrade your shipping for more rapid delivery.

Read reviews of the company you are ordering from

This will help you get a sense of the quality of the product as well as the customer service. Reading reviews can be helpful in ensuring you're making the best decision for your needs.

If you have any questions, contact customer service to get more information

Don't be afraid to ask questions about the quality of their custom pillow with pictures or how long it takes for them to ship your order.

What to Look For in a Pillow With Pictures

Photo pillows are very personal items, so you want to make sure the material is of good quality. These pillows can be made from many different types of fabrics, but most are polyester or cotton blend fabric. The color will also vary depending on how it appears in your photo, but most custom pillows with pictures will be white.

Best Fabric Material to Use When Making a Custom Pillow With Pictures

The best fabric material to use when making a custom pillow with pictures is a polyester or cotton blend. This will ensure the picture looks clear and vibrant on the pillow. You can also find custom pillows with pictures that are made from suede, but the image will not be as clear as on the other types of fabric.

Be sure to choose a color that will work well with your photo and home decor. Custom pillows with pictures are available in many different colors, but the most common is white. If you have any questions about what color to choose, be sure to contact customer service.

What Size Pillow With Pictures Should I Choose?

Custom pillows with pictures are typically available in two sizes: 12 x 12 inches and 16 x 16 inches. The bigger the pillow, the more expensive it is, but if you're looking for something that will catch someone's eye then the larger size may be right for you.

If this will be used as a throw pillow on your couch or bed, then you may want to purchase a 12 x 12 inch pillow. This will be the perfect size for this use and won't take up too much space.

However, if you're looking for something more like an accent piece or centerpieces for your table, such as when having a dinner party, then you'll want to choose the 16x16 inch pillow. This will be sure to grab everyone's attention and show off your amazing photo.

What is the Average Turnaround Time?

While most custom pillows with pictures companies will say that it will take about two weeks for your order to be delivered, this is not always the case. Some companies can provide a faster turnaround time, but this usually comes with an added cost.

Be sure to read all of the information provided by the company including their shipping policy. This will help you get a sense of how long it takes for your custom pillow with pictures to be delivered.

The most important thing to do when ordering custom pillows with pictures is to be sure to read all of the information provided by the company. This includes their shipping policy, the quality of their product, and what size pillow you should choose.

Lastly, you'll also want to make sure that your photo is of high quality. This means that you should use a picture taken in the last three months so it is clear and vibrant. If the image quality is not good, then your photo will not appear clearly on the pillow.

What Are Some Ways to Save Money When Buying Custom Pillows With Pictures?

If you're trying to save money when buying custom pillows with pictures, there are a few things you can do.

Get a Small Size

The first is to order a smaller pillow. The 12 x 12 inch pillow is the cheapest option and is perfect for use as a throw pillow.

Find a Sale

Another way to save money is to order your pillow with pictures during a sale. Many companies offer discounts, coupon codes, and promotions when you order during a sale.

Select the Best Priced Company

Lastly, you'll want to find a company that is the best priced. This will ensure you get a quality product without going over your budget. You can do this by reading reviews and comparing the prices of the different companies that offer custom pillows with pictures.

Are Custom Pillows with Pictures a New Trend in Decor?

Custom pillows with pictures have been around for a long time, but they are now becoming more popular than ever. Many people enjoy customizing their own pillow and giving it as a gift to someone special.

There are many uses for custom pillows with pictures including:

● Throw Pillows

● Accent Pieces

● Centerpieces

● Wall Art

● Gift Ideas

Many people choose to give custom pillows with pictures as gifts because they are unique and personal. They can be given for any occasion, such as a birthday, Christmas, anniversary, or any other special event.

When choosing a photo for your custom pillow with pictures, you'll want to make sure that it is of high quality. This means choosing an image taken within the last three months so it will be clear and vibrant.

Where to Find Coupon Codes for Custom Pillows with Pictures

When people want to save money on custom pillows with pictures, they will often look for coupon codes and discounts. You can find many different companies that offer discount codes and coupons when you search online.

If you're looking for a company that offers coupon codes and deals, one website we recommend is called DealsPlus. This website updates every day with new companies so you can find coupon codes for whatever company you want.

To save money on your custom pillow with pictures, be sure to read all of the information provided by the company as well as their shipping policy and return policy. If there is a problem with your order, you'll need to know how long it takes them to process a refund or replace your product.

Can I put my Pet's Picture on a Custom Pillow?

When it comes to customizing your pillow with pictures, you can put any picture you want on it. This includes pictures of your friends, family, or pets.

Many people choose to put a picture of their pet on their pillow. This is a great way to show your pet some extra love and to always have them close by. It can be a great way to keep them as part of your family even after they have passed away.

Would Custom Pillows with Pictures Make a Good Anniversary Gift?

Custom pillows with pictures make great anniversary gifts because they are personal, unique, and thoughtful. Many people choose to give a photo from their wedding day on their first year for an anniversary gift.

It can also be a nice way to add some extra decoration in your home. If you're looking for something that will bring back memories of your special day, then custom pillows with pictures are a great choice.

When it comes to choosing a photo for your custom pillow with pictures, you'll want to choose one that is special to you. This could be a photo of your wedding day, the birth of your child, or any other special event in your life.

You'll also want to make sure the photo is of high quality. This means choosing an image taken within the last three months so it will be clear and vibrant.

If you're struggling to choose a photo, consider using a photo collage instead of a single photo. This will give you more options and allow you to feature more than one photo on your pillow.

What's the Best Way to Wrap Custom Pillows with Pictures?

When wrapping a custom pillow with pictures, you'll want to use a gift box or bag. This will help protect the pillow and keep it from getting dirty or wrinkled. You can also use gift wrap paper that matches the color scheme of your home.

If you're looking for a unique way to wrap your custom pillow with pictures, you can try using a photo album. This will add a personal touch and show that you put some extra thought into your gift.

No matter how you choose to wrap your custom pillow with pictures, be sure to include a personal note. This will show that you took the time to pick out a special gift just for them.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, custom pillows with pictures are perfect for anyone who wants to show off their personality or favorite photos. They can be used as decorative pieces in any room in your home or given as a special gift to someone you love. To save money on custom pillows with pictures, be sure to read the company's policies, use coupon codes, and compare prices before making your purchase.