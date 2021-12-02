CBD Gummy Bears: Best Gummies and Complete Guide

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the best-known compounds in the cannabis plant, which contains both psychoactive and non-psychoactive elements. The most well-known aspects of this chemical are its ability to help with pain relief and anti-inflammation, which makes it a popular choice for those who suffer from chronic pain and arthritis.

Being the second most common chemical compound found in cannabis, CBD is more popular than THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which tends to provide a psychoactive high.

This cannabinoid is present in both hemp and marijuana but due to its non-psychoactive effects, it does not induce any form of a high.

Benefits of CBD in the Treatment of Pain

Cannabinoids have been widely researched for their ability to help with pain relief as they activate the cannabinoid receptors in our body. This helps to boost your body's anti-inflammatory abilities and provides those who suffer from chronic pain with an effective way to deal with their symptoms without needing to rely on pharmaceutical drugs.

Many people who suffer from arthritis often take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) which can have severe side effects, including ulcers and liver damage. CBD provides an alternative pain management solution with far fewer health risks.

A further benefit of using CBD to manage pain is the sedative effects it can help with. For those who suffer from insomnia, this chemical has been shown to help with relaxing the body and mind which can be a great way to drift off into a peaceful sleep.

The power of CBD is not just limited to helping with pain management. Studies have shown that it can also be used to help with other symptoms such as nausea, seizure disorders, inflammation, and the promotion of sleep.

CBD Gummy Bears

One of the most popular ways to take CBD is through edible products such as gummies, which are not only delicious but provide a longer-lasting effect than some other forms of CBD delivery. However, many people may find that they do not wish to consume their CBD orally or that they have difficulty in swallowing capsules, which are often the most common way to take CBD.

With this in mind, it is easy to see why many people are turning towards CBD gummy bears as a popular alternative. These provide many of the benefits you would expect from regular CBD while being far more enjoyable than taking CBD capsules and CBD drops.

Of course, the benefits of taking CBD in this way are not just limited to taste as gummy bears can also help to stimulate your immune system and promote a sense of overall well-being.

As you would expect, there is now a wide range of different brands that produce CBD gummies such as those offered by Verma Farms which not only look like gummy bears but can provide a range of benefits such as helping with pain and inflammation.

One obvious drawback when it comes to taking CBD in the form of gummies is that most cannot be purchased from your local dispensary. The best CBD Gummy bears are best ordered online.

If you are serious about trying CBD gummies, the companies we featured below are an excellent choice as they not only produce the highest quality products at unbeatable prices but offer fast and discreet delivery to any location.

The following guide will help you choose among the best options available so that you can find a CBD gummy bear product that meets your needs and suits your personal tastes.

CBD Gummy Bears: Best Options

What Factors Are Important When Choosing CBD Gummies?

When you are picking a CBD gummy product, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the large variety of products on offer and the tasty candy-like appearance of many brands. However, it is important to remember that when picking a gummy bear brand you need to look at a number of factors. The most important factor is CBD content. However, you also need to consider things such as taste and what benefits the brand offers.

One of the most beneficial aspects of taking CBD through gummies is that they can be used on their own or as part of a daily multi-vitamin routine.

CBD Gummies: CBD Content

One of the most important parts of choosing a CBD gummy is that it should obviously provide enough CBD to meet your needs. The best way to check this is by looking at the total content of CBD provided per gummy. As a rule, you will generally find products that provide either 10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per gummy.

This may not seem like a lot but you do need to remember that the average CBD drug available on prescription offers only 2 mg of CBD so there is certainly room for improvement here.

In terms of buying a product with 10 mg, this means you would have to consume three gummies in order to equal the content of one prescription tablet. However, you also need to consider that CBD gummies can be taken in addition to your other vitamin and supplement routine.

Gummies: Taste and Flavors

The second most important factor when choosing a CBD gummy is taste and flavor. As with any food or drink product on the market, there is a wide variety of tastes and flavors available. However, the CBD content needed could make this seem like an impossible task.

Fortunately, many brands provide options in terms of flavor and taste so that there is something for everyone when it comes to CBD gummies. Furthermore, manufacturers are constantly creating new flavors and taste combinations which means you will never get bored of these tasty treats.

CBD Gummies: Benefits and Effects

If you are considering buying CBD gummies, it is important to understand the possible effects these products could have on your body. With any supplement, be it a vitamin or otherwise, there will be certain benefits and side effects which can vary from person to person.

The most important factor you need to consider is the intended use of your CBD gummy. If you are using a product as part of a daily multi-vitamin routine, the effects will be far less pronounced than if you were taking them for one particular ailment or symptom.

In general, CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help treat inflammation of joints, muscles, and tissues. CBD can also help support healthy immune system function. However, certain side effects may include dry mouth, lowered appetite, and tiredness.

The benefits of taking CBD on a daily basis are numerous. First off, unlike some other drugs on the market, there are no known serious side effects of CBD. Furthermore, it is a natural compound which means you do not need to worry about any additives or fillers as part of these treats.

As well as this, there are numerous benefits to taking CBD on a regular basis including:

Supporting Healthy Brain Function and Promoting Better Sleep

CBD gummies are a great product for anyone who wishes to improve their memory, focus, and concentration levels. As an added bonus, CBD can also help you drift off to sleep at night so that you get the recommended 7-8 hours of shut-eye per night, which we all know is important for our health.

Reducing Stress and Anxiety

One of the most common misconceptions about CBD is that it causes an intoxicating high. This is not the case at all as CBD does not have any psychoactive properties whatsoever. The reason why many people report feeling calm after taking these gummies is simply because they are able to manage stress much more easily when taking CBD. The effects of CBD on the body are very complicated and it is not always fully understood why this compound has such a profound impact on our mood and emotions.

However, we do know that CBD does help reduce stress and anxiety by impacting certain neurotransmitters in the brain which control emotional response. This makes it easier for individuals to maintain positive thinking which can have a significant impact on their overall wellbeing.

Managing Pain and Inflammation

The natural compounds found in CBD are known as cannabinoids. These cannabinoids interact with receptors in the brain, spinal cord, and immune system. This helps to reduce inflammation throughout your body, including your muscles and joints. CBD gummies can also help to relieve pain from various parts of the body, which makes it a popular choice for individuals suffering from nerve pain, back pain, and arthritis.

At the end of the day, everyone's body is different so it’s difficult to determine whether any supplement will have a positive impact on you. However, for individuals who are suffering from moderate levels of pain, inflammation, and anxiety CBD gummies could be a viable alternative to traditional medication.

Verma Farms has become one of the most talked-about brands in the world of CBD, thanks to their best-selling CBD gummy. Packed with more than 20 milligrams in just one little gummy, if you're looking for a sweet and sour snack that tastes like a relaxing day by the beach, Verma Farms Beary Beach CBD Gummies is the right choice for you.

Driven by the states' high demand for CBD, Verma Farms set out to produce the tastiest gummies ever made. Verma Farms Beary Beach flavor and covered in sweet-and-sour sugar crystals. Plus, at only 10 calories per serving, you can celebrate without any dread of weight gain!

Looking for a nostalgic throwback to your favorite childhood movie theater treat? You can’t do better than Penguin CBD’s sour gummies. These aren’t the same sugar-stuffed chewy candies you grew up on, but they definitely taste like those chewy candies. While “treats” and “health” are sometimes mutually exclusive, they are brought together in a safe, health-focused gummy thanks to 10 milligrams of CBD isolate that is separated from the rest of their cannabis compound.

Calm by Wellness

These CBD gummies are made with pure ingredients and they don't use gelatin or any other animal products. This company makes their gummies out of organic, non-GMO and 100% natural ingredients like high quality vegetable glycerin and grapefruit extract to create the perfect ratio of flavor. Unlike many brands on the market today, Calm by Wellness CBD gummies are not overly sweetened with dangerous fructose corn syrup to mask a strong hemp taste.

Behind Calm by Wellness is an experienced team dedicated to creating epicurean vegan CBD edibles without sacrificing taste for purity. All expertly researched ingredients are sourced from organic U.S. based companies.

Serenity Mountain Foods

Serenity Mountain Foods CBD gummies are an easy-to-consume, convenient way to get the benefits of Cannabis without smoking it. Some people use our CBD Gummies daily for wellness purposes because their natural flavor masks the cannabis taste and is perfect for first time users who want to take a low dose at once. For those looking for higher doses or medical benefits, they can double up on 10 mg capsules at a time “as needed” or suggested by their doctor.

CBDistillery Broad-Spectrum Anytime Gummies

Serenity Mountain Foods CBD Gummies are a tasty, convenient, discrete and fun way to get your daily dose of Daily Dose™. They taste great with the perfect blend of natural flavors that will make it your new favorite thing! You can enjoy their delicious whole bite gummies anytime but why not use them in the morning when you need to kick-start your metabolism? Just one or two CBD gummy provides much needed nutritional support for any day’s worth of activity.

Our CBD Gummies are especially popular for those who are new to CBD as well as regular users. When you feel stressed out take just one or two pre-workout gummies before you hit the gym.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

CBD MD gummies are the perfect easy-to-pack, offers of any age snack to carry with you or share at parties. Made with Superior hemp extract, these sour confections will keep your mood balanced and help promote an overall sense of well-being in no time! With 3 delicious fruit flavors - Orange, Lemon lime Lemon Twist they're just hard to resist!

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Like old fashioned cornbread comforting at supper, these CBD gummies for pain are full of soft and chewable happiness. These vegan treats now include up to 2 mg THC per serving without the high-fructose corn syrup or gelatin, just real honest ingredients like organic coconut oil, pure passion fruit juice. You won’t believe how good it tastes.

Charlotte’s Web Calm Gummies

Break the stress cycle and start feeling calm, happy, and healthy with these Charlotte’s Web Calm gummies. They may taste like delicious sour gumdrops but it’s their ingredients that will make you feel like a happier version of yourself.

With a refreshing lemon flavor mixed in this berry medley pack, your body can get relief from everyday anxieties while being encouraged to live a healthier lifestyle thanks to a blend of botanical extracts including lemongrass oil and full spectrum hemp extract by Charlotte's Web.

CBDfx Gummy Bears

Sometimes it's no fun to take a large brand of CBD orally if all you really want is calm vibes from your CBD. In those cases, try these tasty gummies! They have amazing flavor and they're vegan too so the animal-loving people can rest easy knowing that nobody was hurt in the making of this form of medicine.

FAB CBD Chews

Sometimes, no matter your situation, the day doesn’t always go as planned. You might have a productive morning but by late afternoon you notice that it took more effort than normal to get things done. And let’s not forget about those last few hours before bedtime — there are so many things occupying your brain and making it harder to wind down at the end of a long day.

These 25 mg gummies come in gluten-free vegan flavors with zero THC – perfect for anytime or anywhere, these handy chewables can be taken as needed throughout the day.

Green Roads CBD Relax Bears

These 10 mg CBD gummy bears are perfect for that pick-me-up we all need at the end of a long day — and they're also great to keep in your bag if you're feeling anxious. These CBD gummy bears come in fruity flavors like blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple and orange. We love these because they remind us of childhood (minus the sugar crash).

It's no wonder everyone is getting on board with this mindfulness revolution: CBD Relax Bears make it easier than ever before to relieve stress through snacks.

R+R Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

R+R Medicinals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies is a breakthrough in taste, texture and delivery for those who want to infuse their day with the benefits of cannabis—without actually getting high. They use USDA Certified Organic CBD isolate that offers an entourage effect including natural terpenes, flavonoids, and antioxidants.

You’ll never find chemical solvents or synthetic production techniques used in these gummies because they believe wholeheartedly that you deserve the best! One quick 25 mg bite delivers 750 mg of pure Broad Spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your system without having to smoke anything at all. Choose what works best for you: one or two doses per jar.

Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies

You know it's time to switch away from sugar-laden, unhealthy candies. Blue Bird Botanicals CBD Gummies provide a delicious alternative with 15mg of full spectrum hemp extract, organic cane sugar and natural flavors of lemon, strawberry and watermelon.

You know the most important thing about bluebird botanicals is that they're made with hemp extract, a cannabinoid that works differently in your body than any other product or medicine you've ever tried before. That means no more long lists of side effects because these gummies are 100% healthy for your body!

Green Gorilla Organic CBD Gummies

Want to take your CBD consumption to the next level? These 100% organic CBD sweets are designed for maximum absorption with fast acting effects that last up to six hours. Green Gorilla uses only all-natural ingredients, free of sugar and artificial flavors so you can stay healthy without sacrificing taste!

The best part about these delicious edibles is that their collection of three berry flavors tastes so good you won’t even know there’s a potent dose of cannabidiol inside.

PlusCBD Oil Gummies

+PlusCBD Oil is a 10-year veteran in the CBD space, and they have every reason to celebrate their ten years. With some of the tastiest flavors on the market, you’ll be so happy that these gummies are just five milligrams per bite!

What sets +PlusCBD Oil apart from other brands is that they’re working with EU hemp for more reliable quality assurance. We guarantee there are no artificial ingredients here because +PlusCBD delivers pure, natural products without any added additives or preservatives. Coming in at four bites per jar (5mg each), it can include cherry mango, citrus punch, lime kisses cotton candy, strawberry cotton candy, lemon zest, sugar cookies, or watermelon.

Lord Jones Old-Fashioned CBD Gumdrops

The experience of eating a Lord Jones gummy is akin to taking a stroll down the Champs-Élysées. For starters, the box they come in looks like an orange Hermès box — the epitome of luxury. The sophisticated sweet has a pâte de fruit texture, and the flavor is truly artisanal.

Don’t let the decadence fool you though: at 20 milligrams per morsel, these treats pack a potent punch. They're said to be "made by hand in small batches," which totally makes sense; however, what sets them apart from other CBD edibles offerings on the market is that while many gummies are made from CBD isolate, these treats boast broad-spectrum CBD.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummy Bears

Looking for something to lighten the load on your Monday mornings? This might be just what you need. A one-two punch of stress relief, these Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are made with Broad Spectrum CBDs in a perfect blend of coconut oil and Vitamin D3, B12 and potassium iodide. For many people in today's modern world when they're constantly stressed out by all the 'mind eye wear', this is exactly what they need.

Gold Bee Vegan CBD Gummies

Gold Bee Vegan CBD Gummies are the tastiest way to take your daily dose! With 100% vegan organic ingredients, Gold Bee Vegan CBD Gummies come in an assortment of delicious flavors. Made with natural CBD extracted from industrial hemp plants, Gold Bee’s gummies are made without GMOs or refined sugars. Just mix and match for your perfect therapeutic dosage.

PlusCBD Oil Gummies Cherry Mango

PlusCBD provides the most outstanding CBD gummy bears around! Packed with a powerful Extra Strength formula extract, these little guys will leave you feeling just right. The CBD Hemp provides critical relief from minor aches and pains as well as anxiety and depression. Not only that, but what our CBD hemp has to offer is unbelievable: an array of cannabinoids, terpenes and pea protein which all work together for your wellness. With 4g of fat in each pint container, you can get totally guilt-free enjoyment!

Medterra CBD Gummies

Medterra CBD Gummies are a tasty and convenient way to take your dose of raw, vegan hemp extract. These gummies come as a pack of 20 soft chews, each providing 2mg of THC along with other beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant for whole-plant benefits. Not only is this coconut oil-free CBD infused sugar free candy designed with true full spectrum, but it includes 100% naturally sourced erythritol from renewable corn that tastes like a little bit sugary without the refined carbs!

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummy Bears

The Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies are a vegan friendly, sugar-free gummy to help your mental well-being. The yummy strawberry taste will have your mouth watering all day long and you won't be stopping at just one gummy!

Leaf Remedys

These CBD gummies are a potent, tasty snack that provides you with 1500mg of CBD in each pack. With 50 mg of CBD per Gummy, Leaf Remedys is one of the strongest brands on the market - and thankfully, they're also extremely reasonably priced at only $49.99 for a 30 Pack!

In addition to being healthy and innovative, their texture and flavors make them enjoyable as well. This powerful product comes flavored in three delicious flavors: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lime, and Strawberry Orange.

Colorado Botanicals

With a plethora of benefits to offer, these orange and strawberry flavored gummies take your health into account and taste great! CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) and CBDV (Cannabidivarin) help the body fight inflammation. Not to mention, CBG (Cannabigerol), which has been clinically proven as an antibiotic for fungal infection growth. THC-Free makes it therapeutic for those who want or need that relief without any unwanted side effects such as drowsiness or dysphoria that many people may not like experiencing. They also contain natural hemp-derived terpenes, which is not common as it’s challenging to retain; however, Colorado Botanicals does just this with ease.

BATCH premium CBD Gummies

BATCH CBD gummies are hard to resist, with flavors that range from sour apple, watermelon, and peach to delectable real fruit strawberry. BATCH's premium full-spectrum extract was made using the finest organic hemp found off San Diego's coastline for a thorough terpene profile of menthol, florals, woodsy notes, and more. You can't get this level of quality or deliciousness anywhere else — but it only gets better when you find out they're vegan too.

FOCL Gummies

FOCL Fruit Chews are each individually foil-wrapped to maintain freshness and come packed in 5 bags of 20 - FOCL’s slogan is “you get to chew your CBD, not feed it.”

Now that you have tried them for yourself or read about their benefits, you'll see why people are saying they're the best CBD gummies out there!

Five Daily Buzz Gummies

The Daily Buzz Gummies are perfect for anyone who needs to find that happy balance in 2019. Whether you need help with your anxiety or want something that will get you through the workday, these CBD gummies are here for you! With five different flavors of delicious fruity candy, the Daily Buzz Gummy lets you choose how much CBD relief is perfect for your morning routine.

EVN CBD

Evn gummies are natural, trans-fat free, and made with organically sourced broad-spectrum CBD, making them some of the best-tasting on the market. They’re also formulated for all athletes or active individuals in mind - perfect to boost performance before that big game or during rehab after an injury. They taste great (who doesn't love sweets?) while supporting your healthy lifestyle.

Just Live CBD

Can you trust the CBD company you're choosing is top notch? What about that sticker labeled "organic"? Is it all what is seems or are there hidden substances in your favorite elixir? Make sure to look for attributes like full spectrum, consistent potency and a reliable supplier with a consistent THC guarantee.

Vena CBD

Vena CBD has an unparalleled commitment to quality, giving you 24/7 access to delicious CBD products. The brightest minds in the industry thoughtfully curate our THC-free cannabidiol, allowing us to provide a variety of industries with high caliber CBD. Of course, we have goodies that are just for you! Our favorites? There’s definitely the obvious lemon bites that everyone loves—they come in Full Spectrum or Restful Night shots so wake up energized and ready for anything.

Whether you want just one or ten flavors, these brands have something that will meet all your tastes and budget requirements. From pure hemp extract products to more full spectrum options, there is bound to be a product on this list that suits what you are looking for in terms of taste and price point.