Best Early Black Friday Sheets, Pillows & Sleep Accessory Sales 2021

Don’t let the best deals slip by this year! Now is the time to work on your Black Friday shopping plan and to take advantage of some of the early Black Friday mattress deals and sales on sheets, pillows, and sleep accessories. If you recently purchased a new mattress or are happy with the one you currently have, now may be the perfect time to stock up on some bedding accessories to keep you even more comfortable as you drift off to dreamland each evening. Plus, sheet sets, pillows, and blankets can make an excellent holiday gift for that special someone on your list. Let’s take a look at the incredible savings many mattress retailers are offering on pillows, sheets, and other sleep accessories.

GhostBed

In addition to their Black Friday mattress sales, GhostBed is also offering an impressive sale on accessories. The Black Friday sale is already live on the site, and you can save 25% on all sleep accessories. This includes products like the contouring Memory Foam Topper, calming Weighted Blanket, soft GhostSheets, luxurious Silk Pillowcase, cooling Memory Foam Pillow, and eco-friendly Faux Down Pillow. Take advantage of these savings to sleep more comfortably or give a loved one the gift of sleep this year while also enjoying free shipping with all purchases.

Layla

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday mattress deals and savings on pillows and bedding, look no further than Layla! The company is offering deep savings on some of their most popular sleep accessories. Save $20 on the comfy Layla Memory Foam Pillow and $50 on the soft and breathable Bamboo Sheets. The company is also offering $50 off their luxurious Down Alternative Comforter, $60 off the calming Weighted Blanket, and $50 off the cooling and supportive Memory Foam Topper. All of these sleep accessories from Layla include a 120-night money-back guarantee, a 5-year warranty, and free shipping.

Puffy

If you are looking for Black Friday deals on mattresses that include bedding to make your purchase even more enjoyable, check out what Puffy has to offer. All of their mattresses are on sale for $300 off, plus you’ll also receive up to $455 in free accessories with each mattress purchase. The free accessories include two adjustable Puffy Pillows, a hypoallergenic and waterproof mattress cover, and a soft and breathable bamboo sheet set.

Sweet Night

Sweet Night has some of the best Black Friday mattress sales and deals on accessories too. You’ll save 20% on Sweet Night’s waterproof mattress protector when you shop the sale, which is already posted on the site. Sweet Night’s pillows are also on sale for 20% off. You can choose from the Original Pillow made from a gel memory foam to keep the neck and head aligned for comfortable sleep or the Melody Down Alternative Pillow which features an adjustable design based on your sleep preferences. Enjoy free shipping on all orders and a warranty to protect your purchase (five years on the mattress protector and three years on the pillows).

Awara

Rather than wondering how busy mattress stores are on Black Friday, skip the rush and shop online at Awara now. The Black Friday sale is up and running on the website, and you can save $200 on each mattress and receive free accessories with your purchase. For each mattress you purchase, Awara is adding on a set of their soft and breathable organic cotton sheets, two comfortable and supportive latex pillows, and their organic mattress protector.

Nolah Mattress

The Nolah Mattress Black Friday deals are already underway too! If you are looking to upgrade your sleep accessories or are planning a comfy gift for a loved one, Nolah has you covered. You can save up to $40 on mattress protectors, such as the breathable Organic Cotton Mattress Protector or cooling Bamboo Mattress Protector. The Nolah Mattress Topper, which can give new life to an old and unsupportive mattress, is also on sale for $50 off. Additionally, you can save $20 on a two-pack of the cooling and responsive Nolah Squishy Pillows and up to $50 off bamboo cotton sheet sets. Nolah offers free shipping and free returns for hassle-free and worry-free holiday shopping.

Purple

Purple Mattress Black Friday sales have also been announced already. They are offering up to 25% off accessories. Purchase one accessory, such as the cooling SoftStretch Sheet Set, the all-season Purple Duvet, or the cooling and supportive Purple Harmony Pillow, and you’ll save 10%. If you purchase two sleep accessories, your savings will increase to 15% off. And, if you purchase three of more accessories, you’ll save 25%. Free shipping is included with all purchases. Many of Purple’s Sleep accessories include a 1-year warranty, and the pillows also come with a 100-night trial.

Casper

If you’re looking to shop the Casper Mattress Black Friday sales, there is no need to wait any longer. Save 10% on all of Casper’s pillows, sheets, and accessories. Some of the various products you can choose from include the Foam Pillow to keep your neck in alignment while you sleep, the cozy Flannel Sheets, the breathable Percale sheets, and the relaxation-inducing Weighted Blanket. Some accessories, such as the Original Casper Pillow and select colors of some of the sheet sets, are available for up to 50% off as well.

Mattress Firm

What kind of deals does Mattress Firm have for Black Friday? Well, the Mattress Firm Black Friday sale is posted on the company’s website already, and you can save up to 50% on bedding and accessories. Choose from a variety of sheet sets, blankets, comforters, mattress protectors, and more to gift to a loved one or enjoy for yourself.