Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals 2021—don’t sleep on these deals!

Who has the best mattress sales on Cyber Monday? If you’re ready to replace that worn-out old mattress and upgrade to something more comfortable, Cyber Monday is a great day to shop and take advantage of the deep discounts many mattress retailers offer. The first Cyber Monday was in 2005, and since then it has been known as one of the best days to shop online and save money.

With all the online mattress companies out there, you can definitely find some pretty amazing savings on mattresses through Cyber Monday sales. If you’re looking for new pillows or bedding, Cyber Monday is also a great time to shop. All of these items will be available at a great discount from many top online retailers. Ready to discover the best deals out there? Keep reading!

This year GhostBed is offering some sweet Cyber Monday mattress deals for their customers. All of their mattresses, such as the GhostBed Classic, GhostBed Flex, and GhostBed Luxe, are on sale for 30% off. You can also save 25% on GhostBed’s adjustable base or 40% when you purchase an adjustable base bundle (adjustable base with a mattress of your choice). On top of the savings on mattresses and bases, GhostBed is also offering 25% off all pillows, bedding, and accessories. And, you can receive the Cool & Calming Weighted Blanket for free with any order over $1,000. If you aren’t familiar with GhostBed, they are one of the more well-known names in the online mattress industry and have over 20 years of experience. All GhostBed mattresses come with a 101-night sleep trial, a 25-year warranty, and free and fast shipping.

Have you been eyeing one of the mattresses from DreamCloud, such as the DreamCloud Original Mattress or DreamCloud Premier? If so, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the Cyber Monday mattress sales through the company’s website. DreamCloud customers can save up to $599 this Cyber Monday. All the mattresses are $200 off and come with up to $399 in free accessories (a free mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow). When you buy a mattress from DreamCloud, your purchase will be protected by a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. DreamCloud also includes free shipping with all mattress purchases.

Curious what the Nolah Mattress sale Cyber Monday looks like? Well, you can save a lot of money when you shop on the website. The 15-inch Nolah Evolution Mattress is on sale for up to $700 off. You can also save up to $600 on the 11-inch Natural Mattress, up to $300 on the 12-inch Signature Mattress, and up to $250 on the 10-inch Original Mattress. All mattress purchases also come with two free pillows and pillowcases. On top of the savings on their highly-rated mattresses, Nolah is also offering up to $400 off adjustable bases, up to $30 off the Bamboo Mattress Protector, and up to $50 off the Bamboo Sheet Set. A 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping is included with the purchase of any mattress from Nolah.

Nectar is another very popular online mattress company. Perhaps the Nectar Original mattress, Nectar Premier Mattress, or Premier Copper Mattress will be the perfect addition to your bedroom. And, if you act now, you can take advantage of Nectar’s $499 special offer for Cyber Monday. You’ll save $100 on all Nectar mattresses and you’ll also receive $399 in free accessories with your purchase. These free accessories include a mattress protector, anti-microbial Resident sheet set, and the cooling Resident Pillow. Nectar includes a 365-night trial and forever warranty with each mattress purchases. All orders also include free shipping.

PlushBeds is also running a special Cyber Monday sale. All of their bedroom mattresses, such as the Botanical Bliss, Luxury Bliss, and Ocean Mist, are on sale for $1,250 off. Up to $549 in free bedding is also included for free with each mattress purchase. PlushBeds’ mattress toppers, pillows, and bedding are also on sale for up to 25% off, making now the perfect time to shop if you need new sheets, pillows, or other accessories. If you purchase a mattress from PlushBeds, you’ll be able to try it out risk-free for 100 nights. PlushBeds also includes free shipping and a 25-year warranty with all their mattresses.

Want to try the Awara Premier Latex Hybrid Mattress or Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress? If so, then you should take a look at Awara’s Cyber Monday mattress deals before it is too late. You can save up to $699 with the specials they are offering. Each mattress is marked down $200 and up to $499 in free accessories are included with each purchase. The free accessories include the Awara Cooling Sheet Set, the Awara Cooling Pillow, and the Awara Mattress Protector. Give an Awara mattress a try, and you can also take advantage of the company’s 365-night trial and forever warranty. Free shipping is included with all purchases.

The Comfy Mattress sale Cyber Monday savings are pretty exciting as well. All sizes of the Comfy Standard and Comfy Premium Mattress are marked down $400. Plus, when you decide to try one of Comfy’s mattresses, you’ll also receive two free pillows with your order. Comfy backs their mattresses with a 150-night trial and a lifetime warranty. They also include free shipping and no-contact delivery with each purchase.

The Cyber Monday mattress sales from Puffy can help you save money and sleep comfortably. This year, Puffy is offering $300 off all sizes of the Puffy Mattress, Puffy Lux Mattress, and Puffy Royal Mattress. When you try one of their mattresses, you’ll also receive two free Puffy Pillows, a free set of Puffy Bamboo Sheets, and a free Puffy Mattress Protector (up to a $455 value). Puffy mattresses include a 101-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free and fast shipping.

The Mend Adapt and Mend Renew from Mend Sleep are two very highly rated mattresses. If you take advantage of the Cyber Monday savings offered by Mend Sleep, you can try one of these mattresses for 35% off. Mend Sleep is also including two free pillows with each mattress purchase. Both the Mend Adapt and Mend Renew come with a 180-day trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

OkiOki’s Cyber Monday mattress deals are live now too. If you’ve been dreaming of giving the OkiSoft, OkiEasy, OkiFlex, or OkiFirm mattress a try, you can save up to 30% today. OkiOki is also offering 20% off everything else on the website. The savings are so impressive that OkiOki guarantees you’ll find the lowest prices they’ve offered all year if you shop now. You’ll receive a 365-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping when you try an OkiOki mattress.

Sweet Night’s Cyber Week sale is ready and waiting for you too. They’re offering 25% savings on select mattresses, 20% off pillows and mattress protectors, and 40% off bed frames. Mattress toppers are also on sale for 25% off and come with one free pillow. Sweet Night customers enjoy a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Have you been waiting for a sale on the Layla memory foam or Layla hybrid mattress? If so, now is the time to shop and save with Layla’s Cyber Monday sale. The company is offering up to $200 off all of their mattresses. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows with each mattress purchase. Each Layla mattress comes with a 120-night money-back guarantee, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Leesa’s Cyber Monday sales run all week and can help you save a lot of money. The Leesa Original, Hybrid, and Legend Mattresses are on sale for up to $600 off. You’ll also receive two free down alternative pillows with each mattress purchase. If you’ve been looking at one of Leesa’s bundles with a bed frame or adjustable base, they’re also on sale for 20% off right now. Two free pillows are included with these bundles during the Cyber Monday sale. Leesa’s Bedding Bundle, which includes a premium foam pillow, 400 thread-count sheet set, and a duvet cover and insert is also marked down 20% and comes with two bonus pillows. Leesa’s mattresses come with a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Waiting for Purple Mattress Cyber Monday sales to be announced? Well, wait no longer! The Cyber Monday sale is up and running, and you can save up to $600 when you shop. The Purple, Purple Plus, Purple Hybrid, Purple Hybrid Premier 3, Purple Hybrid Premier, and Purple Kid mattresses are on sale for up to $400 off. Purple’s bedding bundles are also on sale for up to $200 off, allowing you to add everything you’ll need to truly enjoy your new mattress. In addition to the savings on mattresses and bedding bundles, Purple is also offering up to $50 off the Purple Bed Frame or Purple Foundation, $200 off the Ascent Adjustable Base, and $400 off the Split King Ascent Adjustable Base. Purple includes a 100-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping with all their mattresses.