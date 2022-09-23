Best Adjustable Bed Base with Anti Snoring Remote Control Gadgets (REVIEW)

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

While most people tend to snore occasionally during sleep, recent official sleep statistics suggest that millions of Americans actually suffer from chronic snoring, with some even suffering from a more serious sleep disorder called sleep apnea, in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts for moments. Sadly, for people who snore frequently, snoring can be much more than just a small nuisance. Not only can regular snoring affect your sleep quality and consequently leave you feeling groggy in the morning, but it can also make it difficult for your partner and/or for other people you live with to get a good night’s sleep, which can ultimately result in relationship strains with those people and potentially even leave them with a deep resentment of your snoring.

Fortunately, thanks to significant technological advancements over the last few years, there is now a specific technology that can help people who regularly snore to deal with this particular issue during their sleep. We're of course talking about Anti-Snoring technology, as well as the gadgets that integrate this revolutionary innovation. One great example would be adjustable bed bases, which is exactly what this article will focus on. Now, before we talk about the best adjustable bed bases that you can currently find available on the market, let's talk briefly about what these sleep innovations can actually offer to people that have to deal with snoring on a daily basis.

WHAT CAUSES SNORING?

As most people are aware, snoring occurs due to an obstruction of a person’s breathing that consequently prevents air from freely moving through their nose and throat. When a person becomes unable to breathe smoothly and naturally, the flow of air that's leaving their lungs basically causes any surrounding tissue to vibrate, ultimately creating that unpleasant and annoying snoring sound that most of us have become familiar with at some point in our lives.

WHY GET AN ADJUSTABLE BED BASE?

Now, as said before, having an adjustable bed base can definitely help people to address some of the more basic problems that tend to cause snoring.

One of the ways that adjustable bed bases can help to prevent people from snoring during their sleep is by elevating or raising their head, which essentially removes pressure from one's throat while also allowing a person's nasal passages to open up better and simultaneously forcing their tongue and jaw to be positioned further forward. This ultimately leads to reduced snoring. A split adjustable bed base (meaning a 2-in-1 unit with both sleeping sides coming split from each other) will even allow for both sides of the bed to be adjusted independently, which basically ensures that both partners can achieve an optimal position for the best possible sleeping experience with a better quality in their sleep each and every night.

Not only can adjustable bed bases be set-up and configured to raise a person's head in order to prevent them from snoring, but they also integrate an even better functionality that's called the "Zero-Gravity Sleep Position." To put it simply, this functionality will re-adjust the position of an adjustable bed base to allow a person's body to be lying down in a neutral body position, in which their head and legs will basically be elevated above their stomach. This can actually help to open up a person's airways, which consequently, can limit their snoring, all while also providing a much better support and weight distribution to a person's body. As such, setting an adjustable bed base to a Zero-Gravity position can be quite beneficial for snorers.

On top of that, that same Zero-Gravity functionality can also provide additional health benefits to a person's body during sleep, including helping to reduce the pressure on their back, as well as helping to increase their blood flow, and even help to take pressure off of a person's heart.

If you'd like to learn even more about Adjustable Bed Bases in general, you can check out this other article, which goes into more depth about the Zero-Gravity functionality for people (or couples) that want to prevent snoring disturbances during their sleep time.

Now, without any further ado, let’s talk about the best adjustable bed bases that you can currently find available on the market.

Best Adjustable Bed Bases for Snoring

Sleep Number FlexFit3 Smart Adjustable Base

Firstly, we have the Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Adjustable Base. This smart adjustable bed base features a unique unified mattress-and-base design, meaning that it was specifically designed to provide couples with an individualized level of comfort adjustment, ultimately allowing each of the two partners to fall asleep faster.

(Image Credit: Sleep Number)

Nevertheless, it's important to note that there's still a key issue with this specific model, and that's basically the fact that it only works with Sleep Number's proprietary smart mattresses. This might turn up to be an issue, especially for people who already own a smart mattress, so keep that in mind.

On top of its unified mattress-and-base design, this smart adjustable bed base also comes equipped with an under-bed LED lighting integration that allows users to more easily find their way into and out of their bed during nighttime.

Then, when it comes to its sleep-related smart functionalities, there's a few to mention. First and foremost, the Sleep Number FlexFit 3 Smart Adjustable Base allows users to set this smart adjustable bed base to gently raise the position of their partner's head in order to alleviate their snoring.

(Image Credit: Sleep Number)

Not only that, but it also features multiple different head positions and foot positions, along with the Zero Gravity functionality that we talked about at the start of the article.

Last but not least, this smart adjustable bed base model also integrates built-in foot warming, which can be enabled to help you fall asleep faster.

(Image Credit: Sleep Number)

The SleepIQ App

Best of all, all of the previously mentioned functionalities (light, adjustable bed base positions, and foot warming function) can all be controlled right from your Smartphone via the SleepIQ App.

(Image Credit: Sleep Number)

Pricing Options & Available Warranty

Regarding the pricing options for the Sleep Number FlexFit3 Smart Adjustable Base, know that this smart adjustable bed base is available in 8 different sizing options, which are: Full, Queen, King, Split King, FlexTop King, California King, Split California King, and Flextop California King, with prices ranging from $2,399 to $4,199.

Regarding the available payment options, users can either pay in full or opt to go for a financing payment option that splits the total cost over small amounts every month for a total of 24 months, with a 0% interest in fees. Still, for some people, this might not be enough of a time-range as a viable financing option.

Each purchase also comes accompanied by a 15-Year Limited Warranty.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base

Coming in second, we have the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Adjustable Smart Base. This smart adjustable bed base can come either in a full-couples size, or alternatively, in a split-sizing option, which ultimately allows couples to individually perform different head and foot configurations for each of them, according to their own personal preferences and needs.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

In terms of its sleep-related smart functionalities, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Adjustable Smart Base features a couple more functions than the previously mentioned model (i.e. the Sleep Number FlexFit3 Smart Adjustable Base).

First and most importantly, note that this smart adjustable bed base features both custom adjustable head and foot position functionalities, meaning that it allows users to fully personalize the position of the bed base so that they can have a better sleeping (or resting) position while lying down in their mattress.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Not only that, but it also features that same Zero Gravity functionality, which works by elevating each user's head and feet to closely simulate weightlessness and help take the pressure off their back during sleep.

It’s important to note that from this company's available range of adjustable bed bases, this model (i.e. the TEMPUR-Ergo) is the one that has the most anti-snoring features in terms of anti-snoring technology.

What's more is that it also features an automatic snore detection and response function that allows the smart adjustable bed base to sense snoring and automatically adjust its current position by raising a user's head to a different position that may ultimately help to reduce their snoring.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

In addition, it also features both head-massage and foot-massage functions, which can be set to work either in 4 zones or 2 zones, for which users can choose between 3 different levels of intensity (Low, Medium, and High).

Via the included Remote Control, users can control all the different functionalities from the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Alternatively, users can control the different functionalities from this smart adjustable bed base via Voice Controls by simply connecting the unit to Google Assistant or to Amazon Alexa.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Finally, this smart adjustable bed base also comes equipped with AI-powered sensors that work based on Sleeptracker AI technology, which ultimately allows it to analyze each user's nightly activity, along with their sleep stages and the overall environment of their bedroom to ultimately help users better understand and continuously improve the quality of their sleep.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker-AI App

In addition, users can also use the Sleeptracker-AI App, which will provide them with a Daily Sleep Score that rates their overall sleep quality with a simple numeric value that's easy to understand. Moreover, the App also integrates a built-in Sleep Coach that provides users with Sleep Insights, including metrics such as the total time they spent awake and the total time they spent asleep throughout the night.

(Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Finally, users can also set an AI-powered alarm that's specifically designed to wake them up when the lightest phase of their sleep is detected, ultimately helping them to wake up more refreshed.

Pricing Options & Available Warranty

Regarding the pricing options for the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base, know that this smart adjustable bed base is available in 7 different sizing options, which are: Twin Long, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King, and Split California King, with prices ranging from $1,849 to $3,698.

Just like the financing options offered by Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic also allows their customers to either pay in full, or alternatively, provide them with the option of a financing payment method that splits the total cost over small amounts every month for a total of 24 months. Once again, for some people, this might still not be enough of a time-range as a viable financing option. Still, that financing option can go as low as $0 for fees and 0% APR.

Each purchase also comes accompanied by a 25-Year Limited Warranty.

On a very important side note, while Tempur-Pedic is seen within the mattress industry as the most renowned company when it comes to selling adjustable smart bed bases, it's still important to point out that they do spend a lot of financial resources in promoting their products on both TV and radio ads as a way to reinforce their company's reputation as a historic-brand within the mattress industry.

However, that same heavy marketing also means that consumers will end up paying a little extra on their products. Still, remember that a higher price-value doesn't always mean that that's the best product that you can get.

GhostBed Adjustable Base & Bed Frame

As our third and final option, we have the GhostBed Adjustable Base & Bed Frame. This smart adjustable bed base is also available in multiple different sizes, as well as in split-sizing options, for which both options can even be purchased in bundles together with the company's awesome bed mattresses, which all integrate amazing body-cooling capabilities thanks to their unique design, which features revolutionary and innovative cooling-layers.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

In terms of the different sizes that GhostBed has available for their GhostBed Adjustable Base, it's worth noting that the Split King Adjustable Set is the company’s best sizing option for couples, as one person's preferred position-settings for the couple's smart adjustable bed base might not be the same as their partner’s personal preferences.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Obviously, this smart adjustable bed base will work with all of the company's hybrid mattresses and smart mattresses, and that goes especially for their Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix.

The Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix is a 7-layers luxury smart air mattress that combines patented cooling technology with Adjustable Medical-Grade Air Chambers and Smart Biometric Sensors integrated throughout 5 Individual Body Zones which ultimately allow for Customizable Firmness Settings via the GhostBed App (discussed further ahead).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

This smart air mattress also works together with GhostBed App, from which users can accurately track different sleep stats, like their different sleep stages, as well as track how many breaths they performed per minute during each of those sleep stages.

On a really important side note, know that while the GhostBed Adjustable Base is designed to work with all of the company's hybrid mattresses and smart mattresses, it's still worth mentioning that this smart adjustable bed base will also work with most smart mattresses from other companies. This is a very important feature to consider when purchasing a smart adjustable bed base, so keep that in mind when making your final choice.

If you want to learn more about the best smart mattress options that are currently available on the market, then this article can provide you with just that.

Now, let’s talk a little about the unique design behind the GhostBed Adjustable Base & Bed Frame. This smart adjustable bed base features a very minimalist and ultra-modern design. That minimalist design is greatly highlighted by the contemporary charcoal grey fabric cover that comes with it.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

On top of its sleek and ultra-modern design, this smart adjustable bed base also features a very durable construction, with its central frame being 100% constructed of high-quality steel, while also featuring a gorgeous matte finish.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Moreover, for its stability and support, the unit's frame also integrates a set of 12" 3-piece customizable steel legs, which integrated a non-skid surface at their bottom-side that prevents the unit from ever scratching your flooring, all while a strong steel retainer bar helps to keep your mattress perfectly in place.

It's also worth mentioning that the hinges are now built inside for better protection of the product itself.

Then, when it comes specifically to its motor, it's worth noting that this smart adjustable bed base actually utilitizes a hospital-grade motor, which ultimately makes this model of much better quality than the other models of adjustable bed bases that are currently offered by other competitors.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Not only that, but the GhostBed Adjustable Base's hospital-grade motor is also extremely quiet. In fact, it is as quiet as a ghost, meaning that it is also way quieter than the motors used to control other models of adjustable bed bases. This is definitely a big plus in comparison to other models of adjustable bed bases from different brands.

Furthermore, the GhostBed Adjustable Base & Bed Frame also integrates two (x2) separate built-in massage units, which basically consist of a head massage unit and a foot massage unit.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Users in a couple can individually choose between 3 different Intensity Settings (Low, Medium, and High) for each of the adjustable bed base's massage units, as well as choose between multiple different Time Settings (10 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes), with the unit also boasting an Auto Shut-Off function for its massage units once the time-limit from a chosen Time Setting is reached.

Last but not least, this smart adjustable bed base model also comes integrated with a set of four (x4) downward-pointing USB Ports (2 USB ports on each partner side) that allow users to recharge the battery of their personal devices during sleep.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

For controlling all of the GhostBed Adjustable Base’s sleep-related and comfort-related smart functionalities, users get an included Remote Control (which we’ll be discussing in greater detail on the upcoming section of this article).

Pricing Options & Available Warranty

Regarding the pricing options for the GhostBed Adjustable Base & Bed Frame, know that this smart adjustable bed base is available in 4 different sizing options, which are: Twin XL, Queen, and Split King, with prices ranging from just $959 to $1,919 (heavily discounted from their former price range of $1,599 to $3,198).

Regarding the available payment options, GhostBed actually has really nice financing options, on which instead of paying in full, their customers can alternatively choose for a financing payment method that splits the total cost of their smart adjustable bed base into small amounts that can be set as low as just $60 a month, for a total of 24 months. GhostBed's financing options can go as low as $0 in fees and 0% APR.

However, the big difference here is that unlike other companies which only have financing options ranging between 18 months to 3 years maximum, GhostBed has the best leading financing options on the market, for which their longest time-range can go from 3 Years to 5 Years.

Moreover, by having a doctor's note that recognizes you have a medical-approved sleeping condition that requires the need for an adjustable base, you can potentially qualify to be eligible for insurance coverage from multiple insurance providers, which can ultimately help you save on a few extra hundred bucks.

So, just for the unit’s motor (which, as said earlier, is a hospital-grade motor), this already makes a big difference, especially if you’re ultimately able to get a discount of $200 to $300. Still, remember that this will depend on your own insurance provider to check that out.

BEST ANTI-SNORE ADJUSTABLE BED REMOTES IN THE MARKET

GhostBed Adjustable Base Remote

Finally, to control all the different sleep-related and comfort-related smart functionalities of the GhostBed Adjustable Base, we have the unit's included Wireless Backlit Remote Control.

The remote itself features a very simplified interface, which makes controlling its smart adjustable bed base a very straightforward and intuitive process. Note that the remote's integrated interface is also fully backlit, which makes it easy to read and see even during the nighttime.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Via its included Wireless Backlit Remote Control, users can easily configure the GhostBed Adjustable Base to be set to one of its 3 different anti-snoring functionalities, which range between a Zero-Gravity position, a TV-watching position, a Lounge position (to relax and listen to music / read books, etc.).

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

Firstly, know that the Zero-Gravity functionality from this smart adjustable bed base basically consists of a setting that helps users to fall asleep, for which this setting should be set up between 20~30 minutes before a user goes to bed so that they can feel more relaxed and fall asleep better and faster.

Then, its TV-watching position function basically sets the unit's position to have a user comfortably sitting in a position where their head and chest are basically leaning a bit more forward than normal, ultimately placing users in a position that's healthy and comfortable for watching TV series and movies (even if these last a little longer).

Finally, the Lounge position from the GhostBed Adjustable Base places users in a proper reading position that allows them to enjoy a reading session of a book, magazine, etc., or in alternative, allows them to lean back a bit and relax, potentially with the added company of some music).

Now, in terms of the different massage modes that the GhostBed Adjustable Base has available, note that while the adjustable bed bases from most other competitors only tend to offer its users between 3 to 4 Massage Modes, the GhostBed Adjustable Base ultimately allows you to choose between 15 different Massage Modes via its included Remote Control.

(Image Credit: Ghost SmartBed)

To be a little more specific, keep in mind that while most other competitors tend to buy their smart adjustable bed bases from the same manufacturer and then just stamp their logo on the product, the people at GhostBed (who’s company mostly consist of engineers with an accumulated 40 years of experience in the mattress industry) actually spend a lot of their time designing and re-engineering an award-winning adjustable base that comes with a ton of unique comfort-focused massage functionalities.

This is something really important to take into account if you’re actually looking to get the best smart adjustable bed base on the market that can offer you the best possible level of comfort.

Remote Control for Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed

We then have the remote control that comes with the Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed, which allows users to configure and control the different sleep-related and comfort-related functionalities from this smart mattress’ proprietary smart adjustable bed base (meaning the Sleep Number FlexFit3 – which we already talked about earlier in the article).

Firstly, the interface from this included Remote Control is not as intuitive and straightforward as the interface from the one integrated in GhostBed’s own remote.

(Image Credit: Sleep Number)

Not only is the interface from Sleep Number’s included remote control a bit less intuitive, but their adjustable bed base also lacks in some crucial comfort-focused functionalities, such as Massage Modes, which both Sleep Number’s 360 i10 Smart Mattress as well as their FlexFit3 Smart Adjustable Bed equally do not integrate.

Sure, Sleep Number’s smart adjustable base does integrate built-in foot warming, which can be great for really cold winter days. Nevertheless, the lack of a Massage Mode function could really leave users wishing for more.

So, definitely something to think about before making your final choice if you’re actually thinking about purchasing an adjustable bed base.

Remote Control for Sven & Son Platinum Series Adjustable Bed Base

As our third and final option of an adjustable bed base that does come with an included remote control, we have the Sven & Son Platinum Series Adjustable Bed Base.

(Image Credit: Sven & Son)

Unlike the more modern design approach that most companies now try to follow for the remote controls that come with their Smart Home products, the wireless remote control that comes included with the Sven & Son Platinum Series Adjustable Bed Base strangely features a simplified (and somewhat outdated interface).

(Image Credit: Sven & Son)

Still, this is just a matter of looks, as the remote’s interface is still fairly easy to understand, thus making its proprietary smart adjustable bed base reasonably easy to operate.

In terms of using the different sleep-related and comfort-related functionalities that the Sven & Son Platinum Series Adjustable Bed Base has to offer, note that via its wireless remote control, users can configure / adjust this bed base to be set to one of 3 different anti-snoring positions, which once again, similarly to the GhostBed Adjustable Base, consist of a Zero-Gravity position, an Anti-Snore position, and a TV-watching position.

Specifically for the unit’s Anti-Snore position, this will basically set the position of this smart adjustable bed base to slightly lift up a user’s head and chest in order to help preventing them from snoring.

Moreover, users can also separately configure the unit’s head-section to be lifted up to 75º, as well as separately configure its foot-section to be lifted up to a maximum of 45º.

Finally, this smart adjustable bed base also integrates 2 massage units that boast multiple Massage Modes, including Pulse, Wave, and Full Body Vibration massage modes (still not as many as the number of Massage Modes offered by the GhostBed Adjustable Base).