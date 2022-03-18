Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you're like most women, you probably don't think about your vaginal health until something goes wrong. And when something does go wrong, it's usually pretty uncomfortable (to say the least). Luckily, there are some simple things you can do to keep your vagina healthy – like taking probiotics.

In this blog post, we'll discuss the 9 best probiotics for vaginal health and how they can help maintain good reproductive health.

1. Elm & Rye Probiotic

2. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

3. Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

4. Physician’s Choice Probiotics

5. GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

6. Swanson’s Probiotics for Daily Wellness

7. Align Probiotic

8. RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

9. Raw Probiotics Ultimate Care

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live microorganisms (aka, “good” bacteria) that are similar to the ones already found in your body. These good bacteria help keep your gut healthy by preventing the growth of bad bacteria. Probiotics can be found in supplements, fermented foods, and yogurts.

When it comes to vaginal health, probiotics can help balance the good and bad bacteria in your vagina. This is important because an imbalance of bacteria can lead to vaginal infections and other health problems.

Why take probiotics for vaginal health?

There are a few reasons why women should take probiotics for vaginal health:

· To prevent and treat vaginal infections, like bacterial vaginosis (BV) and yeast infections.

· To balance the good and bad bacteria in your vagina.

· To reduce the symptoms of vaginal infections and other vaginal issues.

· To maintain good vaginal health.

When to consider taking probiotics for vaginal health?

If you’re experiencing any vaginal infections or other vaginal issues, it’s a good idea to consider taking probiotics. Probiotics can help prevent and treat these problems, as well as maintain good vaginal health in general.

Will any probiotic help with vaginal health?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question – it depends on the specific probiotic and the woman’s individual needs. However, most probiotics for vaginal health will help balance the good and bad bacteria in your vagina and may reduce the symptoms of vaginal infections and other vaginal issues.

What are the side effects of probiotics on vaginal health?

Probiotics are generally considered safe for most people. However, some people may experience side effects like gas, bloating, or diarrhea. If you experience any of these side effects, it’s important to stop taking the probiotic and talk to your doctor.

How do I store probiotics?

It’s important to store probiotics properly to ensure that they remain effective. Probiotics should be stored in a cool, dark place like a refrigerator. Most probiotics will come with specific storage instructions, so be sure to follow these.

When buying probiotics, it’s also important to look for the expiration date. Probiotics can lose their effectiveness over time, so it’s important to buy fresh probiotics and use them before they expire.

How do I take probiotics?

You can take probiotics in supplement form or by eating fermented foods and yogurts that contain live and active cultures. If you choose to take a supplement, be sure to look for one that contains at least 50 million CFUs (colony forming units) and is specifically designed for vaginal health.

It’s also important to take probiotics on a regular basis – not just when you’re experiencing vaginal issues. This will help prevent future problems from occurring.

When it comes to choosing a probiotic supplement, there are many factors to consider. Here are a few of the most important:

The type of probiotic strains it contains.

Some strains are more effective than others. Look for a supplement that contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus acidophilus, or Lactobacillus reuteri.

The number of CFUs.

As we mentioned before, you want a supplement that contains at least 50 million CFUs. This will ensure that you’re getting enough live and active cultures to balance the bacteria in your body.

The delivery method.

Probiotics come in capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. Some forms are more effective than others. For example, capsules are designed to protect the probiotics from stomach acid so they can make it to where they’re needed most.

Possible Health Benefits of Probiotics

There are a variety of other potential health benefits of probiotics:

Less Gas or Bloating

The residual by-product of digestion is methane gas. There's no avoiding it; but you can reduce the amount of gas produced by having the appropriate bacteria in your stomach.

Excessive flatulence, bloating, and a general sense of nausea can all be caused by an unruly gut biome. This is because you have too much of one kind of microbe and not enough of another.

A healthy supply of bacteria supplied by a probiotic may help you digest your food more efficiently.

Excess gas and bloating are two examples of ailments that can appear. As a result, you should bring up your issues with your doctor the next time you see him or her. You may be pleasantly surprised to learn how simple it is to address even the most difficult gut problems.

Increased Energy

What we eat is digested by the bacteria in our stomach. As a result, having incorrect germs might lead to meals not going as far as you believe they should.

Your body must have the bacteria it needs to help extract every last protein, vitamin, and mineral from what you eat. You'll never feel tired after eating a high-protein lunch again. You can dine with confidence knowing that you will be receiving the energy you require.

Another advantage is that you may eat less and still obtain the same amount of nutrition. This assumes your gut biome was out of balance, to begin with. It's better for you to make an appointment with a doctor if you believe this advice might be the reason for your health concerns. A series of tests will determine the source of your health problem.

Regular Bathroom Visits

It's no fun to have to rush to the restroom at a moment's notice. However, if your gut biome is out of order, this may happen. So, what can you do about it? Try a probiotic!

There's little we can say about it and yet remain family-friendly. However, we may state that a misbehaving gut biome might lead to you needing to use the bathroom frequently. Taking a probiotic may assist with this, especially if it's only happening occasionally.

If you have recurring issues with your bathroom habits, it's a good idea to schedule an appointment with your doctor.

What are the different strains used in probiotics?

There are many different strains of probiotics, but some are more commonly used in vaginal health supplements than others. Here are a few of the most popular:

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

This is one of the most effective strains for vaginal health. It can help prevent and treat BV, yeast infections, UTIs, and other vaginal issues.

Lactobacillus acidophilus

This is another common strain of probiotic. It can help prevent UTIs, yeast infections, BV, and other vaginal issues.

Lactobacillus reuteri

This strain is effective in treating BV and yeast infections. It can also help prevent UTIs.

Now that we’ve answered some of the most common questions about probiotics, let’s take a look at the best probiotic supplements for vaginal health:

Elm & Rye is the producer of many effective and affordable health supplements. This product in their line is gaining popularity, especially among those looking for gut-related benefits from Lactobacillus Acidophilus. The active ingredient found within these probiotic daily pills can promote both mental clarity as well as immune system strength without costing an arm or leg. What more could you ask from your favorite supplement company?

2. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Image courtesy Walmart

Culturelle® Digestive Health is the only product available that contains 10 billion live active cultures of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG. This powerful probiotic strain has helped thousands experience relief from occasional digestive problems like upset stomach, gas and diarrhea by balancing good bugs in your system.

Inulin also helps promote healthier digestion by increasing calcium absorption while lowering inflammation levels

3. Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Formulated by America's Brain-Health Expert, a board-certified Neurologist who is also an expert on the human microbiome. This unique formula provides high counts of beneficial probiotics made from diverse strains that are resistant to stomach acid and bile so as not only support women’s systems but their immune response too!

4. Physician’s Choice Probiotics

Image courtesy Physician’s Choice

Why not try a supplement that can help you get the most out of life? With our affordable probiotic, Physician’s Choice has created an effective solution for challenges women face on a daily basis. Just take one capsule with breakfast and start living your best possible future today!

5. GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

Image courtesy GNC

GNC is dedicated to providing consumers with access and information about what’s inside their products, which means you know exactly how your body will react when taking GNC Daily Need Probiotic Complex.

The complex contains several strains of live active probiotics that may help maintain good health by influencing the balance in our natural flora population.

6. Swanson’s Probiotics for Daily Wellness

Image courtesy Swanson

Hectic lives can all team up to disrupt your natural balance. Supportive supplements such as Probiotic for Daily Wellness by Swanson Health help support general health with a higher population density in beneficial strains which will help restore harmony throughout your entire body.

7. Align Probiotic

Image courtesy Align Probiotic

The human body is home to about 1 trillion bacteria, and it's these little creatures that help us digest food properly, among other functions. However sometimes changes in diet or stress can disrupt the natural balance of good vs bad bacteria - which leads us into uncomfortable situations where our digestion or other functions becomes impaired!

Align offers a supplement designed specifically for those who want to get back on track with healthy populations so they never have any more trouble.

8. RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

Image courtesy RenewLife

Renew Life is here to help you feel lighter, brighter and more energized. Our #1 selling women's probiotic contains 10 specially selected strains designed for digestive support as well as immune health. Additionally, they use a potent Lactobacilli formula so that your vaginal environment can be optimal as well!

9. Raw Probiotics Ultimate Care

Image courtesy Raw Probiotics

We all know how important it is to maintain a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria in our digestive and other systems, but what many people don’t realize is that this can be compromised by factors like the overuse of medications or stress.

The Replenish Blend includes clinically studied strains which will help you repopulate with beneficial Bifidobacteria.

How do I choose the right probiotic for vaginal health?

The best way to choose a probiotic for vaginal health is to talk to your doctor. They can help you select the right product based on your needs.

There are many different types of probiotics on the market, so it's important to do your research before purchasing one. Probiotics come in different forms, such as capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids.

When it comes to probiotics for vaginal health, look for products that contain Lactobacillus. This is a type of bacteria that helps keep the vagina healthy by maintaining its pH balance.

Probiotics with Lactobacillus can help treat and prevent yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and UTIs.

How many probiotics should a woman take?

The amount of probiotics you should take depends on the reason you're taking them. Talk to your doctor to determine the best dosage for you.

What if I experience gas or bloating from probiotics?

If you experience gas or bloating from probiotics, try taking them with food. You may also need to take a lower dose.

What is Candidiasis?

Candidiasis is a fungal infection that can occur in the vagina, mouth, or skin. It's caused by an overgrowth of the yeast Candida albicans. Symptoms of candidiasis include itching, burning, and thick white discharge.

Probiotics can help prevent candidiasis by maintaining the pH balance in the vagina and keeping Candida albicans levels in check. Probiotics can also help treat candidiasis. If you experience any symptoms of candidiasis, talk to your doctor first, though.

What causes candidiasis?

Candidiasis is usually caused by an overgrowth of the yeast Candida albicans. This can happen if the pH balance in your body is off or if you have a weakened immune system. Candidiasis can also be caused by taking antibiotics, which kill both good and bad bacteria.

How do I know if I have candidiasis?

If you experience any symptoms of candidiasis, such as itching, burning, or thick white discharge, talk to your doctor. They can perform a swab test to confirm the diagnosis.

How is candidiasis treated?

Candidiasis is usually treated with antifungal medications. These can be in the form of creams, tablets, or suppositories. Probiotics can also help treat candidiasis by restoring the balance of good bacteria.

How can I prevent candidiasis?

There are several things you can do to prevent candidiasis. Avoid douching, which can disrupt the pH balance in the vagina. Wear loose-fitting clothing and cotton underwear to allow your skin to breathe. Avoid wearing wet clothes or bathing suits for long periods of time. And practice good hygiene!

How long will it take probiotics to start working?

The answer to this question depends on the person and the condition being treated. Some people may see results within a few days or weeks. However, for others, it may take months of taking probiotics before they notice any changes. It is important to continue taking them as directed and to be patient.

When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to look for one that contains live and active cultures. It is also important to choose a product that has been tested for purity and safety. Probiotics for vaginal health should be taken as directed on the package.

How long does it take for probiotics to work for BV?

Probiotics for BV typically start working within a few days, but it may take up to four weeks for the full effect to be seen. It is important to take probiotics as directed and to be patient. Some people may need to take them for several months before they see any changes.

What foods have probiotics in them?

There are many different foods that contain probiotics. Some of the best sources include yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso soup, and tempeh. Probiotic-rich foods can help replenish the good bacteria in the body and promote a healthy balance.

When it comes to probiotics and vaginal health, yogurt is one of the best sources. Yogurt contains live and active cultures that can help replenish the good bacteria in the body. Make sure to choose a yogurt that is plain and unsweetened for the most benefits.

Sauerkraut is another excellent source of probiotics. This fermented cabbage dish is rich in live and active cultures that can help promote a healthy balance in the body.

Kimchi is a Korean dish made from fermented cabbage. It is rich in probiotics and other nutrients that can help improve vaginal health.

Can I get enough probiotics through food?

Most people don't get enough probiotics in their daily diet, so while eating a diet rich in probiotics may help increase your chances for better health, taking probiotics for vaginal health as a supplement will reduce your risks of vaginal health issues more than food alone.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, probiotics are a natural way to maintain vaginal health and there are many different types available. When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to look for one that contains live and active cultures. Also, make sure to choose a product that has been tested for purity and safety.

If you are looking for a natural way to improve your vaginal health, probiotics may be worth trying. But again, it is important to speak with your doctor first to ensure they are right for you.