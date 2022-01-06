This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol. Doesn’t sound too familiar at first, does it? But it’s less mysterious than you might think. It’s a relative of Delta 9, also known as Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol – what we know as common THC.

So, when you hear THC, Delta 9 is usually what people are talking about. But it’s not the only tetrahydrocannabinol out there.

Although Delta 9 hit the scene first and now has some name recognition, there’s more to it. Both Delta 8 and 9 are cannabinoid products derived from the hemp plant. Users of the former don’t experience the same level of psychoactive effects as the latter, but they do enjoy many of the beneficial and pleasing mental & physical effects. Plus, Delta 8 has been around for years inside popular Delta 9 products.

Delta 8 has recently become the focus of several fascinating products and is no longer playing a background role. Many people prefer the effects of Delta 8 over Delta 9, so why shouldn’t it take center stage for those customers?

If you want to enjoy the effects of Delta 8, let this list be your guide. We’ve ranked nine of the best Delta 8 suppliers on the market. Let’s see who made the cut and save you some time by getting to the best products.

9 Best Delta 8 Wholesale Suppliers in 2022

Without further ado, here’s our pick of the best Delta 8 companies in 2022.

Everest Hempire Direct Kurativ DELTA EFFEX The Hemp Doctor CannaAid Diamond CBD Bearly Legal Hemp Co. Area 52

We’ll go into detail about each of these suppliers later on, but we wanted to give you a quick glimpse before discussing more about the product.

Is Delta 8 Legal to Buy?

First and foremost, the hemp industry is evolving, so you need to know the current laws where you live. A few states have outlawed the sale of Delta 8. It’s illegal in: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Otherwise, is Delta 8 legal to buy in the U.S.? Yes.

In 2018, the Farm Bill passed, including some text from the Hemp Farming Act of 2018. It descheduled many cannabis products from the Controlled Substances Act. Because Delta 8 is derived from the hemp plant rather than the marijuana plant, the federal government doesn’t get involved.

How We Selected the Best Delta 8 Products

There are all sorts of products out there, and each needs a different set of criteria for a competent evaluation. If you plan to ingest the Delta 8 you buy, rigorously review the safety, testing, and quality of a product first

Naturally, developing something like this takes resources, money, and iteration over time. With so many challenges, some companies, unfortunately, take shortcuts and prioritize profit over people. With so much riding on having quality ingredients, it can be overwhelming to review a list of Delta 8 companies with their varying products, quantities, and purposes.

So we wanted to make it as simple as possible for you. For this ranking of Delta 8 suppliers, we’ve elected a few universally important criteria that applies to all the best Delta 8 products:

● the hemp quality & manufacturing process

● the product formulation

● customer service

Let’s take a closer look.

Hemp Quality & Manufacturing Process

When you eat something, do you hope it’s full of chemicals and pesticides? We hear a resounding no on this one.

So, let’s keep things simple here. We want a natural product that’s non-GMO, and that’s manufactured with organic farm practices. This is crucial, as the hemp plant is highly absorbent. It can absorb any of these harmful substances, and you’ll be consuming them with any Delta 8 products manufactured this way.

When we say we want good hemp quality, we mean absolutely no chemical treatment of hemp plants. This covers the beginning of the process.

Now, to ensure quality at a product’s final stages, research the quality control practices of a supplier. Specifically, check for a GMP (Good Manufacturing Process) or similar certification that denotes dedication to quality production.

Product Formulation

Once we can trust the hemp’s quality and manufacturing process, we can examine the individual qualities of a product. This includes important details like the ingredient balance, taste, potency, uses, etc.

Along with reading the ingredients list on the product, reading customer reviews is a great way to gauge a product’s quality. We’ve poured over countless reviews of products for you. It’s one thing for a company to describe a product as a delicious treat that promotes relaxation; it’s another to have that sentiment echoed a hundred times over by a loyal fanbase. Our list of Delta 8 products all had great reviews.

Customer Service

It’s easy to overlook this area when ranking products. Checking the ingredients, quality, and manufacturing process is obvious, but sometimes we forget that customer service can be a true product differentiator.

In a world full of websites, memberships, shipping & return policies, product prices, and overwhelming variety, the company itself has never been more important. It plays a bigger role in creating a good experience and building a long-term relationship with buyers.

As such, we put significant emphasis on that experience, from the store to your door. As you read our list, check out the Shipping Policy & Return Policy for each company to make sure you don’t miss any details or deals that favor wholesale orders!

After going through all that important information, it’s time to dive deeper into our list of nine best Delta 8 products. Here we go!

Brand Highlights

Everest has long been the Alpha and Omega of Delta 8 products for us, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a deep-rooted focus on both quality and customer experience.

A quick visit to their website says a lot about how much they value the health and wellness of their customers. The site isn’t just a funnel to a store page; it’s a wealth of information to help you make the most informed purchasing decision.

And since they use sustainably grown hemp and sell vegan-friendly products, it’s pretty easy for them to be upfront with their customers. Even further, Everest runs two full rounds of third-party lab testing, and you can read the results on their site. This is a lot of effort to make sure each product is as safe and potent as advertised.

When it comes to a product like Delta 8, there’s little more you can ask for. Everest has continually grown its small line into a full-featured menu, providing just the right amount of variety without dizzying lists of options.

A couple of our favorite aspects of Everest include the free shipping on every order (wow!) as well as the interesting, fun, and customer-friendly “Delivered Monthly” subscription program. Check it out while you can!

Ingredients, from pictured “Blue Raz Gummies”

● 300 mg Delta 8 THC (20 mg per gummy)

● Pectin

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Natural and artificial flavors

● Natural and artificial colors

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Price, from pictured “Blue Raz Gummies”

$75

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp, grown sustainably and organically

Lab Results

Green Scientific Labs

Shipping Policy

Free shipping on all orders

Return & Refund Policies

Full refund after contacting customer service

Website Experience

The combination of warm and cool colors with the mountain setting creates an air of calmness for the site. The most important information is displayed without fuss, and you can always click through links to find more information without becoming overwhelmed. The navigation is profoundly focused, and it’s easy to find help when you need it.

2. Hempire Direct

Company Highlights

Hempire Direct is a unique company on our list because they’re a private-label company. This means rather than manufacturing the product in-house, they select manufacturers to work with and then brand the product as their own. They claim to hand-pick the best cannabinoid production facilities from all over the United States.

Further, this provides a sort of mobility to the organization, meaning they can react to their customers quickly, rejigging their product offerings at the drop of a hat. At this time, Hempire Direct has quite an array of Delta 8 products, including gummies, vape cartridges, dabs, oils, and flowers.

That being said, there’s something about this private-label style that can feel a little less dependable. When the product changes or a new producer enters the fold, you’ll have to restart the vetting process. If the production house changes, will Hempire be honest about why they made the change? Will you even know?

Unlike our first pick, where you can research the manufacturing company at its root, you’ll need to keep an eye on this organization.

Ingredients, Weed Tarts Rope Bites

● 500 mg Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract (20 mg per candy)

● Free of: GMOs, peanuts, dairy, gluten, and fat products

● Natural Flavors

● Natural Colors

Price, Weed Tart Rope Bites

$20

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Lab Results

Encore Labs

Shipping Policy

● $9.95 flat rate shipping

● Free shipping on orders of $200 excluding pounds and wholesale orders

Return & Refund Policies

Edibles are non-returnable

Website Experience

The website is very easy to navigate, and products take center stage. There’s also a store locator which is very convenient for those who prefer in-person shopping.

3. Kurativ Delta 8

Company Highlights

Kurativ is a relatively new company. They started in 2018, likely taking advantage of the passing of the Farm Bill that year. They have a good selection of cannabinoid products of different sorts, including oils, topicals, and gummies. They also have pet products, which is nice to see. As their website is good, not great, we recommend visiting one of Kurativ’s physical locations as well if you have the chance.

One product to look out for is their Multi Flavor Gummy Pack, pictured above. Their shipping and return policies don’t get full marks as compared to our number one pick (you need to spend $60 to get free shipping), but there’s still a lot to like about this brand.

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Ingredients, Multi Flavor Gummy Pack

● 50 mg Pure Delta 8 Hemp Extract (25 per gummy)

● Corn Syrup (From Corn)

● Sugar (From Beets)

● Lactic Acid

● Gelatin

● Pectin (Derived from Fruits)

● Water

● Titanium Dioxide (Color)

● Hemp oil (product dependent)

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1

Price, Multi Flavor Gummy Pack

$5.99

Lab Results

SC Labs

Shipping Policy

● $7.99 flat rate shipping

● Free Shipping on all orders over $60

Return & Refund Policies

Returns of unopened products are fully refundable within 30 days. The return shipping costs are paid for by the company.

Website Experience

Kurativ makes everything easy to reach by putting customer reviews right on the front page. On top of that, quick links to lab results are also available. We love this. There are also links for pet-facing areas, bundling deals, and more. It lacks some of the serenity of our favorite sites but mostly makes up for it in accessibility.

5. The Hemp Doctor

Company Highlights

The Hemp Doctor offers various Delta 8 products, but it’s somewhat of a mixed bag in quality. That’s why The Hemp Doctor is lower down on our list. You see, while their hemp farms are both located in the USA and practice organic growing (awesome!), the products themselves are not all-natural (not awesome).

Their products commonly contain artificial colors and flavors, so the gummies are not vegan-friendly. This is disappointing, considering they meet so many other standards, such as third-party lab testing versus cannabinoid levels and contaminants.

Ingredients

● Hybrid 95% Delta 8 THC distillate

Price

$36.00

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp, organically grown

Lab Results

Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

Free shipping via USPS

Return & Refund Policies

Full refunds

Website Experience

There’s an earthy, homey feel to this website that gives the sense of being down in the dirt with the plants themselves. Unfortunately, there’s a little too much of a homemade aura here, as the website is very busy. There are numerous icons seemingly without meaning and plenty of product listings without photos.

6. CannaAid

Company Highlights

CannaAid is well regarded and makes it on our list in large part due to their price-match policy. Obviously, this is a huge differentiator.

So, where’s the rub? Unfortunately, CannaAid does not provide lab testing results. This is a big knock against them for us. However, they post reports from each lab showing the hemp constituents and cannabinoid levels, which we appreciate.

CannaAids products are completely natural and vegan friendly, which is fantastic for gummy lovers in particular.

Ingredients, (Strawberry Gummies)

● 60 mg Delta 8 THC (30mg per gummy)

● Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

● Pectin

● Sugar, Citric Acid, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Natural Flavoring, Natural Coloring

● Free of: Soy, gluten, GMOs, preservatives, dairy

Price, (Strawberry Gummies)

$7.99

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Lab Results

ACS Laboratory

Shipping Policy

Flat rate of $5

Return & Refund Policies

No information

Website Experience

We really enjoy the look and feel of CannaAid’s website. It’s a youthful vibe with bold fonts and colors and more than a few cheeky icons. Still, we feel like the home page scrolls too long with an ambling purpose. You can feel lost suddenly in this otherwise fun spot.

8. Bearly Legal Hemp Co.

Company Highlights

The Bearly Legal Hemp Company just barely makes it for our number eight spot. We’re not too happy that this company seems somewhat tight-lipped about their manufacturing process, and they don’t talk about performing lab tests for contaminants. So while their organization has its shortcomings, they publicly publish their lab tests for cannabinoid levels, which is something we’d like to see from all suppliers.

Most importantly, Bearly Legal truly specializes in Delta 8 products – it’s all they sell. They offer an impressive set of both edible and smokable options, and their gummies are vegan.

Hemp Source

USA-grown hemp

Ingredients, Delta 8 Softgels

● 750 mg Delta 8 THC (25 mg per capsule)

Price, Delta 8 Softgels

$34.99 on sale

Lab Results

Altitude Consulting

Shipping Policy

Free shipping on orders over $50

Return & Refund Policies

Full refunds within 30 days

Website Experience

This is such a youthful and fun website! Yes, it’s a little messy. (We did say it was youthful!) So the navigation is a little bumpy, but it’s not as hard to use as some of the competition. Plus, the consistency of information gets extra marks, as does the excellent product imagery. With time, we believe this website will mature and make a better user experience.

9. Area 52

Company Highlights

There’s a lot to love about Area 52, a brand that uses exclusively contaminant-free hemp. All products in their line are made with completely natural ingredients, and, furthermore, they third-party test all product batches.

While results are not publicly available on their website, they will share the results if you request them. While not a perfect system, it’s a lot more than we see from other companies.

You’ll find that Area 52 has a modest offerings list, and the prices are competitive – at least within the expected median. To get free shipping you’ll need to order over $110, and if you want a refund the product must be half full. So while these aren’t the greatest policies, they’re not bad. All in all, Area 52 is worth a glance.

Ingredients, from pictured Delta 8 Vanilla Tincture

● Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, MCT Oil, Natural Flavors & Stevia Extract.

● Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill

Price, Delta 8 Vanilla Tincture

$109 on sale

Hemp Source

USA-grown hemp

Lab Results

No results posted online

Shipping Policy

Free shipping on orders over $110

Return & Refund Policies

Full refunds for products that are at least half full

Website Experience

Let’s be honest. When it comes to Area 52, it’s all about the website. There are many reasons this brand isn’t higher on the list, but the website is not one of them. There’s something about Area 52’s alien-themed website that hearkens to the creative, free-loving internet of yesteryear. It features unique cursors and eclectic webpages. Somehow, they haven’t traded ease-of-use for fun.