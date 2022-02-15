9 Best CBD Oils for Insomnia

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Insomnia is a condition that can cause lots of problems in your life, including fatigue and irritability. It’s no surprise then that people are always looking for new ways to get relief from insomnia. One way you might not have considered is CBD oil.

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. Joy Organics

5. Charlotte's Web

6. CBDfx

7. Nuleaf Naturals

8. Spruce CBD

9. Royal CBD

CBD oils contain compounds found in cannabis plants that don’t produce any psychoactive effects but do interact with receptors in the brain to provide pain relief and anti-anxiety properties. If this sounds like something you want to try out or learn more about, keep reading.

If you're like most people and struggling to get a good night's rest, then you know all too well how it can affect not only your day-to-day life but also your health. The effects of insomnia – including fatigue, inability to focus, irritability, depression, and weight gain – are so damaging that countless studies have linked the condition to a variety of serious health problems.

In fact, insomnia can actually lead to heart disease and other life-threatening conditions.

The Entourage Effect

While it's great to take CBD as a supplement for its many benefits, the best way to reap those benefits is through full-spectrum hemp extract. That's because CBD naturally interacts with other plant compounds to enhance its effectiveness.

In the hemp plant, you'll find a multitude of cannabinoids and phytonutrients that work together synergistically to create what scientists refer to as the "entourage effect.”

So, while CBD on its own can be quite potent, hemp extract delivers the complete package.

The Best CBD Oil for Insomnia

Now that you know what CBD oil is and how it can give your sleep a boost, let’s talk about the best ways to use it. Keep in mind that everyone’s different and will react differently to CBD oil. Just because one method works for you doesn’t mean it will work for everyone else.

Spray It on Your Skin

The skin is the largest organ in the body, so why not apply hemp extract topically? Using a CBD topical ointment or salve can be a great way to experience the analgesic and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD oil without ingesting it.

Pick a High-Quality Oil

The quality of your CBD oil can have a big impact on how well it works to provide you with relief from insomnia. Look for an organic hemp extract that is third-party tested and contains no additives or fillers like propylene glycol, polyethylene glycol, and other synthetic chemicals.

What criteria helped us create this list of the 9 best CBD oils for insomnia?

While attempting to select which CBD oils to feature in this list, we researched the top CBD oil manufacturers and distributors, focusing on companies that use third-party lab testing to ensure quality and purity.

In addition, we considered customer service and return policies when evaluating each brand. The ability to buy online from a reputable company is also key since buying from an unreliable distributor can result in counterfeit or adulterated products.

Third-Party Lab Testing

In an industry largely unregulated by the FDA, it's crucial that you trust a company to provide a safe and high-quality product. You should look for a CBD oil manufacturer that provides third-party lab testing results readily available on the company website.

Customer Service and Satisfaction Guarantees

Some companies offer great products but don't offer a customer satisfaction guarantee. But if a company is confident enough in their CBD oil to back it up, you can be more confident that they will do whatever they can to help you should something go wrong with your order.

Quality and Purity

You can find a great variety of CBD oil products on the market today, but not all are created equal. In fact, some could be downright harmful to your health. That's why it's important to look for an extract that is made from certified organic hemp grown in the USA and laboratory-verified for purity and quality.

Buy CBD Oil from Reputable Companies

If you're going to spend money on a product, make sure it's from a reputable company that offers a money-back guarantee. This way, if the product doesn't work for you (or you don't like it), you can always get your money back.

By following the same guidelines we did, and doing your research on which CBD oil is best for insomnia, we hope that this list helps make it easier to find a high-quality hemp extract that produces the best results for you.

No matter what, though, always check with your doctor to make sure it's safe for you to try CBD oil before purchasing a product.

CBD capsules are one of the most popular ways to take CBD because they're easy to transport and have no smell or taste whatsoever.

However, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy CBD oils for insomnia. This extract in the form of oil is pretty easy to apply topically or ingest orally and can be an effective way to get your daily dose.

CBD Tinctures and Drops

Tinctures are a great option if you want easy access to all the benefits of CBD oil. Simply place a few drops under your tongue and let the tincture dissolve for 15-30 seconds before swallowing. The long-lasting effects can last up to 6 hours, making this option ideal for nighttime use.

CBD Oil Sprays

Another great thing about sprays is they allow you to enjoy the benefits of CBD oil straight away - no waiting for it to dissolve. They allow you to target specific areas, too, so you can get just the right amount each time you use it.

CBD Edibles

The easiest way to take CBD oils for insomnia is in the form of an edible like gummies or hard candy. Just make sure you follow the recommended serving size to avoid side effects like grogginess or feeling overwhelmed when trying to sleep.

Benefits of CBD Oils for Insomnia

There are many reasons you might be struggling to get a good night's sleep, and one of the most common may be an underlying condition known as Insomnia.

Insomnia is a disorder that causes people to have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep for extended periods of time. CBD oil can help regulate your sleep cycle at bedtime and make it easier to fall asleep when your head hits the pillow.

That's because CBD interacts with receptors in the brain that control both sleep and mood. By helping to regulate your sleep cycle, you can expect a better night's rest and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Despite what many people believe, insomnia isn't caused by having too much on your mind, but by struggling to keep those racing thoughts from interfering with the sleep process. CBD oil can help calm your mind and make it easier for you to shut your eyes and drift off into a restful slumber.

You may also find that CBD interacts with receptors in other parts of your body as well, making it a great solution for pain relief or to reduce inflammation.

The Best CBD Oils for Insomnia

Here are 9 of the best CBD oils for insomnia that we've found on the market today. Choosing from this list means you'll be able to sleep better and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to start your day.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Looking for a delicious, trustworthy CBD oil? Look no further than Penguin! Their broad-spectrum CBD oil is available in four strengths and five great flavors, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your needs. Plus, Penguin CBD oil is always made to order, ensuring you receive a fresh product every time.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest CBD packs a punch: Their Delta-8 THC oils are potent (1,000 mg) and made with high-grade and naturally grown hemp. Plus, they come in a refreshing mint flavor that makes them perfect for vegans and those looking for non-GMO products.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms CBD is made to be gentle on your system, so you can experiment until you find what works best for you. Whether you want to try our CBD edibles, tinctures, topicals, or any combination, they've got something to help you start feeling your best. And you can even share the feel-good vibes with your furry friends because they have CBD pet treats and oils.

4.Joy Organics

Image courtesy Joy Organics

Looking for a CBD tincture that tastes great and delivers quick results? Joy Organics has you covered. Their limited edition tincture is packed with delicious CBD goodness and helps promote a sense of calm and relaxation. Plus, it comes with special packaging that makes it the perfect gift for any occasion.

5.Charlotte's Web

Image courtesy Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web’s CBD oils for insomnia are crafted with care every step of the way, and they're loaded with beneficial Charlotte's Web genetics containing an array of cannabinoids such as CBD (Cannabidiol), CBC, CBG, and more.

6.CBDfx

Image courtesy CBDfx

CBDfx has a wide selection of CBD tinctures to choose from, each with its own unique benefits. Their full spectrum and broad-spectrum oils provide a range of wellness benefits, while CBDFx's special formulations with mushrooms and Delta-9 THC offer an even wider variety of effects. CBD oil tinctures are a great way to enjoy the calming properties of CBD, and they come in delicious flavors that make them enjoyable to use.

7.Nuleaf Naturals

Image courtesy Nuleaf Naturals

The most discerning cannabis consumers know that Nuleaf Naturals is the gold standard for potency and purity. Their organic hemp plants are grown with pristine Rocky Mountain water and harvested at peak perfection, ensuring unsurpassed potency and consistency. Nuleaf Naturals controls the entire farming and production process from seed to shelf, guaranteeing their products are of the highest quality.

8.Spruce CBD

Image courtesy Spruce

Looking for a natural CBD oil with a delicious peppermint flavor? Spruce CBD’s organic, vegan and gluten-free oil is made in the USA by a family business and ships to all 50 states. Each dropper full contains 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil, making it easy to find the perfect dosage for you.

9.Royal CBD

Image courtesy Royal CBD

Royal CBD's line of premium CBD products is fit for royalty. They believe in prioritizing quality over everything else and have spent a considerable amount of time and effort getting our products just right. Whether you're looking for an oil or gummy, they've got you covered with the best of the best.

What's the right dose of CBD oils for insomnia?

If you're using CBD oil to help you get a good night's sleep, the first thing you'll need to do is choose a dose that works best for you.

This will depend on several different factors including what type of product you use as well as how your body reacts to it. Keep in mind too that everyone reacts differently and may not need the same dosage.

While many people find that vaping provides quick relief, others may not feel the effects as strongly and will need a higher dose to sleep comfortably throughout the night. Before you assume that CBD oil won't work for your insomnia, try giving it a shot with the recommended dose to see how well it works.

Is CBD or melatonin better for sleep?

Melatonin is a hormone responsible for regulating your sleep cycle. If you struggle with getting to bed at the right time or staying asleep once you've laid down, melatonin may be the answer.

Even if you don't have trouble falling asleep, supplementing with melatonin can help you sleep more deeply, wake up feeling more rested and refreshed, and stay asleep longer throughout the night.

CBD oil isn't a replacement for melatonin supplements because it doesn't contain this hormone. Instead, CBD interacts with receptors in your brain that control mood and sleep cycles which can help you fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer.

Both CBD oil and melatonin supplements can provide a solution for getting a better night's sleep, but they aren't the same thing. If you find that CBD alone isn't enough to help you get a good night's rest, combining it with a melatonin supplement may be the answer you've been looking for.

Is CBD oil safe for you?

CBD oil is considered safe to use and isn't known to cause any severe side effects or reactions. However, if you've never taken CBD before or are worried that it might interact with your current medications, be sure to talk to your doctor first.

It's also important that you follow the directions on the package or consult a medical professional before giving CBD to children. In high doses, CBD could potentially cause drowsiness, which isn't recommended for kids and can make it even more difficult for you to get to sleep.

Side effects of CBD oil

While most people don't have any problems when taking CBD, side effects can occur. Some of the most common side effects include dry mouth, lightheadedness, and drowsiness.

However, if you take too much CBD oil you may experience some more serious reactions including low blood pressure, fainting spells, and even an overall feeling of weakness.

If you suspect that you're having a negative reaction to CBD oil, stop taking it immediately and consult your doctor as soon as possible. The last thing you want is to experience more side effects by continuing to take CBD when you already feel unwell.

How do I make my CBD oils for insomnia taste better?

If you've ever sampled a CBD oil or tincture before, you know that they can have a strong and bitter taste. While some people may enjoy this flavor, others with the goal of getting to sleep may not.

The good news is there are several different ways to make your CBD oil taste better so that it's easier for you to take. For example, adding CBD oil to foods like yogurt or honey can help you get used to the taste while still providing your body with the benefits.

If this doesn't appeal to you, another option is vaping your CBD oil capsules. Vaping provides an instant effect that's much faster than ingesting CBD oil in food or drink, so if you find yourself struggling to fall asleep at night, it's a good option.

The best food for insomnia

Since CBD oil won't have the same effects on everyone and some people may not be able to stomach taking CBD directly, another option is turning to food that can help you sleep better at night.

A healthy and well-balanced diet that includes foods like leafy greens, peppers, beans, and low-fat dairy products can help provide your body with the nutrients it needs to fall asleep at night.

Some of the best foods for insomnia include:

· Leafy Greens - Spinach, kale, arugula

· Cherries

· Peppers

· Bananas

· Beans

· Low-fat dairy products

If you can't take CBD oil or simply want to try something different that might work better for your lifestyle, consider trying one of these options instead. Either way, it's important to remember that there are many natural alternatives to sleeping pills available for insomniacs that can help them fall asleep.

How will I know if CBD oils for insomnia are helping me?

Since CBD is a natural supplement that's been known to assist with sleep problems, the chances are it will work for you as well. You may start noticing a difference within a few weeks or months of taking CBD oil as directed by your medical professional.

Once it kicks in, CBD should help decrease your stress levels and anxiety so that you can fall asleep and stay asleep for the entire night.

What happens if I become addicted to CBD oils for insomnia?

While taking CBD oil may help you fall asleep at night, it's still important that you monitor your dosage and only take the amount that is prescribed to you by a medical professional.

What should I avoid before taking CBD oils for insomnia?

Even though CBD has been shown to have many positive effects on the human body, it's also important to remember that everyone's bodies are different. This means not every type of CBD oil will work the same for each person, and that's why it's important to consult your medical professional before taking CBD.

As a general rule of thumb, try to avoid any products with THC if you have a hard time sleeping at night because this could potentially lead to negative side effects or reactions.

You also want to be cautious about checking the label to make sure you are aware of all the ingredients included in your CBD oils for insomnia. If you have any allergies or sensitivities, it's best to stay away from products that contain added flavors, preservatives, and/or sweeteners so they don't aggravate your condition further.

If you take medications for other conditions like diabetes or heart disease, speak with your medical professional before taking CBD oils for insomnia to make sure there are no potential interactions.

Just to recap, we recommend selecting the best CBD oils for insomnia from this list:

Best CBD Oils for Insomnia: Final Thoughts

According to the National Sleep Foundation, lack of sleep is considered an epidemic in this country. An estimated 70 million Americans suffer from some form of insomnia. CBD oil can help regulate your sleep cycle, making it easier for you to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

For many people, CBD oil is a natural solution that provides powerful relief from sleeping troubles without any side effects. Just remember to find the right product for your needs and choose one that contains 100% pure, organic CBD with zero THC.

No matter what type of CBD product you use, our 9 best CBD oils for insomnia is sure to help you find the solution that works best for your needs and your lifestyle.