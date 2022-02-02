8 Best Probiotics for Women Over 50

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Becoming delightfully seasoned in the way of life has its benefits. Better job, more money, and the ability to say adios to the dramas that come with being young. But one thing that happens that isn’t that good is the changes that occur in our guts. The bacterial colonies inside each and every one of us mature at the exact same rate as the rest of our bodies. For better, and often, for worse.

Thankfully, you do not have to take this challenge laying down. With a simple capsule (or side of yogurt, your choice!) you can quickly replenish your body’s supply of healthy germs that will immediately go to work making certain that your digestive system operates at peak efficiency.

What Are Probiotics?

Probiotics are just a fancy name for good bacteria that help you digest your food. Simple, right? Grab a sample from someone, brew it in a vat, and then distribute it to everyone on your friends’ list.

Reality isn’t that nice, however. For one thing, the quick and “easy” method discussed above isn’t a guaranteed success. Everyone has a different biome, to the point where two siblings can have completely different biomes. And there is no guarantee that they are compatible.

The trick to creating effective probiotics is finding germs that are good for everyone and then mass-producing them. That task has been tackled by companies worldwide, with varying degrees of success.

Our task, as reviewers, is to find the ones that actually accomplish this and bring the best to you, our dear readers. Thus, that is what probiotics are and what they are supposed to do.

How Can They Help Improve Your Health?

The human gut changes with time. The reasons are numerous, being from age and illness to the varied medications we take on a daily basis. There is no guarantee that this process will be beneficial for the person experiencing it. The likelihood of this happening increases with time, meaning that you are practically guaranteed to have a bacteria-induced upset digestive system in your adult years.

Probiotics work by supplying your body with a fresh supply of good bacteria. The result is that your natural gut biome will receive the support it needs to help you digest every bite of food. All while minimizing the bloating, gas, and general discomfort that comes with a misbehaving gut biome.

Why Over 50?

Women’s bodies constantly change. We all know this, but few stop to consider what the changes mean for our digestive system. Women over 50 are dealing with a host of hormonal changes that result from entering their third great period of life, resulting in upheavals for everything from immune health to temper. It should come as no surprise when this great transition starts to impact your gut biome.

We all know that we start losing the ability to handle certain foods as we age. Our digestive system becomes less reliable and issues such as bloating and constipation start creeping up whenever we enjoy some of our favorite foods. But what if we told you that part of the reason is a simple fact that our gut biomes took a nasty hit when the changes first cropped up. The healthy bacteria simply stopped being as effective in helping us digest our food.

That is where probiotics come in. Probiotics help women over 50 digest their favorite foods with ease, by providing them with access to the good bacteria that have been shown to help them extract every nutrient from their favorite dishes with ease.

Symptoms to Consider

How can you tell that your issues are simply misbehaving gut biome? Well, there are several, but the most common are: gas, bloating, and irregular trips to the restroom.

Gas

Everyone farts. I know, we may try to keep this fact hidden, but it is true. The production of methane is a normal part of the digestive process that cannot (nor should it) be stopped. The problem is that if the gut biome is disrupted for any reason, then the amount of gas produced might start increasing at an abnormal rate.

Ask yourself — can you attribute the gas to any particular food item? If not, then it might be a sign that you need to pay more attention to the bacteria in your gut. Try fortifying it with some more good bacteria and see if the symptoms disappear. You may be surprised to learn how quickly a fresh batch of probiotics can bring you relief.

Bloating

Similar to gas, but instead of going out it just builds up in your digestive system. Normally your body forces all the generated gases out, but there is always the possibility that it simply cannot keep up with everything. The result is a nasty bloated feeling, where you try everything possible to find relief.

If this happens on a regular basis, it might be worth considering taking some probiotics. One of the most common causes of bloating is food not getting digested properly, so adding in some good bacteria can make all the difference when you are trying to relax after having a nice meal.

However, it should be noted that not all cases of bloating can be attributed to your gut biome. If taking probiotics doesn’t help, make an appointment with your doctor. There are dozens of conditions, most easily treated, that can cause unwanted bloating. Now that we think about it — is there such a thing as wanted bloating?

Irregular Trips to the Restroom

We won’t go into details here. You know exactly what we are referring to when we say irregular trips to the restroom. However, we must stress that probiotics may treat the occasional issue. Call your doctor immediately if the problem continues even with treatment. The general rule of thumb is to seek medical help if the problem continues for three days, or reoccurs with striking regularity.

8 Best Probiotics for Women Over 50

You have done it. Got past the crazy 20s. Sailed through the busy 30s. Cranked up your career in your 40s. Now you are 50 and you are in the prime of your life. Then suddenly — wham! Your gut decides to start acting up. Now you are busy making a doctor’s appointment while dealing with a demanding professional and home life.

What if we told you that your problem could be something simple? As simple as a bacterium in your gut?

As we age our body goes through many changes, including the gut biome that lives in our intestines. The result is that it may become more difficult to digest certain foods, leading to unpleasant experiences all around. Thankfully, there is a cure for such a headache. All you need to do is replenish your body’s supply of good bacteria through the use of an over-the-counter probiotic.

Our team of exemplary reviewers took home dozens of bottles of probiotics over the last couple of months. During that time we have put them through their paces, finding out which ones really worked in helping our digestive systems run at full efficiency.

Some didn’t pan out, for a variety of reasons. Cost-to-benefit ratios are chief among them. But there were eight that stood out as being worthwhile investments in your overall health.

Each of the eight below helped with occasional digestive issues and helped us reclaim control over our dietary lives. We hope you find the reviews interesting and choose one as you start on your health supplement journey. We put our favorite right at the top of the list.

Image Courtesy of Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye are producers of many effective and affordable health supplements. One of their most well-known products is their probiotic daily supplement. The active ingredient is Lactobacillus Acidophilus, which has shown great promise in promoting both gut and immune system health.

Our team of experienced (and all ladies over 50) product reviewers was amazed by the high-quality capsules that were easy to take. It was easy to add this product to our daily regimen, especially for members of our team that already take pills throughout the day.

Pricing starts at an affordable $39.99 when you sign up for a monthly subscription. A one-off purchase will cost only $49.99. This makes the decision to concentrate on your gut health an affordable and easy one to make. Something that should be second hat for all women over 50. All you need to do is visit their website and order a bottle. A healthier lifestyle decision has never before been easier to make.

Our team found that the probiotics in these capsules helped deal with common gut issues. The women (again, all over 50) on our team experienced less gas, had more regularity, and experienced a nice boost to our energy levels.

2 — Garden of Life Doctor Formulated Probiotics

Image Courtesy of iHerb

Are you looking for a probiotic health supplement formulated by an expert on women’s gut health? Dr. Perlmutter has worked tirelessly to create the perfect probiotic supplement for women over 50. This product is designed to support gut and vaginal health and promote a healthy immune system.

All you need to do is take a single capsule daily and be amazed at how a simple health supplement can bolster a healthy gut biome, especially if you are over 50. You will shortly be dealing with less gas, bloating, and irregular trips to the restroom.

Our team of all-lady reviewers took home a couple of bottles of this supplement and integrated them into their daily lives. Within a few weeks, they started noticing many health benefits that extended beyond the usual digestive system issues. One member of our team developed a nice boost to her energy levels, helping her achieve her fitness and life goals with ease.

When used in conjunction with other health-boosting measures you can potentially start living a vastly happier and healthier life. All starting with taking a single capsule in the morning after you get done brushing your teeth.

3 — Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Walmart

Thanks to the included 200 mg inulin, this probiotic is designed to be a one-two punch that will help you deal with common digestive system issues women over 50 faces with ease. All you need to do is take a single capsule and start feeling relief from common issues such as gas, bloating, and irregular bathroom experiences.

Inulin has been shown to help digestive health by promoting regularity (just like with other common forms of plant-based fiber) and a healthy digestive experience. All you need to do is take one capsule every day and watch as your digestive system slowly starts working better — providing you with more energy, a stronger immune system, and easier trips to the bathroom.

Our team of all-lady reviewers had a hard time with this one. This brand is marketed as a quick and easy treatment for occasional digestive system issues. The problem was that few members of our team actually had issues during the testing phase. Thankfully, someone started bringing in spicy Italian food for the team every day for lunch. Within days we were all reaching for the bottle, getting relief right when we needed it most.

We strongly recommend this probiotic for anyone looking for an all-natural treatment for occasional digestive system issues. The price is right at just $16.88 and is available through Walmart’s online store and in-person in many locations throughout the country.

4 — Physician’s Choice Probiotics

Image Courtesy of Physician’s Choice

Looking for an affordable probiotic that can help you improve your digestive health? Physician’s Choice Probiotic has been carefully formulated to help women over 50 tackle many of the digestive system challenges women face on a regular basis. All you need to do is take a capsule with breakfast and start living your best life.

Each capsule contains over 60 billion live cultures of 10 different strains of bacterial, all carefully selected due to their proven ability to foster a healthy gut biome. This is a perfect supplement for anyone dealing with occasional gas, bloating, or irregular experiences in the restroom.

Beyond the probiotics, each capsule contains a special fiber blend designed to boost regularity without having you resort to nasty drink mixes or whole-grain muffins.

Our team of reviewers was delighted with the results of taking this supplement. In just a matter of days, they started experiencing the positive health benefits that come with taking a probiotic supplement. They were more regular, had more energy, and didn’t have to worry about bloating or gas as often.

Much like with other probiotics we have reviewed, taking a single capsule a day was all that was needed. This makes this supplement one of the easiest ways to go about improving your health and daily life. It is a must-have for any woman over 50.

5 — Swanson’s Probiotics for Daily Wellness

Image Courtesy of Swanson Vitamins

Are you having trouble finding the right brand of probiotic for you and your family? Swanson Vitamins has decades of experience crafting amazing health supplements perfect for every need — especially for women over 50.

One of their most well-reviewed products happens to be their probiotic. And the reason is quite clear — all you need to do is take two very small capsules when you wake up in the morning and start enjoying a day filled with the simple joy of not having to worry about your digestive health.

Swanson Vitamins is proud to offer one of the best probiotics on the market. And at an affordable price as well, offering a 30-day supply for only $3.91. We strongly recommend this brand for anyone looking to get started on their health supplement journey. The reason is simple: it is the best value proposition among any of the supplements we have reviewed.

This is the perfect probiotic for women looking to boost their overall health. All you need to do is take one supplement per day and within a short period of time many common digestive system issues caused by a misbehaving gut biome will sort themselves out.

6 — GNC Probiotic Complex Daily Need

Image Courtesy of GNC

With its eight strains of clinically studied probiotics, this brand of health supplement has been designed from the ground up to provide you with an amazing experience starting with the first capsule.

Our team of reviewers was already familiar with the GNC brand before trying out this particular probiotic health supplement. And the reason is simple — this brand is represented in stores located in nearly every major city in the United States. It is almost impossible to go to the mall without walking past one of their storefronts.

During the two weeks we had this bottle in our hands we did everything we could to see how it could improve our digestive health. From eating spicy food to indulging in a lot of dairy, we didn’t hold back.

The result was quite simple: it worked. This probiotic supplement helped deal with occasional gas and bloating most women experience on a regular basis while promoting a healthy experience in the restroom.

7 — RenewLife Health & Wellness Ultimate Flora Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Rite Aid

With over 25 billion live cultures and 10 probiotic strains, this probiotic health supplement is perfect for any woman over the age of 50 looking to improve her digestive health without having to break the bank. Each bottle costs only $17.99 and contains a month’s worth of supplements. All the taker needs to do is take a capsule in the morning and enjoy good digestive health throughout the day.

This particular probiotic has been designed for women. This means that many of the common digestive system issues women face, bloating, constipation, and poor bathroom experiences can potentially be dealt with only a single capsule taken alongside your other pills and supplements when you get up in the morning.

The women on our team were very interested in the promise made by this brand to promote vaginal health, though that seemed to be a stretch goal. After all, the bacteria go no further than the gut. As such, while we did find relief from many common ailments, there was no change down there.

Regardless, we strongly recommend this brand to anyone looking for a simple and affordable supplement that can potentially deal with many of the common digestive system woes women face.

8 — Align Probiotic

Image Courtesy of Walmart

Are you tired of probiotic supplements that promise mountains to women over 50 but deliver molehills? Align Probiotic promises to naturally help with occasional abdominal discomfort, gas, and bloating while supporting a healthy digestive system.

This brand has thousands of happy reviews by people of all ages throughout the country. And the reason is simple: it does what it says on the box. All you need is to take a single capsule in the morning and you will be able to relax with the knowledge that your digestive system is getting the support it needs. This is especially true for women over the age of 50.

Our team of women reviewers was quite pleased with the capsules. They were easy to both take and open, a boon for anyone that has trouble taking normal pills or capsules. All you need to do is twist the capsule and dump the contents onto your morning breakfast or drink. Within days you will start feeling your best and have the energy you need to tackle anything life throws your way.

Thanks to its low price of $26.86, we can full-heartedly recommend this brand for anyone looking to dip their toes into the health supplement world.