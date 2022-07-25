This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

As crazy as it sounds, we are almost done with 2021. The last two years have brought about a dramatic amount of change, and it can be difficult to cope with new things in our lives. Well, there is one new thing that can be less difficult to come to terms with and that is Delta-8 THC, the new way America is consuming cannabis.

Many of you have probably already heard or experienced Delta 8-THC, but for those of you that haven’t, Delta-8 THC is a non-federally scheduled psychoactive compound that can be derived from hemp. Although prohibited in some states (check your local laws), people are flocking to it for its many benefits.

Delta 8 THC is very similar to Delta-9 THC, which is the marijuana we all know and have heard of; however, there are slight chemical differences between them and different legal protections. Marijuana is a federally scheduled drug that can warrant a criminal offense if possessed and/or distributed in a state that has not legalized such activity.

However, Delta-8 THC is not the same as marijuana because the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the cultivation of hemp and all of its derivatives. This basically means that people can legally grow and sell hemp and all of the things made from hemp, so long as it has below 0.3% concentration of THC. Therefore, Delta-8 THC products can contain THC as long as it is below the threshold.

There is a vast variety of Delta-8 THC products available for consumption online, and one of the most popular forms are gummies. Edibles are an incredible cost-effective way to consume cannabis because of the prolonged effects of THC getting absorbed into the bloodstream by digestion, and they taste better than huffing a cloud of smoke.

This article will rank and analyze the 8 best Delta 8 THC gummies for pain, so that readers can understand the state of the market and who best to trust when they look to consume Delta 8 THC. There are multiple factors to consider when buying a good gummy, and we will evaluate them before we analyze the best gummies.

You don’t want to go too cheap, but you also don’t want to settle for the first gummy that you find if there are better prices elsewhere. Like in all things, there is a balance to maintain. The best Delta-8 THC gummies will be offered at a fair price, and that price will be coupled with great quality and a delightful customer experience.

Ingredients

Hopefully your mother taught you to read the labels on things you find in the store before you buy. Ingredients are very important to the quality of a gummy you might consider actually putting it into your body. Delta-8 is also a somewhat new space, so be careful not to fall for a product that could be loaded with ingredients that might be less than ideal.

Lab Testing

Delta-8 is a new space so there aren’t a lot of FDA regulations around to protect consumers like for the food you buy at the grocery store. It is of the utmost importance that before you even consider a product, you check that the supplier has lab results to verify how strong the gummies are and that they are made with the things the company claims they are.

Deals

The best brands are the ones that treat their customers well. There are numerous brands that try to sweeten the deal to retain the business of their customers, so it is only right that you as a buyer take advantage of such deals. The gummy brands on this list will not only be high quality and trustworthy, but they will also have generous offerings for you to take advantage of.

Everest is a company that truly lives up to its namesake since it stands at the pinnacle of the industry. Few companies are able to execute all criteria listed above as well as Everest. If you’re looking for the perfect gummy to eat when looking to wind down at the end of a long day, then look no further.

Everest offers Delta 8 tinctures and cartridges along with their gummies, and they take the greatest pride in putting out a product that little left to be desired. Everest sources their Delta 8 from naturally grown, American hemp, which is among the highest quality in the world due to standards and regulation.

Everest’s Delta-8 THC gummies are completely gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan friendly. Everest’s gummies are vegan friendly thanks to a plant fiber called pectin. Usually, gummies are made with gelatin, which is an animal by-product made from crushed up animal bones and other various body parts.

Everest gummies come in their staple blue raspberry, and they are each packed with 20 mg of Delta-8 distillate per gummy. Each pack of Everest gummies contains 30 gummies, which totals to 500 mg of Delta-8 distillate per package. Each batch of Everest gummies are tested before and after they are made by GMP certified labs to attest to their safety and consistency.

If you decide to become a loyal customer of Everest, then they offer a subscription plan that reduces the price down by 20% and delivers gummies to your doorstep on a scheduled, monthly basis. For all orders, Everest offers free shipping for orders delivered within the US, so everyone can enjoy Everest without exorbitant shipping costs.

Price:

● $75 for 30 gummies at 20 mg each

● $60 with a subscription plan

● Free Shipping

Ingredients:

● Glucose syrup

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Natural and artificial colors

● Citric acid

● Sodium citrate

● Pectin

Testing:

● Testing regularly performed by GMP-certified labs pre- and post-production.

Pure Craft is a well-known and established brand within the Delta-8 THC space, and they are among the best in the business when it comes to their production methods. Pure Craft originally gained their renown for being a big name in the CBD business, and they still hold an extensive line of CBD products.

However, Pure Craft has ventured into the Delta-8 THC space with their own line of gummies that are among the best when it comes to quality. Pure Craft nano-infuses all of their products with full-spectrum CBD, so that there can be greater absorption into the bloodstream when consumed.

Thanks to their nano-fusion, Pure Craft gummies provide one of the most profound experiences for a user. Their broad spectrum CBD creates a prolonged high for the consumer, so you know that you’ll be getting your money’s worth. Pure Craft is also one of the most transparent brands that you can find.

All Pure Craft gummies are made with 100% natural, vegan friendly, non-GMO ingredients, so there is nothing to doubt about these gummies when it comes to quality. Buyers have the option to choose Pure Craft’s pack of assorted flavors, or they can choose the strictly watermelon flavored pack.

Pure Craft submits all of their lab data and results on their website, so anyone can see how legitimate the brand is. Furthermore, they offer a subscription that can enable customers to save money, if they choose to remain a loyal customer.

Price:

● 600 mg, 30 mg per gummy at $34.99

● 900 mg at $54.99

Ingredients:

● Sugar

● Tapioca

● Syrup

● Dextrose

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Colored with Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Blackcurrant)

● Sodium Citrate

● Natural Flavor

● Potassium Citrate

● Delta 8 Hemp Extract

● Elderberry Extract: 100 mg

● Vitamin C: 100 mg

● Zinc: 5 mg

● Hemp Derived Delta 8: 30 mg

Testing:

● Certificate of Analysis easily accessible under product in the shopping cart

Otter Space Delta 8 Sour watermelon Gummies are perfect. There, we said it. Not only do they taste great, but they are made with all natural ingredients, including 100% USA grown hemp. This company has really figured out the sweet spot on their potency at 25mg per gummy which is more than most at this price point for this quality.

Otter Space has multistage third-party testing, so you know you are getting everything you should, and nothing you shouldn’t. Their gummies are vegan, free of GMOs, pesticides, soy and gluten. Otter Space products are a top-quality and highly effective making them an obvious choice for anyone who wants to the perfect Delta gummy without the stress of impurities or additives.

● USA-grown hemp

● Delta 8 THC 25 mg/gummy

● Multi Flavored, we suggest you try Sour Watermelon

● Corn Syrup

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Distilled Hemp Extract

● Natural Flavors (Fruit)

● Natural Colors (Fruit)

● Refined Organic Coconut Oil

● ACS Labs, WHS Labs

● Free shipping

● 30-day satisfaction guarantee

● Probably the easiest and simplest to navigate of any we tested. They also offer a 25% discount for subscriptions, which is an offer near impossible to beat in the industry.

Summit has climbed to the top of our list because they simply just do everything right in the Delta 8 space. From affordable pricing and highly potent 25mg infused gummies to free shipping and third party testing, they cover all the bases for an excellent customer experience.

The Summit team takes great pride in what they do - as one of the few manufacturers who actually custom formulates, blends, and infuses their products, they create delicious gummies that are second to none in terms of taste and effect. While many other brands “white label” the same gummy, you can tell by their ingredients that theirs are truly in a class of their own. No artificial flavors or colors, and they’re vegan and gluten free.

Summit keeps things simple by giving you 30 gummies in each jar in a mix of mango, strawberry, watermelon, and blue raspberry flavors all at 25mg each. They are STRONG and they suggest starting with a half gummy per serving. Each batch is rigorously third party tested for safety and potency, and made in a certified GMP facility.

Summit has free shipping on all orders, and is roughly 20% less than most of the competition, so a 15% subscription discount only sweetens the deal even more. We have yet to find a better Delta 8 gummy out there, so you can’t go wrong giving them a shot!

Price:

● $55 for 30 gummies at 25 mg each (750mg Total)

● 15% off with a subscription plan

● Free Shipping

Ingredients:

● Tapioca Syrup

● Fruit Pectin

● Sugar

● Distilled water

● Hemp Extract

● Natural color and flavoring

Testing:

● Testing regularly performed by GMP-certified labs pre- and post-production.

Delta Remedys offers some of the strongest Detla 8 Gummies on the market at reasonable prices. They are the only company that offers three different flavors of ring gummies in one bottle. Apple, peach, and watermelon.

Delta Remedys gummies are third-party lab tested, the results are published on their website for each batch of gummies made. Delta Remedys products are 100% U.S made and are manufactured in a GMP manufacturing facilities.

· Apple, peach, watermelon flavors all in one bottle

· 30-count, or 60-count Jars

· 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy

· Third party lab tested

· 30- count jar is $59.99

· 60- count jar is $99.99

· Free fast shipping on all orders

· Excellent customer service

· 30-day return guarantee on all orders

· 30% subscription discount

Diamond CBD is a business with an immense selection of Delta-8 products, so trying to describe all of their gummies would require a story of its own. For the sake of brevity, we will focus on Diamond CBD’s “Chill Plus” product line. Diamond CBD also has a line of gummies called “Chill Extremes” for more experienced or daring customers.

Diamond CBD is an established brand within the Delta-8 space, and they have managed to remain a trusted brand thanks to their top-of-the-line extraction process. They extract their Delta-8 distillate by using the CO2 extraction process. As mentioned earlier, this process almost totally eliminates the possibility for contaminants in the product.

Chill Plus is filled with 20 mg of distillate, and Chill Extreme is packed with 25 mg of distillate. Chill Plus gummies come in three flavors, including mango, blueberry, and watermelon. The Chill Plus gummies are offered in 25 packs all the way up to 250 gummies per jar, depending on what the customer is looking for.

Most importantly, Diamond CBD makes sure to include access to CoAs for every individual product that they carry. The greatest strength for Diamond CBD lies in the wide range of sizes offered, their top-of-the-line extraction processes, and their trustworthiness as a brand. All this combined places them at number 6 on this list.

Ingredients:

● Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla),

● Cane Sugar

● Water

● Gelatine

● CitricAcid-ADM

● Sorbitol Powder

● one or more of the following U.S. Certified Colors: Red #40, #3, Yellow #5, Blue #1, #6, and #2, and/or Titanium Dioxide, Modified Starch, Vegetable Gum, Acid, Less 1/10 Percent Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate (As Preservatives)

● Natural & Artificial Flavors

● Sweetener (Maltodextrin, Sucralose)

● Organic Hemp Oil

● 100% Coconut MCT Oil, Propylene Glycol, Propylparaben(Preservative)

● Hemp Extract.

Lab Data

● Individual CoAs listed under every product on their website

TRĒ House, brought to you by veterans of the CBD and Cannabis industries, specializes in mood lifting custom cannabinoid edibles with a focus on lab-tested quality and consistency. You’ll find some of the best Delta-8 gummies that we’ve tried at TRĒ House and their products feature inventive cannabinoid combinations that include not only Delta-8, but also HHC, THC-O, and Delta-9 CBD for a lasting, full body experience.

If you love getting lifted and chomping down on delicious, chewy gummies, you’re going to flip out over TRĒ House’s Delta-8 Tropic Mango Gummies. These tasty little devils are packed with not only intensely calming Delta-8, but also HHC, THCO, and Delta-9 CBD for a lasting, full body experience. You can find detailed lab reports right on their website, so you know exactly what you’re getting and can trust that the products are only the very best quality.

Each bottle of TRĒ House Delta-8 gummies comes with 400mg of Delta-8 THC, 200mg of HHC, 60mg of full spectrum CBD and 40mg of THC-O. There are 20 gummies per bottle and serving size is one gummy. Trust us, you’re going to love them!

One of the things we enjoy about TRĒ House—in addition to their amazing products—are the special offers you get if you’ve signed up for their newsletter. You get access to discounted products, pre-order opportunities, free samples and more!

Price:

$34.99 for 20 gummies with 20mg Delta-8 per serving, plus other cannabinoids

Free Shipping on orders over $75

Ingredients

Tapioca syrup

Cane sugar

Pectin

Sodium citrate

Distilled water

Natural flavor

Natural colors

Citric acid solution

Testing

Gobi Hemp & Marin Analytics

3CHI is an industry giant in the Delta-8 business, so it feels only right to include them in the top three of the 8 best Delta 8 THC gummies for pain. 3CHI was among the trailblazers of the industry, and they were founded by a biochemist who was very familiar with the cannabis industry thanks to 15 years of experience in the field.

3CHI is among the most well-crafted gummies in the industry thanks to their intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to enhance the experience for the user. This goes for not only their gummies, but also their vast line of other products.

3 CHI has two distinct types of gummies: their standard Delta-8 THC gummies and their Delta-8 gummies infused with CBN called “Comfortably Numb.” The “Comfortably Numb” product line gets its name because of the CBN cannabinoid concentration within the gummies. CBN helps smooth out the experience by balancing the Delta-8 effects.

3CHI gummies are also made with 100% vegan and all organic ingredients, and their other edibles are also made with plant-based, all organic ingredients, as well. 3CHI offers their Delta-8 gummies in two flavors: black raspberry and watermelon. Along with two flavors, 3 CHI offers two sizes for their gummies: 8 pack and 16 pack.

Due to their impressive complexity of cannabinoids, and their well-established reputation, 3CHI rank 3rd overall in the list of best Delta 8 THC gummies for pain.

Price:

● $19.99 for 8 pack of Delta 8 gummies

● $29.99 for 16 count

Ingredients:

● Glucose Syrup

● Distilled Water

● Pectin

● Natural and Artificial Flavors

● Natural and Artificial Flavors Colors

● Citric Acid

● Sodium Citrate

Testing:

● Reports lab testing data on their website

We always hear about how people “get taken to space” when they consume cannabis, and Area 52 took that statement to heart when they designed their brand. Area 52’s alien-based product art helps distinguish their company as one of the more intriguing brands in 2022. On top of their unique look, Area 52 prioritizes value to the customer and their responsibility to the planet.

Area 52 offers several products along with their popular Delta-8 gummies. They source all of their Delta 8 from American grown hemp, and they use isomerization to isolate the Delta-8 from CBD to ensure a high-quality product. From there, they extract Delta-8 distillate using the highly esteemed CO2 extraction process, which eliminates the risk of contamination like other methods.

Area 52’s gummies come in a fruit medley of flavors, including pineapple, strawberry, and green apple. They use all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. Each gummy is packed with 25 mg in bags of 30 gummies.

Area 52 also prides itself on its frequent testing practices; with every batch, they send a sample to third party independent labs to verify the safety and quality before they give it over to their valued customers.

Price:

● $69 for 30 gummies at 25 mg each

● Subscription reduces price to $59

Ingredients:

● Hemp Extract

● Pectin

● Tapioca Syrup

● Sugar

● Water

● Natural Flavors

● Natural Colors

● Citric Acid (< 2%)

● Sorbic Acid

Testing:

● Test samples of every batch and post results on their site

While Finest Labs is not necessarily a brand that pops out at first glance, they are a brand that manages a degree of professionalism that is hard to match. Finest Labs ethically sources their hemp, they implement respected extraction methods, and they provide a gummy that is exceptional in quality.

Through the process of isomerization, Finest Labs produces highly pure crude Delta-8 extracts, and they then implement advanced techniques to separate out all other cannabinoids to create a Delta-8 distillate unadulterated by contaminants. Finest Labs demonstrates their capability by providing a gummy of the utmost quality and purity.

Finest Labs uses a vegan-friendly formula to create their gummies and partner that with all-natural flavoring. Finest Labs gummies are made with 25 mg of Delta-8 THC distillate each, and they come in a delicious strawberry flavor. Of course, all of their products stay within the legal limit of THC.

Furthermore, Finest Labs seeks to promote transparency by offering easy access to their Certificates of Analysis, which verify the independent lab results for their gummies. Finest Labs also offers a subscription payment plan that provides a 15% discount. It’s not hard to see why Finest Labs earned the 5 spot on this list.

Price:

● $55 with single purchase; $47 with monthly subscription

Ingredients:

● List of ingredients not provided on site

Lab Data:

● Third party testing data available on site

Elyxr is the best brand for anyone who enjoys mixing and matching flavors and having a diverse selection of flavors to choose from. It’s pretty common practice for companies to distribute gummies with only a couple of flavors available, but Elyxr capitalizes on an existing demand for flavor variety.

Elyxr offers several delicious flavors which include mango, cherry, orange, blue razz, and watermelon. Buyers can either select their Elyxr gummies by each individual flavor, or they can get the party pack and mix 4 out of the 5 flavors. With the sample pack, customers who want to try all of Elyxr’s delicious gummy flavor don’t have to worry about missing out.

Recently, Elyxr added a new flavor to their gummy product line: Melatonin Grape. Just like the other gummies that Elyxr offers, Melatonin grape is packed with 25 mg of Delta 8 distillate, but it is also made with 5 mg of melatonin. If you’re a person who has a hard time getting to sleep, melatonin grape might be the right type of gummy for you.

Elyxr gummies are made with 100% vegan ingredients, and they make the gummies with a very simple ingredient list. Furthermore, Elyxr attaches the lad results for every flavor on the products page to maximize their transparency. Elyxr has carved out a valuable place in the Delta-8 market thanks to their unique melatonin blend and their mix of flavors.

Price:

● $34.99 for full pack; $4.99 for Sample

Ingredients:

● Sugar

● Water

● Fruit Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Natural Flavors

● Artificial Flavors

● Vegetable Oil

● Carnauba Wax

Lab Data:

● Lab results for each flavor attached on the products page

Boston Hempire brings the nostalgic candy shop experience directly to your laptop, the only difference is you are online and you’re buying candy that will get you high. Boston Hempire has the most diverse selection of gummies, which is different from Diamond CBD having the widest variety of everything.

Boston Hempire offers much more than just gummies including hard candy, crispy rice treats, chocolate, cookies, and any carnival style candy you can think of. Boston Hempire is similar to Elyxr for its ability to appeal to the customers with a sweet tooth who would like to enjoy more than just the high.

For loyal customers, Boston Hempire offers a subscription plan based on how consistent their Delta 8 consumption is. Customers who opt into the subscription can receive a 10% discount for any amount they purchase for the monthly delivery plan. For more frequent users, Boston Hempire has a delivery plan that ships once every two weeks with a 20% discount on any product.

Boston Hempire’s “high life” gummies are made with all natural and vegan friendly ingredients. Each gummy is made with 25 mg of Delta-8 distillate for a high potency gummy guaranteed to produce results. Boston Hempire also provides pertinent lab data to prove to their customers the quality and validity of their products.

Price:

● “High Life” 18 pack; $29.99

Ingredients:

● Tapioca syrup

● organic sugar

● fruit pectin

● organic flavor extracts

● potassium citrate

● citric acid

● natural vegetable extracts (coloring)

● hemp derived delta 8 distillate

Lab Data:

● All lab data organized under the “Reports” tab

Conclusion

That wraps up the list of the 8 best Delta 8 THC gummies for pain, and hopefully it was informative to not only see the best brands, but also to understand the evaluation process. With the knowledge of how we chose the best brands, you can feel confident that you can protect yourself when you shop.