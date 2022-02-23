8 Best CBD Oils for High Blood Pressure

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious medical condition that can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. If you have high blood pressure, it’s important to take steps to lower your blood pressure and improve your health.

One way to do this is by using CBD oil. CBD oil has been shown to help lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Here are the eight best CBD oils for high blood pressure.

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. CBDfx

5. Spruce

6. Joy Organics

7. Charlotte's Web

8. Aspen Green

High blood pressure can be debilitating to live with. It puts unnecessary strain on the heart and the body's other muscles. This often leads to stiffening of the arteries, which can lead to heart attack or stroke if not addressed immediately. Fortunately, CBD oil comes in to save the day.

What is high blood pressure?

High blood pressure is a type of chronic medical condition in which the force of blood pumping through your arteries is too high. This puts an excess burden on your heart and increases the risk for various health problems.

What are the symptoms of high blood pressure?

The most common symptoms may include:

● Frequent, sharp chest pain that may extend to your neck, jaw, back or stomach.

● Shortness of breath

● Headache

● Blurred vision

● Confusion

● Nausea and vomiting

● Heart palpitations (feel like your heart is skipping beats)

You may also experience pain in your arms or legs when resting or exercising. This is a sign of other serious medical problems and should be checked by a doctor as soon as possible.

The cause of high blood pressure is usually unknown and can include:

● High salt intake or other conditions that increase sodium retention in your body, such as kidney disease or hormonal problems like Cushing's syndrome.

● Obesity

● Stress and anxiety

● Lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle

● Smoking and alcohol use

● Family history of hypertension

How is high blood pressure diagnosed?

High blood pressure can be diagnosed with an at-home blood pressure test that you can do yourself. These are inexpensive and easy to use, but it's important to remember that this is just a quick tool to help you figure out if you should talk to a doctor. If your blood pressure is high, it's important to have yourself checked by a professional as soon as possible.

What is CBD?

CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, a compound found in marijuana plants along with its psychoactive counterpart, THC. CBD oils are popularly utilized by medical patients for several purposes, one of which is helping reduce blood pressure levels naturally through its natural effects on the body.

What are CBD's Effects on Blood Pressure?

CBD acts as a vasodilator. This basically means that it works to expand the diameter of arteries, allowing the heart to work less while still maintaining an appropriate blood pressure level.

What does CBD oil do to your blood pressure?

CBD, when consumed in the form of oils or tinctures with high concentrations, works directly on the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is responsible for regulating blood pressure levels.

When CBD enters the body, it stimulates CB-1 cannabinoid receptors which are found throughout the body. This stimulates vasodilation, allowing for more blood flow and circulation, lowering high blood pressure levels.

Is CBD Oil Safe?

CBD is considered completely safe to use with no negative side effects by most users of the product. However, only buy from a reputable brand and make sure you consume it in small doses prior to using it. This way you can monitor your body’s reaction to CBD, spotting anything unusual for future reference.

When should I take CBD oil to lower my blood pressure?

You can use CBD oil safely at any time to help control your blood pressure. However, it’s recommended that you opt for this method of treatment only if the other options available, such as over-the-counter medication or prescription drugs, have proven ineffective or caused complications during treatment.

If you are currently taking medication for high blood pressure, consult with your doctor before using CBD oil as a replacement treatment or in conjunction with medication.

You can opt to use CBD oils sublingually by applying them under the tongue. This allows your body to absorb CBD faster and more easily than if you were to consume it.

In what forms can I take CBD Oil?

CBD oil is available in a variety of different product forms, some of which include:

Tinctures

These come in small bottles and are usually mixed with glycerin or alcohol before being applied under the tongue using a dropper for faster absorption into the body.

Creams

These are often used on top of skin irritations and are applied directly to the skin for fast absorption. These topical CBD oil creams aren't useful for high blood pressure, as the problem is internal. Topical CBD creams help with surface or nerve level pain and ailments easier than other methods of CBD oil.

Suppositories

These are often used by people who have problems swallowing pills or wish to avoid an unpleasant taste while taking CBD oil orally. These tend to be more effective on a cellular level, therefore allowing them to work faster against blood pressure disorders.

How much CBD oil should I take to regulate my blood pressure levels?

The answer will depend on a variety of factors including your weight and the severity of your high blood pressure. These factors, combined with the type and concentration of CBD you’re using, will determine how much CBD oil is needed for you to see results.

It’s best to start with a smaller dose, then gradually increase it over time until you see the desired effects or are satisfied with what works best for your body’s needs.

The Criteria We Used to Determine The 8 Best CBD Oils for High Blood Pressure

Just to help you understand how we concluded that these are the best CBD oils for high blood pressure, we wanted to share what criteria we considered for this list:

Is the CBD Oil from a trustworthy manufacturer?

Popular brands that have been in business for a while have proven themselves to be reliable and trustworthy. These manufacturers take great care when sourcing their products, creating safe and beautiful packaging, and strictly testing all of their products before going on sale.

Are the CBD oils lab tested?

Any CBD oils we recommend on this list will be lab tested and third-party verified to ensure the highest quality CBD oils available. This means you can rest easy knowing that what you’re using is safe for your body and manufactured responsibly, without any harmful chemicals or toxins that could cause harm in the long run.

Are high standards of the CBD Oil Manufacturer enforced?

To ensure the highest quality CBD oils on the market, manufacturers must adhere to strict criteria that is enforced by independent laboratories. This includes testing for any contaminants or toxins that could be harmful for human health and operating responsibly according to state regulations.

Are the CBD oils free of any unwanted ingredients or substances?

CBD oils that are manufactured responsibly will be completely free of additives and allergens. We also considered what type of concentration was available for each product. This is because different concentrations can work differently depending on the person using them and the intended purpose.

We wanted to be sure that the CBD oils on this list are high quality and reliable, so we made sure to include companies that have earned trust in the industry by providing safe products.

How well will it work for my intended purpose?

Each product may vary depending on what you’re wanting to use them for. For example, if you’re wanting to use CBD oil for pain or to lower your blood pressure, then it’s best to find a concentration that works well with the condition you’re attempting to treat.

How does the taste of the product compare to other CBD oils?

As each person has different tastes in what they enjoy using, one thing you should consider is if the CBD oil tastes good before purchasing it. Some CBD oils may be more potent than others and also may taste more like you’d expect it to, such as an earthy taste which is more common with hemp-based products.

Do they have a money back guarantee?

To ensure that customers are getting high-quality CBD oil, manufacturers should offer a guarantee that’s easy to follow. Whether it involves returning the product or getting your money back, you can trust that these companies will do what they can to ensure your satisfaction.

8 Best CBD Oils for High Blood Pressure

Choosing the best CBD oil for high blood pressure may not be as easy as one would like. There are many different brands out there, all boasting their own unique benefits and claims.

We’ve taken the time to do the research for you and provide you with this list of high-quality CBD oils that can help lower blood pressure levels without any negative effects.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Looking for a CBD oil that is grown and made in the USA? Look no further than Penguin CBD. Their oil is extracted from Oregon-grown hemp, making it a safe and reliable choice. Plus, their broad-spectrum extract ensures you get all the possible benefits of CBD.

Image courtesy Everest.

Achieve the ultimate summit of CBD satisfaction with Everest. Their full-spectrum CBD oil is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, providing a well-rounded experience and relief from a variety of conditions. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced mountaineer, their CBD oil will take you to new heights.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Looking for a pure and organic CBD brand? Look no further than Verma Farms. Our cannabis plants are grown without pesticides or GMOs, and all of our formulas are THC-free and non-toxic. Whether you're looking for oils, creams, gummies, or capsules, Verma Farms has you covered.

4.CBDfx

Image courtesy CBDfx

CBDfx is one of the leading CBD companies in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and has since become a household name for high-quality CBD products.

CBDFx prides itself on making full-spectrum CBD products that are third-party tested for safety and quality. With over 100 employees, CBDFx is committed to providing the highest quality CBD products possible.

5.Spruce

Image courtesy Spruce

Add Spruce CBD to your daily routine for a more balanced life. This pure, organic CBD oil is lab-grade and helps support the health of both you and your furry friend. With no added flavors, this oil is perfect for those who want the therapeutic benefits of CBD with nothing else getting in the way.

6.Joy Organics

Image courtesy Joy Organics

Are you looking for a CBD oil that is high in quality and potency? Look no further than Joy Organics. Their products are organic and lab-grade, and they strive for no-frills, just quality. If you're looking for an unflavored or peppermint CBD oil, Joy Organics is the perfect choice.

7.Charlotte's Web

Image courtesy Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web offers a variety of potencies to find the perfect CBD oil for you. Whether you're new to CBD or have experience, they have a product that will work for you. Gummies and capsules provide 10-25 mg per serving while topicals range from 100-750 mg per container.

8.Aspen Green

Image courtesy Aspen Green

Looking for an intense high? Aspen Green has you covered with their powerful full-spectrum products. Flavorful and potent, these products are sure to give you the lift you need. Whether you’re looking for discontinued items or reformulated strains, Aspen Green is the place to go.

What does the research say about CBD oils for high blood pressure?

CBD has been known to reduce stress and anxiety, which plays a huge role in high blood pressure. Research has also proven CBD to be an anti-inflammatory agent, which makes it the perfect treatment for hypertension.

In fact, evidence suggests that CBD may even help with cholesterol reduction and atherosclerosis!

How do I use CBD oil for high blood pressure?

There are a number of ways you can take CBD oils depending on what works best for you. They can be taken orally, sublingually, or even through aromatherapy.

What are the side effects of CBD oils for high blood pressure?

Since CBD is a natural and organic product, there aren't many, if any, side effects. A small percentage of people experience drowsiness or tiredness after taking CBD oil which can be remedied by taking another dose before bed or moving to a lower potency.

What should I consider before taking CBD oils for high blood pressure?

If you are considering adding CBD oil to your daily routine to help treat high blood pressure, it is important to consult with your primary care physician first. CBD is still relatively new to the market, so it's important to make sure it will not interact with any medications you are currently taking.

Additionally, start with a low dosage of CBD oil and increase gradually until you find the amount that works best for you. Some people experience a "high" feeling with full-spectrum CBD oils, so it's important to start slowly until you know how the oil will affect you.

Why Buy CBD Oils Online?

There are many reasons why buying CBD oils online is beneficial compared to buying in-person.

First, you don't have to drive around town looking for the best CBD oils on the market. Instead, just hop online and do some research to find what works best for you.

Additionally, you can easily compare prices and shop around to find the right CBD oil for you. All in all, shopping online is a great option when it comes to buying CBD oils because it allows the freedom to shop without salespeople being too pushy, or someone seeing you venture inside those shops that sell CBD oils for high blood pressure.

Why is CBD Oil good for high blood pressure?

CBD oil is a promising new treatment for high blood pressure. So far, the research shows that it can be effective in some people and not others - but we're still waiting on more studies before making any official conclusions about its usefulness!

In order to help reduce your high blood pressure, it's important to start a CBD oil regimen as well as make diet and lifestyle changes. Although everyone is different, a good starting dosage for most is around 10mg-50mg and you can slowly increase the dosage until you find what works best for you.

Here are some conclusions that research has come to regarding the use of CBD oils for high blood pressure:

● CBD has been shown to help reduce blood pressure in mice.

● CBD oils can be used to treat anxiety, which is a huge contributor to high blood pressure.

● CBD oils are anti-inflammatory, which means they can help hypertension by reducing inflammation.

Other Things You Should Know About High Blood Pressure:

High blood pressure is a common disorder that affects around 1 in 3 adults. When you have high blood pressure, your heart is working too hard and your arteries are under too much strain from the additional pressure which can lead to issues like heart attack, stroke, kidney damage, or blindness.

There are many risk factors for high blood pressure such as family history, obesity, tobacco use, lack of physical activity, and high sodium intake.

It's important to manage these risk factors in order to reduce your chance of developing hypertension or worsening your blood pressure if you already have it.

Fortunately, with the help of CBD oils for high blood pressure along with making healthy lifestyle changes - you can live a longer and better life!

What are the best CBD oils for high blood pressure?

Purchasing CBD oils online is an excellent way to find whatever benefits you most. We put together a list of our favorites based on what current research has found, which is that full-spectrum CBD oil is most effective at treating high blood pressure.

8 Best CBD Oils for High Blood Pressure

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. CBDfx

5. Spruce

6. Joy Organics

7. Charlotte's Web

8. Aspen Green

How to effectively use CBD oils for high blood pressure?

Any CBD oils that are full-spectrum will be your best bet because they contain the most cannabinoids and terpenes: things like THC, caryophyllene, and limonene.

Start with a low dosage of around 10 mg and slowly increase to find what works best for you. Everyone is different and it's important to take into account all other medications you're taking, your weight, age, gender, and current health.

Some people experience an "entourage effect" which means the cannabinoids work better together than they do on their own. You can take CBD oils orally or apply them topically. For high blood pressure, it is typically dosed as 10 mg-50 mg orally or topically twice a day.

CBD oil is a promising new treatment for high blood pressure. So far, the research shows that it can be effective in some people and not others. As always, discuss this option of using CBD oils for high blood pressure with your doctor before buying any of the best CBD oils for high blood pressure on our list.

Lastly, in order to help reduce your high blood pressure, it's important to start a CBD oil regimen as well as make diet and lifestyle changes. Although everyone is different, a good starting dosage for most is around 10 mg-50 mg and you can slowly increase the dosage until you find what works best for you.