7 Best Natural Testosterone Boosters

Testosterone is the male sex hormone that is responsible for many of the physical and emotional traits that are considered typically "male." Low testosterone levels can lead to a number of health problems, including decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, and weight gain.

As men age, they can experience a number of symptoms that are associated with low testosterone levels. This includes things like decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and a decrease in muscle mass. While there are a number of prescription medications available to treat these symptoms, many men prefer to look for natural testosterone boosters instead.

There are a number of different supplements and herbs that have been shown to help boost testosterone levels.

Exercises and dietary tips to help boost testosterone

There is no way to stop the decline of testosterone, but you can fight back against low levels by strength training at least twice per week. You don't need to become a bodybuilder, but if you're not lifting, you're losing.

Weight bearing exercises such as squats and deadlifts can help to build bone density and strengthen muscle tissue, while high intensity workouts, such as those that include sprinting, help to increase testosterone levels in the short-term.

Be mindful of your nutrition: Intake of certain nutrients has been shown to affect testosterone levels. Eat plenty of zinc-rich foods, such as beef, lobster, pumpkin seeds, yogurt, and spinach. Other foods containing zinc include cashews and peanuts.

What are testosterone boosters?

They are food and supplements, usually plant-based (fruits, veggies), which help raise hormonal levels in your body. A lot of these boosters also double as libido enhancers. Want to increase muscle mass and sex drive at the same time? Who doesn't?

We all know you can eat certain foods that will boost testosterone and increase your sex drive, but they also increase estrogen and the ratio of testosterone/estrogen in your body. Well, most of these foods and supplements will balance that out for you by increasing testosterone and decreasing estrogen levels.

In this article, we’ll tell you about the top seven testosterone boosting supplements currently available on the market. All of these products have been formulated from natural ingredients and maximize the testosterone producing capabilities of your body.

They have all been tested in clinical research studies or lab tests by third parties. Furthermore, each product comes with a money back guarantee to give you ample protection against fraudulence.

Let's jump right in.

Technological advances are making it easier than ever before for people to find the best testosterone boosters available right now. Without having to lift a finger, you can use our top list of the seven most effective natural testosterone boosters that are currently on the market.

7 Best Natural Testosterone Boosters

What else can boost testosterone naturally?

There are some herbs and foods you can add into your daily diet to help boost testosterone naturally. We have a handful of ideas down below. Remember that some of the testosterone support pills we featured in this article may have these natural boosters included in their ingredients.

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seed oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a compound known as cucurbitin. Studies have shown that these compounds can help to boost testosterone levels. In fact, one study found that men who took pumpkin seed oil saw a 25 percent increase in their testosterone levels after just 12 days.

Pumpkin seed oil has also been shown to help boost sperm counts, which can be very important for couples who are trying to conceive.

Boron

Studies have shown that boron can help men increase their testosterone levels by an average of about 16 percent. This is because boron is believed to help convert dehydroepiandrosterone in the body into testosterone.

One study in particular saw that men who added just 10 mg/day of boron to their diets had 17 percent higher testosterone levels than those who took a placebo pill.

Cinnamon

Studies have shown that cinnamon can increase your sex drive, as well as your testosterone levels.

Cinnamon is believed to increase your levels of "free testosterone" which can improve muscle strength and recovery time, while also increasing libido.

Maca Root

Maca root is one of the most popular natural testosterone boosters on the market today. It's actually known as an aphrodisiac and has the ability to increase libido

However, what most people don't know is that it can also help your body produce more testosterone.

Fenugreek Extract

If you're looking for an excellent natural testosterone booster, be sure to check out fenugreek extract. It's believed that this ingredient can improve libido and increase testosterone levels.

Fenugreek extract is another very effective natural testosterone booster that you should definitely check out. It's believed to help increase your body's production of testosterone, along with increasing your sex drive.

Ginseng

This ingredient is especially good for men who are aging because it has the ability to prevent cognitive decline and physical decay. It also helps in increasing your energy levels.

Ginger Root Extract

This ingredient is recognized for its ability to increase blood flow giving you better stamina, strength, and endurance when it comes to sex performance and gym activities. It has also been proved that ginger root can help fight fatigue and help boost libido.

How to pick the best testosterone booster

Follow these guidelines when buying a test booster:

· It should be made from all natural ingredients only.

· It must include vitamin D3.

· It must be free of ingredients that decrease testosterone, like soy and flaxseed.

· Research on its effectiveness should have been done by an independent third-party company.

· It should come with a money-back guarantee to provide you with added protection against fraudulence.

Since there are so many products available right now, it can be difficult to find a testosterone booster that has been tested by an independent company. Because of this, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best testosterone boosting supplements available right now.

Built by scientists to help you reach your optimal health and fitness goals, their custom blend contains six core ingredients designed for an optimum level of healthy testosterone.

This powerful supplement promotes muscle mass with increased strength or bone density if taken at the right dose--key factors that will ensure long term success in reaching peak physical potentials.

Nutricost's D-Aspartic Acid capsules contain 3,000 mg of potent and high quality DAA per serving. These pills are non-GMO & gluten-free. When making products at Nutricost, they always ensure that only the highest standards go into every bottle because you deserve nothing less than your best.

3. Care/of Vitamin D: The Sunny D3

Care/Of Vitamin D is manufactured and encapsulated in the United States by industry professionals who use strict sanitation practices to ensure that our products meet all federal regulations.

This includes meeting quality standards set under DSHEA, which protects consumers from fraudulent supplements lacking active ingredients or purity percentages announced on the label.

4. Anthony’s Fenugreek Seeds

Anthony's Organic Fenugreek Seeds can be used for a variety of food and cosmetic applications. These golden brown seeds have an earthy aroma but possess one thing that makes them truly special: their heavenly taste.

Use these during cooking or add whole to your favorite dishes from Middle Eastern cuisine all the way up through Indian Cuisine.

5. Life Extension DHEA 50 mg

DHEA is a powerful hormone that supports healthy function in the body. As we age, levels of this important protein decline, and supplementation can help support your health by maintaining hormonal balances such as immune system strength or moods; it also helps promote lean muscle mass for improved energy level.

6. TestoPrime

TestoPrime is a great product for men over 40 who want to improve their fitness and overall quality of life. It contains clinically proven ingredients that will boost your motivation, energy levels and speed up muscle growth while also promoting fat burning.

Panax ginseng extract provides many health benefits, including improved blood flow as well sex drive, so enjoy all these bonuses without worrying about any side effects because they're safe to use.

7. TestoGen

Testogen is a supplement that has been proven to increase muscle mass and promote fat loss. Whether you're looking for more power on the gym floor or just need an edge in your everyday life, this powerful formula can help. The ingredients including D-Aspartic acid (an amino acid) and Vitamin D3 ultimate guide will transform how your body use testosterone.

What foods can help boost testosterone?

There are plenty of foods you can consume to help increase testosterone. If you find that your testosterone levels are running low, then you may want to increase your consumption of the following foods:

Lean red meat, fish, and poultry.

Red meat, fish, and poultry are all excellent sources of protein, which is necessary for the production of testosterone. Additionally, they are rich in zinc, which is also important for testosterone production.

Legumes such as peanuts and lentils.

Legumes are rich in zinc and vitamin D, which is important for testosterone production. Furthermore, peanuts and lentils both contain magnesium, which has been proven to increase testosterone levels.

Nuts such as almonds and cashews.

Nuts are loaded with vitamin D and zinc, which have both been proven to increase testosterone levels. Vitamin D can also be found in mushrooms, sardines, all types of fish, eggs, poultry, berries, broccoli, and olive oil.

Fruits such as avocados, bananas, oranges, and grapefruit.

Fruits are rich in magnesium, a mineral that has been proven to increase testosterone levels. Magnesium can also be found in peanuts and legumes as well as vegetables such as kale and spinach.

Vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and spinach.

All vegetables are rich in zinc, a mineral that increases testosterone levels. Furthermore, broccoli and kale are also rich in vitamin K1 and vitamin D, which have been proven to increase testosterone levels.

How do testosterone boosters work?

Most testosterone boosters available on the market will contain one or more ingredients that have been scientifically proven to enhance your body's ability to produce testosterone. Some of the most common ingredients are tribulus terrestris, vitamin D3, zinc, magnesium, and fenugreek seed extract.

Tribulus terrestris is an herb that has been used in Chinese medicine for hundreds of years. It has been proven to enhance your body's natural production of testosterone and increase free testosterone in your blood.

Fenugreek seed extract has been proven to increase testosterone levels in men and is often found in booster supplements because of its potent ability to enhance your body's ability to produce testosterone.

Zinc and magnesium are both minerals that the body needs for optimal health. They have also both been proven time after time to increase your body's ability to synthesize testosterone.

What are the benefits of using a natural testosterone booster?

Testosterone boosters that are made from only natural ingredients have many more benefits than those that use synthetic ingredients. Ingredients such as tribulus terrestris, fenugreek seed extract, and vitamin D3 all come with long lists of benefits for your body. Tribulus terrestris, for example, is rich in saponins which have been proven to lower your body's stress levels.

Saponins are also thought to have an immune-boosting effect on the body as well as enhancing your memory and cognitive ability. Fenugreek seed extract has been shown to improve bone strength, reduce your risk of cancer, enhance your immune system, and improve your heart health.

Vitamin D3 is excellent for your brain as well as enhances the absorption of calcium into the bones. It has also been proven to lower blood pressure, reduce chronic pain caused by arthritis, protect against depression, and help maintain a healthy weight by boosting metabolism.

What else should I consider before buying a testosterone booster?

You should not only look at the ingredients when buying a testosterone booster, but you should also check to see whether the company has done any clinical studies on their own product or hired an independent laboratory to run tests.

A good testosterone booster will contain at least two proven ingredients in high dosages and be backed by clinical studies performed by third-party laboratories. Most good testosterone boosters will also provide you with proof of authenticity, such as certificates of analysis (COA), to show that their products are free from any harmful substances.

Why are testosterone boosters important?

During puberty, your testosterone levels rise significantly to help you develop muscle mass, facial hair growth, and sexual organs. Testosterone is mainly produced in the testes but can also be produced in smaller amounts by the adrenal glands.

Its primary functions are to help you burn fat, build muscle mass, enable you to have normal erections, and maintain your sex drive. During the late 30s, testosterone levels will begin to decrease which can cause a number of issues related to physical health.

As well as affecting your sexual health, low testosterone can also lead to obesity due to reduced metabolic activity and increased appetite.

How can I buy testosterone?

You can buy testosterone in many different forms - pills, creams, powders, and even injections. Beware of products that contain soy or flaxseed because these ingredients decrease testosterone levels in the body. Don't be fooled by a product that claims to increase your testosterone when it is really just masking symptoms associated with low testosterone.

How do I know if I need to boost my testosterone naturally?

There are many symptoms that may indicate lower testosterone levels. If you have been experiencing any of these symptoms, it is time to boost your natural testosterone production:

· Fatigue

· Indecisiveness

· Loss of muscle mass

· Loss of bone density

· Mood swings

· Decreased sex drive

· Erectile dysfunction

· Depressed mood

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed above, it is possible that you have low testosterone levels. Consult with your doctor to have your testosterone levels tested and to discuss treatment options. There are many ways to boost your natural testosterone production. We've featured a list of the 7 best natural testosterone boosters within this article that you can discuss with your doctor.

You may wish to try one of the natural options featured in our article today, and you should start with the natural testosterone boosters if your doctor says you're healthy enough to try them.

How long do you have to take testosterone boosters?

You only need to take supplements until you've reached an optimal level of testosterone in your body. Once this has been achieved, it is crucial that you stop taking the supplement.

After stopping, allow yourself at least a month's break before starting up with another course of supplements to ensure that your natural production of testosterone is not affected by the introduction and withdrawal of testosterone supplements.

A lot of the best natural testosterone boosters only take a few weeks to be effective, so you can try one of these products and switch back to your old supplement until you've got enough money to buy another bottle of your preferred supplement.

While all of the products on this list can help to boost testosterone production, they each utilize different ingredients and formulas. To get the best results from one of these supplements, take it at a time that works with your body's natural testosterone production cycle.

Can testosterone increase size?

While it is true that testosterone can play a role in increasing muscle size, this effect is typically seen in those who are already experiencing high levels of the hormone.

However, keep in mind that there are a number of factors associated with muscle development and testosterone is just one of them. For best results, you will want to combine testosterone boosters with a well-rounded exercise routine and a proper diet.

What are the side effects of testosterone boosters?

Most dietary supplements come with some type of risk associated with them. While these risks are typically low, there are a few side effects to keep in mind when taking any sort of supplement, including testosterone boosters.

These possible side effects include:

· Hair loss.

· Decreased natural testosterone production.

· Increased estrogen levels.

In order to reduce your risk of experiencing these side effects, you should always check the ingredients list and make sure that a testosterone booster does not contain any ingredients that will decrease testosterone production or increase estrogen levels.

How can I get the best results?

With so many testosterone boosters available today, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. While all of these supplements are clinically tested and contain quality ingredients that aim to boost testosterone levels, there are some slight differences between them.

The best product for you will depend on your unique needs and preferences. To reduce your risk of experiencing side effects, it is important to follow the recommended dosage instructions on any product you decide to invest in.

Testosterone boosters are a popular choice for many men looking to improve their overall health and fitness. There are many different types and brands of testosterone boosters available, so it can be difficult to determine which one is the best for you.

The seven testosterone boosters listed above are some of the most popular and effective boosters on the market. Each of these boosters has its own unique set of benefits, so be sure to choose the one that best fits your individual needs.