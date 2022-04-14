6 Best Vitamin D Supplements

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you spend most of your time indoors? Are you feeling run down and constantly sick? You may be low in vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for bone health, mood stability, and a strong immune system. Unfortunately, it can be hard to get enough vitamin D from food sources alone.

That's why many people turn to supplements to meet their needs. In this blog post, we will discuss the six best vitamin D supplements on the market today.

Elm & Rye Vitamin D3 Capsules Persona Vitamin D 1000 IU Vital Choice Wild Sockeye Salmon Oil & Vitamin D3 NOW Supplements Liquid Vitamin D3 Designs for Health Hi-Po Emulsi-D3 HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

What is Vitamin D Good For?

Vitamin D is important for many functions in the body. It helps the body absorb calcium, which is essential for bone health. Vitamin D also plays a role in immunology and inflammation. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to an increased risk of respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps keep bones strong and supports immune system health. Unfortunately, many people don't get enough vitamin D from their diet alone.

The best way to get vitamin D is by exposure to sunlight, but during the winter months or if you don't spend much time outdoors, taking a supplement can be beneficial.

There are two main types of vitamin D supplements: D₃ and D₂. Vitamin D₃ is the form of vitamin D that your body produces when exposed to sunlight.

Vitamin D₂ is the form of vitamin D that's found in food and supplements. While both forms are effective, vitamin D₃ is generally considered to be more potent and is the preferred type for supplementation.

How much Vitamin D should I take?

The amount of vitamin D you need depends on several factors, including age, skin tone, and sun exposure. The Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommends a daily intake of 600 IU (international units) for adults aged 19-70. For adults over 70 years old, the IOM recommends 800 IU per day.

However, some experts believe that these recommendations are too low. A study published in the journal Nutrients found that a daily dose of 4000 IU was needed to maintain adequate levels of vitamin D in the blood.

How to Choose a Vitamin D Supplement

It's a good idea to have your vitamin D levels checked before taking a vitamin D pill. Only a blood test can tell whether your levels are low, adequate, sufficient, or ideal.

Keep in mind that if you have a severe vitamin D deficiency, your doctor may prescribe high-dose supplements or injections for a time, followed by a regular maintenance dose.

Other factors to consider when shopping for vitamin D supplements include:

Ingredients

Some supplements contain unhealthy ingredients like artificial coloring and preservatives. It's important to select a supplement that contains high-quality ingredients like organic coconut oil and sunflower lecithin.

Quality

When choosing a vitamin D supplement, it's important to select a high-quality product. Look for products that are certified by third-party organizations like the USP (United States Pharmacopeia) or NSF International. These organizations test supplements for safety and efficacy.

These are just some factors to keep in mind when choosing a vitamin D supplement. Be sure to speak with your doctor before taking any supplements, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

What are the side effects of taking Vitamin D supplements?

Most people can safely take vitamin D supplements without any side effects. However, taking too much vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia or high levels of calcium in the blood. This can cause nausea, vomiting, constipation, and confusion. If you experience these symptoms, stop taking your supplement and consult a healthcare professional.

How will I know if my Vitamin D is low?

The best way to check your vitamin D levels is through a blood test. Your doctor can order this test for you and interpret the results.

There are several signs that you may be low in vitamin D. These include feeling run down and constantly sick, having trouble absorbing calcium, and an increased risk of respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's a good idea to get your vitamin D levels checked.

Which is the best Vitamin D supplement?

The best Vitamin D supplement is the one that meets your individual needs. If you are at risk for vitamin D deficiency, speak to your healthcare provider about the appropriate dose for you.

Now that we've gone over the basics of vitamin D, let's take a look at the six best supplements on the market.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Get plenty of vitamin D3 with Elm & Rye. This fat-soluble vitamin has been shown to aid the body to absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus, which are important for bone and muscular development.

Vitamin D has been linked to decreased cancer cell development, infection, and inflammation in studies. Vitamin D is not found in many natural foods, although certain foods are fortified with the vitamin.

2. Persona Vitamin D 1000 IU

Image courtesy Persona

Many of us don't get enough vitamin D from our diets alone, especially if we follow a plant-based diet or avoid specific meals. If this describes you, you're losing out.

Vitamin D has many beneficial effects on health and is best recognized for assisting in calcium absorption. It also aids in the maintenance of your muscles and immune system.

Vitamin D is not always created equal. Before it can function, your body must transform vitamin D to its active form. Vitamin D3, often known as the "sunshine vitamin," is the activated form of vitamin D that your body creates when exposed on sunlight.

Vitamin D3 supplements have been shown to help maintain good vitamin D levels, which is important for bone and muscular health, immune function, and a healthy inflammatory response.

3. Vital Choice Wild Sockeye Salmon Oil & Vitamin D3

Image courtesy Vital Choice

This distinctive salmon oil is derived from the heads of freshly caught wild Alaskan sockeye and is certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, making it a supplementary source of triglyceride-form omega-3s.

The most refined crystals available. They are molecularly distilled to ensure maximum purity. There is no dairy, starch, wheat, yeast, sugar, soy, gluten, GMOs, artificial preservatives, binders or stearates added.

4. NOW Supplements Liquid Vitamin D3

Image courtesy NOW

Vitamin D is created by your body after exposure to UV radiation (sunlight), or can be ingested via diet. It isn't present in food in significant quantities, though. Vitamin D supplementation is more important than ever before, as people continue to avoid the sun. Vitamin D insufficiency has been linked to a variety of illnesses, including cancer and heart disease.

5. Designs for Health Hi-Po Emulsi-D3

Image courtesy Designs for Health

Hi-Po Emulsi-D3TM is a concentrated, highly bioavailable liquid vitamin D supplement providing a variety of dosage and titration options. Hi-Po Emulsi-D3TM is a convenient, pleasant-tasting and easily mixable solution unlike most other liquid vitamin D products on the market.

2,000 IU per drop of natural emulsion technology is used to generate a quick and thorough dispersal. This cutting-edge innovation uses only naturally derived components that are free of preservatives and synthetic surfactants to enhance bioavailability.

Hi-Po Emulsi-D3TM, presented in a 1-ounce glass bottle, makes dosing vitamin D easy. It may be added to any beverage or simply placed on the tongue and gives precise dosages one drop at a time.

6. HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

Image courtesy HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition is a firm that provides high-quality supplements and expert nutrition guidance from its in-house team of registered dietitians.

This high-quality softgel pill contains vitamin D3 from lichen, making it a great choice for vegans and vegetarians.

It's also GMO-free, gluten-free, and free of any artificial sweeteners, tastes, colors, or preservatives.

What are some other ways to get Vitamin D?

There are a few other ways to get your daily dose of vitamin D, including:

Spending time outside in the sun

Just 15-20 minutes of exposure to sunlight each day can help improve your vitamin D levels. Make sure to expose your face, arms, and legs to the sun for best results.

Eating fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are excellent sources of vitamin D. Aim to eat at least two servings of fatty fish each week to get your fill of this nutrient.

Taking a supplement

If you don't spend much time in the sun or eat enough fatty fish, taking a daily vitamin D supplement can help you reach your recommended intake.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps keep your bones and muscles healthy. If you don't get enough vitamin D from sunlight and food, taking a supplement can help you meet your needs. There are many different types of vitamin D supplements available, so be sure to talk to your doctor before taking one.

How should vitamin D supplements be taken?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it should be taken with a meal that contains fat. Vitamin D supplements come in two forms: vitamin D₃ (cholecalciferol) and vitamin D₂ (ergocalciferol). Both forms are effective, but vitamin D₃ is more widely available and is the form that is naturally produced in the body.

What are the benefits of taking vitamin D supplements?

Vitamin D is essential for bone health, as it helps the body absorb calcium. Vitamin D also supports immune system function and has been linked to a reduced risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and type II diabetes.

Is it better to take vitamin D every day or once a week?

There are pros and cons to both approaches. Taking vitamin D every day ensures that you're getting a consistent dose of the nutrient, which is important for maintaining adequate levels in your body.

However, taking it once a week may be more convenient and allow you to better absorb the nutrient. Ultimately, the best approach depends on your individual needs.

If you're looking for a vitamin D supplement, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, consider what form of vitamin D you want. The two most common forms are vitamin D-25 (OH) and vitamin D-50 (OH).

Vitamin D-25 is the more active form of the nutrient, meaning it's more easily absorbed by your body. However, it's also more expensive.

Vitamin D-50 is less active, but it's still effective and may be a better option if you're on a budget.

Second, think about what kind of delivery method you prefer. Supplements come in capsules, tablets, liquids, and powders.

Capsules and tablets are the most common, but liquids and powders may be easier to take if you have trouble swallowing pills.

Finally, consider your dosage needs. The recommended daily allowance for vitamin D is 600 IU (international units) for adults under 70 and 800 IU for adults over 70.

Is it OK to take vitamin D every day?

Yes, it is perfectly safe to take vitamin D supplements every day. In fact, many experts recommend that adults take a daily supplement of 400 IU (international units) of vitamin D. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement, including vitamin D.

Can too much vitamin D hurt you?

Yes, vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning it can build up in your body if you take too much. This can lead to toxicity, which can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness, and impaired kidney function. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking vitamin D and call your doctor right away.

Taking too much vitamin D can also lead to more subtle symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, and loss of appetite. If you notice any of these symptoms, cut back on your vitamin D intake and talk to your doctor.

How will I know if my vitamin D supplements are helping me?

If you're taking vitamin D supplements to treat a deficiency, you should start to feel better within a few weeks. Your doctor will likely check your blood levels after six to eight weeks to make sure the supplements are working.

If you're taking vitamin D for another reason, such as bone health, it may take longer to see results. Some studies have found that it takes up to two years of regular vitamin D supplementation to see an improvement in bone density.

Can vitamin D cause high blood pressure?

There is some evidence that vitamin D may help to lower blood pressure, but it is not clear whether this is a cause-and-effect relationship. Vitamin D supplements are generally considered safe, but taking too much can lead to high blood calcium levels, which can cause kidney stones and other problems.

If you have high blood pressure, talk to your doctor about whether you should take a vitamin D supplement and how much is right for you.

Does vitamin D lower cholesterol?

Some studies have found that vitamin D supplements can lower cholesterol levels, but the evidence is not conclusive. If you have high cholesterol, talk to your doctor about whether you should take a vitamin D supplement and how much is right for you.

How much vitamin D is too much?

The upper limit for vitamin D is 100 micrograms (mcg) per day for adults, and 50 mcg per day for children. Taking more than this can lead to high blood calcium levels and other problems.

If you are taking a vitamin D supplement, be sure to talk to your doctor about how much is right for you.

Final Thoughts on 6 Best Vitamin D Supplements

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that many people are deficient in. If you think you may be deficient, speak with your doctor and consider taking a supplement. The supplements above are all high-quality and effective options.

Just be sure to take the recommended dosage and not exceed the safe upper limit of 4000 IU per day. Excess vitamin D can lead to adverse side effects such as kidney stones and high calcium levels.

If you're looking for a quality vitamin D supplement, any of the six options on this list are a great place to start. Just be sure to speak with your doctor first and take the recommended dosage.