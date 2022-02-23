This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Let's be honest, your digestive system can ruin just about anything. Eating a big meal, trying out that new recipe you found online, or even preparing yourself to go out on a date with someone important to you? Your stomach isn't always so inviting.

With CBD oil, you can forget about the days of feeling sluggish and bloated after every meal. Instead, your stomach will feel calm, relaxed, and ready to take on whatever you have in store for it!

If you're looking to finally get some relief from persistent digestive issues or overall gut health, then you should try one of the 6 best CBD oils for digestive issues.

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. CBDistillery

5. cbdMD

6. Spruce

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is an extract of the hemp plant. The hemp plant is known to contain over 100 different phytochemicals including cannabinoids and terpenes that are considered promising in the world of natural medicine.

CBD is one type of cannabinoid, specifically cannabidiol, which has shown promise in treating inflammation, pain, and anxiety in many people.

Pros of taking CBD oil for digestive issues

When you're dealing with persistent digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, upset stomach, abdominal cramps, bloating, and gas, you'll be glad to know that CBD oil has many positive effects on your digestive system.

CBD oil is known to calm and relax your stomach and intestinal lining.

This can help reduce unnecessary pain caused by tense muscles found in the stomach area. CBD also reduces inflammation, which helps encourage healthy digestion of food, nutrients, and waste throughout your body.

Your gut microbiome plays a major role in your overall health, and CBD is known to help balance your microbiome to keep you feeling great.

CBD has been shown to optimize your gut health by keeping the correct pH levels in the intestines and controlling bacteria growth. This can also reduce inflammation which helps promote healthy digestion of food nutrient waste throughout your body. It also controls appetite and reduces nausea, which can significantly help with your overall digestive health.

CBD oil is also known to reduce depression and anxiety symptoms.

This can be particularly beneficial for people who suffer from digestive issues as these conditions are often triggered by stress or unhappiness. In many cases, CBD may have antidepressant effects that can ease anxiety and promote a more positive mood, which can help improve your overall health and wellness.

How to use CBD oil for digestive relief

CBD oil is known to have a number of positive effects on the digestive system when used correctly. Since there are many different brands and types of CBD oil available throughout the world, you'll want to make sure that you're using safe methods when taking CBD oil.

There are various ways to use CBD oil for digestive relief, such as:

Drops or tinctures

To take CBD oil orally, you can either buy it as a pre-mix (with other ingredients included) or buy pure CBD and mix it yourself. Before you do anything, make sure that you're using CBD oil that has been certified as safe by a third-party lab.

Tinctures are one of the best ways to take CBD orally. If you decide to use tinctures, then make sure that you follow proper dosage instructions. For people under 150 pounds, it's recommended to start with 2-3 drops per day.

Tinctures can be easily added to your food or beverage without making too much of a difference in taste.

For pure CBD oil, you can place 1-2 drops under your tongue and leave it there for up to 60 seconds. You can also take CBD oil by putting it inside your food or beverage.

CBD capsules

Another great CBD option is to take CBD in capsule form. Like tinctures, it's important that you look into the source and make sure that you're taking CBD oil that has been tested by a third-party lab for purity.

By taking pure capsules instead of other forms, you can accurately measure the dosage that you're taking. This is important to ensure that your dosage is safe and consistent for your body.

CBD topicals

Another product that contains CBD as an ingredient is topical CBD ointments or creams. You can rub them on any part of your body where you feel pain, such as the abdomen.

By applying CBD directly to the affected area, you'll find pain relief without having to ingest anything. Topicals are a great option for those who have sensitive skin and don't want to use other ointments that may cause irritation.

Many people have turned to alternative medicine to treat various digestive issues such as:

· Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

· Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

· Chronic heartburn

· Ulcerative colitis

· Crohn's Disease

· Colitis

· Gastritis Constipation

· Acid Reflux

All of these conditions can cause various digestive problems including pain, discomfort, bloating, gas, nausea, and vomiting.

CBD may be used to treat all of the above issues to reduce or eliminate your symptoms related to digestive issues. Since CBD has been shown to balance levels of serotonin in the body, it's also important to consider that CBD can be used in conjunction with traditional anti-anxiety medications.

What causes digestive issues?

There are a number of factors that can cause digestive issues, including:

· Bacterial infections from food poisoning

· Infection or injury to internal organs such as the stomach or intestine

· Chemotherapy treatments

· Autoimmune disorders

· Parasites

According to recent studies, CBD has shown great promise in dealing with various digestive issues. CBD oil is typically well-tolerated and does not lead to any significant side effects. This is because CBD works on a molecular level to balance the body's endocannabinoid system.

CBD oil for digestive issues is becoming more popular as people have begun to take the benefits of CBD seriously. If you're one of those people who are looking into alternative medicine, then it's important that you do your own research to determine whether CBD oil can help to relieve your symptoms.

Many people have found success using CBD oil for digestive issues by taking it orally, applying topicals to the affected areas, or taking capsules. If you're looking for a natural alternative to traditional medications, then CBD may be an option that you want to consider.

What foods can I eat to help with digestive issues?

There are certain foods that you can eat to help with the different digestive issues that you may be experiencing.

Gas and bloating:

Foods such as ginger, fennel, and black pepper contain essential oils that work as a natural antiflatulent. You can brew some tea by boiling one teaspoon of either of those spices in a cup of water.

Heart burn:

When experiencing heartburn, try to avoid acidic foods such as oranges and grapefruit juice, tomatoes sauce and ketchup, chocolate, alcohol, and soda. Instead, drink some milk or eat yogurt with live cultures to reduce symptoms.

Constipation:

You can prevent constipation by including more fiber in your diet through fruits and vegetables such as:

· Avocados

· Apples

· Pears

· Bananas

· Cauliflower

· Carrots

· Brussels sprouts

· Beans

Also, you can drink lots of water to help keep things moving.

How do CBD oils for digestive issues and my gut work together?

When it comes to your digestive system, the endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays a major role in many bodily functions such as appetite, pain sensation, nausea and vomiting, stress response, and possibly even mood.

Your ECS is also responsible for managing how your body responds when you're experiencing pain or another negative stimulus.

The ECS is made up of CB1 receptors which are found in the brain, organs, glands, connective tissues, and immune cells. They are also found in abundance in your gut. CB2 receptors are mainly located throughout the immune system and the rest of the body.

When you're sick or experiencing pain, your body produces endocannabinoids which are neurotransmitters that bind to CB1 receptors.

CBD oil is able to serve as a supplement to your body's normal endocannabinoid production, encouraging homeostasis or balance throughout the body. Since CBD oil has also been shown to interact with serotonin receptors, it's important to note that CBD can help to balance your body's serotonin levels.

What are the benefits of CBD oil for digestive issues?

CBD has been shown to be a safe option when it comes to treating digestive issues. Since CBD has also been used to treat things such as pain, inflammation, and anxiety, it makes sense that CBD oil would be helpful in reducing symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), food allergies, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and celiac disease.

Many studies have shown CBD oil's effectiveness in treating these different types of digestive issues.

Can CBD oil for digestive issues help me?

There are many benefits to using CBD oil, but not everyone is able to benefit from taking CBD.

Before taking any supplements, it's important to do your own research and determine whether the product is right for you and if there are any possible interactions with other medications or conditions that you may have.

Always follow dosage recommendations and consult your doctor before taking CBD oil or any other supplements.

Since many of the studies on CBD for digestive issues are still ongoing, it's difficult to determine whether you will be able to benefit from using CBD oil if you're experiencing some type of digestive issue. However, based on the results that have come out so far, it seems that most people do find it helpful.

6 best CBD oils for digestive issues

Now that we shared more about digestive issues, CBD oils for digestive issues benefits, and so on, it's time to dig deeper into the 6 best CBD oils for digestive issues so you can make a choice on which brand of CBD oil to try first.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Sip on CBD oil that not only tastes great but helps to support a healthy lifestyle. Penguin CBD sources their oil from the best Oregon hemp, to create a broad-spectrum extract that is THC-free. Choose between refreshing mint, citrusy lemon, natural hemp, sweet strawberry, or indulgent cookies & cream flavors.

Image courtesy Everest

CBD is becoming more and more popular every day, as people learn about its potential benefits. CBD has been shown to help with anxiety, inflammation, pain relief, and a variety of other issues. If you're looking for a high-quality CBD product, Everest is the perfect choice. The hemp used in their products is grown using healthy techniques and pure soil, ensuring that you get the best possible CBD oil. Plus, all stages of production are closely monitored to ensure quality control.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms CBD Oil is inspired by the lush, green mountains of Hawaii. Their CBD oil is sourced from the highest quality hemp they could find and distilled using a low-fuss, preservative-free process to maintain the plants’ purity. The result is an invigorating, refreshing CBD oil that can help you feel your best. Experience the natural benefits of Hawaii with every drop of Verma Farms CBD Oils for digestive issues.

4.CBDistillery

Image courtesy CBDistillery

CBD oil is becoming a popular remedy for all kinds of issues, and CBDistillery is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Their new Relief and Relax CBD Oil is available in three different strengths, making it perfect for everyone from beginners to experienced users. It has a natural hemp flavor and is made with US Hemp-Authority Certified hemp.

5.cbdMD

Image courtesy cbdMD

Looking for a CBD tincture that's grown with care? Look no further than cbdMD. Their products are organic and THC-free, and they take the time to cultivate their hemp plants in 14 different countries until they find the right place. With potencies available up to 3000mg, there's sure to be a cbdMD tincture perfect for your needs.

6.Spruce

Image courtesy Spruce

Spruce has you covered! Their full-spectrum CBD oils are extracted with the moonshine method, ensuring a high-quality product that contains all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in hemp. Whether you're looking for relief from chronic pain or just want to relax after a long day, Spruce has the perfect CBD oil for you.

How to take CBD oil for digestion issues

CBD oil can be taken in a variety of ways, depending on your personal preference. You can put it under the tongue, inhale it through a CBD vape pen, add it to food or drinks, add a few drops to lotions and creams for topical use.

You also want to make sure that you choose a CBD oil that is free of vegetable glycerin, MCT oils, and artificial flavors. This helps ensure you get the most out of your CBD oil without breaking any laws or experiencing unnatural side effects.

Is CBD oil good for digestive health?

Research is still ongoing on CBD oil and its effects, but what we do know is that CBD oil has a number of benefits that can help your overall health. It's been found to help with everything from stress relief to pain management, as well as helping those struggling with various forms of cancer.

Many users have also experienced an improvement in their digestive health, which can be attributed to CBD's anti-inflammatory effects. It is believed that CBD oil helps the body in a number of different ways, including helping it maintain its natural balance.

As with any treatment, you should speak to your doctor before taking CBD oil for digestive issues. Make sure they are aware of what conditions you are looking to treat, any medications you are taking, and whether there are any potential drug interactions.

How to store CBD oils for digestive issues?

CBD oils should be stored in a cool, dark place. It's also best to keep them out of reach from children and pets to prevent accidental ingestion. Most CBD oil bottles come with a cap for this very purpose.

Because CBD oil is organic and not mass-produced like synthetic medications, it is more perishable. It contains fewer preservatives and needs to be kept in a dark and cool place for optimal freshness.

CBD oils should typically be used within 1 – 2 years for maximum effectiveness. If you notice any sediment or discoloration of your CBD oil, it is best to dispose of it to avoid any unintended chemical reactions.

What foods can I mix my CBD oils with to mask the taste of the oil?

CBD oils can be mixed with a variety of foods to help mask the flavor. You can mix CBD oil with honey, chocolate syrup, or even into your morning coffee. This helps make it easier for you to ingest the CBD oil without tasting it every time.

Be sure you only choose products that are free of vegetable glycerin and MCT oil, as this will ensure the CBD oil is as effective as possible.

Some people also swear by mixing their CBD oils with a hot beverage to help them more quickly enter your system. This method can be great for those who have a sensitive stomach and find that ingesting it orally makes you feel sick.

Can CBD oil help with intestinal issues?

CBD oil is known for its benefits to anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. However, it can also have a positive impact on your digestive system. Through inhibiting the effects of enzymes in your gut that are meant to break down proteins or inhibit nutrient absorption, CBD makes it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food.

There are even some studies that suggest CBD may help reduce the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. A study that looked at CBD oil's effects on IBS patients found that it helped reduce abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea.

However, these studies are still in their early stages, so you should always consult with your doctor before taking CBD oil for intestinal issues.

What is the best CBD oil for irritable bowel syndrome?

Since CBD oil is not regulated by the FDA, it can be difficult to determine which brand of CBD oil is best for irritable bowel syndrome. There are a few things you can do that might help in finding the right product.

First, determine which symptoms you are looking to treat with CBD oil. Those who just want relief from their abdominal pain might try one brand, while those looking for relief from their diarrhea may want to try another.

You can also check with your doctor before trying different types of CBD oil for irritable bowel syndrome. They might be able to recommend the best option or even give you a script if they believe it could help you.

Can CBD oil cause stomach issues?

When taking CBD oil, some people report feeling nauseous or having a stomach ache. While nausea typically subsides within an hour, you might feel more comfortable by taking your dose of CBD oil with food.

You should also avoid taking any other medication with grapefruit juice as it can affect how effective the medication is. Grapefruit juice can lower a medication's blood levels, causing you to need a higher dose of the drug.

If your stomach continues to feel upset after taking your CBD oil, it is best to check with your doctor or pharmacist about possible interactions between CBD and other medications. It may be the case that there are additives in the product that could cause these side effects.

There are different forms of CBD oil that you can try to see which one works best for your irritable bowel syndrome. Tinctures, capsules, and even topical solutions are available for purchase online. Most oils come with a dropper so it is easy to measure out the exact dose that fits your needs.

Whether you're looking for a CBD oil to help alleviate digestive issues or just want a more relaxed and stress-free day, there's a CBD oil for you. From mild to stronger effects, you can choose from any of the oils on this list.