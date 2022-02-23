Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD or Cannabidiol is one of the 100+ cannabinoids that can be found in cannabis, which contains hemp and marijuana. CBD has been shown to have multiple health benefits for people with different conditions such as anxiety, pain, and even nausea.

5 Best CBD Oils for Nausea

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. CBDistillery

5. cbdMD

What is Nausea?

Nausea occurs when you feel a sensation in the back of your throat, a sudden urge to vomit, and a feeling of uneasiness. Nausea can be triggered by an unpleasant odor, upset stomach, or even flashing lights at the disco. If you are pregnant, nausea is common around 6 weeks since it occurs during implantation.

Nausea is not a very dangerous condition, but it can be extremely uncomfortable. It is usually caused by an underlying disease or medical disorder. Nausea is one of the most common symptoms of pregnancy.

What causes nausea?

There are many reasons. Some include:

· Diseases of the digestive system such as food poisoning or a peptic ulcer.

· Problems with the inner ear, nose, throat, and stomach.

· Migraine headaches that are accompanied by symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

· Head injuries or concussions.

· High blood pressure.

· Severe anxiety or stress.

How can CBD Oil help?

There has been scientific research that suggests that not only does CBD reduce nausea, but it may also be able to reduce vomiting and the urge to vomit. The following is a list of conditions where CBD oil has been observed as beneficial:

· Nausea associated with chemo, radiation therapy, and headache.

· Motion sickness.

· Vomiting associated with AIDS/HIV treatments.

· Anxiety disorders such as panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, general anxiety disorder (GAD).

· Multiple sclerosis (MS).

Of course, you should always consult your doctor before adding CBD to any health regimen or routine.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is a chemical compound that comes from the hemp or marijuana plant. It contains less than 0.3% THC which means it does not produce psychoactive effects like those produced by THC. The human body has an endocannabinoid system that interacts with CBD to create balance in the body.

Are there any side effects of using CBD Oil for Nausea?

There have been no side effects reported from using CBD to treat nausea. In fact, several studies have found that it has a positive effect on reducing both vomiting and nausea.

The most commonly reported CBD side effects include:

· Lightheadedness.

· Drowsiness.

· Low blood pressure.

· Dizziness.

· Diarrhea.

· Dry mouth.

The side effects of CBD are usually very mild. Some people have also experienced red eyes when using CBD in the form of e-liquid.

The criteria we used to determine the best CBD oils for nausea includes:

We only included those companies that met our requirements and had a proven track record of positive customer feedback and a strong reputation within the online community.

Customer feedback.

Customer feedback was given the highest priority in this category because it is the best way to determine how well a company is doing when it comes to customer service and product satisfaction.

We also wanted to ensure that these companies were well-established within the online community so they had a proven track record of providing high-quality products and services.

Company reputation.

We also gave priority to those companies that had a strong reputation within the online community by regularly engaging with their customers and any questions or concerns they may have about their products.

Price, discounts, and specials.

It's always nice when you can get a discount or special offer. We gave priority to those CBD products that offered a discount, sale, or special promotion whether it was for first-time buyers and/or returning customers.

Customer service.

We also placed a key factor on the companies that provided exceptional customer service and had reliable contact methods such as live chat, email support, FAQ's, product FAQ's, educational materials, and online tools.

Organic certification.

As with any food or nutritional supplement, we want to ensure that what you're ingesting is completely safe and of the highest quality. That's why we prioritized the companies that had organic certification by a third-party organization.

Potency of CBD used.

We made sure that the CBD products offered by these companies had a high uptake rate. We also wanted to ensure that they were full-spectrum, which means they weren't isolated or refined to only contain CBD but also contained other cannabinoids and terpenes including CBDA, CBCA, THC, CBG, and so on.

Price to value ratio.

We wanted to ensure that these CBD companies not only met our criteria but also provided products at a fair and reasonable price when compared with the competition.

How well the product worked for its intended use case.

We wanted to ensure that any product we recommended would be effective not only for its intended use but also safe and effective for your individual needs.

What are the best CBD oils for nausea?

The following is a list of CBD oils that have been observed as helpful in reducing symptoms related to nausea:

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD offers a product called Liquid Gold, which contributes to the overall health of your body by providing you with CBD oil in addition to omega 3 fatty acids and amino acids. There is a 50 mg per bottle available. It is very easy to incorporate CBD into your daily routine just by taking this low does from Penguin CBD for your choice of CBD oils for nausea.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest is another product that helps fight nausea through the use of CBD oil. In fact, their oil is available in a variety of flavors including lemon, peppermint, orange, and more. The cost of the oil varies from $75 to $100 for one bottle which contains 300 mg of oil. A single serving of CBD should be .5 ml taken twice a day.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Among their offerings, Verma Farms also makes a product that helps reduce nausea with their Relief Gummies. These gummies come in a variety of flavors and cost $65 for one bottle containing 60 servings of CBD oil. A dose is 2 gummies and you can take up to 3 doses per day.

4.CBDistillery

Image courtesy CBDistillery

CBDistillery offers a product called CLR Blue Label CBD Tincture that is available in 750 mg or 1500 mg sizes. Each size costs $95 or $165, respectively. Dosage is 1 full dropper 2 times per day.

5.cbdMD

Image courtesy cbdMD

cbdMD offers a CBD oil product that comes in a terpene-infused version and a plain version. The difference between the two is that the terpenes offer an added layer of scent and flavor. This product is $110 for 1 bottle containing 300 mg of oil. A single serving size is .5 ml taken twice per day.

How to store the best CBD oils for nausea?

One of the critical things to consider when storing CBD oil is that it needs to be properly sealed. If you do not, then moisture could enter into your product which can cause mold or bacteria to grow in your CBD oil. Once this happens, it won't matter how well you seal your bottle because the oil has already been contaminated.

You should also avoid exposure to light which can cause your CBD oil to lose some of its efficacy. To keep it fresh, store it in a dark, cool cabinet or drawer away from sunlight.

Why does CBD work for nausea?

There are two explanations for why CBD could help with nausea. The first is that it interacts with the serotonin receptors in your body which can affect your perception or feelings about what you're experiencing.

The second explanation is that CBD inhibits the growth of new cells in your stomach lining to reduce the frequency and severity of symptoms like vomiting and nausea.

Will CBD oils for nausea get me high?

No. While CBD has many of the same qualities as cannabis, it doesn't contain the psychoactive compound THC. This means that you won't feel high when taking CBD oil for nausea.

Do I need special CBD oil for nausea?

While most CBD oils are great for combating various types of chronic pain or anxiety, not all of them work well with vomiting and nausea. This is why it's important to pick the right product that will meet your specific needs.

Is CBD oil legal?

CBD oil is legal in most places throughout the United States. With that being said, you should check your local laws before purchasing any CBD products.

What are other side effects of CBD oil?

Some people have experienced dry mouth or drowsiness when taking CBD because it interacts with receptors throughout your body. In most cases, these side effects will dissipate after taking CBD for a few weeks.

Are there any other ways to take CBD oil?

Besides swallowing a gummy or dropper full of CBD oil, you can also add it to food and drink. While the supplements have an unpleasant taste on their own, you can mask the taste by mixing the oil with honey, putting it in coffee or tea, or adding it to food.

What does CBD feel like?

Because CBD doesn't contain THC (the psychoactive compound found in cannabis), you will not feel high when taking CBD. That said, there are reports of reduced anxiety and relaxation which could alter your perception, behavior, and how you feel.

What's the difference between CBD and cannabis?

CBD is a compound found in cannabis. It can also be extracted from hemp and then sold as a supplement. The reason why CBD and cannabis are both classified as "hemp extracts" is because they share similar qualities like low toxicity and not causing a psychoactive high.

What other factors should I consider when buying CBD for nausea?

There are several factors that you should consider when buying CBD for nausea. Here are some of the most important questions to think about:

What is the source of CBD oil?

Look for a high-quality product made from organic hemp plants instead of marijuana plants. This will ensure that your CBD is free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

What is the CBD to THC ratio of the product?

In general, it's best to look for a product with as much CBD as possible and negligible amounts of THC. The higher the amount of CBD compared to THC, the more likely you'll be to experience all of its health benefits without feeling high or experiencing negative side effects like anxiety and paranoia.

What is the concentration of CBD per milliliter?

The more milligrams of CBD that your product contains, the higher its potency and effects will be on your body. Look for a product that has at least 20 mg to 50 mg of CBD per milliliter.

How many milliliters are in the bottle?

Remember that the effects of CBD increase with concentration. If you buy a product with only 10 ml, it won't last very long and you'll likely have to re-purchase more frequently which can get costly.

What is the ideal serving size for my needs?

If you are new to CBD or if you don't know what dose to use, start low and go slow. Start with one milliliter of the product and see how it affects you after 30 minutes. Consider using another milliliter if needed (but do not exceed eight milliliters in a 24-hour period).

How do I get CBD into my system?

There are several ways to get CBD into your system. The options include tinctures, edibles like gummies, and topical creams.

CBD Oil Tinctures

Tinctures are one of the most popular and easy-to-use CBD products. They come in a variety of concentrations and types like flavored or unflavored oils.

Some tinctures can be dropped directly onto your tongue while others need to be mixed with food or drinks before consuming. Tinctures typically take between 15 minutes and 1 hour to take effect and last for as long as six hours.

CBD Gummies

If you want a more discrete way of getting CBD into your system, gummies are a good option. They taste great and can be taken on the go without attracting too much attention from others. However, they tend to be a bit more expensive than CBD oil tinctures and typically contain lower concentrations of CBD.

CBD Topical Creams

Topical creams are ideal for those who want localized relief from pain. This type of cream can be rubbed directly onto the skin as needed. The effects of hemp topicals like these tend to take longer to kick in than vaping or taking an edible. Topicals can last for as long as six hours and are great for people who suffer from arthritis, neuropathy, or other localized pain.

Will CBD oil topical creams help with nausea?

Now that you know more about CBD oil tinctures, gummies, and topical creams, it's time to consider whether or not topical CBD cream will help with nausea.

Topical hemp products offer localized relief of pain which can be especially helpful for people who suffer from chronic stomach pain related to nausea. This type of cream is also easy to use on the go which makes it a good option for people who tend to feel nauseous when they're out and about.

Topicals may also help with motion sickness, though more research is needed in this area before we will know for certain if CBD oil topical creams can effectively treat nausea related to motion sickness.

What if I don't like the taste of CBD Oils?

If you don't like the taste of tinctures or gummies, try edibles instead. Many people prefer to ingest their CBD this way since it offers long-lasting effects and can be quite potent.

CBD oil edibles come in a variety of forms- from chocolate bars to drinks to even popcorn! The best part? CBD edibles usually taste better than their oil counterparts.

How fast does CBD oil work for nausea?

CBD oil typically takes between 15 to 60 minutes before it starts relieving your symptoms. If you're using a topical product, it can take much longer- up to six hours in some cases.

Is CBD Oil safe for me?

This depends on whether or not you're looking at hemp CBD oil vs marijuana CBD oil. CBD products that are derived from hemp plants are non-psychoactive and considered to be legal in all 50 states.

CBD oil products that come from marijuana plants will contain THC, the cannabinoid responsible for causing a high, which can lead to an array of potential side effects.

Talk to your doctor before trying any type of CBD product to make sure it is right for you.

5 Best CBD Oils for Nausea

1. Penguin CBD

2. Everest

3. Verma Farms

4. CBDistillery

5. cbdMD

Final Thoughts on CBD Oils for Nausea

CBD may be an effective treatment for nausea associated with diseases like cancer or even chemotherapy side effects. More studies are needed to fully understand the risks and benefits of using CBD to treat nausea but many people report positive results- especially when used in conjunction with traditional treatments.

The best way to benefit from topical CBD oil is by using products that are designed for localized pain relief. This may be especially helpful for people who suffer from stomach pain related to motion sickness or other types of nausea. Be sure to consider edible forms of CBD as well if you don't like the taste of CBD oils for nausea in the tincture form or gummy form.