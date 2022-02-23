4 Best CBD Massage Oils

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD massage oils are becoming more popular as people learn about the benefits of CBD. CBD oil has been shown to help with pain, inflammation, and anxiety, among other things. And because it is a natural product, people are choosing to use CBD massage oils over traditional massage oils.

There are many different types of CBD massage oils on the market, so it can be difficult to know which one is the best for you. In this article, we will discuss four of the best CBD massage oils on the market and their benefits.

1. Penguin CBD Oil

2. Everest CBD Oil

3. Verma Farms CBD Oil

4. Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

What are CBD massage oils?

CBD massage oils are simply CBD oil mixed with a carrier oil. They are often made of coconut or hemp seed oil, but some companies also use almond, jojoba, olive, argan, sesame seed, and other types of oil.

This mixture allows the user to have more of an effect from the CBD without using too much or putting it directly on the skin.

What carrier oil should I mix with CBD oils for massage?

CBD massage oils can be mixed with almost any carrier oil. If you already have a favorite, such as a coconut oil or almond oil, then it is perfectly fine to use that one when making your CBD massage oils.

However, many companies also offer pre-made hemp seed and other carrier oils in their mixes. It is up to the user to decide whether they want to try out a premade blend or create their own mixture.

Benefits of CBD Massage Oils

CBD massage oils offer many benefits, both for the user and for the receiver. The biggest benefit is that it can help ease pain and muscle tension without any psychoactive effects.

Another benefit of CBD massage oil is the smell. Many people choose to mix CBD oils with essential oils, which can make a very pleasing fragrance.

CBD oils also help with skin health and inflammation. Many people find themselves using CBD massage oil for dry skin, acne, and other problems that they cannot get rid of easily without prescription treatment.

This makes it an excellent option for professional massage therapists. There are different types of CBD oils available for purchase, making it easy to find the right kind.

How does CBD massage oil work?

CBD works by binding to cannabinoid receptors in the body. Once bound, these receptors can help regulate pain and inflammation, reduce anxiety, and control other bodily functions that may be out of whack. This includes helping your ailments when used externally, such as with a deep massage.

Finding the right blend for your massage oil can take some time, but once you find it, you will feel the benefits immediately. CBD massage oils are a great option for anyone looking to enjoy their massage in a natural way.

What are the benefits of getting a massage?

Massage therapy has many health benefits, including reducing pain and tension, promoting relaxation, increasing blood flow around the body, and more.

CBD has also been shown to have many positive effects on the body like fighting cancer cells, slowing neurological degeneration, and relieving stress.

CBD massage oils are a great way to enjoy the benefits of CBD oil while still receiving a relaxing massage. Many users find that mixing their CBD oil with essential oils helps them sleep better at night or feel more relaxed during the day.

What are some ways CBD can help me?

There are many different ways that CBD can help you. Some of the most common include relieving pain, reducing anxiety and stress, fighting off cancer cells, helping with neurological degeneration, reducing seizures and spasms, slowing down aging, improving the immune system, increasing blood flow to areas of injury or illness, decreasing inflammation, relaxing muscles during a massage therapy session, etc.

What are some other ways to use CBD oils?

CBD oils can be used in many different ways. Some of the most common include tinctures, vaping e-liquid, adding CBD oil to food or beverages, eating CBD gummies or other edibles, applying topically with a cream or lotion, taking capsules orally every day, etc.

Is it possible to be allergic to CBD massage oils?

CBD massage oils are not known to cause any allergic reactions in people. However, if someone is allergic to other substances like essential oils found in CBD oil mixes, then there could be a chance of an allergic reaction.

If someone experiences any itching, redness, or swelling after using CBD massage oils, that could be a sign of an allergic reaction. If these symptoms persist, it is best to stop using the CBD oils and consult a doctor.

Where can I buy CBD massage oils?

CBD massage oils are available for purchase online. Many websites sell premade mixes or offer customization options, which makes it easy to find the right blend.

How do you mix CBD oil with essential oils for a massage?

It is a good idea to mix CBD massage oils with essential oils, especially if you are looking for a specific scent. This can be done by mixing drops of each into the bottle containing your massage oil or creating a separate smaller blend that will then be mixed into another bottle.

What kind of plant is used in making CBD massage oils?

CBD massage oils are made from hemp plants. CBD can be extracted from both cannabis and hemp plants, so it is important to check with your local laws before buying or selling.

CBD is a natural chemical that can be found in the seeds, stalk, and flowers of hemp plants. Hemp plants are a great source for CBD because they thrive easily and do not require as much attention as other crops.

What does full-spectrum mean?

Full-spectrum means that all the cannabinoids have been extracted from the plant during the manufacturing process. This ensures that the CBD oil will contain all the different chemical compounds found in hemp plants, which increases its effectiveness and benefits.

What is a good way to store my CBD massage oils?

CBD massage oils should be stored in a cool and dark place. Heat and light can cause cannabinoids like CBD to degrade over time, so it is important to keep your oils away from any source of heat or light.

CBD massage oils do not need to be refrigerated and can remain unrefrigerated if they are stored in a dark and cool place. However, if you wish to put your oil in the refrigerator for storage or transportation, this is completely fine as well.

Do CBD massage oils expire?

CBD oils do not have set expiration dates and will generally last for a long time in most situations. However, they can eventually degrade over time due to heat and light exposure, so that's why it's best to store them in a cool and dark place.

How long will my CBD massage oil last?

CBD massage oils will last a long time if stored properly. Since they don't expire, CBD oils can last for a very long period of time without going bad. A good rule of thumb is to store your bottle in a cool and dark place away from any sources of heat or light to ensure maximum shelf life.

CBD oils need to be stored in a cool and dark place away from any sources of heat or light. This will prevent the bottle from degrading over time due to exposure and ensure that it will last for as long as possible.

How we selected these CBD massage oils:

We looked for CBD massage oils that contained as many natural ingredients as possible. With so many different chemicals and toxins in our world today, we wanted to provide you with the best and safest option for a massage oil.

We also searched for companies that published all of their test results and third-party lab analyses on their websites – transparency is very important to us. Lastly, we selected oils that came in three concentration options of 250 mg, 500 mg, or 1000+ mg per bottle.

Let's take a more detailed look at each of the CBD massage oils below.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Oil is a blend of six powerful natural oils that provide many therapeutic benefits. This oil blend was designed to work as a natural pain reliever and anti-inflammatory as well as relieving stress and anxiety. It comes in several different concentrations including 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 1500 mg CBD per bottle.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest CBD Oil is a 100% natural blend of premium organic ingredients that helps give the body a feeling of relaxation and calmness. It contains all-natural, GMO-free coconut oil as well as extra virgin olive oil infused with pure hemp seed oil. There are no pesticides, GMOs, or chemicals in this massage oil, and each ingredient in the oil is listed on the bottle with all of its certifications. This oil blend comes in three concentrations: 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 1500 mg CBD per bottle.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

A high-quality CBD oil, Verma Farms CBD Oil uses only the finest ingredients to create a soothing oil that can be used for massages or just rubbing into sore muscles. Their hemp oil is derived from organically grown California plants and their products are 100% free of pesticides, herbicides, GMOs, and artificial additives. The full-spectrum oil is available in 500, 1000, and 1500 mg CBD oils.

4.Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

Image courtesy Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil is another great option if you are looking for some relief from pain, inflammation, stress, and anxiety. This oil blend contains 500 mg of organic hemp seed oil infused with pure cannabidiol oil. There are no artificial ingredients or preservatives in this product, so it is safe to use on a daily basis. This oil is available in strengths of 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 1500 mg CBD per bottle (ounces).

Should I use a carrier oil with my CBD massage oil?

It is not required to add a carrier oil into your blend when creating a CBD massage oil, but it can be beneficial to your skin. Adding in an all-natural carrier oil like organic coconut oil will help the body absorb the CBD better so you get the most out of your therapy session.

What makes a good carrier oil?

A great carrier oil is one that contains natural anti-inflammatories and has a texture that is close to human skin. Some of the best carrier oils include extra virgin olive oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, and meadowfoam seed oil.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a great carrier oil to create your own CBD massage blend. Rich in antioxidants, the body absorbs this oil quickly and it helps reduce stress and anxiety. It has an earthy aroma that some people may not enjoy but most find soothing.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba Oil is one of our favorite carrier oils to use in a CBD massage blend. This oil is non-greasy, absorbs quickly, and does not clog pores. It can help reduce inflammation, dry skin patches, stretch marks, sunburns, rashes, and acne.

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil is a fantastic carrier oil to use in your massage blend. It has a high concentration of lauric acid which helps the body naturally kill viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This oil also contains Vitamin E and minerals to help nourish the skin while you are getting a massage.

Apricot Kernel Oil

Although Apricot Kernel Oil has a thicker texture than Extra Virgin Olive Oil, it is a favorite of many massage therapists. It is known for its soft, thin texture and quick absorption into the skin. Apricot Kernel Oil also works well with irritated or sensitive skin types that need extra soothing and nourishment.

Meadowfoam Seed Oil

As one of the more expensive carrier oils, Meadowfoam Seed Oil is worth the extra penny. This oil does not have any scent, easily absorbs into skin, and will not clog pores. It also helps reduce inflammation, nourishes dry skin patches, and calms itchy or irritated skin types.

What should you look for when purchasing a CBD massage oil?

You want to look for an oil that contains as many natural ingredients as possible and has a texture close to human skin. Organic hemp seed oil is the most common carrier oil used in CBD massage oils but we also provide other great options like organic coconut or extra virgin olive oil – it's up to you!

Any good company should publish all of their lab test results and third-party lab analyses on their website so you know exactly what goes into the product. Transparency is very important when it comes to CBD products, so make sure you read any available information thoroughly before purchasing!

Are there any side effects with using a CBD massage oil?

Many people have found relief from using CBD in therapeutic ways like massages or baths. Using a CBD massage oil can be helpful for those struggling with chronic pain, depression, anxiety, or skin conditions. This therapy is also safe to use on children and elderly adults because it does not emit any intoxicating fumes.

If you are unsure about using CBD in your everyday life or just trying it out the first time, ask your doctor and see what they think. CBD has been proven to be safe and non-toxic, but everyone's body is different so it is important that you know what side effects to watch out for.

The Pros and Cons of Using CBD Massage Oils

No matter what you choose, CBD oil has many benefits that can be used in therapeutic ways like massages. We recommend using a blend of CBD and carrier oils because it is the best way to get all of the benefits of CBD without causing any side effects.

Inexpensive

CBD Oil can be a very affordable way to help treat depression, anxiety, skin conditions, and chronic pain. Leaving you with enough money left over to take care of other important things.

Effective

Many people have seen positive results from using CBD in therapeutic ways like massages or baths. Not only does it relax the body and mind but also can help treat skin conditions, chronic pain, and more.

Not Addictive

Unlike its drug counterpart, CBD oil is a non-psychoactive substance that does not cause any harmful side effects when used in moderation.

Side Effects

While side effects are rare when using CBD oil in therapeutic ways like massages, some people have reported feeling groggy after sessions or mild skin irritations.

Marijuana is a plant with many therapeutic properties that has been used in traditional folk medicine since the beginning of recorded history. THC, an active compound in marijuana, provides some medicinal benefits but can also cause effects like euphoria, anxiety, altered appetite, and psychotic symptoms for example.

CBD oil is different because it does not contain any THC. This means you do not experience the psychoactive effects associated with marijuana, which makes it safe to use even when you are in public spaces like work or school.

Improves one's general sense of well-being

Hemp oil is thought to act as an adaptogen, increasing the body's ability to cope with environmental factors like stress.

How to give someone a massage with CBD massage oils

When giving someone a massage with CBD oil it is recommended that you place some on your hands and then rub them together until they are warm. This will help the oil to absorb into the skin when applying it to the other person.

We recommend using 4oz or 8oz bottles for this purpose, but feel free to double the recipe if you need more. If you have sensitive skin, it is recommended that you try a small patch on your arm first to see if this oil will be too strong for you.

Using a base carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil will help dilute the CBD and make it less potent. This way, if someone has more sensitive skin, they can still use the oil without having to worry about any negative side effects.

We recommend diluting your oil with a base carrier oil like coconut or jojoba. This is also known as the "carrier ratio". For every 1 mL of CBD you add to your base, it will be diluted by a ratio of 10:1 which means for every 1 mL of CBD you add, you will get 10mL of the oil blend.

This ratio is scalable so you can use 40 mL of your base for every 1 mL of CBD. If you are using this oil for pain, it is recommended that you dilute the oil more because the stronger concentration will have a more potent effect on your skin or muscles.

Keep in mind that CBD oils have no psychoactive effects when used correctly. This means it is safe to use on children and even elderly adults.

People have reported positive experiences using CBD-infused massage oils for skin conditions, chronic pain, anxiety, depression, inflammation among others. You can blend your own oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba along with the right amount of CBD.

Best CBD Massage Oils for Beginners

CBD massage oils offer a variety of benefits and can be a great way to relax the body and mind. Not only are they non-addictive, but they also do not have any psychoactive effects. This makes them safe to use in public spaces. CBD oils are thought to act as adaptogens, increasing the body's ability to cope with environmental factors like stress.

When giving someone a massage with CBD oil, it is recommended that you dilute it with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil. This will make it less potent and safe for those with sensitive skin. If you want to give someone a therapeutic massage, we HIGHLY recommend our list of best CBD massage oils today.