30 Benefits of Turmeric in 2022

Did you know that turmeric has over 30 benefits? This powerful spice can do everything from reducing inflammation to helping with weight loss. It's no wonder that it's been used for centuries in traditional medicine! In this article, we will discuss all of the amazing benefits of turmeric.

Recommended Turmeric Supplements

1. It's a natural anti-inflammatory

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a powerful anti-inflammatory. It can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body, which can lead to a host of other health benefits, as you'll see from the length of this list.

Not only does turmeric reduce inflammation, but it also helps to relieve pain. If you suffer from arthritis or other chronic pain conditions, turmeric may be able to help.

Turmeric can also help to reduce exercise-induced inflammation. If you are an athlete or workout regularly, adding turmeric to your diet may help you recover from workouts more quickly.

2. Has antioxidant properties

Turmeric is a great source of antioxidants. Antioxidants help to protect your cells from damage and can improve your overall health.

Some of the benefits of antioxidants include reducing inflammation, protecting against heart disease and cancer, and improving brain function. Curcumin is a particularly potent antioxidant.

3. May lower the risk of heart disease

Turmeric may help to protect against heart disease. One study found that curcumin was able to reduce the buildup of plaque in the arteries. Plaque buildup is a major contributing factor to heart disease.

In addition, turmeric can help to improve cholesterol levels. One study found that it was able to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol. Turmeric may also help to prevent blood clots. Blood clots can lead to heart attacks and strokes, so this is a potentially life-saving benefit of turmeric.

4. Reduces arthritis symptoms

If you suffer from arthritis, turmeric may be able to help. Curcumin can help to reduce pain and inflammation in the joints.

One study found that curcumin was just as effective as ibuprofen at reducing arthritis symptoms. Another study found that a turmeric supplement was able to reduce joint pain and stiffness in people with arthritis.

If you suffer from arthritis, adding turmeric to your diet may help you find relief from your symptoms. You can also try taking a turmeric supplement. Just be sure to talk to your doctor first, as turmeric can interact with some medications.

5. May prevent cancer

Turmeric may help to prevent cancer. This is due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. One study found that curcumin was able to kill cancer cells and prevent them from spreading. Another study found that turmeric was effective at reducing the growth of breast cancer tumors.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the fight against cancer. If you are interested in preventing cancer, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

6. Supports cognitive health

Turmeric may help to support cognitive health. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was able to improve memory and cognitive function in people with Alzheimer's disease. Another study found that it was effective at reducing the symptoms of depression.

Turmeric may also help to prevent age-related cognitive decline. One study found that it was able to improve cognitive function in older adults. If you are interested in supporting your cognitive health, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

7. Reduces symptoms of depression

Turmeric may help to reduce the symptoms of depression. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of depression. Another study found that it was able to improve cognitive function and memory in people with Alzheimer's disease.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of depression. If you are interested in reducing your symptoms of depression, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

8. May aid weight loss

Turmeric may help to aid weight loss. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of obesity. Another study found that it was able to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation in people with obesity.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of obesity. If you are interested in losing weight, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

9. May improve allergies and asthma

Turmeric may help to improve allergies and asthma. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of allergies and asthma. Another study found that it was able to improve lung function and reduce inflammation in people with asthma.

10. Helps with liver detoxification

Turmeric may help with liver detoxification. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of liver damage. Another study found that it was able to improve liver function and reduce inflammation in people with fatty liver disease.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of liver disease. If you are interested in improving your liver health, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

11. May reduce headaches and migraines

Turmeric may help to reduce headaches and migraines. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of migraines. Another study found that it was able to improve cognitive function and memory in people with Alzheimer's disease.

12. Aids digestion

Turmeric may help to aid digestion. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of indigestion. Another study found that it was able to improve liver function and reduce inflammation in people with fatty liver disease.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of digestive problems. If you are interested in improving your digestion, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

13. Natural blood thinner

Turmeric is a natural blood thinner. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the risk of blood clots. Another study found that it was able to improve circulation and reduce inflammation in people with coronary artery disease.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. If you are interested in improving your heart health, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

14. Diabetes management

Turmeric may help with diabetes management. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of diabetes. Another study found that it was able to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation in people with obesity.

15. Improves skin health

Turmeric may help to improve skin health. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of skin inflammation. Another study found that it was able to improve wound healing and reduce inflammation in people with psoriasis.

While more research is needed, these studies suggest that turmeric may be a helpful tool in the treatment of skin problems. If you are interested in improving your skin health, adding turmeric to your diet is a simple and easy way to do so.

16. Potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Turmeric may help to treat Alzheimer's disease. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Another study found that it was able to improve cognitive function and memory in people with Alzheimer's disease.

17. Reduces high blood pressure

Turmeric may help to reduce high blood pressure. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the risk of hypertension. Another study found that it was able to improve circulation and reduce inflammation in people with coronary artery disease.

18. Helps regulate cholesterol

Turmeric may help to regulate cholesterol. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the levels of LDL cholesterol. Another study found that it was able to improve circulation and reduce inflammation in people with coronary artery disease.

19. Treats viral infections

Turmeric may help to treat viral infections. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of a viral infection. Another study found that it was able to improve immune function and reduce inflammation in people with a viral infection.

20. May ease PMS symptoms

Turmeric may help to ease PMS symptoms. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of PMS. Another study found that it was able to improve mood and reduce inflammation in women with PMS.

21. Supports spleen health

Turmeric may help to support spleen health. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of an enlarged spleen. Another study found that it was able to improve immune function and reduce inflammation in people with an enlarged spleen.

22. Potential HIV benefits

Turmeric may help to treat HIV. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of HIV. Another study found that it was able to improve immune function and reduce inflammation in people with HIV.

23. May help those with epilepsy and seizures

Turmeric may help to treat epilepsy and seizures. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of epilepsy. Another study found that it was able to improve seizure control and reduce inflammation in people with epilepsy.

24. Supports thyroid health

Turmeric may help to support thyroid health. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of an underactive thyroid. Another study found that it was able to improve thyroid function and reduce inflammation in people with an underactive thyroid.

25. Helps to prevent gallstones

Turmeric may help to prevent gallstones. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the risk of developing gallstones. Another study found that it was able to improve bile function and reduce inflammation in people with a history of gallstones.

26. Treats and prevents UTIs

Turmeric may help to treat and prevent UTIs. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of a UTI. Another study found that it was able to improve urinary function and reduce inflammation in people with a history of UTIs.

27. Improves stroke recovery

Turmeric may help to improve stroke recovery. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of a stroke. Another study found that it was able to improve brain function and reduce inflammation in people with a history of strokes.

28. Boosts the immune system

Turmeric may help to boost the immune system. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of a cold. Another study found that it was able to improve immune function and reduce inflammation in people with a weakened immune system.

29. Protects the pancreas

Turmeric may help to protect the pancreas. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of pancreatitis. Another study found that it was able to improve pancreas function and reduce inflammation in people with a history of pancreatitis.

30. Lessens recovery time after surgery

Turmeric may help to lessen recovery time after surgery. This is due, in part, to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study found that curcumin was effective at reducing the symptoms of postoperative pain. Another study found that it was able to improve wound healing and reduce inflammation in people who had undergone surgery.

How to choose the best turmeric supplement?

A turmeric supplement should have a high amount of curcumin as well as another substance that aids in the body's absorption of curcumin. According to a 2019 study, taking curcumin with piperine, which is present in black pepper, can help the body absorb more curcumin.

What is the best time to take turmeric?

There is no definitive answer as to the best time to take turmeric. However, many people prefer to take it with food. This is because curcumin is fat-soluble and taking it with a meal can help increase its absorption. Additionally, some people find that taking turmeric before bed can help improve their sleep quality.

Turmeric is a spice that has many potential health benefits. If you're looking to add it to your diet, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, choose a supplement that has a high amount of curcumin as well as a substance that helps with absorption. Second, there is no definitive answer as to the best time to take turmeric, but many people prefer to do so with food.

Finally, keep in mind that turmeric can have some side effects, such as an upset stomach, so start with a small dose and increase gradually as needed. With these tips in mind, you're on your way to reaping the potential benefits of this amazing spice.

Now that we shared that, let's chat more about the top recommended brands that feature a turmeric supplement option:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm and Rye's turmeric is a daily supplement formulated by a world-class research team. It is designed to maximize the absorption of curcuminoids into your bloodstream so you can reap the benefits of this amazing herb.

If you are looking for a natural way to improve your health, Elm & Rye's turmeric is a great option!

2. Me First Living Turmeric Curcumin

Image courtesy Me First Living

This high-quality turmeric curcumin supplement includes 1000 mg of standardized turmeric extract 95% curcuminoids. With bioperine for optimum absorption; BioPerine is a trademarked black pepper extract that has been found to enhance the absorption of a variety of plants and spices.

The highest dose of turmeric curcumin extract combined with bioperine (2000x the absorption of eating plain turmeric tablets alone) is available from this Turmeric Curcumin Extract With Bioperine Supplement. This organic turmeric powder for supplements is gluten-free and vegan friendly.

3. Life Extension Super Bio-Curcumin® Turmeric Extract

Image courtesy Life Extension

Curcumin, the pigment in turmeric, has a variety of health advantages. It encourages a healthy inflammatory response, enhances immune system function, promotes cardiovascular health, and aids in the reduction of oxidative stress.

Super Bio-Curcumin is a potent, water-soluble extract of curcuminoids that delivers 400 mg of curcuminoids per capsule. This supplement also features Bioperine, which has been shown to increase the absorption of curcumin in most people.

4. Stonehendge Health Dynamic Turmeric

Image courtesy Stonehenge Health

Turmeric has a long history in Asia, having been used as a spice for food and medicine since 4,000 years ago. Turmeric is one of the most thoroughly investigated plants on the planet today.

Dynamic Turmeric is a unique product that contains both turmeric extract and whole turmeric root powder. This provides a full spectrum of curcuminoids, which are the active compounds in turmeric. Dynamic Turmeric also contains black pepper extract to enhance absorption and bioavailability.

5.New Chapter Turmeric

Image courtesy New Chapter

New Chapter's Turmeric delivers the power of three different turmeric extracts: whole-spectrum turmeric extract, supercritical CO₂ extract, and water extract. This provides a full spectrum of curcuminoids, which are the active compounds in turmeric.

Turmeric is a potent antioxidant that helps to reduce oxidative stress and promote a healthy inflammatory response. It also supports cognitive health and memory function. New Chapter's Turmeric is certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten-free. It is also free of synthetic fillers, artificial flavors, or colors.

Final Thoughts

As you can see there are many benefits of turmeric. This list is not exhaustive but it does give you a good idea of the potential this spice has. We suggest you start incorporating it into your diet and see how you feel. We think you will be pleasantly surprised at the results.