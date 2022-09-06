Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

When it comes to performance in bed, having a lack of stamina can hurt your self-esteem along with being a sign of bad sexual health. While these can cause an issue within your relationship, there are ways in which you can increase sexual stamina to have longer lasting relations with your loved one.

Today we’re featuring the top 25 ways to increase sexual stamina along with a few supplements that can improve your sexual health. This information will help you feel more confident and enjoy longer lasting love making sessions with that special someone.

5 Supplements to Increase Sexual Stamina

We cannot guarantee what will help everyone increase sexual stamina, but we can share the best ways to improve it so that you can try each option that suits your current desires. These various ways to improve your sexual stamina so that you can last longer in bed have been shared by other men as a successful way to increase sexual stamina for improved sexual relationships.

Stay Active

Sex is just a form of exercise so it goes without saying that in order to increase sexual stamina you should stay active. About 20-30 minutes of cardio a few times a week will keep your heart healthy. This will ensure that you have a healthier blood flow for better & longer erections.

Get Omega-3s Into your Diet

Omega-3s are known for their ability to improve sleep, mental acuity, and boosts your immune system. This will also help you improve heart and joint health, which means you’ll be more flexible and longer lasting in the bedroom.

Reduce Stress

Stress plays a huge impact on whether or not you can get an erection or have a long lasting erection. While you may not be able to live a stress free life, you can reduce stress significantly when you start to focus on what makes you feel overwhelmed each day. Start removing little tasks that make you feel stressed so that you can practice to way to increase sexual stamina.

Quit Smoking Cigarettes

Another habit that keeps people from lasting longer in bed and having poor sexual health is smoking cigarettes. This is by far the hardest option of all in this list of 25 ways to increase sexual stamina, but it will be the most beneficial for your overall improved sexual health and physical health.

Pick the Right Sexual Position

There are so many different sexual positions to try to make your sexual relations last longer, so try a different position if you find that you’re ejaculating too quickly. Find the various sexual positions by searching online or buying a book that teaches you various moves to try in the bedroom with your lover.

Improve Your Sleep

Another simple way to help increase sexual stamina is to get better sleep. You can improve your sleep patterns by having a set bed time and wake up time each day. Be sure to get 6-8 hours of sleep each night, some people may need more or less sleep to feel fully refreshed. Find your number and stick with it.

Have Coffee Before Sex

Some studies have shown that having coffee before sex helps increase sexual stamina. While the study isn’t conclusive, it’s sure worth a try. Consider trying to have coffee about half an hour before sexual relations to see if it helps you last longer in the sack.

Indulge More Often

Don’t underestimate the power of having sex more often. The more you have sex, the longer you’ll be able to last in the bedroom. Consider indulging more often in sex with your partner so that you can last longer in bed.

Consider More Foreplay

Another way to increase sexual stamina is to have more foreplay. Get each other going and tease each other more so that you have a better sensual connection before the big act.

Stay Hydrated

Don’t neglect the fact that a hydrated body is a healthier body. This holds true for everyone, so consider staying hydrated regularly so that your penis can last longer in the bedroom.

Stop Eating Simple Carbs

While simple carbs do give you a boost, it’s a short lived boost of energy which means you’re setting yourself up for failure in the bedroom. Do your best to remove simple carbs from your diet.

Use the Squeeze Technique

This method isn’t always easy to time, but if you become the master of it then you can enjoy longer lasting sex. The key is to pull out penis in the middle of sex, such as right before you feel ejaculation coming. Next you’ll squeeze your penis using your penile muscles to stop the ejaculation process. Then you can insert your penis and continue going. This can increase sexual stamina once you master the skill.

Soak up the Sunshine

Sunshine is something that’s good for everyone and every part of your overall health, including sexual health. Sun exposure will increase your vitamin D Levels so that you can have mproved health and blood flow making erections harder and lasting longer.

Consider Herbal Supplements

The Chinese goji berry is another supplement that can help increase sexual stamina. So why not look up some herbal remedies that will help you improve blood flow and ensure that you’re lasting longer in bed with that special lover.

Strengthen Your Lower Abs

During sex your lower abs do a lot of work, so why not strengthen your lower abs so that you can have a better thrusting experience. This also helps reduce belly fat which can often be the cause of erectile dysfunction or other sexual health issues.

Watch Your Sodium Intake

While sodium has been shown to be a natural aphrodisiac, it can cause issues when consumed too frequently. Consider keeping your sodium intake at a normal range, but leaving room to have a salty snake before the big act so you can last longer in bed.

Consider Using Delay Wipes

There are delay wipes on the market that are covered in a solution that will help desensitize your penis. This means that you can last longer in bed because your penis won’t be as sensitive to the sensation of entering the vagina.

Try Having Sex in a Different Location

Switching things up in the bedroom can be a significant difference between longer lasting sex or not. Consider using other rooms in the home like your home office, the bathroom, the shower, or even the kitchen counter to try to increase sexual stamina.

Boost your Confidence

If you’ve been struggling with sexual stamina for a long duration then you may consider doing other activities to get your confidence boosted. Working out, and eating healthier are among two of the best options to increase confidence so that you can increase sexual stamina naturally.

Consider a Penis Sleeve

A penis sleeve will also help you last longer in bed, they are available online wherever sex toys may be sold. This product will help you last longer in bed while providing some extra pleasure for your partner, too.

Masturbate a Few Hours Before Sex

Much like our above way to increase sexual stamina stated to have sex more often, masturbating can help increase sexual stamina too! Consider masturbating a few hours before sex to ensure that your penis is ready to last longer in the bedroom.

Talk Sensually or Dirty During Sex

Another simple way to increase sexual stamina is to talk sensually or dirty during sex. You can discuss this with your partner so that each of you knows what’s acceptable or not during foreplay and sex, but once you’ve come to an agreement on how to talk dirty to each other, do it!

Consume More Ginger

Ginger can improve your blood flow and artery health. This means that your penis can have better blood flow to increase sexual stamina plus have harder erections every time.

Get Some Sex Toys

Almost to the last but not least of this list is to get some sex toys. You never know how beneficial a few sex toys can be in the bedroom. Consider shopping for some new toys with your partner so that you can use these to increase sexual stamina.

Try Supplements to Boost Sexual Performance

The final recommendation we have on this list of 25 ways to increase sexual stamina is to try supplements that boost sexual performance. These supplements were featured at the start of our article, but below you can find more details about each of them to ensure you know what you’re getting into before selecting one of the best increase sexual stamina supplements.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This daily supplement was created to help improve your sexual performance, which is why it just had to be included as number one on our list of 6 supplements to increase sexual stamina. The all natural ingredients include muira puama, l-arginine, ginseng, and tongkat ali among others that have been proven to promote better sexual performance.

Elm & Rye is a powerful performance enhancer that helps you stay at the top of your game. With a unique blend of ingredients, it gives you the energy you need to push yourself harder and longer. Whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to get through your day, Elm & Rye can help you achieve your goals.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD gummy worms are a wonderful alternative to other CBD goods because they're sweetened with a combination of sweet and sour sugar crystals. They're guaranteed to satisfy any fans of sour candy, thanks to the presence of a blend of sweet and sour sugar crystals.

Each container has 30 gummies, each one containing 10mg of pure CBD isolate in every serving.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies use only the finest quality hemp grown in America. Further, they are vegan and GMO-free, so nearly anyone can enjoy them.

There are 30 gummies in every container of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies. Each gummy has 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry flavor is also gluten-free and pesticide-free!

Image courtesy Planet Delta

Delta 8 THC-infused gummies are made with the finest quality USA-grown natural hemp, which is free of pesticides. Each gummy has 15 to 20 milligrams of Delta 8 THC and comes in a variety of tastes, making a total of 30 gummies per jar.

The chemical structure of Delta-8 THC is almost identical to delta-9 THC, but the double bond is located on a different carbon atom. Delta-8 THC comes from hemp and is known for having fewer side effects than its counterpart, delta-9 THC. Some people use it to relieve anxiety or stress, while others find it promotes relaxation.

5. GNC Men's ArginMax® Sexual Health Formula For Men

Image courtesy GNC

GNC Men's ArginMax® is an advanced sexual health formula. This patented formula helps support sexual desire and improves sexual performance and staying power.* ArginMax® features L-Arginine, an amino acid that enhances nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide helps maintain blood vessel tone, which plays a key role in sex.

ArginMax® not only contains ginkgo biloba, which supports increased peripheral blood flow, but also zinc. Furthermore, this formula includes a blend of American and Asian ginseng- an herb that has traditionally been used to support vitality and overall well-being. ArginMax® even has antioxidants to protect cells from harmful free radicals!

6. Innosupps Nitro Wood

Image courtesy Innosupps

Nitro Wood is high in several nutrients that are thought to promote good blood flow and, as a result, your general health, energy levels, and workout performance — and throughout the day.

S7, a breakthrough plant-based ingredient, may help you reach new heights in terms of natural oxide production. Nitric oxide levels skyrocket physical performance and give you more endurance as it helps to deliver more fuel, oxygen, and nutrients to your body where it needs them, when it needs them.