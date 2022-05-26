25 Best Whey Proteins for Women in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As a woman, you know that you need to be vigilant about your protein intake. Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass, and it can also help with weight loss. That's why it's important to choose the best whey protein for your needs.

﻿In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best whey proteins for women in 2022. We'll provide an overview of each protein powder, and we'll let you know what our top pick is.

What is Whey Protein?

Whey protein is a type of protein found in dairy products. It’s considered a “complete” protein because it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build and maintain muscle.

Whey is popular among athletes, bodybuilders, and people trying to lose weight because it helps promote muscle growth and fat loss.

There are three main types of whey protein:

· Whey concentrate: Contains 29–89% protein by weight.

· Whey isolate: Contains 90% or more protein by weight.

· Whey hydrolysate: Is partially predigested and contains smaller peptides for faster absorption.

The best whey protein powder for women is one that fits their specific goals. If you’re looking to build muscle, a whey concentrate or hydrolysate is a good choice. If you want to lose weight or if you have lactose intolerance, an isolate may be a better option.

Is whey protein good for women?

Whey has a lot of benefits, but it isn't suitable for everyone. The majority of Americans and Canadians consume enough protein on a daily basis without supplementation, and women require less protein than males do. Excess protein consumption can cause weight gain and other negative consequences.

How much whey protein should I take?

The amount of whey protein you should take depends on your goals. If you’re trying to lose weight, you may want to take 25–30 grams per day. If you’re trying to build muscle, you may need up to 50 grams per day.

Is protein shake harmful for women?

No, protein shakes are not harmful for women. In fact, they can be very beneficial. Protein shakes can help women build muscle, lose weight, and recover from workouts faster.

When it comes to finding the best whey protein for women, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you want to make sure the protein powder you choose is high quality and free of any harmful ingredients. Second, you want to find a protein powder that fits your specific goals.

Whether you're looking to build muscle or lose weight, there's a whey protein powder out there that can help you achieve your goals.

Here are the 25 best whey proteins for women in 2022, based on our findings:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service allows you to pick the type, flavor, and amount of your powdered protein. You'll never run out of delectable protein powder again thanks to this function!

Elm & Rye offers a variety of protein powders in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream flavors, so we're sure you'll be able to discover one that suits your tastes.

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

With Jacked Factory's Authentic Whey Protein Powder, you'll receive 30 grams of protein from 100% grass-fed whey. This powder is also low in sugar and carbohydrates, as well as being high in quality.

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream are the flavors of Jacked Factory's protein powder.

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Grass-Fed Whey Isolate from Transparent Labs is a dairy protein powder that does not contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. This supplement is also free of GMO and gluten.

Transparent Labs' protein powder comes in 'Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.'

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Legion's Whey Isolate Protein Powder is a great choice for people who are lactose intolerant since it is devoid of all lactose. This powder is also GMO-free and gluten-free, which makes it an ideal alternative for individuals who are lactose intolerant.

5. Onnit Whey Protein

Image courtesy Onnit

The cleanest form of whey is whey protein isolate. Whey concentrate eliminates the fat and carbohydrates from the milk source, leaving only what you want—pure protein to assist you build muscle and alter your physique’s composition. There are no hidden calories or sugar in this item.

Whey isolate has several benefits. It contains all of the necessary amino acids for muscle growth, as well as leucine, a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that promotes protein synthesis.

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

Image courtesy Kaged

Re-Kaged is a high-quality post-workout protein shake with 28 g of whey protein isolate, a comprehensive amino acid profile, creatine HCl, and a digestive enzyme that aids in muscle recovery after exercise.

7. Kaged Clean Meal

Image courtesy Kaged

For people who value eating healthy, the clean meal is a fast and nutritious alternative. You may make a full macro dinner in just 60 seconds to keep you going throughout your day.

8. Kaged Plantein

Image courtesy Kaged

Plants aren't always a good source of protein. They can be gritty, low-quality, and rarely give athletes enough protein and amino acids to build muscle mass and recover.

Plantein is one of the most delicious and comprehensive plant-based performance nutrition available, and it will alter the way you think about vegan protein for the better.

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein supplement with 52 grams of protein per serving and complex carbs and good fats. It's ideal for anyone wanting to build muscle. Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder with 52 grams of protein per serving, as well as complex carbohydrates and healthy fats

10. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

The ISO 100 whey protein isolate powder from Dymatize has 25 grams of protein in each dose. This powdered is also lactose- and gluten-free, making it safe for those who suffer from food allergies or intolerances.

Dymatize Protein powder products come in six varieties, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cookies & Creme, and others.

11. Naked Whey Protein

Image courtesy Naked Whey

Naked Whey Protein Powder, a whey protein concentrate, contains 16 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also gluten-free and GMO-free.

Naked Whey's protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavors.

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor's COR-Performance Protein Powder is a whey protein concentrate with 30 grams of protein per serving. This product is also low in calories and carbohydrates, making it ideal for weight reduction.

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Platinum Hydrowhey is fantastic, in a word. Because these ultra-pure whey isolates hydrolyze whey protein isolates to release them more quickly and effectively into your system, they're able to break down larger proteins into smaller molecules.

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

Image courtesy Gainful

It all starts with a helping hand. Quick-Mix Creatine, Fiber, and Collagen Is the ideal adjunct to your gainful system.

Their qualified nutritionists will design nutritious recipes that fit your specific requirements, so let them know what you're looking for, your needs, and a little bit about your diet and exercise plan so they can create meals that are tailored to your demands. At no additional cost, delivery is provided on a regular basis.

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

Image courtesy GNC Amp

GNC AMP Wheybolic is a protein supplement that goes well with your regular exercise program. This extra dietary powder includes ultra-pure, fast-digesting whey protein isolate and hydrolysates for muscular development and recovery, as well as enhanced strength and post-workout anabolic response.

This is a potent anti-inflammatory that may help you relax and unwind. It also aids in the reduction of anxiety, mood improvement, and energy boost.

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

The most popular whey protein powder on the market is BioAvailable Whey Protein Isolate by Exparel, which contains 24 grams of high-quality Whey Protein Isolate that has been "isolated" using complex filtering methods and has extra carbohydrates, fat, and lactose.

Vitargo is a fast-acting, instantized powdered protein supplement. It's simple to make with just a glass and spoon, giving you more meal options. This product comes in over 20 distinct flavors, including naturally flavored versions, making it the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

Image courtesy MyProtein

Each bowl provides 22 grams of protein, making it a great source. It's also high in potassium and contains a combination of Soy Protein Isolate and Isomaltulose, which helps you fulfill your daily carbohydrate and fat needs.

Labdoor, an independent supplement testing company, has certified Impact Whey Isolate as one of the finest protein supplements for quality and value. It has been subjected to rigorous quality and purity testing and is identified as one of the best protein powders accessible.

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

The flavor of Gaia Organics organic smooth chocolate fudge protein powder is rich and delicious, with a texture that's almost like pudding. It has 21 grams of organic protein and 7 grams of organic fiber per serving. This item is USDA certified, gluten-free, kosher, vegetarian (in violation), non-GMO, soy free.

Krill oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain function, eye health, and joint health. It also contains astaxanthin, an antioxidant that may aid in the prevention of heart disease by reducing inflammation. There are no artificial tastes, colors, or preservatives in this protein powder.

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

Image courtesy biPro

BiPro ELITE Unflavored is a 100 percent whey protein isolate that sets out to achieve the highest degree of purity. BiPro ELITE NSF Certified for Sport is free of prohibited substances and allows you to be more adventurous in your eating habits.

It's a high-quality protein supplement created by experts and nutritionists to assist you gain muscle. It contains just two components, each of which provides 20 grams of pure protein in one serving; it also has substantial amounts of three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and nine essential amino acids (EAAs).

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

Image courtesy Spartan

Spartan Proteins is a high-quality whey protein that's perfect for anybody looking to get started on the right foot with their fitness program.

The human body cannot create branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) on its own, which is why they are a required macronutrient. BCAAs play an essential function in the synthesis of muscle protein, accounting for around a third of the process.

21. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Sip on this nutritious drink. It has 22 grams of clean, organic plant protein and 44 superfoods such as grass juices, fruits and vegetables, and fiber to keep you satisfied for hours in a 1-cup serving.

This muscle-building and energy-boosting meal replacement has everything you need to support growth and vitality. It is free of the top 8 allergens.

22. RSP Nutrition AvoCollagen

Image courtesy RSP

Collagen is a protein that aids in the repair of cells, as well as increasing anti-inflammatory nutrients and promoting healthy skin, joints, hair, and nails. Collagen naturally stimulates the accumulation of collagen in your body by assisting in cell regeneration while simultaneously boosting levels of anti-inflammatory elements.

Ten grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised cattle are included in each serving of AVOCollagen. There are no artificial components in this product.

23. Quest Multi-Purpose

Image courtesy Quest

The Quest Protein Powder is a nutritious, delicious way to supplement your diet with this multigrain-based protein powder containing 60% fast absorbing Whey Protein Isolate and 40% slow absorbing Micellar Casein.

24. Ancient Nutrition

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

With this bone broth protein powder, you'll receive 40 grams of protein per container. Plus hydrolyzed collagen, which may benefit your gut and skin. The Amazon #1-Selling Powder has a rich, mouthwatering taste that's better than the original. It doesn't just taste like vanilla; it tastes like actual chocolate, real coffee, and other delicious flavors. If you're looking for an alternative to your typical vanilla flavor, this powder is for you.

25. Naked Whey

Image courtesy Naked

Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is a whole protein with all of the essential amino acids that your body requires. It is also quickly absorbed by the body and digested. Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is an excellent choice for individuals wanting to gain muscle or reduce weight.

Does whey cause hair loss?

This is a common question we get asked, and the answer isn't as simple as yes or no. While whey protein may not be the direct cause of hair loss, it can certainly contribute to it.

If you're already experiencing hair loss or thinning, then adding whey protein to your diet may make the problem worse. However, if you're not currently experiencing hair loss, then whey protein probably won't cause any.

So, what is the link between whey protein and hair loss?

Well, it all comes down to hormones. Whey protein is high in a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone), which has been linked to hair loss.

If you have a genetic predisposition to hair loss, then DHT may cause your hair follicles to shrink and eventually fall out. So, if you're susceptible to hair loss, it's best to avoid whey protein. However, if you're not, then whey protein can be a great addition to your diet.

Just remember, everything in moderation! Too much of anything can be bad for you, including whey protein. So, if you do choose to add it to your diet, make sure you do so in moderation.

Does whey protein make women muscular?

This is another common question we get, and again, the answer isn't as simple as yes or no.

While whey protein can certainly help women build muscle, it's not going to make them bulky or masculine. This is because women don't have nearly as much testosterone as men, so they can't bulk up in the same way.

However, that doesn't mean whey protein isn't beneficial for women. In fact, it can be a great way to help them build lean muscle mass, lose fat, and improve their overall health.

So, if you're a woman looking to get in shape, adding whey protein to your diet is a great way to do it. Just remember to moderate your intake and listen to your body. Too much of anything is never a good thing.

How many protein shakes a day for a woman?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the amount of protein you need will vary depending on your weight, activity level, and muscle mass. However, most experts recommend that active women consume at least 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight (0.73 grams per kilogram) per day.

For a 150-pound woman (68 kilograms), this amounts to approximately 54 grams of protein per day.

It's an excellent source of protein and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), which are essential for muscle growth and recovery. Whey protein powder can be used to increase protein intake, build muscle, and aid in weight loss. However, with so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you.

Does protein make girls bulky?

No. Will it make you skinny? No. What protein will do is help you build lean muscle, which in turn helps to shape your body, improve your metabolism, and burn more fat. This, in turn, will help you be healthier and perhaps lose more weight using whey protein for women in 2022 than you would if you were without a fitness routine or protein supplement.

Final Thoughts

So, whether you're a man or woman, adding whey protein to your diet can be a great way to improve your overall health. Just remember to do so in moderation and listen to your body. Too much of anything is never a good thing!

We hope that our list of the 25 best whey proteins for women in 2022 has helped you make a decision.