25 Best Vegan Protein Powders in 2022

If you are looking for the best vegan protein powders in 2022, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the top options on the market today. Protein is essential for building muscle and maintaining a healthy diet, so it is important to find a powder that fits your needs.

﻿We will go over the benefits of each protein powder and help you determine which one is right for you.

What are vegan protein powders?

Vegan protein powders are a great way to get the protein you need without having to eat meat. They're also perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or have allergies to dairy products.

There are many different types of vegan protein powders on the market, so finding the right one for you can be tricky.

Why do some people take vegan protein powders?

There are many reasons why people take vegan protein powders. Some people do it for ethical reasons, while others do it for health reasons.

Is there a vegan protein powder that tastes good?

There are many vegan protein powders on the market that taste great. Finding one that suits your taste buds can be tricky, but it's definitely worth it.

When looking for the best vegan protein powders in 2022, it's important to consider your own needs and preferences. Some things to keep in mind include the type of protein powder, its flavor, and the ingredients it contains.

Type or Protein Powder

The type of protein powder is important because not all powders are created equal. Some powders provide complete protein, while others only have partial protein. The type of protein powder you choose will depend on your own dietary needs.

Flavor Options

The flavor is another important consideration when choosing a vegan protein powder. Some people prefer powders that are flavored, while others prefer unflavored varieties. There are also some vegan protein powders that come in different flavors, so you can choose the one that you think tastes best.

Ingredients

The ingredients in vegan protein powders can also vary. Some powders contain only plant-based proteins, while others may also include ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber. When choosing a vegan protein powder, be sure to read the label carefully to make sure it contains what you're looking for.

There are many great vegan protein powders on the market, so finding the right one for you shouldn't be difficult. Keep these considerations in mind when making your decision and you'll be sure to find a powder that meets your needs.

What are the benefits of taking vegan protein powder?

Vegan protein powder is a great source of protein for those who don't eat meat or dairy. It's also lower in calories and fat than most animal-based proteins.

Additionally, vegan protein powder is often enriched with vitamins and minerals that are important for vegans, such as vitamin B12, iron, and zinc.

If you're looking to add more protein to your diet, or if you're wanting to try a vegan protein powder, we've got the scoop on the best ones out there.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye is a company that makes vegan protein powders and other supplements. Their products are all plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

They have a variety of flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream. Elm & Rye's protein powders are made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

2. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Image courtesy KOS

This award-winning protein blend is jam-packed with nutrients and tastes amazing, thanks to the inclusion of organic Peruvian cacao, Himalayan salt, organic coconut milk, a stevia and monk fruit dash, and more! For delicious shakes or smoothies and snacks, add 2 scoops to cold water.

Soluble fiber in plant protein helps you feel fuller for longer, which is why it's a great weight-loss supplement. Plant proteins include soluble fibers, which give you that "full" feeling for longer. You eat less but not at the sacrifice of calories. Still high in 20 g protein per serving.

3. So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein

Image courtesy Ora

So Lean & So Clean is a plant-based protein powder that is also organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It is made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

This powder has a vanilla flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

So Lean & So Clean is also one of the most affordable vegan protein powders on our list.

4. Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Vegan Protein refuels and repairs muscles after a strenuous exercise with 30 g of Complete Protein and over 5 g BCAA amino acids, Glutamine & Glutamic Acid.

USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified for Sport, Informed Choice for Sport Certified, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and Soy Free. Breathe a sigh of relief knowing that this vegan amino acid powder is toxin-free and free of any prohibited substances.

5. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport Premium Protein is certified by Informed Choice and NSF. This protein powder is also vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

It comes in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and mocha. Vega Sport also has a line of protein bars that are vegan and gluten-free. Vega Sport's protein powders are made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

6. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's RAW Organic Protein is a certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified raw vegan protein powder made with 13 raw sprouted proteins delivering 22 grams of protein.

It is also a good source of calcium and iron and has live probiotics and enzymes. This protein powder is gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Raw Organic Protein is a nutritious way to get the protein you need. It's perfect for athletes, bodybuilders, and people who are looking to add more protein to their diet. If you are vegan or have a dairy allergy, this is the protein powder for you!

7. Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein is a plant-based protein powder that is also organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It is made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein is also one of the most affordable vegan protein powders on our list.

8. Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder

Image courtesy Nutiva

Nutiva's Hemp Protein Powder is a great source of protein for Vegans, with 15 g per 30 g serving. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

Hemp seeds are a complete protein, containing all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce. Hemp protein is also an excellent source of fiber, magnesium, and iron.

This powder has a nutty flavor and can be added to smoothies, baking recipes, or used as a protein shake.

9. 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods

Image courtesy MRM

This protein powder is made with organic pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, and chia seed protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron. This protein powder is also one of the most affordable vegan protein powders on our list.

10. Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior's Protein Warrior Blend is a plant-based protein powder made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

This powder comes in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and mocha. Sunwarrior also has a line of protein bars that are vegan and gluten-free.

Sunwarrior's protein powders are made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

11. NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy NOW Sports

NOW Sports' Organic Pea Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder made with certified organic peas. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powder has a vanilla flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 24 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

NOW Sports' Organic Pea Protein Powder is a great option for vegans who are looking for an affordable, high-quality protein powder.

12. Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Aloha

This protein powder is made with organic pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

13. Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein

Image courtesy Momentous

Momentous' Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein is a plant-based protein powder made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powder has a vanilla chai flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

14. Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Amazing Grass' Organic Protein Superfood is a plant-based protein powder made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

This powder comes in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and unsweetened.

15. PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy PlantFusion

PlantFusion's Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia.

16. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic

Image courtesy Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp Yeah! Organic Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder made with hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It contains 20 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and iron.

17. Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Sprout Living's Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder is a plant-based protein powder made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

18. Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior's Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder made with brown rice protein. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic by the USDA.

19. Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms

Image courtesy Naked Pea

Naked Pea Protein is a healthy vegan protein powder that can be used in place of stevia. In reality, it's free of all chemicals because it's only made from Yellow Pea Protein. This powder is certified vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO produced.

This plant-based protein powder from Plant Proteins offers a high amount of protein for its size. It's made with pea and rice proteins, which are easily digested by the body and produce low amounts of stress on blood vessels and joints. The powder mixes smoothly into anything else you're drinking, including smoothies and baked goods.

20. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Organic Peanut Butter Protein Powder has 21 grams of organic protein and 6 grams organic fiber per serving, making it a naturally smooth and delectable meal. USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy-Free. No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives are added.

21. Bob’s Red Mill Soy Protein Powder

Image courtesy Bob’s Red Mill

Soy Protein Powder, produced by Nature's Plus, is a complete protein that is filling. This dairy-free, gluten-free, unflavored, unsweetened powder is a simple way for vegans and vegetarians to increase their protein intake. Ideal for smoothies, shakes, pancakes, bars, and other dishes.

22. Pure Food Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Pure Food

With just one ingredient, this protein powder by Pure Food is as pure as it gets. Sprouted and organic brown rice provides a complete amino acid profile that's perfect for athletes, bodybuilders, and people who want to improve their overall health. It's also vegan and paleo-friendly.

23. Vega One All-in-One Shake

Image courtesy Vega One

With 20 grams of protein, this all-in-one shake by Vega is a complete meal replacement that's perfect for busy people on the go. It's also vegan and gluten-free, and it has no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

24. EarthChimp Vegan Protein Shake

Image courtesy Earth Chimp

Made with organic brown rice protein and superfoods, this vegan protein shake by EarthChimp is a great way to get all the nutrients your body needs. It's also gluten-free and non-GMO.

25. Orgain Keto Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain's Keto Protein Powder is a high-fat, low-carb protein powder that's perfect for people on the ketogenic diet. It's made with grass-fed whey protein and MCT oil, and it's free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners.

Is pea protein healthy?

Yes, pea protein is healthy. Pea protein is a good source of protein, fiber, and essential amino acids. Pea protein powder can be a helpful addition to your diet if you're looking to increase your protein intake. Pea protein powder can be used in smoothies, baking recipes, or as a dietary supplement.

What are the benefits of vegan protein powder?

Vegan protein powder is a good source of protein, fiber, and essential amino acids. Vegan protein powder can be a helpful addition to your diet if you're looking to increase your protein intake.

Vegan protein powder can be used in smoothies, baking recipes, or as a dietary supplement.

Some of the benefits of vegan protein powder include:

· Aids in weight loss

· Builds muscle

· Reduces inflammation

· Boosts energy levels

· Improves digestion

Is vegan protein as effective as whey?

This is a common question among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The short answer is yes, vegan protein can be just as effective as whey protein. In fact, there are many advantages to using vegan protein powder.

Vegan protein powder is derived from plants, which means it is easy for the body to digest and absorb. Additionally, plant-based protein powders are usually loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Another benefit of vegan protein powder is that it is hypoallergenic. This means that it is unlikely to cause any allergic reactions. Whey protein, on the other hand, is a common allergen.

Finally, vegan protein powder is more sustainable than whey protein. Plant-based agriculture has a lower impact on the environment than animal agriculture.

Which is better: hemp or pea protein?

This is a question that often comes up when people are looking for vegan protein powders. Both hemp and pea protein have their own unique benefits.

Hemp protein is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining good health. Pea protein, on the other hand, is rich in iron and fiber.

So, which one should you choose? If you're looking for a protein powder that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, then hemp protein is the way to go. However, if you're looking for a protein powder that is rich in iron and fiber, then pea protein is the better choice.

Whichever protein powder you choose, make sure that it is of high quality and free of any additives or fillers. The best way to find a high-quality protein powder is to read reviews from other vegans who have tried it.

Does hemp protein contain estrogen?

Hemp protein does not contain estrogen. However, it does contain phytoestrogens, which are plant-based compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. While there is no evidence that hemp protein increases levels of estrogen in the body, some people may want to avoid it if they are sensitive to phytoestrogens.

What is the best vegan protein powder for weight loss?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best vegan protein powder for weight loss will vary depending on your individual needs and goals. However, some good options include pea protein powder, brown rice protein powder, and hemp protein powder.

Do vegan protein powders have side effects?

Vegan protein powders are generally safe and well-tolerated, but some people may experience digestive issues, such as gas and bloating. If you experience any side effects, stop using the protein powder and consult your doctor.

Does protein powder mess with hormones?

This is a common question, and one that doesn't have a straightforward answer. While protein powder itself doesn't necessarily mess with hormones, how you use it can affect your hormone levels.

If you're taking protein powder to bulk up or build muscle, you may be inadvertently increasing your testosterone levels. On the other hand, if you're using protein powder as a meal replacement or to lose weight, you may be lowering your testosterone levels.

So, what's the verdict? If you're using protein powder as part of a healthy diet and exercise plan, it probably won't have any major effects on your hormones. However, if you're taking large amounts of protein powder or using it in an unhealthy way, it could have some negative effects on your hormone levels. If you're concerned about how protein powder might affect your hormones, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Final Thoughts

This list of the 25 best vegan protein powders in 2022 is sure to help you find the perfect one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a plant-based protein powder or a keto-friendly option, there's something on this list for you. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping today!