25 Best Vanilla Protein Powders in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking for the best vanilla protein powder? You've come to the right place! In this blog post, we will list 25 of the best vanilla protein powders on the market. We'll go over what makes each one unique, and help you decide which one is right for you.

﻿Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking for a way to add more protein to your diet, these powders are sure to satisfy.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplements

2. Transparent Labs Whey Protein

3. Optimum Nutrition Rich Vanilla

4. Live Conscious Organic Protein Vanilla Dream

5. Ladder Plant Protein Vanilla Flavored

6. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder Vanilla

7. Now Sports Nutrition, Whey Protein Isolate, Creamy Vanilla Powder

8. Vital Performance Protein Vanilla

9. Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Vanilla

10. GNC Pro Performance® 100% Whey Protein Vanilla

11. Muscle Feast Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

12. MRM Nutrition Egg White Protein

13. Bean Envy Bone Broth Protein Powder

14. Thorne Research Whey Protein Isolate

15. Bluebonnet Nutrition Dual-Action Protein Powder

16. Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder

17. Gnarly Nutrition Whey Protein Vanilla

18. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic Whey Protein Powder

19. Quest Nutrition Protein Powder Vanilla

20. Garden Of Life RAW Organic Protein Vanilla

21. Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder

22. Legion Whey+ Whey Isolate Protein Powder from Grass Fed Cows

23. Orgain Grass Fed Clean Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla Bean

24. Muscle Milk 100% Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla

25. Isopure Zero Carb, Vitamin C and Zinc for Immune Support Creamy Vanilla

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye is a leading provider of protein supplements, and their vanilla protein powder is one of the best on the market. It's made with all-natural ingredients, making it our top favorite in the list of vanilla protein powders in 2022.

It's also low in calories and fat, making it a great choice for those looking to lose weight or manage their weight. Plus, it's easy to mix and tastes great!

We highly recommend Elm & Rye's vanilla protein powder for anyone looking for a high-quality, all-natural option.

2. Transparent Labs Whey Protein

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Our 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is derived from grass-fed American cattle, and it's the first product in the company’s new Protein Series. It has an exceptional protein-to-weight ratio of 88 percent (28 grams of protein per 32 gram serving).

Transparent Labs 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate is made from naturally fed, hormone-free cow whey and contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, gluten, or preservatives. It's one of the cleanest proteins on the market.

It's ideal for hitting daily protein goals after a workout and recovering from exercise. Protein is an important component and instrument for both muscle growth and weight reduction.

3. Optimum Nutrition Rich Vanilla

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

To make GOLD STANDARD 100% ISOLATE, they start by selecting only the highest quality whey protein, which goes through a series of sophisticated filtration processes to "isolate" out extra fat, cholesterol, and sugar.

For easier digestion, part of this Whey Protein Isolate is hydrolyzed and broken down into smaller chains of amino acids. The result is a rapid digesting whole protein that contains no more than 80% pure protein per serving.

4. Live Conscious Organic Protein Vanilla Dream

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Live Conscious uses stringent quality control measures that exceed expectations set by cGMP to ensure the highest quality of natural products, which are made in the United States using domestic and imported ingredients.

With independent, 3rd party testing, they double down on a commitment to truth in labeling, ingredient safety, and product potency, giving consumers piece of mind that what's stated on the label is also what's inside the bottle.

5. Ladder Plant Protein Vanilla Flavored

Image courtesy Ladder

Giving your body the nutrients it requires to assist repair, recover, and bounce back faster is critical for building muscle and performing at your best.

This ultimate post-workout recovery drink is packed with leucine and taurine, two amino acids that your body requires for muscle repair and recovery. Tart cherry has anti-inflammatory properties to minimize post-workout soreness.

6. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder Vanilla

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor's Whey Sport is the go-to for athletes wanting a delicious high-quality protein powder with extra components for strength and performance as an ideal all-in-one post-workout solution. Whey Sport is the preferred choice of athletes of all types, both on and off the field.

NSF-Certified for Sport is a globally recognized certification that ensures quality, safety, and purity through independent testing by the National Sanitation Foundation.

7. Now Sports Nutrition, Whey Protein Isolate, Creamy Vanilla Powder

Image courtesy Now Sports

This is a delectable combination of three of the world's greatest whey protein concentrate and isolate: Ultrafiltered, Microfiltered, and Enzymatically Hydrolyzed (predigested).

This protein supplement is designed to increase the absorption and Biological Value (BV) of the amino acids. Extra L-Glutamine has been added (460 mg per serving) due on its essential function in preserving muscle tissue from breaking down during demanding, strenuous physical exercise.

Whey protein has the highest Biological Value of any protein source, which means it contains more essential amino acids than beef, milk, casein, or soy.

8. Vital Performance Protein Vanilla

Image courtesy Vital Performance

Athletes and those who wish to boost their protein intake may benefit from vanilla protein powder. This lactose-free formula is a great way to add more protein to your diet. It contains 25 grams of protein and 10 grams of collagen peptides per serving, making it an excellent complement to any fitness program.

It's a wonderful way to start your day or serve as a late-night treat, since it's free of manmade sugars and sweeteners and is high in nutrients. It's ideal for the morning or as a late-night treat since it is void of artificial sugars and sweeteners and is packed with nutrients.

9. Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Vanilla

Image courtesy Levels

Levels Vanilla Bean Whey has 24 g protein, 5.4 g BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), and no added sugars per scoop. This whey is designed for everyone's lifestyle, trusted by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and regular grinders everywhere.

Whey is naturally delicious, which means it has no hormones, GMOs, added sugars, soy, gluten, bleach, fillers or artificial flavors or sweeteners.

10. GNC Pro Performance® 100% Whey Protein Vanilla

Image courtesy GNC

When your life is busier and you have less time to make healthy choices, it might be tough to do so. It's difficult to keep adequate protein in your diet at any age.

As the basic kick-starter for lean muscle repair, 100% Whey encourages a healthy metabolism and muscular development by assisting with a proper metabolism and lean muscle growth.

Amino acids are required for the growth, repair, and maintenance of muscles at any level of exercise.

This protein shake is high in quality, providing 24 grams of high-quality protein with all 9 essential amino acids that are digested quickly and contribute to your health and performance goals.

11. Muscle Feast Grass-Fed Whey Protein Isolate

Image courtesy Muscle Feast

Muscle Feast Grass Fed & Hormone-Free Whey Isolate contains 21.5 g (per serving, depending on flavor) of high-quality protein. We obtain our whey protein from grass-fed dairy cows that have been certified to be free of rBGH and rBST artificial hormones (90% before flavoring).

This product is cold microfiltered, undenatured, and ultrafiltration processed. It consists of 6 g of naturally occurring BCAAs per serving and contains no additives or artificial components.

12. MRM Nutrition Egg White Protein

Image courtesy MRM

EMRM Nutrition's Egg White Protein Powder is a delicious vanilla protein powder that promotes healthy muscle maintenance. It's hormone-free, antibiotic-free, cholesterol-free, and low in fat and calories.

Egg protein has the greatest biological value due on its high content of essential amino acids and sulfur-containing proteins. The powder also contains a significant amount of protein—23 grams per serving!

13. Bean Envy Bone Broth Protein Powder

Image courtesy Bean Envy

Here’s a one-of-a-kind product with your health in mind! The combination of Animal Protein (Chicken Bone Broth) with medium-chain triglyceride oil in powder form, as well as your daily fiber (Acacia), makes for an excellent addition to your coffee, smoothies, shakes, and meals.

Bean Envy Bone Broth powder is non-GMO, keto/paleo-friendly, gluten-free, sugary free and dairy-free.

14. Thorne Research Whey Protein Isolate

Image courtesy Thorne

Thorne's Whey Protein Isolate is a top quality protein powder that provides you with 25 grams of protein and only 130 calories in each scoop. It is very low in fat and carbohydrates, making it an excellent choice for those on a ketogenic diet or people who are trying to lose weight.

This protein powder is also free of artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. It is GMO free, soy free, and gluten free.

15. Bluebonnet Nutrition Dual-Action Protein Powder

Image courtesy Bluebonnet

The protein in Bluebonnet's Dual-Action Protein comes from grass-fed cattle that have not been given antibiotics and bovine growth hormone (rBGH), also known as bovine somatotropin (BST).

This drink also contains a dynamic combination of whey protein isolate and micellar casein that works throughout your workout and after-exercise recovery period at night. Whey protein isolate has the highest biological value (BV) of any protein available.

Because this revolutionary protein formula includes extended-action micellar casein, it works well beyond intense activities to constantly rebuild destroyed muscle. Whey protein isolate contains immunoglobulins that assist support the immune system, which is temporarily weakened during intensive exercise.

16. Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Dymatize

Elite 100% Whey® is a whey protein blend that may help you achieve your muscular-building goals. BCAAs, as well as other EAAs, are included throughout the day to promote fast absorption and high-quality protein. You'll undoubtedly discover a flavor that suits you with a variety of easy-mixing varieties.

17. Gnarly Nutrition Whey Protein Vanilla

Image courtesy Gnarly Sports Nutrition

Gnarly Whey is a whey protein concentrate that provides essential fatty acids, omega-3 acids, and other nutritional components to support muscle growth and immune health—perfect for restoring your body after a strenuous activity.

NSF Sports Certification is the third generation of NSF's certification program for sports equipment. In order to meet the stringent requirements of the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) for Sport Certified Products, these products must pass NSF Content Certification.

18. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Natural Force

The finest organic, grass-fed whey protein powder on the market is Organic Force® Organic Grass-Fed Whey. They exclusively use raw organic, non-GMO whey protein concentrate from California family farms in a way that ensures only pure milk is used to make each batch.

19. Quest Nutrition Protein Powder Vanilla

Image courtesy Quest

Quest's Protein Powder is a delicious way to help fuel your active lifestyle. It provides you with the high-quality protein you need without all of the sugar and carbs that you don't. This low-carb, high-protein powder can be used to make shakes, smoothies, and even baked goods.

20. Garden Of Life RAW Organic Protein Vanilla

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's RAW Organic Protein is a certified organic, non-GMO Project Verified RAW protein powder made with 13 RAW and organic sprouts. It is a complete source of protein that provides all of the essential amino acids your body needs to support muscle growth and recovery.

21. Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Body Fortress

Body Fortress' Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder is a superior bodybuilding supplement that features 100% premium whey enhanced with creatine and other key ingredients.

This whey protein powder supplies you with the protein needed to build mass, maintain muscle, and improve strength. It contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

22. Legion Whey+ Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Legion's Whey+ is an ultra-pure whey isolate protein powder made from grass fed cows. It contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors.

Each serving of this lactose-free and gluten-free powder provides you with 25 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar.

23. Orgain Grass Fed Clean Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla Bean

Image courtesy Orgain

With 21 grams of grass-fed protein, near 5 grams of BCAAs, and a complete amino acid profile, Clean Whey Protein Powder delivers the healthy goodness your body requires.

This grass-fed whey protein is free of gluten and soy, with only 140 calories and 1 g of sugar per serving, making it a guilt-free pleasure. Combine Clean Whey Protein with any liquid for a creamy shake!

24. Muscle Milk 100% Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's 100% Whey Protein Powder is a fast-absorbing source of protein that helps you build muscle and recover after exercise. Each scoop provides 25 grams of high-quality protein to support your active lifestyle.

This powder can be used before or after workouts, as well as between meals to help meet your daily protein needs.

25. Isopure Zero Carb, Vitamin C and Zinc for Immune Support Creamy Vanilla

Image courtesy Isopure

Isopure Zero Carb's Creamy Vanilla protein powder provides you with 50 grams of protein per serving. It is a low-carb, high-protein powder that can help you build muscle and recover after exercise.

This protein powder is also fortified with vitamin C and zinc for immune support. It is gluten-free, lactose-free, and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Is Whey Or Plant-Based Protein Better?

Protein powder can help you develop muscle, increase post-workout recovery, maintain a healthy metabolism, lose weight, tone and sculpt your body by dietary supplementation.

But, if you had to pick between plant protein and animal protein, which would you prefer?

Types of Plant-Based Protein Sources

There are several kinds of plant-based protein sources:

Organic Soy Protein

Soy protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids in contrast to many other plant-based proteins. It also includes a significant amount of protein and several plant components that may help reduce cholesterol.

Organic Pea Protein

Yellow split peas are the source of pea protein, which is richer in protein than other vegan-friendly powders. Pea protein lacks methionine, but it is high in valine, isoleucine, and leucine - all of which are required for muscular development.

Organic Brown Rice Protein

Brown rice powder is a good source of protein and is often inexpensive and readily available. Its nutritional profile has a high protein percentage.

The digestibility of rice protein is typically very good. It contains all essential amino acids, but it lacks lysine to be called a full protein.

Organic Hemp Protein

Hemp protein is produced from the cannabis plant but has no psychoactive effects like those found in marijuana since it contains only tiny amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Hemp protein is high in cardio-vital omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids as well as iron, zinc, fiber, and magnesium.

The Differences Between Whey Protein and Plant Based Proteins

Here's a summary of the major distinctions between whey and plant-based protein. We'll break it down into smaller parts to make things easier for you.

The Protein Quality

Whey isolate has a greater bacterial value than plant-based protein, which means it contains enough amino acids to make all of the proteins your body requires.

Whey protein's high content of amino acids makes it unique. It is termed a whole protein since it includes all nine essential amino acids, which the body cannot manufacture separately. They have a full amino acid profile.

Whey protein also contains high amounts of leucine, the most important amino acid in muscle growth, and cysteine, which aids in muscular development and metabolism.

However, soy and quinoa proteins are the only ones that are recognized to be complete proteins. They don't contain adequate amounts of all essential amino acids on their own, and they don't include them in adequate amounts. Some important plant proteins, like asparagus and lily, have low levels of isoleucine and lysine.

Ease of Digestion

Animal flesh, especially red meat and fish, is linked to gastric upset and digestive issues. They're difficult for individuals who are sensitive to milk or lactose.

Plant-based proteins are less inflammatory in nature and contain no dairy products.

Some plant-based protein shakes include digestive enzymes to assist the body absorb the protein without causing bloating or other unattractive side effects.

Calorie and Fat Count

Plant-based proteins are metabolized more slowly by the body than animal proteins. While animal protein has numerous advantages when it comes to weight loss and satiety, plant-based protein supplements may help you stay fuller for longer.

Whey is derived from milk, which is why most types of animal protein are high in saturated fat and macronutrients. As a result, animal protein has a greater calorie and fat content than plant-based proteins like pea and soy.

Sugar Content

Many whey smoothies and powders, on the other hand, use artificial flavors and sweeteners to disguise the flavor of animal protein. If you want pure, all-natural protein shakes, plant-based proteins are generally preferable.

High sugar content makes dairy-based protein shakes more appealing to those with a sweet tooth.

Which Is Better; whey protein or plant based protein?

Both animal and plant-based proteins are beneficial to the human body. Animal protein, on the other hand, has greater health risks than plant-based protein. They have distinct compositions with varied sugar, calorie, and fat content.

So, whichever you choose will be determined by your health and personal preferences. A medical professional should evaluate the health aspect. It also depends on whether you want your vanilla to be too sweet or just enough sugar to provide you with the protein boost.

Final Thoughts

Whether you are looking to build muscle, lose weight, or recover from exercise, these are the 25 best vanilla protein powders in 2022. Choose the powder that best fits your goals and lifestyle, and get started on your journey to better health and fitness.