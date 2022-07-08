25 Best Tick Preventions for Dogs in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Keeping tiny pests at bay is easier said than done. There’s nothing more traumatizing than finding a fully engorged tick that’s latched onto your dog. In the past, pet owners typically only had to worry about ticks during the warmer months. But, depending on where you live, ticks may now be a year-round problem due to growing deer and mice populations along with warmer winters.

Despite their size, ticks are extremely dangerous for you and your furry friend. They carry a wide range of illnesses, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, canine ehrlichiosis, and canine anaplasmosis. Keeping ticks off of your dog is key in protecting the entire family. There are countless stories of ticks landing on a dog and making its way onto a human.

Ticks are quite small which makes them easy to miss. Certain ticks, namely deer ticks, which are known to carry Lyme disease, can be as small as a single poppy seed. This is why routine tick checks are essential, especially if your pup spends a lot of time outdoors or in areas of tall grass.

How we picked the top 25 tick preventions for dogs

There are many factors to consider when researching and ranking tick preventions for dogs. One of the first factors that we considered is the active ingredient. There are three main types of tick prevention products: topical treatments, collars, and oral chews.

Topical treatments and collars are formulated with insecticides that repel ticks, which prevents them from biting. Oral medications are absorbed into the bloodstream and make their way into the tissue fluids under the skin. This way if a tick bites your dog, the medication is transferred to the tick and it dies.

Because oral medications kill ticks, they prevent future infestations and are often the prescribed tick prevention method.

Another factor that we considered when reviewing tick prevention products is safety. These products are designed to be poisonous to ticks but should not be harmful to your dog or humans. Consider your unique scenario when deciding which tick prevention option is best. For example, if you have small children or other pets in the home, a topical treatment may not be the best option.

Because dogs range from teacup to giant breeds, it’s key to find a tick prevention product that is available in various doses for pups of all sizes. Generally, tick preventions are dosed based on your dog’s weight. We found products that are available in a variety of formulations to account for pups of all sizes.

Last but not least, we considered cost and convenience. Depending on where you live and how much time your dog spends outdoors, it may be more economical to give him a single dose tick prevention that lasts for months, instead of having to administer treatment monthly.

On the other hand, for dogs who are often in tick-infested areas, monthly doses may be more cost effective and convenient.

Top 25 tick prevention products for dogs

After thorough research, our team has come up with a list of the 25 best tick prevention products available on the market today. Below you’ll find information about each of these preventions so that you can choose the best option to best protect your best pal.

Active ingredients: Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA, DHA, and aloe vera

Price: $25.00 for 30 chews

Looking for a simple yet effective supplement to protect your furry friend against ticks, fleas, and other pests? Pupper Omega is sure to fit the bill. These fresh salmon flavored chews not only taste great, they’re packed with health-boosting omega-3 fatty acids.

While omega-3s are known for supporting joint, heart, brain, and eye health, they also play a huge role in skin and coat health. Omega-3 fatty acids decrease skin inflammation while also protecting the skin's natural barrier. These fatty acids also keep your dog's coat shiny and soft, while lessening itchiness and preventing dandruff.

The healthier your dog's skin and coat is, the stronger it is against tick bites. To best protect your pup, give him 10-20 mg of omega-3 per pound of body weight.

2. Bravecto Chews for Dogs

Active ingredient: Fluralaner

Price: $61.99-$64.99 for a single treatment

Protect your dog from ticks and fleas with delicious Bravecto Chews for Dogs. These pork-flavored chews offer 12 weeks of protection against ticks and fleas. Research has found that the chews kill lone star ticks for up to 8 weeks and kill more than 98% of them within 24 hours.

What's great about oral tick preventions is that they're super easy and convenient. All you have to do is give your dog one chew every 12 weeks. It's as simple as that!

Bravecto Chews for Dogs are available in five different doses, ranging from dogs weighing anywhere from 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds.

3. NexGard Chewables for Dogs

Active ingredient: Afoxolaner

Price: $26.99-$132.99 for three month supply

NexGard Chewables for Dogs are a FDA-approved and veterinarian-recommended tick prevention product that kills pests on contact. These delicious beef-flavored chews kill adult fleas before they're able to lay eggs while also killing black-legged ticks and others that are known to cause Lyme infections.

These fast-acting chews offer a month of protection and are gentle enough for dogs as young as eight weeks. NexGard Chewables for Dogs is quick and convenient to use, and you don't have to worry about a messy application.

4. K9 Advantix II Flea, Tick and Mosquito Prevention for Dogs

Active ingredients: Imidacloprid, permethrin, and pyriproxyfen

Price: $16.98-$69.98 for four month supply

Give you dog well-rounded protection with K9 Advantix II Flea, Tick and Mosquito Prevention for Dogs. This veterinarian-recommended, broad-spectrum treatment effectively repels and kills ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes.

K9 Advantix II Flea, Tick and Mosquito Prevention for Dogs takes just seconds to apply and starts working almost immediately. No matter if you're going hiking or playing in the backyard, you can have peace of mind that your pup is fully protected.

K9 Advantix II Flea, Tick and Mosquito Prevention for Dogs is safe for dogs seven weeks and older. The waterproof formula works for up o four weeks, even after your pup goes swimming or gets a bath.

5. Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs

Active ingredients: Sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel

Price: $145.86-$170.73 for six month supply

Fight off pests by giving your dog Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs. These powerful chewables are formulated with six treatments that not only kill fleas and ticks but prevent heartworm disease and control hookworms and roundworms.

Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs offers 30 days of protection against common ticks, including lone star, black-legged, and even the Gulf Coast tick.

The liver flavor is sure to be a special treat that your dog looks forward to each month! Simparica Trio Chewable Tablets for Dogs is safe for dogs eight weeks and older weighing more than 2.8 pounds.

6. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo

Active ingredients: Pyrethrins, S-methoprene, and piperonyl butoxide

Price: $14.97 for 12-oz bottle

Looking for a shampoo that does more than cleanse and nourish your pup's skin and coat? Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo is a sensitive skin formula that removes dirt and dandruff while effectively killing and repelling ticks, flea, flea eggs, and lice.

Each bottle contains a natural blend of aloe vera, coconut extract, oatmeal, and lanolin. Precor, an insect growth regulator, provides the protection that your pup needs.

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo is safe to use on dogs 12 weeks and older. After each bath, your furry friend will not only smell great, he'll be protected for up to 28 days.

7. Wondercide Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home

Active ingredients: Cedarwood oil, sodium lauryl sulfate, lemongrass oil, and sesame oil

Price: $24.99 for 16-oz bottle

Wondercide Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home offers a plant-based formula that kills, repels, and prevents common pests like ticks, fleas, flies, and mosquitoes. Independent lab tests prove that this pet and home spray protects your furry friend.

When used as directed, Wondercide Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home kills ticks within 4-24 hours, kills fleas within two minutes or less, and repels mosquitoes immediately. The best part is that this product is not only effective, it's safe.

This all natural spray is holistic-vet approved and is proudly made in the USA. Wondercide Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home is available in four great scents, including rosemary, lemongrass, cedarwood, and peppermint.

8. Frontline Gold Flea & Tick Treatment

Active ingredients: Fipronil, S-methoprene, and pyriproxyfen

Price: $49.99 for three month supply

With a triple-action formula, that is a tick prevention product that you can trust to keep your favorite furry pal safe. Frontline Gold Flea & Tick Treatment offers month-long protection by killing fleas and ticks while also preventing flea re-infestations.

It works within 30 minutes of application and protects your pup for up to 30 days. With waterproof protection, you and your pup can enjoy the great outdoors rain or shine. For best results, reapply monthly.

Frontline Gold Flea & Tick Treatment is available for dogs of all sizes and is safe for those eight weeks and older.

9. Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar

Active ingredients: Flumethrin and imidacloprid

Price: $62.98 for eight months of protection

Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar is a vet-recommended product that kills and repels pests. It repels fleas within 24 hours of initial application and ticks within 48 hours of application.

The collar is odorless and non-greasy and is adjustable to comfortably fit your dog's next. It even offers visibility reflectors and a quick-release feature for added safety features. Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar is water-resistant and provides continuous protection for up to eight months.

Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar is safe for dogs seven weeks and older weighing more than 18 pounds.

10. Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment

Active ingredients: Fipronil and S-methoprene

Price: $61.19 for six month supply

Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment is a product that you can trust. It's a brand that has been in the industry for over 20 years and has protected hundreds of thousands of dogs across the globe.

This fast-acting and long-lasting topical treatment is formulated to kill ticks, fleas, flea eggs, and lice. Each application is waterproof and provides 30 days of protection so that your dog can live his best life both in- and outdoors.

Frontline Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment is safe to administer to dogs eight weeks and older.

11. Advecta 3 Topical Treatment for Dogs

Active ingredients: Imidacloprid, permethrin, and pyriproxyfen

Price: $34.88 for four month supply

Advecta 3 Topical Treatment for Dogs is designed to kill ticks and fleas on contact. It also repels pests so that your dog can spend more time outdoors without any worries. This topical treatment has also shown to be effective against lice and biting flies.

Whether your dog is going for a swim or going for a walk in the rain, he's still protected! Advecta 3 Topical Treatment for Dogs is waterproof and safeguards your pup for up to a month.

Advecta 3 Topical Treatment for Dogs is safe for dogs seven weeks and older.

12. PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Soft Chews

Active ingredients: Coconut oil, garlic powder, flaxseed, brewer's yeast, organic hemp seed powder, organic hemp oil, apple cider vinegar, sunflower oil, sweet potato, vitamins, and minerals

Price: $26.99 for 90 soft chews

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Soft Chews offers protection in a delicious hickory bacon flavored soft chew. These drool-worthy treats are made with a blend of natural ingredients that provide natural defenses against seasonal pests. They also work to repel ticks, fleas, and mosquitos.

Not only do PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Soft Chews repel pests, they strengthen your pup's immune system so that he's protected. These chews are made without any corn, wheat, soy, GMOs, or preservatives, which means you can give them to your furry pal with total confidence.

PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense Soft Chews are made in the US in a GMP compliant facility using domestic and global ingredients.

13. Vet's Best Flea + Tick Spray

Active ingredients: Peppermint oil, eugenol, and sodium lauryl sulfate

Price: $7.27 for 8-oz bottle

Using certified natural ingredients, Vet's Best Flea + Tick Spray is designed to kill ticks, flea, and flea eggs on contact. With a blend of peppermint oil and eugenol, you can have total confidence that your dog is protected when he's outdoors.

Vet's Best Flea + Tick Spray is independently tested to ensure safety and effectiveness. This spray is simple to use. All you have to do is spritz your pup and he's protected both indoors and outdoors!

Vet's Best Flea + Tick Spray is made in the USA using domestically and internationally sourced ingredients. It's safe to use on dogs 12 weeks and older.

14. TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Clove oil, lemongrass oil, cedarwood oil, cinnamon oil, sesame seed oil, and sodium lauryl sulfate

Price: $14.99 for 20-oz bottle

TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo is made with nature's most powerful pest repelling ingredients. It's formulated with lemongrass, clove, cedarwood, and sesame oil to kill ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes on contact. Though it's powerful against pests, this shampoo is gentle enough to use as your dog's go-to bathing product.

The best part about this shampoo is that it cleanses and moisturizes. It nourishes dry, irritated, and sensitive skin so that your pup can enjoy itch-free days.

TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo repels and kills pests for up to seven days.

15. Onguard Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs

Active ingredients: Fipronil and S-methoprene

Price: $18.99 for three month supply

Protect your pup against ticks, fleas, and other pests with Onguard Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs. This topical spot treatment uses two scientifically proven active ingredients that kill and repel pests. It's effective against various types of ticks, along with fleas that cause dermatitis.

Onguard Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is waterproof and offers protection even after your dog gets a bath, goes swimming, or goes for a walk in the rain. One application offers a month of protection that you can trust.

Onguard Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is safe for dogs eight weeks and older.

16. Credelio Chewable Tablet for Dogs

Active ingredients: Lotilaner

Price: $21.21 for one month supply

Tell pests to bugger off for good with a quality prevention product. Keep unwanted bugs at bay with Credelio Chewable Tablet for Dogs. These small, tasty chewables are formulated to kill ticks and fleas to keep your dog safe and protected.

Each chewable offers a month of protection against flea and tick infestations so that your dog can safely romp and explore outdoors. It protects against common tick types, including lone star, black-legged, brown dog, and American dog ticks.

Credelio Chewable Tablet for Dogs is safe for dogs eight weeks and older and requires a prescription from your veterinarian.

17. Hartz UltraGuard Plus Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs

Active ingredients: Tetrachlorvinphos

Price: $6.28 for seven month supply

Hartz UltraGuard Plus Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs kills and repels ticks, fleas, flea eggs, and flea larvae for up to seven months. This water-resistant collar can be worn along with your dog's daily collar without losing effectiveness. It's available in two sizes and colors.

What’s nice about a flea and tick collar is that they offer effortless protection. Simply put it on your dog and voila - he’s protected!

Hartz UltraGuard Plus Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs offers snout to tail protection and is safe to use on dogs 12 weeks and older. It offers a fresh scent and is proudly made in the USA.

18. PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs

Active ingredients: Fipronil and S-methoprene

Price: $42.99 for six month supply

PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is vet-recommended and is formulated with active ingredients that are scientifically proven to kill ticks, fleas, mites, lice, and other pesky bugs. The waterproof formula is easy to use and provides up to 30 days of protection.

PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is available in four different doses, ranging from teacup to giant breeds. This topical product is easy to apply and only takes minutes to begin protecting your favorite pal.

This tick prevention product is safe for dogs of all life stages.

19. Natural Chemistry Natural Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs

Active ingredients: Cinnamon oil, clove oil, and cedar oil

Price: $11.99 for 16.9-oz bottle

Natural Chemistry Natural Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs uses natural botanical extracts to kill ticks, fleas, and other pests on contact. This naturally-powered shampoo is made with clove, cinnamon, and cedar oil, which has shown to kill bugs for up to seven days.

This flea and tick shampoo not only kills harmful bugs, it also nourishes, moisturizes, and revitalizes your pup's coat. Oatmeal proteins will leave your dog with a soft coat and hydrated skin that isn't dry or flaky.

Natural Chemistry Natural Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs is safe for use on puppies, adult, and senior dogs. It's proudly made in the USA using non-toxic ingredients.

20. NextStar Fast Acting Flea & Tick Treatment

Active ingredients: Fipronil, cyphenothrin, and S-methoprene

Price: $31.98-$39.98 for three month supply

Say goodbye to ticks and other pests with NextStar Fast Acting Flea & Tick Treatment. This powerful topical treatment kills ticks, fleas, and other bugs in as little as five minutes! It's formulated with a 7-way control that eliminates pests once and for all.

NextStar Fast Acting Flea & Tick Treatment offers a waterproof formula that protects your canine for up to 30 days. The topical treatment is easy to apply and is available in various doses based on your dog's body weight.

In a matter of minutes, you can have peace of mind that your pup is protected from all of the bad bugs!

21. Vectra 3D Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs

Active ingredients: Dinotefuran, pyriproxyfen, and permethrin

Price: $30.00-$40.17 for three month supply

Backed by veterinarians, Vectra 3D Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is a product you can trust. This spot treatment is designed to kill and repel ticks, fleas, mites, mosquitos, and other pests. It's formulated to protect your pup for up to a month.

Vectra 3D Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs is a waterproof topical solution that dries quickly and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue. It's available in various sizes, based on your dog's body weight.

With a single application each month, you can protect your best pal from ticks and other harmful bugs.

22. Kin+kind Flea & Tick Protect Dog Spray

Active ingredients: Lemongrass oil and peppermint oil

Price: $14.99 for 12-oz bottle

Kill ticks and other pests with the power of all natural ingredients. Kin+kind Flea & Tick Protect Dog Spray is made with plant-based essential oils, including lemongrass and peppermint oil, which repel bugs without any harmful ingredients.

This vet formulated spray uses safe ingredients that protect your pet while also protecting the environment. It offers a safe concentration for your furry friend, which means you can spray with confidence. Not only will your dog be protected, he’ll smell great!

Kin+kind Flea & Tick Protect Dog Spray is proudly made in the USA in a certified USDA organic facility.

23. Liquid-Vet Flea & Tick+ Support Formula for Dogs

Active ingredients: Eugenol, geraniol, thyme oil, lemongrass oil, peppermint oil, rosemary oil, lauric acid, and vitamin E

Price: $12.99 for 8-oz bottle

Liquid-Vet Flea & Tick+ Support Formula for Dogs is formulated to be naturally effective against ticks and other pests like fleas and mosquitoes. It's made with a natural blend of essential oils, including peppermint and rosemary oil, which keeps bugs away for good.

Liquid-Vet Flea & Tick+ Support Formula for Dogs is made in the USA using food-grade ingredients. It's not only safe for your furry friend but for your human family as well.

This fresh-scented lotion doesn't leave behind a greasy residue and only needs to be applied once a week. Without any harsh chemicals, this is a tick prevention product that you can feel good about using on your pup.

24. Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs

Active ingredients: Selamectin, butylated hydroxytoluene, and isopropyl alcohol

Price: $45.63-$59.99 for three month supply

Protect your dog against ticks, fleas, heartworm, and other parasites with Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs. This topical tick prevention product uses a combination of active ingredients and has been trusted by vets for more than 20 years. A simple once a month application protects your dog against common parasites.

For best results, apply the product at the base of the neck in front of the shoulder blades. The process takes just a matter of minutes and offers protection for up to 30 days. Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs is quick drying and is easy to apply!

This tick prevention product is safe to use on dogs at least six weeks of age.

25. Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Flea & Tick Shampoo

Active ingredients: Pyrethrins, piperonyl butoxide, and N-octyl bicycloheptene dicarboximide

Price: $9.98 for 17-oz bottle

Ticks stand no chance when you bathe your dog with a quality shampoo that's designed to kill pests on contact. Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Flea & Tick Shampoo is formulated with pyrethrins, a natural insecticide that kills and controls ticks (and fleas!) on contact.

This shampoo also soothes redness, itchiness, and irritation caused by tick bites while gently cleansing and exfoliating your pup's skin and coat. Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Flea & Tick Shampoo is pH balanced and won't irritate sensitive or irritated skin. It leaves behind a fresh scent that will have your furry friend smelling great for weeks.

The best part about this shampoo is that it works without the use of parabens, soap, or other ingredients that damage your dog's skin and coat.

How to check for ticks

Ticks are small but can cause big problems. If you've spent time outdoors with your pup, especially in a wooden or grassy area, you'll want to do a tick check. Give your dog a once-over before heading indoors. Start by running your fingers through his fur. If you feel any bumps, investigate a little further to ensure it isn't a tick.

Ticks are commonly found in certain areas on dogs, including:

Inside and behind ear flaps

Around the eyelids

Around the neck and shoulders

Under the legs

Around the groin area

Under the tail

On the bottom of paws (especially between the toes)

Ticks range in size and color. Some are large while others are quite tiny. Ticks can be brown, black, or even slightly gray.

If you find a tick on your dog, remove it as quickly as possible. It takes a tick anywhere from three to 24 hours to infect its host. This is why early discovery and removal is key. The sooner the tick is removed, the lower the chances are of your pup getting sick.

What to do if you find a tick

First things first – don’t panic! While it can be quite scary to find a tick on your dog, stay calm or else you’ll both be a whirlwind of anxiety. If you find a tick on your pup, remove it right away.

Never try to remove a tick using your fingers. Instead, use fine-point tweezers, as you don't want to tear the tick and increase the risk of infection. Using pointed tweezers, get as close as you can to the head. Pull the tick out and thoroughly clean the area.

After a tick bite, be on the lookout for warning signs like limping, lameness, joint pain, fever, swollen lymph nodes, lethargy, or decreased appetite. These are telltale symptoms of a tick-borne illness, which, if left untreated, could be fatal.

How to reduce the risk of a tick bite

The good news is that there are many ways you can reduce the number of ticks that find residence on your property. Start by clearing away long branches and overgrown vegetation. Get rid of leaf piles and grass clippings as well. Ticks are commonly found on branches and long grass, waiting for the chance to latch onto a host.

There are also dozens of lawn products that can be applied to kill tick larvae as well as adults. Be sure to follow the directions on the package for best results. Many of these products require your pup to stay off the grass for a few hours, so be mindful of when and where you use them.

At the end of the day, taking care of your yard and performing regular tick checks won’t prevent ticks 100%. This is why it’s important to use a tick prevention product to best protect you and your furry friend.

Each of the 25 tick preventions for dogs that we reviewed are designed to keep ticks at bay so that you and your pup can enjoy the great outdoors without worry.

Final thoughts

Despite their size, ticks are quite dangerous pests for your pup and your family. The best way to protect your pooch is with a safe tick prevention product. From collars to sprays to tablets, there are countless options to safeguard your dog against ticks and the nasty diseases that they carry.