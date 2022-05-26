25 Best Tasting Vegan Protein Powders in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best tasting vegan protein powders? Look no further! In this blog post, we will list 25 of the best tasting vegan protein powders on the market. These powders are all vegan, and they range in flavor from vanilla to chocolate to strawberry.

They also come in a variety of sizes, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. We highly recommend giving these powders a try – you won't be disappointed.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplements

2. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

3. So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein

4. Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

5. Vega Sport Premium Protein

6. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

7. Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein

8. Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder

9. 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods

10. Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

11. NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder

12. Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

13. Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein

14. Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood

15. PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein

16. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic

17. Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder

18. Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder

19. Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms

20. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

21. Bob’s Red Mill Soy Protein Powder

22. Pure Food Plant-Based Protein Powder

23. Vega One All-in-One Shake

24. EarthChimp Vegan Protein Shake

25. Orgain Keto Protein Powder

What are vegan protein powders?

Vegan protein powders are plant-based protein powders that do not contain any dairy, eggs, or other animal products. They are a great source of protein for people who follow a vegan diet, and they also provide a number of other health benefits.

Some of the most popular vegan protein powders on the market include hemp protein powder, brown rice protein powder, and pea protein powder.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a vegan protein powder. First, make sure that the powder you choose is made from whole food ingredients. Second, check the label to see how much protein the powder contains. Third, consider your own dietary needs and preferences.

Why do some people take vegan protein powders?

There are a few reasons why people might take vegan protein powders. For one, they are a great way to get protein if you follow a vegan diet. Additionally, vegan protein powders can provide a number of other health benefits, such as improved digestion and increased energy levels.

How do you use vegan protein powders?

There are a few different ways that you can use vegan protein powders. You can add them to smoothies, mix them into oatmeal or yogurt, or bake with them.

Is there a vegan protein powder that tastes good?

Yes, that's why we featured this list of the 25 best tasting vegan protein powders. We wanted to provide you with a variety of tasty options for your vegan protein needs.

Before selecting one of the options on our list below, do consider the following factors:

Type of Protein Powder

The type of protein powder you select is crucial since not all powders are made equal. Some powders give enough protein for an individual, while others just offer part of the required daily intake. The sort of protein powder you purchase will be determined by your specific nutritional requirements.

Flavor Options

Another thing to consider when selecting a vegan protein powder is the flavor. Some consumers enjoy powders with flavors, while others prefer unflavored versions. In addition, some vegan protein powders come in different tastes, allowing you to pick the one you think suits your needs best.

Ingredients

Vegan protein powders come in a variety of forms and flavors, and the components therein can vary. Some powders contain just plant-based proteins, while others may also include additional substances like vitamins, minerals, or fiber. Read the ingredients list thoroughly when purchasing a vegan protein powder to ensure it contains everything you want.

There are several fantastic vegan protein powders on the market, so finding the best one for you shouldn't be difficult. Keep these factors in mind while choosing a powder and you'll be sure to discover one that fits your demands.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye is a firm that produces vegan protein powders and other nutritional products. Their items are completely plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

They provide a wide range of tastes, including chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream. Elm & Rye's protein powders are comprised of pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

2. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Image courtesy KOS

Two scoops of this award-winning protein blend is all you need. It is jam-packed with nutrients and tastes great thanks to the inclusion of organic Peruvian cacao, Himalayan salt, organic coconut milk, a stevia and monk fruit dash, and more! To make delicious smoothies or shakes, combine those two scoops with cold water.

Soluble fiber in plant protein aids in the feeling of fullness, making it an excellent weight-loss supplement. Soluble fibers are present in plant proteins, which give you that sensation of fullness for longer. You eat less but not at the cost of calories. Still high in 20g protein per serving.

3. So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein

Image courtesy Ora

Lean & So Clean is a non-GMO, organic, gluten-free plant-based protein powder. It's made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

Freezing and defrosting your food is not a big problem. This powder has a vanilla flavor and is sweetened with stevia. It provides 20 grams of protein per serving, as well as fiber and iron.

So Lean and So Clean is also one of the most affordable vegan protein powders on our list.

4. Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Vegan Protein from Garden of Life helps to repair and rebuild muscles after a hard workout with 30 g of Complete Protein and over 5 g BCAA amino acids, Glutamine & Glutamic Acid.

This vegan amino acid powder comes in a variety of flavors and has been certified by the USDA as organic, non-GMO Project Verified, NSF Certified for Sport, Informed Choice for Sport Certified, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and Soy Free.

5. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

The Informed Choice and NSF certifications are on Vega Sport Premium Protein. This protein powder is also vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Vega Sport also produces a vegan and gluten-free line of protein bars. Pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein are used to make Vega Sport's proteins powders.

6. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's RAW Organic Protein is a raw organic vegan protein powder with 13 Raw sprouted proteins and 22 grams of protein that has been certified by the USDA and verified by the Non-GMO Project.

It's a good source of calcium, iron, and live probiotics and enzymes, plus it's gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Purchasing this product will not only provide you with a convenient, delicious way to obtain omega-3s and protein, but it'll also help you get more restful sleep. It's crucial to your health that you get enough sleep every night.

7. Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein

Image courtesy Sprout Living

The tasting notes on the bag accompany a delicious mushroom-based product. It's also made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein and has coffee as one of its primary ingredients.

Sweetened with stevia, this powder has a chocolate flavor and is high in sugar. It's high in protein (20 grams per serving) and includes plenty of fiber and iron.

8. Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder

Image courtesy Nutiva

For Vegans, Nutiva's Hemp Protein Powder has 15 g of protein per 30 g serving. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA organic certified.

Hemp seeds are a high-quality protein, containing all 20 amino acids in the correct proportions, including the nine essential amino acids that our bodies cannot create. Hemp protein is also high in fiber and magnesium.

This powder has a nutty flavor and can be used in smoothies, baked goods, or as a protein shake.

9. 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods

Image courtesy MRM

This protein powder is made with organic pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, and chia seed protein. It's also vegan certified by the Vegan Society and gluten-free.

This chocolate-flavored powder is sweetened with stevia. It has 20 grams of protein per serving and is high in fiber and iron. This plant-based protein powder is one of the most cost-effective vegan proteins on our list.

10. Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

The protein drink mixes are made with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein, as well as being non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA certified organic.

This lightweight meal taste-free formula is available in chocolate, vanilla, and mocha. Sunwarrior also has a vegan and gluten-free line of protein bars.

Brown rice, hemp, and pea protein are all used in Sunwarrior's meal replacement powders.

11. NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy NOW Sports

Sports' Organic Pea Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder manufactured with certified organic peas. It's also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO verified by the Vegan Society.

This powder is sweetened with stevia and has a vanilla taste. It's high in fiber and iron, and it contains 24 grams of protein per serving.

The Sports' Organic Pea Protein Powder is a wonderful choice for vegans who are seeking for an inexpensive and high-quality protein.

12. Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Alohaa

Hemp Protein is blended with organic pea protein, brown rice protein, and organic hemp protein to make this smoothie. It's also soy-free, gluten-free, and USDA-certified organic.

This powder, which comes in chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia, has 20 grams of protein per serving. It's a good source of fiber and iron and contains 20 grams of protein per serving.

13. Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein

Image courtesy Momentous

The essential Pure Plant Protein from Momentous is a pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein plant-based powder. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powdered drink contains vanilla chai and is sweetened with stevia. It's high in fiber and iron, as well as protein.

14. Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

This product is made with a combination of pea, brown rice, and hemp protein. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA certified organic.

This powder comes in a choice of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and unsweetened.

15. PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy PlantFusion

PlantFusion's Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder that includes pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It is also certified vegan by the Vegan Society and non-GMO.

This powder has a chocolate flavor and is sweetened with stevia.

16. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic

Image courtesy Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Yeah! Organic Protein Powder from Manitoba Harvest is a hemp-based protein powder. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA certified organic.

It's a chocolate-flavored sweetener that's made with stevia. It has 20 grams of protein for each serving and is high in fiber and iron.

17. Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Sprout Living's Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder is a plant-based protein powder with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It's also vegan certified by the Vegan Society and non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA Organic Certified.

18. Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

The Vegan Rice Protein Powder from Sunwarrior is a vegan protein powder made with brown rice protein. It's also USDA certified organic and non-GMO, as well as gluten-free and non-GMO verified.

19. Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms

Image courtesy Naked Pea

Naked Pea Protein is a high-quality vegan protein powder that can be used in place of stevia. Because it's made entirely from Yellow Pea Protein, it's completely chemical-free. This product is certified vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO produced.

Plant Proteins' plant-based protein powder provides a high quantity of protein for its size. It's made with pea and rice proteins, which are easily digested by the body and produce little strain on blood vessels and joints. The drink mixes in easily with other beverages, including smoothies and baked goods, thanks to its neutral taste.

20. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Organic Peanut Butter Protein Powder has 21 grams of organic protein and 6 grams organic fiber per serving, making it a naturally smooth and delicious meal. USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy-Free. Artificial flavors, colors or preservatives are not used.

21. Bob’s Red Mill Soy Protein Powder

Image courtesy Bob’s Red Mill

Soy Protein Powder, made by Nature's Plus, is a complete protein that fills you. This dairy-free, gluten-free, flavorless, unsweetened powder is a simple approach for vegans and vegetarians to boost their protein intake. Ideal for smoothies, shakes, pancakes, bars, and other dishes.

22. Pure Food Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Pure Food

Pure Food's Pro Gourmet Protein Powder is as pure as it gets, with just one component. Sprouted and organic brown rice delivers a full amino acid profile suitable for athletes, bodybuilders, and those looking to improve their general wellness. It's also vegan and paleo-friendly.

23. Vega One All-in-One Shake

Image courtesy Vega One

This all-in-one shake from Vega has 20 grams of protein and is a meal replacement that's ideal for busy people on the go. It's also vegan and gluten-free, and there are no artificial flavors or sweeteners in it.

24. EarthChimp Vegan Protein Shake

Image courtesy Earth Chimp

This EarthChimp vegan protein shake is made with organic brown rice protein and superfoods, making it a wonderful way to get all of the nutrients your body require. It's also gluten-free and non-GMO.

25. Orgain Keto Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain's Keto Protein Powder is a high-fat, low-carb protein powder that's ideal for those on the ketogenic diet. It contains grass-fed whey protein and MCT oil, as well as no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

What are the benefits of taking vegan protein powder?

For people who don't eat meat or dairy, vegan protein powder is a wonderful source of protein. It's also lower in calories and fat than most animal-based proteins.

Vegan protein powder is likewise frequently improved with vitamins and minerals that are important for vegans, such as vitamin B12, iron, and zinc.

We've reviewed the best vegan protein powders and explained which ones are worth your money. If you're searching for a way to boost your protein intake or try a vegan protein powder, we've got you covered with the list of 25 best tasting vegan protein powders in 2022.

Is vegan protein as effective as whey?

The debate between whey and vegan protein is one that has been around for years. Some people swear by whey, while others find that vegan protein is just as effective, if not more so.

So, what’s the verdict?

Well, it really depends on your individual needs and goals. If you are looking for a protein powder that is going to help you build muscle, then whey protein is going to be your best bet. However, if you are looking for a protein powder that is going to help you lose weight or maintain your weight, then vegan protein might be a better option for you.

Which is better: hemp or pea protein?

Hemp and pea protein are both great options for vegans. Hemp protein is a complete protein, which means it has all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Pea protein is also a complete protein, but it is not as easily digestible as hemp protein.

So, which one should you choose?

Again, it depends on your individual needs and goals. If you are looking for a protein powder that is going to help you build muscle, then whey protein is going to be your best bet.

Does hemp protein contain estrogen?

Hemp protein does not contain estrogen. It does, however, include phytoestrogens, which are plant-based chemicals that may imitate the effects of estrogen in the body. If you are sensitive to phytoestrogens, while there is no evidence that hemp protein boosts estrogen levels in the body, some individuals may wish to avoid it.

Do vegan protein powders have side effects?

There are a few potential side effects to consider when taking vegan protein powders. First, some people may experience an upset stomach or diarrhea when first starting to take the supplements.

This is usually due to the body adjusting to the new ingredients and is not typically a long-term problem. Second, some vegan protein powders contain large amounts of vitamins and minerals, which can lead to adverse effects if taken in excess.

It is important to read the label carefully and consult with a healthcare provider before taking the best tasting vegan protein powders, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Finally, as with any supplement, it is possible to have an allergic reaction to vegan protein powder ingredients. If you experience any symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing, stop taking the supplement and seek medical attention immediately.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are a few potential side effects to consider when taking vegan protein powders. However, these supplements offer many health benefits and can be a great way for vegans to get the nutrients their bodies need.

The best tasting vegan protein powders on the market today come from a variety of different brands, so it is important to do your research before purchasing a product.

Be sure to read the label carefully and consult with a healthcare provider if you have any underlying health conditions. With so many delicious options available, there is no reason not to try some of the 25 best tasting vegan protein powders in 2022!