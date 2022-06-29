Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are known as man's best friend for a reason. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see you. But did you know that they can also be some of the healthiest members of your family?

Dog food has come a long way in the past few years, and there are now many brands that offer high-quality dog foods that taste great and keep your dog healthy. In this article, we will discuss the 25 best tasting dog foods in 2022 as well as sharing some tips to ensure your dog is eating healthy every day.

What makes a dog food become the best tasting dog food?

Well, first and foremost the best tasting dog food has to be nutritious. It also has to have that certain "something" that makes your pup go crazy for it.

There are all sorts of different flavors and types of dog food that can make it the best tasting dog food. Some dogs love meaty flavors, while others prefer something a little sweeter. There are also plenty of options for dogs with sensitive stomachs or allergies.

What meat flavors do dogs seem to love?

Beef, chicken, and turkey are all popular flavors that dogs enjoy. These flavors offer a variety of nutrients that your pup needs to stay healthy and happy.

There are also a variety of fruits and vegetables that can be added to these meaty flavors to create the best tasting dog food. Sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, and apples are all great options.

So, what are the best tasting dog foods in 2022?

Here are our top 25 picks:

Image courtesy Pupper

To build Fuel, Pupper used all-natural and grain-free components that are beneficial for optimal health and peak performance. They utilize free-range chicken, fresh veggies, and natural substances that are high in nutrients.

The fresh dog food recipe gives your pup all of the required minerals, vitamins, and nutrients. Each variety includes 13 active components and 16 inactive ingredients working together to provide your dog with the greatest diet possible.

2. Nom Nom

Image courtesy Nom Nom

These nutrient-dense meals are carefully developed by Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionists with taste, texture, and quality in mind. It's delicious science. And it's something that absolutely enthralls the entire animal kingdom.

Every piece of meat and vegetable is cooked carefully individually, then combined in large batches to lock in nutrients and improve digestibility. There are no high-temperature vats. Extrusion is not used. What does this mean for the consumer? It means that the food looks exactly as good as it tastes.

3. Blue Buffalo Divine Delights

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Serve up one of Blue Buffalo's Divine Delights Dog Food Trays for big nutrition for your little dog. This collection includes 12 trays and two delectable flavors, Roasted Turkey and Grilled Chicken.

These dishes satisfy your dog's natural desires with real turkey or chicken first for the protein he requires to fuel his muscles. Each tray contains a single-serving portion, making feeding your dog easy during mealtime.

They not only include the nutrients your dog requires, but they're also manufactured without the ones he doesn't need, such as corn, wheat, soy, and poultry by-product meals, and chemical flavors and preservatives.

4. Instinct Raw Boost

Image courtesy Chewy

The Instinct Raw Boost Mixers are a cage-free chicken and farm-grown vegetable–based raw, freeze-dried dog food topper. Simply mix with your pet's favorite kibble for a nutritional boost of minerals.

Low in carbohydrates and gluten, as well as free of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, Kombucha Mixers are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote healthy skin and coat development.

5. Blue Buffalo Life Protection

Image courtesy Amazon

Blue Buffalo's adult dog food is a high-quality product that includes whole grains, garden vegetables, and real meat. It has been created to satisfy the nutritional demands of all canine species and age stages.

Dog food comes in a number of flavors, including Chicken & Brown Rice, Lamb & Brown Rice, and Fish & Brown Rice. It's also available in a large breed formulation.

6. Taste of The Wild

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

The Taste of the Wild High Prairie Dog Food includes omega fatty acids and 32 percent protein, which aids in the strengthening of your dog's bones, muscles, and joints. The flesh from roasted bison and deer is designed to interest your dog.

Another great dry dog food that has been manufactured without the use of any treatment to keep all of the nutrients and live enzymes present, which are so essential for your dog's health. It also lacks common allergies in dogs, such as grain, gluten, corn, or wheat, that might induce allergic responses.

Taste of the Wild is a high-quality kibble that provides all of a dog's nutritional needs, but it's an expensive option. It's not for everyone.

7. American Journey

Image courtesy American Journey

The Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food from Nature's Variety is jam-packed with nutrients that will keep your pet going strong. The Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food has real deboned salmon, which provides the protein and amino acids necessary for slimmer muscles.

Sweet potatoes and chickpeas are included to provide your dog with long-lasting energy. Your dog is receiving important fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants from nutritious fruits and veggies like carrots, dried kelp, and blueberries.

DHA, an omega-3 that promotes brain and eye development in infants, is abundant. These omegas are derived from a variety of sources including salmon oil and flaxseed, and they contribute to the health of your fellow adventurer's skin and coat.

This dish is grain-free and devoid of corn, wheat, or soy, making it ideal for dogs with food allergies.

8. Purina Pro Plan

Image courtesy Purina

Take care of your companion with Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula. This high-protein dry food for adult dogs is designed to comfort and nourish your sidekick's delicate skin and stomach.

It's an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as a good source of vitamins D and B12. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan (without egg or milk), paleo friendly, soy-free, refined sugar free, cholesterol free, and low in sodium.

For your pet buddy's digestive and immune health, Diamond Naturals Standard has live probiotics and prebiotic fiber. It also contains omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin A to help moisturize your snuggly companion's skin and coat, as well as omega-3 fatty acids to promote healthy joints and mobility.

9. American Journey Variety Pack Canned Dog Food

Image courtesy American Journey

If you’re looking for a variety pack of canned dog food that your pup is sure to love, look no further than American Journey. This pack includes 12 different flavors, each with its own unique ingredients and nutritional benefits.

From beef and chicken to lamb and turkey, there’s something in this pack for every pup’s taste buds. And with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, you can feel good about giving your dog American Journey canned food.

10. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Dry Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

When it comes to puppy food, you want to make sure you’re giving your furry friend the best possible start in life. That’s why we recommend Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Puppy Dog Food.

This formula is designed specifically for puppies and is packed with essential nutrients like DHA and ARA that support cognitive development. It also includes ingredients like chicken, oatmeal, and barley to help your puppy grow up strong and healthy.

11. Purina ONE SmartBlend

Image courtesy Purina

Purina ONE SmartBlend is a great option for dogs of all ages. This formula features real meat as the first ingredient and includes other ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The result is a well-rounded food that supports your dog’s overall health and wellness. And with no artificial flavors or preservatives, you can feel good about giving your dog Purina ONE SmartBlend.

12. Rachael Ray Nutrish

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Nutrish is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a natural dog food that your pup will love, Rachael Ray Nutrish is a great option.

13. Tylee’s

Image courtesy Tylee’s

Tylee’s Human-Grade Dog Food is made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and sweet potatoes. This formula is designed to meet all of your dog’s nutritional needs and is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Plus, it’s packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support your dog’s overall health. If you’re looking for a high-quality best tasting dog food, Tylee’s is a great option.

14. Iams Adult

Image courtesy Iams

Iams Adult Dry Dog Food is a great option for adult dogs. This formula features real meat as the first ingredient and includes other ingredients like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

The result is a well-rounded food that supports your dog’s overall health and wellness. And with no artificial flavors or preservatives, you can feel good about giving your dog Iams Adult Dry Dog Food.

15. Cesar

Image courtesy Amazon

Cesar Millan’s Nutrish is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a natural dog food that your pup will love, Cesar Millan’s Nutrish is a great option.

16. Nature’s Recipe

Image courtesy Nature’s Recipe

Nature’s Recipe is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a natural dog food that your pup will love, Nature’s Recipe is a great option.

17. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a natural dog food that your pup will love, Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe is a great option.

18. Merrick Backcountry

Image courtesy Merrick

Merrick Backcountry is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a natural dog food that your pup will love, Merrick Backcountry is a great option.

19. Annamaet Dog Food

Image courtesy Annamaet

Annamaet Dog Food is a natural dog food made with real ingredients like chicken, beef, and vegetables. This formula is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, so you can feel good about giving it to your pup.

Plus, it’s packed with nutrients that support your dog’s health, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a best tasting dog food that your pup will love, Annamaet dog food is a great option.

20. True Acre Foods

Image courtesy True Acre Foods

Bring some grain-free goodness to your dog's dish. True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Recipe, which is packed with USA grown chicken as the first ingredient and real, farm-grown veggies like peas and carrots, is a good choice.

Complete and balanced kibble that offers taste and nutrition with every bite. It's made with natural fibers to promote gentle digestion, antioxidants to support a strong immune system, and omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to keep your dog's skin and coat looking young.

There are no grains, including wheat and corn, or any other type of artificial coloring or flavor.

21. Wellness CORE

Image courtesy Wellness Core

With a high protein content, the PEDIGREE Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Original Turkey & Chicken food will keep your dog healthy and strong. This adult dog food is designed to support your dog's overall health throughout his adulthood so he has lots of walks, fetch, and other fun activities during his golden years.

This dog food is high in antioxidants, probiotics, omega fatty acids, and glucosamine, as well as a variety of other vitamins and minerals, to keep your dog healthy on the inside out. It also doesn't contain any wheat-gluten, soy, corn, fillers, meat by-products or other artificial ingredients.

With the Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Original Turkey & Chicken recipe, you can give your dog's health at its heart.

22. Diamond Naturals

Image courtesy Chewy

Diamond Naturals Chicken & Rice Formula All Life Stages Dry Dog Food is a high-quality dry dog food that provides your pet with the best diet possible. Each Diamond Naturals dry food is enhanced with superfoods and guaranteed probiotics to support your dog's growth and general health.

This dog food recipe is ideal for dogs of all ages and is jam-packed with cage-free chicken as the first ingredient, plus real fruits and vegetables including kale, blueberries, and coconut!

Diamond's high-quality ingredients help to maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat, as well as antioxidants for overall nose-to-tail well-being. Diamond can assist you in providing your pal with a comprehensive and balanced holistic diet!

23. Nature's Logic

Image courtesy Nature’s Logic

Nature's Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a delicious and nutritious meal that your pet will love. It's made with real whole foods, including carrots, apples, blueberries, cranberries, sweet potatoes, chicken thighs from pasture-raised chickens raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones, and lamb meal.

All the nutrients your dog requires, with no artificial vitamins or minerals. It also contains no potatoes, peas, or other legumes for those who are allergic to them.

Your dog deserves only the highest quality when it comes to nutrition, which is why Nature's Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is made with a natural, logical approach.

24. Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Real Beef and Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Chewy

Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Real Beef + Brown Rice Recipe with Ancient Grains Adult Dry Dog Food is a recipe for showing your sidekick how to build muscle. This delicious dry dog food for dogs, which contains real deboned beef as the first ingredient.

Brown rice and ancient grains like quinoa are included to assist with digestion, as well as other important vitamins and minerals.

To help promote healthy skin and a sleek coat, as well as hip and joint function, this dry dog food is high in omega fatty acids. Glucosamine and chondroitin help with hip and joint function.

It's perfect for encouraging dogs to develop strong muscles and is free of potatoes, peas, or lentils.

25. Solid Gold Star

Image courtesy Solid Gold

They provide comprehensive, balanced meals that are appropriate for people on the go. They consist of high-quality meats, whole superfoods, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, and protected probiotics in moderate protein, fat, and calorie amounts.

Star Chaser dog food's first ingredient is cage-free chicken, which means it provides your dog with real protein to help them maintain their entire health and well-being.

This best tasting dog food is made with non-GMO whole grains including brown rice and pearled barley, which are high in fiber, B vitamins, and minerals.

Does Raw Dog Food Taste Better Than Kibble?

Some people believe that raw dog food tastes better than kibble, while others say the opposite. There is no right or wrong answer, as each dog's individual preferences will differ.

However, it is important to make sure that your dog is getting all the nutrients they need from their diet regardless of what form it takes. Talk to your veterinarian about what type of food is best for your pup.

What is the tastiest dog food for picky eaters?

If you have a picky eater at home, you know how frustrating it can be to find a food that they will actually eat.

There are so many brands and flavors of dog food on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. Our list featured here today will help you choose the best tasting dog food for your picky eater, puppy, senior dog, or teenager dog.

From grain-free options to limited ingredient diets, we've got you covered. Don't give up on finding the perfect food for your pup - keep trying different brands and flavors until you find one that they love. And, most importantly, consult with your veterinarian to make sure that the food you're feeding them is nutritionally complete and balanced.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Tasting Dog Foods in 2022

As you can see, there are plenty of best tasting dog foods out there for your pup to enjoy. We wanted to make sure that we included a variety of options so that every person out there can find a flavorful brand of dog food that their furry friend will gobble down every time.

We hope this list has helped you narrow down the options and find the perfect food for your furry friend.