25 Best Supplements for Joint Pain in 2022

If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from joint pain, you know how debilitating it can be. The good news is that there are many supplements available that can help alleviate the pain.

In this article, we will discuss 25 of the best supplements for joint pain. We will also provide information on how each supplement works and what dosage is recommended. Hopefully, this information will help you find relief from your joint pain.

Elm & Rye Turmeric Penguin CBD Oil Everest Delta 8 Gummies Momentous Collagen Peptides Powder Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex Capsules YouTheory Joint Collagen Tablets Advanced Formula + Boswellia Blackmores Omega Triple Super Strength Fish Oil Capsules Thorne Research Super EPA & DHA Supplement Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Supplement Lake Avenue Nutrition PEA (Palmitoylethanolamide) Veggie Capsules Longvida Optimized Curcumin Capsules Greenbush Natural Devil’s Claw Vegetarian Capsules Budpop CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies Vitapost Pro Joint Plus Nuzema Joint Support 1MD Nutrition Move MD Umzu Joint Support zuRelief PureHealth Research Joint Support Physician’s Choice Joint Support Nutreance Redimove Live Conscious Movewell Iwi Joint Ambrosia Collective Muendo Vital Proteins Cartilage Collagen Life Extension Joint Mobility

What causes joint pain?

There are many potential causes of joint pain, including injury, arthritis, and other conditions. Joint pain can be a symptom of a more serious condition, so it is important to see a doctor if you are experiencing persistent or severe joint pain.

There are many potential treatments for joint pain, including medication, physical therapy, and surgery. However, some people may also find relief with supplements. Some supplements that have been traditionally used for joint pain include glucosamine, chondroitin, and omega-fatty acids.

If you are considering taking a supplement for joint pain, it is important to speak with your doctor first. Supplements can interact with other medications you are taking and may not be appropriate for everyone. Additionally, some supplements may not be regulated by the FDA and could have potential side effects.

What are the 3 vitamins for arthritis?

There are three vitamins that are particularly important for people with arthritis: vitamin D, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

Vitamin D is essential for bone health and helps the body absorb calcium. People with arthritis often have difficulty getting enough vitamin D because they spend less time outdoors and have trouble absorbing it from food. Vitamin D supplements can help improve bone health and reduce joint pain.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body against inflammation. It is also necessary for the synthesis of collagen, which is an important component of cartilage. People with arthritis often have low levels of vitamin C, and supplements can help to reduce joint pain and stiffness.

Vitamin E is another powerful antioxidant that helps to protect the body against inflammation. It is also important for maintaining the health of cell membranes, which can be damaged by inflammation. Vitamin E supplements can help to reduce joint pain and stiffness.

How does turmeric help with joint pain?

Turmeric is a spice that has been used in Indian cuisine for centuries. It is also known for its medicinal properties and has been used to treat a variety of conditions, including joint pain.

Some studies have shown that turmeric may be effective in treating joint pain. One study found that turmeric was as effective as ibuprofen in reducing joint pain and inflammation. Another study found that a turmeric supplement was effective in treating osteoarthritis.

If you are considering taking turmeric for joint pain, it is important to speak with your doctor first. Turmeric can interact with other medications you are taking and may not be appropriate for everyone.

What are the best supplements for joint pain?

The best supplement for joint pain may vary depending on the individual. Some people may find relief with glucosamine, chondroitin, or omega-fatty acids. Others may find turmeric to be effective.

Glucosamine

Glucosamine is a supplement that has been traditionally used for joint pain. Some studies have shown that glucosamine may be effective in treating joint pain. One study found that glucosamine was as effective as ibuprofen in reducing joint pain and inflammation. Another study found that a glucosamine supplement was effective in treating osteoarthritis.

Chondroitin

Chondroitin is a supplement that has been traditionally used for joint pain. Some studies have shown that chondroitin may be effective in treating joint pain. One study found that chondroitin was as effective as ibuprofen in reducing joint pain and inflammation. Another study found that a chondroitin supplement was effective in treating osteoarthritis.

Omega-Fatty Acids

Omega-fatty acids are a type of fat that is essential for the body. Some studies have shown that omega-fatty acids may be effective in treating joint pain. One study found that omega-fatty acids were as effective as ibuprofen in reducing joint pain and inflammation. Another study found that an omega-fatty acid supplement was effective in treating osteoarthritis.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that has been used in Indian cuisine for centuries. It is also known for its medicinal properties and has been used to treat a variety of conditions, including joint pain.

Now that you know more about what causes joint pain and some of the ingredients that can help alleviate joint pain, here are more details about the 25 best supplements for joint pain in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's Turmeric Curcuminoids are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The curcuminoids in turmeric are known to be powerful anti-inflammatories, and they can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Oil is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The CBD in this oil is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This oil is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. CBD oil is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest Delta-Gummies are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The delta-eight in these gummies is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

4. Momentous Collagen Peptides Powder

Image courtesy Momentous

Momentous is a company that is committed to providing high-quality sports nutrition products, and Collagen Peptides are one of our favorites. Each serving of 10g tissue-building collagen is found in this grass-fed bovine hide collagen product.

They also included 50mg of ascorbic acid in the mix, which has been proved in research to improve collagen supplementation for tissue development.

Momentous' Collagen Peptides supplement adds 5.2 grams of Fortigel, which is a kind of collagen peptides that has been clinically investigated and developed to stimulate tendon and ligament collagen synthesis.

5. Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex Capsules

Image courtesy Tribe Organics

Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The boswellic acid in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

6. YouTheory Joint Collagen Tablets Advanced Formula + Boswellia

Image courtesy YouTheory

YouTheory Joint Collagen Tablets are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The collagen in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. YouTheory's Joint Collagen Tablets also contain boswellia, which is a plant extract that has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

7. Blackmores Omega Triple Super Strength Fish Oil Capsules

Image courtesy Blackmores

Blackmores Omega Triple Super Strength Fish Oil Capsules are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The omega-three fatty acids in this supplement are known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and they can also help to improve blood circulation.

8. Thorne Research Super EPA & DHA Supplement

Image courtesy Thorne Research

Thorne Research Super EPA & DHA Supplement is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The EPA and DHA in this supplement are known to be powerful anti-inflammatories, and they can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

9. Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Supplement

Image courtesy Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals Vitamin D-three Supplement is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The vitamin D in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Vitamin D is an important nutrient for bone health, and it can also help to reduce inflammation in the joints.

10. Lake Avenue Nutrition PEA (Palmitoylethanolamide) Veggie Capsules

Image courtesy Lake Avenue

Lake Avenue Nutrition PEA (Palmitoylethanolamide) Veggie Capsules are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The PEA in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. PEA is a fatty acid that is found in soybeans, and it has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

11. Longvida Optimized Curcumin Capsules

Image courtesy Longvida

Longvida Optimized Curcumin Capsules are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The curcumin in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Curcumin is a plant extract that has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

12. Greenbush Natural Devil’s Claw Vegetarian Capsules

Image courtesy Greenbush

Greenbush Natural Devil’s Claw Vegetarian Capsules are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The devil’s claw in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

13. Budpop CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies

Image courtesy Budpop

BudPop provides gummies that combine the several advantages of CBD and ashwagandha. Both CBD and ashwagandha have been shown to help with relaxation and rejuvenation of the body and brain.

Our CBD+Ashwagandha gummies give consumers a sense of calm and increased focus energy, too. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and 150mg of ashwagandha, ensuring that you receive an effective and consistent dose of both nutrients.

There are several benefits to using CBD and ashwagandha, including anxiety relief and improved sleep. Both of these components might also assist you in managing chronic pain and enhancing your mood.

14. Vitapost Pro Joint Plus

Image courtesy Vitapost

Vitapost Pro Joint Plus Supplement is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

15. Nuzema Joint Support

Image courtesy Nuzema

The Joint Support + supplement has been created by health experts and includes compounds that help to enhance joint, bone, and cartilage health while also improving mobility.

This supplement contains a blend of ingredients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM are all known to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

16. 1MD Nutrition Move MD

Image courtesy 1MD

Move MD is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Glucosamine is a compound that is found in shellfish, and it has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

17. Umzu Joint Support zuRelief

Image courtesy Umzu

The Joint Support + supplement has been created by health experts and includes compounds that help to enhance joint, bone, and cartilage health while also improving mobility.

This supplement contains a blend of ingredients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM are all known to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

18. PureHealth Research Joint Support

Image courtesy PureHealth

Our NEW NEM Joint Hero's INNOVATIVE Joint Hero is causing THUNDER in the natural health airwaves with his BRAND-NEW formulation. Your muscles are no longer locked into place, and your joints can move freely.

JOINT HEROES are a revolutionary combination of natural extracts and compounds that work synergistically to help joint pain, stiffness, and mobility issues. With JOINT SUPPORT by PureHealth Research, you can keep your joints healthier and more flexible. Superior-quality natural ingredients target the best nutrition for your joints, bone, and cartilage to dissolve discomfort fast!

19. Physician’s Choice Joint Support

Image courtesy Physician’s Choice

The Physician’s Choice Joint Support supplement is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Glucosamine is a compound that is found in shellfish, and it has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints.

20. Nutreance Redimove

Image courtesy Nutreance

Redimove is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

This supplement is also rich in other nutrients which can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

21. Live Conscious Movewell

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Movewell is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

22. Iwi Joint

Image courtesy Iwi

Iwi Joint Health is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

23. Ambrosia Collective Muendo

Image courtsy Ambrosia Collective

Muendo is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

24. Vital Proteins Cartilage Collagen

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Cartilage Collagen Peptides are a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

25. Life Extension Joint Mobility

Image courtesy Life Extension

Life Extension Joint Mobility is a natural supplement that can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. The glucosamine in this supplement is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory, and it can also help to improve blood circulation.

How do I choose the best supplement for joint pain?

The best way to choose a supplement for joint pain is to speak with your doctor. He or she can help you determine which supplements are right for you and your particular condition.

Additionally, it is important to read the labels on all potential supplements carefully. Pay close attention to the ingredients list and be sure to research any unfamiliar ingredients. Finally, always check with your doctor before taking any new supplement, even if it is natural.

How much of the best supplements for joint pain should I take daily?

The recommended dosage of any supplement depends on many factors, including your age, weight, and health condition. For joint pain specifically, the recommended dosage will also depend on the severity of your pain. Be sure to speak with your doctor before taking any supplements for joint pain, as he or she can help you determine the best dosage for you.

What time of day should I take joint pain supplements?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as the best time to take a supplement will vary depending on the individual supplement. However, it is generally recommended that you take supplements with food, in order to reduce the risk of upset stomach or other side effects.

Can I take more than one supplement for joint pain?

It is generally recommended that you only take one supplement for joint pain at a time. This allows you to better monitor the effects of the supplement and avoid potential interactions between multiple supplements.

Do any supplements for joint pain have side effects?

All supplements, even natural ones, come with the potential for side effects. The most common side effects of supplements for joint pain include upset stomach, diarrhea, and headaches. However, more serious side effects are also possible.

If you experience any adverse effects after taking a joint supplement for pain, such as skin rash, swelling, or difficulty breathing, stop taking the supplement and contact your doctor immediately. This could be a sign that you are allergic to the supplement.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Supplements for Joint Pain in 2022

If you suffer from joint pain, you are not alone. Many people struggle with this painful condition, which can make everyday activities difficult. While there is no cure for joint pain, there are ways to manage it and reduce the amount of discomfort you feel.

One potential way to do this is by taking supplements specifically designed for joint pain. These supplements can help to reduce inflammation and pain, making it easier for you to get through your day.