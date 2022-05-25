Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

In order to lead a healthy lifestyle, it is important to include protein in your diet. Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass, repairing tissue, and providing energy. In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best sources of protein that you can add to your diet in 2022!

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplements

2. Kidney Beans

3. Soy

4. Walnuts

5. Pistachios

6. Spinach

7. Kale

8. Whole Wheat Bread

9. Tofu

10. Edamame

11. Quinoa

12. Old Fashioned Oats

13. Green Beans

14. Chia Seeds

15. Seitan

16. Hemp Seeds

17. Tempeh

18. Lentils

19. Nutritional Yeast

20. Ancient Grains

21. Spirulina

22. Ezekiel Bread

23. Wild Rice

24. Mycoprotein

25. Eggs

Why do I need protein in my diet?

Protein is an essential nutrient that your body needs for many functions. It helps to build and repair tissues, produce enzymes and hormones, and maintain fluid balance in the body. Protein is also necessary for the growth and development of children and pregnant women.

Adults need 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight (0.80 grams per kilogram). This means that a sedentary woman who weighs 140 pounds (64 kg) needs about 50 grams of protein per day. A sedentary man who weighs 200 pounds (91 kg) needs about 70 grams of protein per day.

If you are active, you may need more protein. For example, if you participate in regular resistance training, you may need up to 0.73 grams of protein per pound of body weight.

What are 4 important tips for eating protein?

Here are four important tips for eating protein:

· Include a variety of protein sources in your diet to ensure you're getting all the essential amino acids.

· Balance your protein intake with other nutrients, such as carbohydrates and fat.

· Spread your protein intake throughout the day by including it at every meal and snack.

· Choose protein sources that are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol.

What is the fastest way to get protein?

The fastest way to get protein s to use a supplement like Elm & Rye's protein supplements that are delivered via subscription. This will ensure that you're getting the protein you need without having to cook or prepare anything.

What are the best sources of plant-based protein?

There are many great sources of plant-based protein, including beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, seitan, hemp seeds, chia seeds, quinoa, and nutritional yeast.

What are the best sources of animal-based protein?

Some of the best sources of animal-based protein include eggs, chicken, turkey, fish, and beef.

Can I eat more protein if I don't work out?

If you don't work out, you may not need as much protein as someone who is active. The recommended amount of protein for sedentary adults is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight.

Can I eat too much protein?

Yes, it is possible to eat too much protein. Eating more protein than your body needs can lead to weight gain, as well as other health problems. If you are concerned that you are eating too much protein, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian.

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays many important roles in the body. Including a variety of protein sources in your diet can help you meet your needs and achieve optimal health.

Which source of protein is the highest possible option?

The highest possible source of protein is from supplements like Elm & Rye. This will ensure that you're getting the protein you need without having to cook or prepare anything.

How can I quickly enjoy protein supplements?

You can mix the protein supplement with water or milk and drink it quickly. You can also add it to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal for a more filling snack or meal.

There are many sources of protein that you can include in your diet. Here is more information about the 25 best sources of protein in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service enables you to select the sort, flavor, and amount of your powdered protein. You'll never have to worry about running out of delicious protein powder again thanks to this feature!

Elm & Rye's proteins are available in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream flavors, so we're sure you'll be able to discover one that suits your tastes.

2. Kidney Beans

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Kidney beans are an excellent source of protein. They are low in fat and contain all the essential amino acids that the body needs. Kidney beans can be eaten cooked or raw.

They can be added to soups, salads, or rice dishes. You can also make a delicious kidney bean dip by pureeing them with some olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice.

3. Soy

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Soy is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Soy can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add soy milk to your cereal or coffee, use tofu in recipes, or enjoy soy chips as a snack.

4. Walnuts

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Walnuts are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Walnuts can be enjoyed in many different ways.

You can add them to your cereal or grind them up to have in your daily coffee. Another option for walnuts is to use them in recipes, or enjoy them as a snack.

5. Pistachios

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Pistachios are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Pistachios can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or grind them up to have in your daily coffee. Another option for pistachios is to use them in recipes or enjoy them as a snack.

6. Spinach

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Spinach is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Spinach can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked.

7. Kale

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Kale is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Kale can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked. Kale is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

8. Whole Wheat Bread

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Whole wheat bread is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Whole wheat bread can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can make a sandwich with it, toast it and have it with jam, or enjoy it as part of a healthy breakfast.

9. Tofu

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Tofu is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Tofu can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it in recipes, or enjoy it as a snack. Tofu is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

10. Edamame

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Edamame is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Edamame can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it in recipes, or enjoy it as a snack. Edamame is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

11. Quinoa

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Quinoa is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Quinoa can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked. Quinoa is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

12. Old Fashioned Oats

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Old fashioned oats are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Oats can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for oatmeal cookies, or enjoy them cooked.

13. Green Beans

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Green beans are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Green beans can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for salads, or enjoy them cooked.

14. Chia Seeds

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Chia seeds are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Chia seeds can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a topping for yogurt, or enjoy them in recipes. Chia seeds are also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

15. Seitan

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Seitan is a versatile protein that many vegetarians and vegans consume. It's created from gluten, the major protein in wheat. When cooked, it resembles meat rather than other soy-based mock meats in appearance and texture.

It's derived from wheat that has been milled to remove the germ and bran. It contains roughly 25 grams of protein per 3.5 ounces, making it one of the most protein-dense plant sources.

Seitan is also a good source of selenium, with trace amounts of iron, calcium, and phosphorus.

You can find this meat variant in the chilled section of most supermarkets, including health food stores. Vital wheat gluten is another way to make your own version.

Seitan is a meat substitute made from gluten. It's quite flexible and can be prepared in many different ways, making it simple to use in a wide range of meals.

16. Hemp Seeds

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Hemp seeds are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Hemp seeds can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a topping for yogurt, or enjoy them in recipes. Hemp seeds are also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

17. Tempeh

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Tempeh is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Tempeh can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked.

18. Lentils

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Lentils are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Lentils can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for salads, or enjoy them cooked.

19. Nutritional Yeast

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Nutritional yeast is a strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast that has been deactivated and sold commercially as a yellow powder or flakes.

It has a cheesy flavor, and it's frequently used in foods like mashed potatoes and scrambled tofu.

Nutritional yeast may also be used to season or top pasta dishes or even popcorn. This entire source of plant protein has 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in half an ounce (16 grams).

Nutritional yeast is also high in zinc, magnesium, copper, manganese, and all of the B vitamins, including vitamin B12. However, bear in mind that not all forms of nutritional yeast are fortified, so double-check the label.

20. Ancient Grains

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Ancient grains are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Ancient grains can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for salads, or enjoy them cooked.

21. Spirulina

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is often sold in powder or tablet form. It's a popular dietary supplement due to its high nutrient content.

Spirulina contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle, making it a good source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Spirulina can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a topping for yogurt, or enjoy it in recipes.

22. Ezekiel Bread

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Ezekiel bread is a type of bread made with sprouted grains. It's a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. Ezekiel bread is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Ezekiel bread can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it toasted.

23. Wild Rice

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Wild rice is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Wild rice can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked.

24. Mycoprotein

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Mycoprotein is a good source of protein because it contains all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Mycoprotein can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or enjoy it cooked.

25. Eggs

Image courtesy Canva Pro

Eggs are a good source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. They are also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Eggs can be enjoyed in many different ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for salads, or enjoy them cooked.

What happens when your body is low in protein?

Your body needs protein for a variety of reasons. It helps to build and repair your muscles, organs, and skin. It also aids in the production of hormones, enzymes, and other important chemicals in your body.

Without enough protein, you may experience fatigue, muscle weakness, and trouble concentrating. You may also have dry skin, brittle nails, and thinning hair.

One large egg has six grams of protein, making them an excellent source of this nutrient. Eggs are also a good source of other nutrients, such as vitamin D, selenium, and choline.

Other good sources of protein include poultry, fish, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds. If you're looking for plant-based sources of protein, quinoa is a good option. It contains all the essential amino acids your body needs to build protein.

Protein powders are also a good option if you're looking to increase your protein intake. Whey, casein, and pea protein are all good choices.

What does 100 grams of protein look like in a day?

The average person needs about 50-60 grams of protein per day just to maintain basic bodily functions. To build muscle or lose weight, you need more than that. The amount of protein you need depends on your weight, activity level, and goals.

If you want to build muscle, you need 0.73-0.91 grams of protein per pound of body weight (g/lb), or about 120-160 grams of protein per day for a 170-pound person. To lose weight, you need 0.36-0.45 g/lb, or about 65-110 grams of protein per day for a 170-pound person.

If you're wondering what amount of food looks like 100 grams of protein, here are some examples:

· 26 grams of protein: one egg, one ounce (28 grams) of cheddar cheese, or half a cup (122 grams) of cooked black beans.

· 50 grams of protein: three ounces (85 grams) of salmon, two cups (470 ml) of milk, or two and a half ounces (71 grams) of peanuts.

· 75 grams of protein: one cup (225 grams) of cooked quinoa, five ounces (142 grams) of chicken breast, or one and a half cups (355 ml) of Greek yogurt.

· 100 grams of protein: two cups (470 ml) of cottage cheese, eight ounces (227 grams) of tofu, or three ounces (85 grams) of flank steak.

What causes low protein?

A variety of factors can lead to low protein levels. Poor diet, lack of exercise, and certain medical conditions can all contribute to decreased protein levels.

There are a few things you can do to increase your protein intake. First, make sure you're eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of protein-rich foods. Second, get regular exercise to help boost your protein levels. Finally, if you have a medical condition that's causing low protein levels, talk to your doctor about treatment options.

What are the consequences of low protein?

If you don't have enough protein in your diet, you may experience a variety of symptoms. These can include fatigue, muscle weakness, and decreased immunity. Low protein levels can also lead to serious health problems like anemia and osteoporosis.

It's important to get enough protein in your diet to maintain good health. If you think you may be at risk for low protein levels, talk to your doctor about ways to increase your intake.

Final Thoughts

Now that you know about the best sources of protein for 2022, it’s important to make sure you include them in your diet. Protein is essential for building muscle, losing weight, and maintaining a healthy body composition.

These 25 best sources of protein in 2022 are all high in quality protein and will help you reach your fitness goals. Make sure to include a variety of these foods in your diet so you can get the most benefit from them.