25 Best Smelling Dog Shampoos in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are man's best friend, and they deserve the best when it comes to their hygiene. That's why we've compiled a list of the 25 best smelling dog shampoos on the market in 2022. These shampoos will leave your furry friend's coat smelling great, and they'll be sure to stand out from the rest of the pack!

Pupper Shampoo

Great Pet Great Coat Shampoo

Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint

Tropiclean Spa Comfort Shampoo

Top Performance Baby Powder Pet Shampoo

Earthbath 2-in1 Mango Tango

True Blue Natural Balance Conditioning Shampoo

Kin+Kind Natural Dog Shampoo Almond + Vanilla

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Dog & Cat Shampoo

Rocco and Roxie Dog Shampoo for all Dogs and Puppies

Burt’s Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk

4-legger Organic Dog Shampoo

Lilian Ruff Berry Blue Doc Shampoo

Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Vermont Soap Pet Magic Dog Shampoo

WashBar Natural Dog Shampoo Bar

Pro Pet Works Organic Oatmeal Pet Shampoo and Conditioner

Pet Pleasant Lavender Oatmeal Pet Shampoo

Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Oatmeal Shampoo

Pawtitas Organic Orange Blossom and Bergamot Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

Richard’s Organics Deodorizing Dog Shampoo

Fluppets Certified Organic Pet Shampoo

Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo & Conditioner

Rowan The Fur Wash

Wild One Conditioning Shampoo

A healthy coat should be lustrous and smooth, not brittle or coarse. Healthy skin should be soft, smooth, and clear instead of greasy, flaky, or rough. Your dog's health and nutrition have an impact on the luster and texture of his or her coat from the inside out, as well as regular grooming and skin care.

All dogs will benefit from routine grooming to remove loose hairs and dead skin cells, as well as dirt, debris, and external parasites. The frequency of grooming will depend on your dog's coat type and length, as well as any health concerns.

Double-coated dogs, for example, should be brushed daily to prevent matting and remove dead hair from the undercoat. Dogs with short coats may only need weekly brushing, while those with long or curly coats may require daily or even twice-daily brushing to prevent tangles and mats.

Whatever the coat type, all dogs need occasional baths to remove dirt, debris, and any potential irritants from their skin. The best dog shampoos are designed to cleanse without stripping natural oils, leaving your pup's coat soft, shiny, and healthy-looking.

How often should I shampoo my dog?

This is a common question that pet parents have. The answer depends on your dog's individual needs and lifestyle. Some dogs may need to be shampooed as often as once a week, while others can go months between baths.

If your dog spends a lot of time outdoors, or if they have skin allergies, they may need to be shampooed more often. Talk to your veterinarian about how often you should shampoo your dog based on their individual needs.

Now that you know how often to shampoo your dog, the next question is: what kind of shampoo should you use? There are many different types of dog shampoos on the market, and it can be confusing to try to figure out which one is best for your pet.

Do the Best Smelling Dog Shampoos have Oatmeal in them?

The answer is that some do and some don't. It really depends on your dog's individual needs. If your dog has sensitive skin, you may want to look for a shampoo that contains oatmeal, as it can help to soothe and protect the skin.

If you're looking for a shampoo that will leave your dog's coat looking and smelling great, there are many to choose from. We've featured our top 25 best options for your dog today, but there are so many more available online. We hope that one of the 25 we're sharing today will work best to get your dog smelling nice again.

How to Choose the Best Smelling Dog Shampoos

When it comes to choosing the best smelling dog shampoo, you'll want to consider a few factors, including your pup's coat type, skin condition, and any sensitivities or allergies. You'll also want to think about your own preferences when it comes to scent.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop for the best smelling dog shampoo:

Coat Type

Choose a shampoo that's designed for your dog's coat type. For example, if you have a double-coated dog, look for a product that's specifically formulated for dogs with double coats.

Skin Condition

If your pup has any skin conditions, such as allergies, sensitivities, or dryness, look for a shampoo that's formulated to address those concerns. For example, if your dog has dry skin, look for a product that's designed to add moisture.

Scent

When it comes to scent, you'll want to choose a shampoo that smells good to you. If you're not sure what you're looking for, start by reading online reviews to get an idea of what other dog parents are saying about different products.

When it comes to finding the best smelling dog shampoo, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. The best product for your pup will depend on factors like coat type, skin condition, and any sensitivities or allergies. With so many products on the market, it can be helpful to read online reviews to get an idea of what other dog parents are saying about different shampoos.

Now that we helped you know more about why dogs need the best smelling dog shampoos and how to choose the best one, here are more details about our top 25 picks:

Image courtesy Pupper

Even for dogs with dry, itchy skin, oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is relaxing and natural. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a blend of goods that veterinarians use to treat discomfort, moisturize, and promote repair.

It's free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, so it won't strip your pet's fur of its natural oils. Pupper’s oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo cleanses your dog's coat clean, soft, and deodorized.

2. Great Pet Great Coat Shampoo

Image courtesy Great Pet

This shampoo is for dogs with normal to dry skin. It has a built-in conditioner that will leave your dog's coat soft and shiny. This shampoo also has a light citrus scent that will leave your dog smelling fresh and clean.

It is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of harsh chemicals. This shampoo is safe for dogs of all ages and is gentle enough for daily use.

3. Buddy Wash Rosemary and Mint

Image courtesy Buddy Wash

Prepare to be knocked out by the strong scent of rosemary when you crack open the bottle since this shampoo has a very powerful odor at first sniff. The heady aroma fades as the lather-up procedure continues, leaving your dog with a fresh, pleasant herbal smell after the bath.

4. Tropiclean Spa Comfort Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

The entire Tropiclean range is a favorite among groomers for its natural components. This rich moisturizing dog shampoo gets bonus points because it's lavender-scented, which can help relax apprehensive bathers.

The combination of oatmeal and kiwi is intended to leave your dog's skin and coat incredibly soft, which adds to the already-enjoyable experience of post-bath cuddles.

5. Top Performance Baby Powder Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Top Performance

The distinctive scent of baby powder makes Top Performance Baby Powder Pet Shampoo one of our top seven choices. It can be used on puppies as young as six weeks old and works on all coats. Keep your older dog smelling great while the lather is also made to suit sensitive skin.

6. Earthbath 2-in1 Mango Tango

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner has a beautiful vacation in a bottle fragrance! Mango Tango may be recognized for its unique island scent, but this cruelty-free shampoo includes cleaning with conditioners to leave your dog smelling and feeling great!

7. True Blue Natural Balance Conditioning Shampoo

Image courtesy True Blue

This shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of harsh chemicals. It is safe for dogs of all ages and is gentle enough for daily use. This shampoo will leave your dog's coat soft and shiny.

It has a light citrus scent that will leave your dog smelling fresh and clean. This shampoo is also great for dogs with sensitive skin. The True Blue Natural Balance Conditioning Shampoo is a great choice for those looking for an all-natural, gentle dog shampoo.

8. Kin+Kind Natural Dog Shampoo Almond + Vanilla

Image courtesy Kin+Kind

When it comes to purchasing dog soaps, you may be torn between Fresh Dog Scents Nutty Almond and another option. However, this cruelty-free shampoo can transform your stinky dog's odor into something sweet from the bakery.

The Almond + Vanilla scent is also long-lasting, which means your dog will be smelling great long after their bath. This shampoo is also made with all-natural ingredients and does not contain any harsh chemicals. It is safe for dogs of all ages and can be used on a daily basis.

9. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath

This dog shampoo has one of the most fragrant odors we've ever smelled. It's designed to moisturize dry, itching skin and is 100% biodegradable and devoid of cruelty.

Your dog will smell great and be left smelling fresh after a bath with this light vanilla and almond-scented solution that contains oatmeal, aloe, and jojoba oil.

10. Rocco and Roxie Dog Shampoo for all Dogs and Puppies

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

Rocco & Roxie oatmeal suds are made with natural ingredients to cleanse and calm your dog's dry, irritated, and itchy skin.

This dog shampoo is packed with nature's finest smelling and effective components, including relaxing oat extract, rich shea butter, and soothing aloe vera, to leave your dog's coat looking its finest.

It's pesticide-free, cruelty-free, and environmentally friendly. There are no drying alcohols, parabens, or artificial fragrances in it.

11. Burt’s Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk

Image courtesy Burt’s Bees

This tearless shampoo is made with buttermilk and is designed for puppies. It is safe for use on dogs of all ages and can be used daily.

This shampoo will leave your puppy smelling great and feeling soft and cuddly. Burt's Bees Tearless Puppy Shampoo with Buttermilk is a great choice for those looking for a gentle, all-natural shampoo for their puppy.

12. 4-legger Organic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy 4-Legger

This organic dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is safe for dogs of all ages. It is gentle enough for daily use and will leave your dog's coat soft and shiny.

This shampoo has a light citrus scent that will leave your dog smelling fresh and clean. It is also great for dogs with sensitive skin. The organic ingredients in this shampoo are also great for the environment.

13. Lillian Ruff Berry Blue Doc Shampoo

Image courtesy Lillian Ruff

This pet shampoo and conditioner combination is just what your dog's skin needs to be comforted and cleansed in a wonderful-scenting solution.

It soothes irritated, itchy skin by using natural moisturizers like oatmeal and coconut, as well as hydrating and protecting your dog's skin and coat.

It also helps repel fleas and ticks since it's composed of lavender and coconut oil.

14. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

This great-smelling shampoo is a bargain with an inexpensive price tag and a strong oatmeal formula that relieves severely itchy skin.

It is pH-balanced and free of alcohol, paraben, and other chemicals, making it ideal for your dog's sensitive skin.

Plus, the combination of coconut, lime, aloe, and lemon verbena produces a wonderfully clean fragrance that your dog's coat without using any artificial fragrance.

15. Vermont Soap Pet Magic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Vermont Soap

The first USDA certified organic pet shampoo was created by Vermont Soap Organics. It's composed of organic coconut, olive, and jojoba oils with organic aloe vera and essential oils.

The mild washing solution in this herbal oil-based cleanser leaves your dog smelling lemony fresh, while keeping their coat clean and healthy. It may be a little more expensive than some dog shampoos, but it's worth it if you like the shampoo!

16. WashBar Natural Dog Shampoo Bar

Image courtesy WashBar

This natural dog shampoo bar is made with all-natural ingredients and is gentle enough for daily use. It will leave your dog's coat soft and shiny.

The shampoo bar is made with oatmeal, aloe, and jojoba oil to moisturize dry, itchy skin. It is also great for dogs with sensitive skin.

17. Pro Pet Works Organic Oatmeal Pet Shampoo and Conditioner

Image courtesy Pro Pet Works

This hypoallergenic and soap-free shampoo is also safe for puppies and kittens. It leaves your pet's coat soft, shiny, and smelling great.

18. Pet Pleasant Lavender Oatmeal Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Pet Pleasant

This lavender oatmeal pet shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is gentle enough for daily use. It will leave your dog's coat soft and shiny.

The shampoo contains lavender oil, oatmeal, and aloe vera to soothe dry, itchy skin. It is also great for dogs with sensitive skin.

19. Pets Are Kids Too Premium Pet Oatmeal Shampoo

Image courtesy Pets are Kids Too

If you're searching for the greatest-smelling dog shampoo that does it all, we've got you covered. This shampoo and conditioner combination helps to relieve itching, prevent allergies, moisturize your dog's skin, and remove odors leaving him feeling and smelling incredible.

It's made of all-natural substances in an organic oatmeal, baking soda, and aloe vera base that is ideal for dogs with sensitive skin.

20. Pawtitas Organic Orange Blossom and Bergamot Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

Image courtesy Pawtitas

Pawtitas Organic Orange Blossom & Bergamot Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner cleans your pup and restores his coat while also moisturizing it. This all-natural brightener moisturizes the fur of your paw-tner while eliminating odor and tangles while also restoring shine.

Pawtitas Organic Orange Blossom & Bergamot Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner has aromas that soothe and relax your canine companion as he is getting cleaned. This cruelty-free product also contains no parabens or pollutants for the benefit of your buddy's safety.

21. Richard’s Organics Deodorizing Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Richard’s Organics

You'll need a strong deodorizing dog shampoo that also smells nice to combat unpleasant scents. This combination contains baking soda, zinc, rosemary extract, aloe vera, and lavender oil to eliminate even the most stubborn odors naturally and effectively.

It also destroys germs and fungus that cause odors on your dog's skin. This organic solution will clean, moisturize, and refresh your dog's coat.

22. Fluppets Certified Organic Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Fluppets

This dog shampoo is made from certified organic oils and other all-natural ingredients, making it a wonderful-smelling safe, natural, and non-toxic method to cleanse and moisturize your dog's skin and coat.

It's a natural, highly concentrated solution that's intended only for animals with sensitive skin, such as pups. This organic shampoo is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and fragrance-free, but it will leave your dog smelling lovely.

23. Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo & Conditioner

Image courtesy Skout’s Honor

Skout's Honor Probiotic Honeysuckle Pet Shampoo and Conditioner is a gentle yet effective cleanser and moisturizer for your canine companion's skin and coat.

This two-in-one probiotic solution is created with avocado oil and coconut oil to help your pet's skin and coat by reducing shedding, dryness, itching, hot spots, and odors.

Skout's Honor is a paraben-free and sulfate-free, PH-balanced shampoo and conditioner for dogs that includes conditioning omega-3s to leave the fur silky and smooth. Skout's Honor can help you restore the balance in your pal's skin and coat in an eco-friendly manner!

24. Rowan The Fur Wash

Image courtesy Rowan

This dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and lavender oil to cleanse and soothe your pet's skin.

It also has a fresh smell that will leave your dog smelling great. This product is safe for dogs of all ages and is gentle enough to use on a daily basis.

25. Wild One Conditioning Shampoo

Image courtesy Wild One

Wild One Conditioning Shampoo is made with natural ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, and aloe vera to condition your dog's coat.

This product is also safe for dogs of all ages and will leave your pet's coat looking and feeling soft, shiny, and healthy. This shampoo also has a fresh smell that will leave your dog smelling great. Wild One Conditioning Shampoo is a cruelty-free and vegan product that is also safe for the environment.

Why does my dog smell so quickly after a bath?

This is a question that many dog owners ask themselves. After all, you just spent an hour bathing your pup and they already smell again. There are a few reasons why this may be happening.

First, it could be the type of shampoo you're using. If it's not formulated for dogs, it might not be getting rid of all the dirt and bacteria that's on their skin and coat. Second, you might not be rinsing them off properly. Make sure you're using warm water and rinsing until the water runs clear. Finally, they may just have a naturally oily coat that needs to be washed more often than other dogs.

What dog shampoo smell lasts the longest?

There is no definitive answer to this question as each dog's sense of smell will be different. However, some of the most popular scents used in dog shampoos include lavender, eucalyptus, and citrus.

Ultimately, it is up to the pet owner to decide which scent they think their dog will like best.

Some dog owners may also prefer to use unscented shampoos on their pets. This is often done for dogs with sensitive skin or allergies. There are a number of unscented dog shampoos on the market that still cleanse and condition the coat effectively.

What dog shampoo helps with odor?

Pupper Shampoo Coat helps the best with odor. That's why we included them as number one on our list of the 25 best smelling dog shampoos in 2022. This shampoo is made with natural ingredients.

Pupper Shampoo is also safe for dogs with sensitive skin, as it is free of harsh chemicals. To use Pupper Shampoo, simply wet your dog's coat and apply the shampoo from head to tail.

Lather well and rinse thoroughly. For best results, use Pupper Shampoo once or twice a week.

What is the most popular dog shampoo scent?

The most popular dog shampoo scent is lavender. This floral scent is not only pleasant for people, but many dogs seem to enjoy it as well. Lavender is also thought to have calming properties, which may be beneficial for dogs that are anxious or stressed.

There are a number of lavender-scented dog shampoos on the market, so pet owners should have no trouble finding one that suits their needs.

How can I make my dog smell good between baths?

There are a few things you can do to keep your dog smelling fresh between baths. The first is to brush them regularly. This will help to remove any dirt and debris that may be trapped in their fur.

You can also use a pet-safe dry shampoo in between baths to help absorb any excess oils. Finally, make sure to give them a good rinse after each walk to remove any dirt or mud that they may have picked up.

How often should you bathe a dog?

How often you should bathe your dog will depend on a few factors, such as their coat type and activity level. Generally speaking, most dogs only need to be bathed every few weeks. However, if they are particularly active or have a lot of fur, they may need to be bathed more frequently.

Are you supposed to wash a dog's face?

YES! You should always wash your dog's face with a shampoo that is made specifically for dogs. Dogs have very sensitive skin, so it is important to find a shampoo that will not irritate their skin. You should also avoid using human shampoos on dogs, as they can be harmful to their health.

Do dogs feel better after a bath?

It's no secret that dogs hate baths. Most of them will do anything to avoid it. But does that mean they don't feel better after a bath?

The answer is complicated. While some dogs may not enjoy the process of getting a bath, most of them do feel better afterwards. This is because baths can help remove dirt, debris, and other irritants from their fur.

So, if your dog is in need of a bath, don't hesitate to give them one. Just be sure to use a shampoo that's designed for dogs. Not all shampoos are created equal, and some can actually be harmful to your pup.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Smelling Dog Shampoos in 2022

When it comes to finding the best smelling dog shampoo, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, consider what your pup's needs are. If they have sensitive skin, you'll want to find a shampoo that is gentle and won't irritate their skin.

Second, think about what scent you want. There are many different scents available, so you should be able to find one that you and your pup will love. Finally, don't forget to read the reviews before purchasing a shampoo. This will help you make sure that you're getting a quality product that will leave your pup smelling great.

We hope this list of the best smelling dog shampoos has helped you narrow down the best smelling dog shampoo for your pup.