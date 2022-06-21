25 Best Raw Dog Foods for 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're looking for the best raw dog foods on the market, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best options currently available. We'll cover a variety of different brands and products, so you can find the perfect food for your furry friend. Raw dog food is becoming increasingly popular, as more and more people realize the benefits it has to offer.

Not only is it healthier than processed dog food, but it also helps to support a natural diet for your pet. So if you're ready to make the switch, read on for our list of the 25 best raw dog foods.

Pupper Fuel Chicken

The Farmers Dog

We Feed Raw

PetPlate

Nom Nom

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Raised Right Pets

Spot & Tango

Open Farm

RedBarn

Ollie

Just Food For Dogs

Stay

Jinx

Nature’s Diet

Inukshuk Professional

Sundays Dog Food

Dr. Marty Freeze Dried Dog Food

Carna4 All Life

The Simple Food Project

Keto Natural Dog Food

A Pup Above

Know Better for Dogs

Only Natural Pet EasyRaw

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete

What is Raw Dog Food?

Raw dog food is, as the name suggests, food that has not been cooked or processed in any way. This means that it contains all of the nutrients and enzymes that are found in raw meat, which can be beneficial for your pet's health.

There are a few different ways to feed your dog raw food. The most popular method is to feed them a raw diet, which consists of all raw meat, bones, and organs. You can also feed them a mix of raw and cooked food, or you can cook the food yourself.

Can I feed my dog raw food from my refrigerator or freezer?

No, you should not feed your dog raw food that has been stored in your refrigerator or freezer. This food is not safe for them to eat and can make them sick.

What are the benefits of feeding my dog raw food?

There are many benefits to feeding your dog raw food. Raw diets have been shown to improve digestion, reduce allergies, and increase energy levels. The benefits of a raw diet are vast and include improved skin and coat, stronger bones and teeth, better breath, smaller stools, and more.

Raw food is also more natural for your dog and closer to their ancestral diet. If you're interested in feeding your dog raw food, be sure to do your research and choose a reputable brand.

Best Raw Dog Food Brands

There are many different brands of raw dog food available on the market. Here are a few of the most popular options:

Image courtesy Pupper

This chicken raw dog food recipe has all your furry friend needs to stay healthy. Not only is this raw dog food for pups ready to eat, but it includes 13 active ingredients that are easy to pronounce.

This means you'll feel better feeding your dog healthier food, while he feels great consuming something his ancestors would have approved of. Today we're including Pupper Fuel Chicken as our top recommended best raw dog foods for 2022.

Pupper Fuel was created with your dog's optimal health in mind. Pupper knows that a bad dog diet can create future health issues. These future health issues can cost a dog owner hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. That's why we remain committed in created the best raw dog food and dog supplements for dog owners.

We're confident that, after careful review of the other 24 raw dog food brands featured below that Pupper Fuel will win as the best possible option for your dog today.

2. The Farmers Dog

Image courtesy The Farmers Dog

Changing what we feed dogs can have a significant effect on their health, both physically and emotionally. Nobody, however, can tell it better than the genuine people who have jointly fed over 200 million meals of real, fresh food to dogs all throughout the country.

No species has ever adapted to eat a diet consisting solely of highly processed kibble. These dog lovers were able to rest easy knowing that their dogs' health and lifespan were being safeguarded by switching to real, fresh food.

The Farmer’s Dog is a raw dog food brand that allows you to customize the box to fit your dog's needs. With multiple reviews and happy customers all over the United States, The Farmer’s Dog just had to be number 2 on our list of the 25 best raw dog foods for 2022.

3. We Feed Raw

Image courtesy We Feed Raw

Your dog will get all of the nutrients it needs from the kibble we give. There's nothing else you have to do. Simply thaw and serve.

The company considers it their family's responsibility to ensure that you are aware of what's in your dog's diet: fresh, raw, biologically appropriate ingredients that support rather than merely sustain life.

A high-quality raw diet endows your dog with a lengthy, happy, and healthy existence. Within a few weeks, you'll notice benefits.

4. PetPlate

Image courtesy PetPlate

PetPlate provides high-quality dog food that is based on science and offers nutritional cures with exceptional quality.

Share your pup's distinctive qualities and they'll develop the perfect meal plan for a healthy diet brought right to your home.

PetPlate doesn't make dog food. They create meals for dogs. Recipes are based on high-quality, human-grade whole foods that are more bio-available than fillers and other low-quality ingredients.

5. Nom Nom

Image courtesy Nom Nom

Nom Nom is tailored to your pet's unique demands and has years of scientific study behind it. Thousands of pet parents have switched to a healthier, cleaner diet because of them.

Their nutrient-dense meals are prepared by in-house Board Certified Veterinary Nutritionists and include only fresh, whole ingredients. Yes, it's similar to the food you'd consume.

6. Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Image courtesy Darwin’s Natural

Natural Selections meals are made with naturally raised and processed meats and organic veggies. Steroids, antibiotics, and hormones are completely absent from their premium mix of free-range proteins and organically grown vegetables.

Meals are prepared by experts and include only the highest-quality, freshly caught raw ingredients to ensure that your pet gets the diet they were designed to eat.

All you do is fill out your details, about the cat or dog, and Darwin's Natural Pet Products will help you determine which food is best. At the time of writing this, they have a deal where you can try the best raw dog food in a trial size for less than $15. This makes it easier for consumers, like you, to try raw dog food before fully committing to a larger purchase.

7. Raised Right Pets

Image courtesy Raised Right Pets

Veterinarians are recommending these meals to their patients as a valuable source of nutrition for healthy dogs and cats, as well as those suffering from a range of health problems.

They collaborate with veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker to create low-carb, high-protein solutions that are inexpensive and offer complete nourishment for small dogs. The majority of their recipes have less than 2% carbohydrates because they don't utilize any high-carb fillers like potato, rice, oats, yam, squash, pasta, or barley.

Every component in their food has met the same requirements for human consumption.

8. Spot & Tango

Image courtesy Spot & Tango

The right meal plan for your dog's specific requirements is calculated by their patented technique. Fresh, ready-to-serve dog food made with fresh fruits and vegetables only — no artificial supplements, preservatives, or fillers.

Skip the trip to the pet store. Your dog's meals are delivered straight to your home. Simply thaw and serve after opening the box.

There's no need to measure or guess anymore. Simply scoop and serve the perfect portion for your dog's unique requirements without measuring or guessing.

9. Open Farm

Image courtesy Open Farm

This high-quality protein-rich kibble is a great source of nutrients, thanks to a blend of responsibly produced 100 percent grass-fed beef and non-GMO vegetables including pumpkin, sweet potato, and apple.

Their turkeys are raised on family farms in a free-range setting and have natural urges satisfied, allowing them to live as chickens would in nature. Their turkeys are fed a nutritious vegetarian diet that does not contain antibiotics or growth hormones. Turkey is high in protein and beneficial unsaturated fats.

Carrots are high in beta-carotene, which is a precursor to Vitamin A and helps protect against free radicals that can harm cells.

10. RedBarn

Image courtesy RedBarn

Rolled Food is a quick and simple solution for feeding your dog a high-protein, all-natural meal. It makes preparing a comprehensive and balanced diet simple!

Because dogs eat the same food for lengthy periods of time, their digestive systems are considerably more sensitive than those of pet parents accustomed to eating a range of meals throughout the day. Begin by gradually combining their old food with their new recipe to ease them into the change.

11. Ollie

Image courtesy Ollie

Ollie is another best raw dog food company featured here today. They offer a subscription model for your dog food needs. You'll select which type of diet you're looking for; All Fresh, All Baked, or a Mixed Bowl plan.

Once your meal plan is chosen you can select the other details and Ollie will deliver your raw dog food on the basis you select. Their pricing is reasonable, and the quality of their ingredients is excellent.

Take their online quiz to determine which options and amount of food your dog needs for their raw dog food diet today!

12. Just Food For Dogs

Image courtesy Just Food for Dogs

This best raw dog food brand features a handful of locations in the United States where you can go see the food made from scratch. With a solid team of dog nutritionists, dental experts, and more, Just Food for Dogs provides your furry friend with the vitamins and minerals it needs with every bite of food.

13. Stay

Image courtesy Stay

Natural foods to accommodate our dogs' changing requirements. Scientists and chefs have collaborated to perfect it.

With Petcetera, you can expect to get a nutritious diet for your dog that is free of any excess calories or carbohydrates. Their meals are prepared freshly to order and include high-quality raw ingredients such as real meat and fresh veggies.

You may also use a premium membership to get customized feeding plans and access to specialists who can help you with any dog nutrition questions. They offer free poop tests throughout the year to demonstrate how fresh, natural diet benefits your dog's gut health and general health. Sweet!

14. Jinx

Image courtesy Jinx

Their Salmon, Brown Rice, and Sweet Potato kibble is made with the utmost care by an animal nutritionist to ensure that it is nutritionally balanced and veterinarian-approved for all sizes and ages of dogs. Their clean-label dry dog food includes high-quality protein sources like real salmon, probiotics, and a variety of functional superfoods so that your dog gets maximum health benefits.

Modern dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes can benefit from Ollie's Kitchen's dog foods because they're made by nutritionists and backed up by science. Superior, pure ingredients guarantee balanced nutrition that's better for your dog in every bite.

15. Nature’s Diet

Image courtesy Chewy

Fresh Beef Simply Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food from Nature's Diet provides tasty snacks to keep your pup happy and healthy. This dog food, which is made entirely of human-grade ingredients, is high in omega fatty acids, probiotics, and prebiotics to help strengthen the digestive system.

16. Inukshuk Professional

Image courtesy Inukshuk

The high-energy dog food, Inukshuk Professional Dry Dog Food 30/25, is ideal for these types of dogs. This brand has been chosen by canine professionals throughout North America who understand how to feed their dogs properly.

This food has 578 kcal per cup and is made for working dogs. Superior digestibility and comprehensive nutrition are provided by high-quality ingredients.

Because of its concentrated form, it takes less time to feed and helps to minimize preparation and food-related expenditures. With a diet created especially for them, keep your canine active and healthy.

17. Sundays Dog Food

Image courtesy Sudays

With Sundays Dog Food you get the best raw dog food created for your specific pup. The options and plans are on their website. You simply go to their online shop, click to see the meals and pricing. Make a selection, and sit back to wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.

Sundays made it easier for dog parents to meal prep without spending all day on Sunday getting their dog's food ready. That's right! You get to save some time while Sundays does all the meal prepping for your dog. Just visit their site, fill out some details, and select the best raw dog food diet for your pup today.

18. Dr. Marty Freeze Dried Dog Food

Image courtesy Dr. Marty

Dr. Marty's Premium Freeze-Dried Dog Food, which contains Nature's Blend, is a nutrient-dense food created to enhance the quality of your dog's life. For balanced, comprehensive nutrition, they combine a wide range of meats, fish, ranch-raised beef and duck, and other protein sources with fruits and vegetables.

They receive all of their ingredients fresh, then freeze them dry so they're bursting with flavor and nutrition. Nature's Blend is a completely natural and devoid of chemicals and fillers.

Every purchase comes with a “Your Dog Is Healthier Or It's Free” guarantee! If you don't notice any improvements in your dog's health or pleasure, simply let them know. You have the option of returning the unused portion within 90 days, and they'll refund 100% of your purchase price.

19. Carna4 All Life

Image courtesy Carna4

Do you have a scratchy dog? Are you considering upgrading your dog's diet? Do you presently feed a raw or home cooked diet, but can't seem to find the time to prepare meals for them?

Look no farther, as you've come to the correct place for the best food! Carna4 has advanced raw food nutrition to a new level of convenience. Do not be deceived by this food's appearance; it is rich in fresh meats, eggs, whole foods, and an exceptional combination of certified organically sprouted seeds.

This organic seed mix contains high-quality, certified organic vegetable seeds that have been germinated to enhance your dog's gut health, energy, skin and coat. This food's unique rapid baked air dried production method ensures the real food nutrients are preserved, giving your pet the actual nutrition it needs to live!

Sprouted seeds are high in digestive enzymes, which help to strengthen the immune system from within.

20. The Simple Food Project

Image courtesy The Simple Food Project

This brand has a simple quiz to fill out about your dog before you can purchase their best raw dog food. The mission behind this is to ensure that the ingredients and food options are tailored specifically for your pooch.

The Simple Food Project believes that every pet should enjoy real food that's proportioned naturally for their specific diet. They also understand that people get busy, so the mission of The Simple Food Project is to make feeding your dog easier, simpler, and all-natural.

The food you buy from this brand is among the best raw dog foods in 2022 list because it's a simple scop and serve method that can be crated to suit every breed and size dog out there.

21. Keto Natural Dog Food

Image courtesy Keto Natural

A dry food for dogs that is similar to a raw-ingredient diet in terms of carbohydrates, but cheaper and easier to prepare. Carbohydrate content is about 7 percent (75% lower than leading "grain-free" kibbles), just as Mother Nature intended.

Made in the United States with all-natural ingredients (with extra vitamins and minerals). For optimum nutrition, it's complete and balanced.

22. A Pup Above

Image courtesy A Pup Above

This Texas Beef Stew is a grain-free dog food packed with non-GMO veggies and a powerful protein that will satisfy even the pickiest dog. Every bite will have your dog's tail wagging.

Inside every package, you'll find the healthiest all natural ingredients made just for your dog. This brand, A Pup Above, prides itself on trying to put their best paw forward in providing every dog out there with the best raw dog food diet possible.

23. Know Better for Dogs

Image courtesy Know Better For Dogs

Nature's Recipe is a high-quality, high-variety dog food that provides your pet with all of the nutrients and protein it needs for good health and longevity. It makes preparing a raw or cooked meat diet at home quick and easy. Prescribed most often by Holistic Veterinarians.

This healthy diet is suitable for all ages and is composed entirely of high-quality human ingredients. No grains are utilized in the making of this meal. Simply add raw or cooked meat and water to taste.

24. Only Natural Pet EasyRaw

Image courtesy Only Natural Pet

Sweet potatoes are included in the Natural Pet EasyRaw Grass-Fed Beef & Sweet Potato Feast Dehydrated Dog Food, which is made from freeze-dried raw beef and dehydrated veggies and fruits. These minimally processed ingredients work together to provide maximum nutrition and a freshly prepared dinner that is complete and balanced for adult dogs.

EasyRaw Grass-Fed Beef & Sweet Potato Feast is a grain-free, all-natural dog food that blends freeze-dried raw beef and dehydrated fruits and vegetables for the health benefits of both.

It's a complete, balanced diet that features additional taurine for heart health and essential fatty acids to provide your dog with the nutrients it needs.

25. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Complete

Image courtesy Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Nutra Complete is a premium mixture of ranch-raised American beef, nutrient-dense veggies, and necessary vitamins — freeze-dried raw for maximum nutrition. Each delectable morsel contains 40 ultra-healthy components that promote energy, digestion, coat, and longevity.

If you want to boost the amount of freeze-dried raw food in your dog's diet but don't want to replace their current food, Nutra Complete can be used as a mixer. Simply decrease the quantity of your dog's meal and add the required quantity of Nutra Complete instead of overfeeding to avoid overeating.

Is raw chicken or beef better for dogs?

The debate over raw chicken or beef for dogs is one that has been around for years. Some people believe that feeding their dog raw chicken is the best way to ensure they are getting all the nutrients they need, while others believe that raw beef is a better option.

There are a few things to consider when deciding whether raw chicken or beef is best for your dog. The first is the nutritional value of each option. Chicken is a good source of protein, while beef is a good source of iron and other minerals.

The second thing to consider is the safety of each option. Raw chicken can contain bacteria that can make your dog sick, while raw beef can contain E. coli.

The third thing to consider is the cost of each option. Raw chicken is usually cheaper than raw beef, but it is important to factor in the cost of supplements and other items you will need to feed your dog a raw diet.

So, what is the best option for your dog? It really depends on your individual dog and what their needs are. Talk to your vet about which option is best for your dog and make sure to do your own research to make sure you are making the best decision for your pet.

What is the most nutritious raw meat for dogs?

There are a variety of meats that can be used in raw diets for dogs, but not all of them are created equal.

Some of the best raw meat options for dogs include chicken, turkey, beef, and lamb. These meats are packed with nutrients that your dog needs to stay healthy and thrive.

When feeding your dog a raw diet, it's important to make sure that you're providing them with all of the nutrients they need. This means feeding them a variety of different meats, as well as organs and bones.

You can either make your own raw dog food or purchase a pre-made diet.

If you decide to make your own raw dog food, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:

First, you'll need to make sure that you're using fresh, high-quality meat. This means avoiding any meat that has been sitting in the fridge for more than a day or two.

Second, you'll need to balance the diet. This means feeding your dog a variety of different meats, as well as organs and bones.

Third, you'll need to make sure that you're feeding your dog the right amount of food. Too much or too little food can cause problems for your dog.

If you decide to purchase a pre-made raw diet, there are a few things you need to look for:

First, make sure that the diet is complete and balanced. This means that it contains all of the nutrients your dog needs to stay healthy.

Second, make sure that the ingredients list is short and easy to understand. The fewer ingredients, the better.

Third, make sure that the diet is made from high-quality ingredients. This means avoiding any diets that contain fillers or low-quality meat.

When feeding your dog a raw diet, it's important to do your research and make sure that you're providing them with everything they need to stay healthy and thrive. With a little bit of planning, you can make sure that your dog is getting all of the nutrients they need to live a long and healthy life.

Final Thoughts on 25 Best Raw Dog Foods for 2022

There are so many best raw dog foods on the market for your furry friend that we couldn't include every option, but we do hope this list has inspired you to revisit the raw dog food diet for your favorite canine.

Once you establish a raw dog food diet for your pet, you'll find that they're healthier, happier, and have more energy than ever before. We wish you much luck on your new venture with this best raw dog food diet.