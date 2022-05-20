25 Best Protein Powders for Muscle Gain in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are looking for the best protein powders for muscle gain, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best protein powders on the market. We will also provide a buyer's guide to help you choose the right protein powder for your needs.

So whether you are a bodybuilder or just looking to add more protein to your diet, read on for the best protein powders out there.

How do Protein Powders Help with Muscle Gain?

Protein powders are a great way to help with muscle gain because they provide a concentrated source of protein. This is important because protein is the key nutrient for muscle growth. Protein powders can also help you meet your daily protein needs if you're struggling to get enough from whole foods alone.

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, so it's important to choose one that best fits your needs. Whey protein is a good choice for people who are looking to build muscle quickly.

Casein protein is a slower digesting protein that can be helpful for people who want to keep their muscles fueled throughout the day. Plant-based proteins are a great option for people who are looking for a vegan or vegetarian-friendly protein powder.

No matter what your goals are, there's a protein powder out there that can help you meet them.

Which protein powder is best for gaining muscle?

There are a lot of great protein powders on the market, but not all of them are created equal. When you're trying to gain muscle, you want to look for a protein powder that has a high protein content and is low in calories.

A whey protein isolate powder is a great option because it contains 90% or more protein by weight. Whey protein concentrate is another good option and it has a protein content of around 80%.

If you're looking for a plant-based powder, look for one that has a high protein content and is also low in calories. Brown rice protein and pea protein are two good options.

How much protein should you consume to gain muscle?

The amount of protein you need to consume to gain muscle will vary depending on your weight, goals, and activity level. If you're trying to gain muscle mass, you should aim for 0.73-0.77 grams of protein per pound of body weight (or about 20-30% of your daily caloric intake).

If you're trying to lose fat and gain muscle, you should aim for 0.55-0.65 grams of protein per pound of body weight (or about 15-25% of your daily caloric intake).

Of course, these are just general guidelines and you should always speak with a doctor or dietitian before making any major changes to your diet.

What are the best foods to eat for muscle gain?

In addition to protein powder, there are a few other key nutrients that are important for muscle gain.

Creatine is a compound that's found in meat and fish, and it's often taken in supplement form to help with muscle gain. Creatine helps to increase ATP production, which is important for energy during workouts.

BCAAs are another important nutrient for muscle gain. BCAAs are a type of amino acid that's found in protein-rich foods like meat, eggs, and dairy. BCAAs can help to stimulate muscle growth and prevent muscle breakdown.

Getting enough protein, creatine, and BCAAs is important for muscle gain, but it's also important to eat a well-rounded diet that includes plenty of other nutrients like carbs and healthy fats.

What are the best exercises for muscle gain?

In addition to eating a nutritious diet, exercise is an important part of gaining muscle.

There are a few different types of exercises that are effective for muscle gain:

Weightlifting

Weightlifting is an important type of exercise for gaining muscle. lifting weights helps to build muscle by breaking down muscle tissue and then allowing it to rebuild and grow back stronger.

Cardio

Cardio exercises like running and biking can also help with muscle gain by increasing blood flow to the muscles. Cardio exercises can also help to improve heart and lung health, which is important for overall health.

Bodyweight Exercises

Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and squats are also effective for muscle gain. These exercises use your own body weight as resistance, so they're a great option if you don't have access to weights.

No matter what type of exercise you do, it's important to focus on quality over quantity. Doing a few sets of high-quality reps is better than doing a lot of low-quality reps.

When you're trying to gain muscle, protein powder can be a helpful addition to your diet. Look for a powder that has a high protein content and is low in calories. Whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and plant-based powders are all good options.

Read more details about the 25 best protein powders for muscle gain in 2022:

Elm & Rye's protein supplement subscription service allows you to choose the type, flavor, and portion of your protein powder. This ensures that you have the most delicious protein powder on hand at all times, so you never run short!

We believe that you'll be able to discover one that satisfies your taste buds when you try Elm & Rye's diverse flavors, which range from chocolate to vanilla and cookies & cream.

2. NOW Sports

NOW® Whey Protein Isolate is a high-quality protein that is both bioavailable and easily digested. The body cannot properly use whey protein until it has been hydrolyzed or broken down.

Whey protein is the most complete and bio-available of all sources of protein, with a BV (biological value) that's greater than that of beef, milk, casein or soy. In this product, natural color variation is possible.

3. Optimum Nutrition

The primary objective of this protein shake is to include all necessary amino acids in a 100 percent whey protein powder. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Another great option for individuals searching for a skinnier and more muscular physique is Labrada's ProGize. It contains all of the essential amino acids, making it a whole protein that your body demands. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body.

Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is an excellent choice for those wanting to gain muscle or reduce weight.

5. Momentous Essential

Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body requires and is easily digested and absorbed.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Organic Plant-Based Protein is the most environmentally friendly protein available, as it has four third-party certifications to confirm this. Organic Plant-Based Protein goes above and beyond USDA organic standards by being NSF Certified for Sport and Informed-Choice for Sport Certified.

Organic Plant-Based Protein is a tasty, creamy combination of several organic protein sources, including peas grown in the United States. Then they added additional high-quality proteins such as garbanzo beans, navy beans, lentils, and cranberry seed protein to provide it a smooth and creamy texture.

7. Vital Proteins

Want to improve your scoop? This time, reach for a more gorgeous option. Original Collagen Peptides powder, besides collagen, which promotes healthy hair growth, nails and skin health, contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, two powerhouse ingredients that promote healthy well-being.

Inside of the jar, a lid with an attached label for 9.33 oz. and 20 oz. may vary. There will no longer be a rip tie perforation in the lid. The contents of the product, as well as its condition, remain unchanged.

8. Orgain Organic

Whey protein supplements have several positive effects, including increased muscular growth and repair, greater strength, relief from joint pain, better mood, enhanced fat loss, and reduced body fat.

However, whey protein supplements have a number of drawbacks. One of the most frequent ones is that they can cause bloating in some people; another disadvantage is that it may induce nausea.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion Nutrition is a complete protein that includes all of the body's necessary amino acids. It's also easy to digest and absorbed quickly by the body. Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion is an excellent option for people wanting to gain muscle or lose weight.

10. TRU Plant

TRU's Plant-Based Protein Powder is a complete protein that includes all of the essential amino acids required for human health. It's also easy to digest, so it immediately starts working in your body. Depending on your objectives, plant-based proteins like this one can help you gain or lose weight.

11. Vega Sport

Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is a complete protein with all of the essential amino acids your body requires. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body, making it a great option for people wanting to gain muscle or lose weight. Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is an excellent selection for those aiming to increase their muscularity or reduce weight

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is a whole-food, complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids required for human health. It's also easy to digest and absorbed by the body quickly. Those seeking to gain or lose weight should choose Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein.

13. Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's Protein Powder is a genuine protein that provides all of the essential amino acids your body require. It's also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body, making it an excellent option for those wanting to gain muscle or reduce weight.

14. Naked Whey

Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is a complete protein with all of the essential amino acids that your body requires. It is quickly digested and absorbed by the body, making it an excellent choice for gaining muscle or losing weight.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Is it feasible to get protein from other sources than meat, fish, or other animal items such as milk? Yes! Plant-based protein is another name for vegan protein powder. Amazing Grass' Vegan Protein Powder is a complete protein that includes all of the vital amino acids required by the body.

It's also simple to digest and rapidly absorbed, ensuring that this female protein powder in 2022 will help you get results fast.

16. Rule One

Whey protein is a fast-acting, high-quality source of all the essential amino acids. It's also simple to digest and absorbed by the body quickly. People who wish to gain muscle or reduce weight may benefit from Rule One Proteins' Whey Blend.

17. Dymatize ISO 100

ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder from Dymatize is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids required by the body. It's also easy to digest and swiftly absorbed by the body, making it an excellent option for individuals wanting to gain muscle or lose weight.

18. Ascent Native Fuel

Chocolate is simply the best in protein purity, as demonstrated by our micellar casein research. Ascent protein gets its protein straight from cow's milk, making it the most processed form of micellar casein available - delivered in its purest form.

Whey is absorbed into your body quickly, as it helps to start muscle repair immediately after working out.

19. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic

The purest and most delicious organic grass fed whey protein is provided by Nature Force Organic Whey.

Organic Whey is made from grass-fed, free-range cows that have not been treated with antibiotics or hormones. As a result, you'll discover a wonderfully smooth natural whey protein that's so pure that you can tell the difference.

Organic Whey is processed gently, preserving the amino acid profile untouched. This organic grass fed whey protein is a fully bioavailable protein that's easy to digest and absorb, allowing you to recover swiftly.

20. MRM Nutrition

There are several advantages to consuming egg white protein, including allowing you to fulfill your daily protein intake needs. It is also readily absorbed by the body and digested quickly.

21. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

Sip on this nutritious juice. A 1-cup serving of Live Raw contains 22 grams of clean, organic plant protein with 44 superfoods, such as grass juices, fruits and vegetables, and fiber to keep you full for hours.

This muscle-building, energy-boosting meal substitute has all you need to help you gain muscle and increase your endurance. It is free of the eight most common allergens.

22. RSP Nutrition AvoCollagen

Avocado Oil and Collagen Collagen is a protein that promotes healthy skin, joints, hair, and nails. It naturally boosts the amount of collagen in your body by aiding in cell regeneration while also increasing anti-inflammatory nutrients. When used with Avocado Oil, Collagen has a long list of advantages.

RSP AvoCollagen is a collagen supplement made entirely of natural components. It has 10 g of hydrolyzed collagen peptides from grass fed, pasture raised cattle and no added chemicals.

23. Quest Multi-Purpose

With 23 grams of protein, less than 1 gram net carbohydrates and 0 grams sugar per scoop, it's ideal for busy mornings.

This Quest Multipurpose Mix Protein Powder is made up of 60% fast absorbing Whey Protein Isolate and 40% slow absorbing Micellar Casein, giving you the ideal ratio for your workout.

24. Ancient Nutrition

This bone broth protein powder, which contains 21 grams of protein per serving, is a great option for those who want to get more nutrients from their diet. The blend also includes hydrolyzed collagen, which may help your gut and skin.

This powder is a popular choice on Amazon, with over 6,000 favorable comments, and you don't have to accept the normal vanilla flavor. It's also available in chocolate and turmeric flavors.

25. Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder

It's packed with 100 percent pure whey protein isolate, which is simply high-quality protein. It's great for anybody who wants to maximize their weight loss because it removes all the extra fat, cholesterol, sugars, carbohydrates, lactose, and other fillers (whey protein isolate) to provide you with everything you need.

How to Choose the Best Protein Powders for Muscle Gain

There are a few things you need to consider when choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain:

Protein Per Serving

The first is the amount of protein per serving. You want to make sure that you're getting at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

Type of Protein

The next thing to consider is the type of protein. The two most popular types of protein are whey and casein.

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you build muscle, then whey is the better choice. Whey is a fast-absorbing protein, which means it gets to your muscles quickly and helps to build them up.

Casein, on the other hand, is a slow-absorbing protein. This means that it takes longer for your body to break it down and use it. Casein is a good choice if you're looking for a protein powder that will help you maintain your muscle mass.

Price

The last thing to consider is the price. Protein powders can range in price from $20 to $100. You don't necessarily need to choose the most expensive protein powder on the market. However, you should make sure that you're getting a quality product.

What are the 3 types of protein?

Proteins are the basic component of all living organisms. They are made up of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and one or more sequences of amino acids. The three forms of proteins are fibrous, globular, and membrane, each with its own purpose.

Fibrous proteins are the longest and strongest of all the protein types. They're made up of two parts: the central core of amino acids and side chains that dangle off this backbone.

The most common type of fibrous protein is collagen, which gives skin its elasticity, but there are many others, such as keratin and elastin.

Globular proteins are much shorter and rounder than fibrous ones. They have a globular shape because the peptide backbone is coiled up tightly, with the side chains hanging off of it. Globular proteins are found in all sorts of places, from enzymes to antibodies.

Membrane proteins are found on the cell membrane and play a variety of roles. They can act as receptors, which bind to molecules outside the cell and relay signals to the inside of the cell.

They can also act as channels, which allow certain molecules to pass through the cell membrane. And finally, they can act as enzymes, which catalyze chemical reactions.

Final Thoughts

As you can see there are many ways that protein helps you build muscle. We're hopeful that our list of 25 best protein powders for muscle gain in 2022 will help you select an option that encourages muscle gain with every workout this year.