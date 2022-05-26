25 Best Protein Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're looking for the best sources of protein, you've come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best protein foods that you can eat in 2022. Protein is essential for building muscle and maintaining a healthy weight, so it's important to make sure that you are getting enough of it in your diet.

We'll also provide some tips on how to include more protein in your meals. So without further ado, let's get started!

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplements

2. Kidney Beans

3. Soy

4. Walnuts

5. Pistachios

6. Spinach

7. Kale

8. Whole Wheat Bread

9. Tofu

10. Edamame

11. Quinoa

12. Old Fashioned Oats

13. Green Beans

14. Chia Seeds

15. Seitan

16. Hemp Seeds

17. Tempeh

18. Lentils

19. Nutritional Yeast

20. Ancient Grains

21. Spirulina

22. Ezekiel Bread

23. Wild Rice

24. Mycoprotein

25. Eggs

Why do people need to eat more protein?

Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps with cell repair and regeneration, as well as providing the body with energy. It's no wonder that protein has become such a popular nutrient to focus on, especially when it comes to fitness and health.

What are the 4 important tips for eating protein?

Protein is an essential macronutrient, so it's important to make sure you're getting enough if you're trying to improve your overall well-being. Here are four important tips for eating protein:

· Eat a variety of protein-rich foods.

· Balance your intake of protein with other nutrients.

· Spread your protein intake throughout the day.

· Choose quality sources of protein.

As you can see, protein is an important nutrient that should be a part of your diet. By following these four tips, you can make sure you're getting the most out of your protein-rich foods and improve your overall health.

What are the signs of protein deficiency?

Protein deficiency can lead to a number of health problems, including muscle weakness, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. If you think you might be deficient in protein, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian to find out more.

Can I eat more protein if I don't work out?

The quick answer is no. If you don't work out, you don't need extra protein. The average sedentary person only needs about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, or about 55 grams per day.

However, if you do resistance training or other types of exercise that break down muscle tissue, you need more protein to help repair and rebuild those muscles. The recommended amount is 0.55 to 0.73 grams per pound, or about 82 to 109 grams per day for a 150-pound person.

If you want to make sure you're getting enough protein, the best way is to eat a variety of high-protein foods throughout the day.

Can I eat too much protein?

Yes, it's possible to eat too much protein. If you consume more calories than you burn in a day, you'll gain weight.

Eating too much protein can also lead to digestive issues and make you feel bloated. It can also cause your body to hold on to excess water, which can lead to dehydration.

If you're eating a balanced diet, you probably don't need to worry about getting too much protein. However, if you're trying to lose weight or build muscle, you may want to limit your intake to 0.73 grams per pound of body weight (or 109 grams per day for a 150-pound person).

Which source of protein is the highest possible option?

If you're looking for the highest possible protein content, you may want to choose whey protein powder. Whey protein is a type of protein that's derived from milk. It's one of the most popular types of protein powder and is often used by bodybuilders and athletes.

If you're looking for a plant-based source of protein, you may want to choose soy protein powder. Soy protein is derived from soybeans and is a good option for vegetarians and vegans.

If you have food allergies or intolerances, you may want to choose a protein powder that's hypoallergenic. Pea protein powder is a good option for people with allergies or intolerances, as it's derived from peas and is free of common allergens.

No matter which source of protein you choose, make sure to read the label carefully to avoid any potential allergens or other ingredients that you may not be able to tolerate.

What are the best foods to eat for protein?

There are many different types of food that contain protein. Some of the best sources of protein include meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts.

If you're looking for high-protein meat options, you may want to choose beef, pork, lamb, or chicken. If you're looking for high-protein poultry options, you may want to choose turkey or chicken.

We've elaborated further on the 25 best protein foods in 2022 below to help you determine which options are best suited to add into your daily diet:

The protein powder subscription service from Elm & Rye allows you to pick the sort, flavor, and quantity of your powdered protein. You'll never have to worry about running out of delicious protein powder again thanks to this feature!

Elm & Rye's flavors include chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream, so we're confident you'll be able to discover one that matches your preferences.

2. Kidney Beans

Kidney beans are a high-protein food. They are low in fat and provide all of the essential amino acids required by the body. Kidney beans can be eaten cooked or raw and taste good either way.

They may be used in soups, salads, or rice dishes. You may also make a delicious kidney bean dip by mixing them with olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice.

3. Soy

Soy is a high-protein food that is rich in all of the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it an excellent choice for individuals who are concerned about their cholesterol levels.

Soy may be enjoyed in a variety of ways. You can use soy milk in your cereal or coffee, incorporate soy products into your recipes, or eat soy chips as a snack.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of protein since they contain all of the essential amino acids required to build muscle. They're also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Walnuts may be eaten in a variety of ways.

They're great in baked goods, cookies, pancakes, and waffles. You may add them to your cereal or crush them up for use in your daily coffee. Walnuts are also useful as ingredients in recipes or as a snack.

5. Pistachios

Pistachios are a great source of protein because they contain all the essential amino acids. They're also a good source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6. A one-ounce serving of pistachios has about 160 calories and six grams of protein.

6. Spinach

Spinach is an excellent source of protein since it contains all of the essential amino acids. It is free of saturated fat and cholesterol as well.

Spinach may be eaten in a variety of ways. You may add it to your cereal or smoothies, use it as a base for salads, or cook it.

7. Kale

Kale contains all of the essential amino acids needed to build muscle, making it a rich source of protein. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Kale may be prepared in a variety of ways. It may be eaten as part of a breakfast cereal or smoothie, used as a basis for salads, or cooked. Kale is also high in protein for vegans and vegetarians, making it an excellent option for those who avoid eating animal products.

8. Whole Wheat Bread

Whole wheat bread is a rich source of protein because it includes all of the essential amino acids that are needed to build muscle. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it an excellent choice for people who are conscious about their health.

Whole wheat bread is a versatile food. It may be used to make a sandwich, baked and eaten with jam, or consumed as part of a nutritious breakfast.

9. Tofu

Tofu is a high-protein diet that contains all of the essential amino acids needed to create muscle. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it an excellent choice for people looking to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Tofu may be prepared in a variety of ways. It may be added to your cereal or smoothies, used in recipes, or consumed as a snack. Tofu is also an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans.

10. Edamame

Edamame is a superb source of protein since it contains all of the essential aminos acids required to construct muscle. It is also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Edamame may be incorporated into a variety of meals. It might be added to your cereal or smoothies, used in recipes, or eaten as a snack. Edamame is also a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians who do not consume animal products.

11. Quinoa

Quinoa is high in protein because it includes all of the essential amino acids needed to produce muscle. It's also low in fat and cholesterol, making it a healthy choice.

Quinoa may be prepared in a variety of ways. It may be eaten as a cereal or smoothie, used as a base for salads, or incorporated into meals. Quinoa is also an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans.

12. Old Fashioned Oats

Oats are a high-protein food because they include all of the essential amino acids that are required to create muscle. They're also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Oats are a wonderful and nutritious addition to your diet. You may eat them as is, use them in granola bars or smoothies, or cook them.

13. Green Beans

Beans, like all other legumes, are an excellent source of protein since they include all of the necessary amino acids for muscle growth. They're also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Beans are a delicious and nutritious vegetable that may be prepared in a variety of ways. You can add them to your cereal or smoothies, use them as a foundation for salads, or cook them.

14. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are high in protein, with all of the essential amino acids required to create muscle. They're also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Chia seeds may be used in a variety of dishes. They may be sprinkled over your cereal or blended into drinks, and they can also be used as a garnish for yogurt. Chia seeds are also an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegans and vegetarians.

15. Seitan

Seitan is a highly adaptable protein that many vegans and vegetarians consume. It's derived from gluten, the major protein in wheat. When cooked, it has the look and feel of meat rather than other soy-based mock meats.

It's made from wheat that has been milled to remove the germ and bran. It contains about 25 grams of protein per 3.5 ounces, making it one of the most protein-dense plant sources available.

Selenium, a trace mineral, is also present in seitan. It's also a good source of selenium and has traces of iron, calcium, and phosphorus.

Most grocery stores stock this meat alternative. This meat variant can be found in the frozen section of most supermarkets, including health food shops. Another option is vital wheat gluten, which may be used to make your own version.

16. Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are high in protein since they contain all of the required amino acids for growth. They're also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Hemp seeds can be used in a variety of recipes. They may also be sprinkled on top of yogurt or cereal, used in smoothies, or incorporated into recipes. Hemp seeds are likewise high in protein and good for vegans and vegetarians.

17. Tempeh

Because it provides all of the essential amino acids required to create muscle, soy foods like tempeh are a good source of protein. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it heart-healthy.

18. Lentils

Because they contain all of the required amino acids for muscle growth, lentils are an excellent source of protein. They're also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

There are many different dishes you may prepare with lentils. You may eat them on their own or incorporate them into your cereal or smoothies, use them as a base for salads, or cook them.

19. Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast is a commercial strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast that has been deactivated and sold as a powder or flake. It has a cheesy flavor and is commonly used in mashed potatoes and scrambled tofu.

Nutritional yeast can be used to enhance or top pasta dishes, as well as popcorn. This plant-based protein source has 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in an ounce (16 grams).

Nutritional yeast is also high in zinc, magnesium, copper, manganese, and all of the B vitamins, including vitamin B12. However, don't assume that all forms of nutritional yeast are fortified; check the label carefully.

20. Ancient Grains

Ancient grains are grains that have been cultivated for thousands of years. They are typically higher in protein than modern grains, and are also a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Ancient grains include quinoa, amaranth, farro, and chia.

21. Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is often sold in powdered or tablet form. It's a well-known dietary supplement because of its high nutrient content.

Spirulina is a high-protein food that is rich in all of the essential amino acids. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans who are looking for additional protein.

Spirulina may be eaten in a variety of ways. It may be added to your breakfast cereal or smoothies, used as a topping for yogurt, or utilized in recipes.

22. Ezekiel Bread

Ezekiel bread is a spelt bread that has been sprouted. It's high in protein, with all of the essential amino acids needed to grow muscle. Ezekiel bread is also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Ezekiel bread may be consumed in a variety of ways. It can be used as a salad base or toasted, and it goes well with fruits like strawberries and bananas.

23. Wild Rice

Because it has all of the critical amino acids required to create muscle, wild rice is a high-quality protein source. It's also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Wild rice is delicious in a variety of ways. It may be eaten plain or cooked, and it can be added to cereal and smoothies, as well as used in salads.

24. Mycoprotein

Mycoprotein is high in protein because it contains all of the essential amino acids required to create muscle. It also has a low saturated fat and cholesterol content.

Mycoprotein can be incorporated into a variety of foods. It may also be used as the basis for salads or cooked.

25. Eggs

Eggs are a high-quality protein source since they include all of the essential amino acids that are necessary to build muscle. They're also cholesterol and saturated fat free.

Eggs may be consumed in a variety of ways. You can include them to your cereal or smoothies, make salads with them as a base, or cook them.

What happens when your body is low in protein?

Protein is required for a variety of functions in your body. It aids in the construction and maintenance of muscles, organs, and skin. It also aids in the production of hormones, enzymes, and other vital chemicals in your body.

If you don't consume enough protein, you might feel fatigued, suffer muscle weakness, and have trouble focusing. You could also have dry skin, fragile nails, and sparse hair.

What are the benefits of protein?

Protein is an essential nutrient for your body, providing a variety of benefits. It helps build and maintain muscles, organs, and skin. It also aids in the production of hormones, enzymes, and other vital chemicals in your body.

Protein is also necessary for proper growth and development in children and adolescents. It helps repair tissue and produce new cells, making it essential for wound healing.

In addition to the above benefits, protein may also help with weight loss. It can increase feelings of fullness after eating and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Increasing your protein intake can be beneficial for your overall health. Consider adding some of these high-protein foods to your diet to help meet your needs.

What causes low protein?

There are a variety of causes of low protein. These include poor diet, malabsorption, and chronic illness.

Increasing your protein intake can be beneficial for your overall health. Consider adding some of these high-protein foods to your diet to help meet your needs.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are a variety of high-protein foods available to help you meet your daily needs. If you're not sure where to start, try adding some of these protein-rich foods to your diet. Not only will you feel better, but you'll also be doing something good for your health.

We hope that our list of the 25 best protein foods in 2022 will help you create a new diet plan that's healthier for you.