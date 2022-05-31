25 Best Protein Drinks in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It's no secret that protein is an important part of a healthy diet. Protein plays a vital role in muscle growth and repair, and it can also help you lose weight or maintain your current weight. That's why it's important to include plenty of protein-rich foods in your diet. But what about when you're on the go?

It can be tough to find time to prepare a protein-rich meal or snack. That's where protein drinks come in! In this blog post, we will discuss 25 of the best protein drinks for 2022.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplement

2. NOW Sports

3. Optimum Nutrition

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

5. MomentousEssential

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

7. Vital Proteins

8. Orgain Organic

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

10. TRU Plant

11. Vega Sport

12. Isagenix IsaPro

13. Muscle Milk

14. Naked Whey

15. Amazing Grass Protein

16. ALOHA Organic Plant Based Vanilla Protein Shake with MCT Oil

17. ISO100 Clear 100% Whey Protein Isolate Drink

18. Pure Protein Shake Rich Chocolate

19. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Shake

20. ICONIC Low Carb High Protein Drinks

21. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

22. RSP Nutrition AvoCollagen

23. Quest Multi-Purpose

24. Ancient Nutrition

25. Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder

What are protein drinks made of?

Protein drinks are typically made from whey protein, which is a byproduct of the cheese-making process. However, there are also plant-based protein drinks that use ingredients like soy, rice, or peas. Protein drinks usually come in powder form and need to be mixed with water or milk before drinking.

Why are protein drinks important?

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps our bodies build and repair tissues, produce enzymes and hormones, and provide structure to our cells. Protein can also be used as a source of energy when carbohydrates are not available.

Are homemade protein drinks healthier than premade protein drinks?

It depends on the ingredients used and how they are prepared. Generally speaking, homemade protein drinks made with healthy ingredients are healthier than premade protein drinks that may contain artificial sweeteners or other unhealthy additives.

To make homemade protein drinks, you will need a blender and some basic ingredients. Start by adding milk or water to the blender, followed by some protein powder. You can then add fruits, vegetables, or other flavorings to taste. Blend everything together until smooth, and enjoy your delicious and nutritious protein drink.

What are the best protein drinks?

The best protein drink for you depends on your individual needs and preferences. Some people prefer plant-based protein drinks, while others prefer whey protein drinks. There are also protein drinks that come in different flavors, so you can choose one that you like best.

How much protein do I need?

The amount of protein you need depends on your age, gender, activity level, and muscle mass. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. For example, a person who weighs 150 pounds would need 54 grams of protein per day.

Protein drinks can be a convenient way to increase your protein intake if you are unable to get enough from food sources. However, it is important to choose a protein drink that is right for you and to consume it in moderation. too much protein can lead to weight gain, dehydration, and other health problems.

If you're looking for the best protein drink to help you reach your fitness goals, check out our list of the 25 best protein drinks in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein supplement subscription service allows you to select the type, flavor, and quantity of your protein powder. This guarantees that you always have the greatest possible protein powder on hand, ensuring that you never run out!

Elm & Rye's sweet flavors, which include chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream, will satiate your senses.

2. NOW Sports

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Whey Protein Isolate is a high-quality, bioavailable and readily digested protein. Whey protein includes naturally occurring branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). NOW Whey Protein Isolation is ideal for those who are active.

The essential amino acids in whey protein are higher than those found in any other protein source, including beef, milk, casein, and soy.

3. Optimum Nutrition

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Twenty-four grams of high-quality whey protein come from Whey Protein Isolate, which has been "isolated" away using complex filtering techniques.

It's also instantized, making it easy to mix with water or a glass with a spoon. There's no doubt that this is the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein because there are over 20 distinct flavors, including naturally scented choices.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport

Image courtesy Cellucor

Another option for those seeking a thinner, stronger body is Labrada's ProGize. It contains all of the essential amino acids, making it a complete protein that your body requires. It's also simple to digest and quickly absorbed by the body.

Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is an excellent substitute for those who want to gain muscle or lose weight.

5. Momentous Essential

Image courtesy Momentous

To assist with the protein's digestion and assimilation, this company added a scientifically backed enzyme combination. It's simple to make and tastes fantastic in water, almond milk, smoothies, or other cuisine preparations.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Organic Protein Powder, which is entirely composed of natural materials and includes all of the essential amino acids, is quickly digested and absorbed by the body.

7. Vital Proteins

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Are you in need of a better scoop? Reach for this three-time-improved solution. Our Original Collagen Peptides powder, which includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, two powerful antioxidants that provide radiance benefits, is also composed of collagen and vitamin C.

In the United States, Canada, and Australia, for example, the bottle's top is 9.33 ounces or 20 ounces in capacity. It will not be perforated on the lid for either of these two sizes. There will no longer be a rip tie that is perforated.

8. Orgain Organic

Image courtesy Orgain

Whey protein supplements may aid in the development of muscle tissue and healing, strength, joint comfort, improved mood, increased fat reduction, and decreased body fat. There are some drawbacks to whey-based products, however. Bloating is a typical issue among users.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan

Image courtesy Legion

Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion is a complete protein, providing all of the body's required amino acids. It's also readily absorbed and digested by the body. Individuals looking to increase or reduce muscle mass may benefit from Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder from Legion.

10. TRU Plant

Image courtesy TRU

TRU's Plant-Based Protein Powder is a complete protein that includes all of the required amino acids for human health. It's also simple to digest, so it begins to function in your body immediately. Depending on your objectives, plant-based proteins like this one may help you gain or lose weight.

11. Vega Sport

Image courtesy Vega Sport

The Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is a complete protein that provides all of the required amino acids to the human body. It's also simple to absorb and digested by the body. The Premium Protein Powder from Vega Sports is ideal for individuals wanting to gain muscle or lose weight.

12. Isagenix IsaPro

Image courtesy Isagenix

Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is a complete protein that provides all of the essential amino acids needed by people. It's also simple to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein can help you gain or lose weight.

13. Muscle Milk

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's Real Protein Powder is a completely natural protein that contains all of the body's required amino acids. It's also very easy to digest and rapidly absorbed by the body. Genuine Protein Powder from Muscle Milk is an excellent weight-loss or weight-gain option.

14. Naked Whey

Image courtesy Naked

Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder differs from other vanilla protein powders in that it is a full-protein supplement with all of the required amino acids. It's also quickly converted and absorbed by the body. Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is great for gaining weight or developing muscle.

15. Amazing Grass Protein

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Is it possible to get your protein from a plant-based source rather than animal flesh, fish, or other animal-based products such as dairy? Vegan Protein Powder by Amazing Grass is a high-quality plant-based protein that provides all of the essential amino acids to your body.

16. ALOHA Organic Plant Based Vanilla Protein Shake with MCT Oil

Image courtesy Aloha

Plant-based protein has been found to aid in the development of muscle in people who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply wish to reduce their animal protein intake.

The Aloha Organic Plant-Based Protein Shake, which includes 26 grams of plant-based protein from pea and brown rice proteins, is the most delicious vegan protein shake we've ever tasted. Aloha distinguishes itself from the competition by having achieved certifications as a dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, non-GMO, organic, and free of any artificial additives.

17. ISO100 Clear 100% Whey Protein Isolate Drink

Image courtesy Dymatize

The Dymatize ISO100 Clear 100% Whey Protein Isolate Drink is low in carbohydrates and comes in a number of flavors. It's ideal for individuals on a low-carb diet because to this fact.

If you're not on a low-carb diet, your muscle growth and recovery might be limited; you usually want some carbohydrates alongside protein to restore the energy in your muscles. Artificial sweeteners, including stevia (which is superior to most) and sucralose (which is better than most), are avoided.

18. Pure Protein Shake Rich Chocolate

Image courtesy Pure Protein

The high calcium content of this product comes from a blend of milk protein isolate, calcium caseinate, and whey protein concentrate. For the price of $1.66 per bottle, it delivers 30 g of protein from a combination of milk protein isolate, calcium caseinate, and whey protein concentrate.

19. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Shake

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Whey protein isolates (WPIs) are the most pure form of whey protein available. WPIs are more expensive to use than other forms of whey protein, but they're among the highest quality proteins on the market. That's why, on the Gold Standard 100% Whey label, they're listed as the first ingredient.

WPI can be used to make a protein shake that has 24 grams of protein per serving, with top ultra-filtered whey protein concentrate (WPC) to assist you gain muscle after exercise.

The Ultra Keto producer touts the product's mixability. The powder has been instantized to easily mix with a shaker cup or a glass and spoon, as is proper for this high-quality substance. There's no doubt that this is the gold standard against which all other whey products are compared.

20. ICONIC Low Carb High Protein Drinks

Image courtesy Iconic

The Iconic Protein Drink is high in protein, thanks to 20 grams of grass-fed milk protein isolate. It's also low in sugar and comprised entirely of natural sweeteners like cane sugar, monk fruit extract, and glycerine.

21. Garden of Life Meal Vanilla Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Sip on this nutritious beverage. With 44 superfoods, such as grass juices, fruits and vegetables, and fiber to keep you full for hours in a 1-cup serving, Hemp Protein is an excellent way to get plenty of clean, organic plant protein.

The meal replacement with all of the nutrients you'll need to help you build muscle and have more energy is available. It's free of the top eight allergens, making it perfect for people who are allergic to foods.

22. RSP Nutrition AvoCollagen

Image courtesy RSP

Avocado Oil and Collagen is a Keto-friendly collagen supplement made of high-quality hydrolyzed collagen peptides and nutrient-dense avocado oil. These components help to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails while also promoting strong bones and joints.

23. Quest Multi-Purpose

Image courtesy Quest

The scoop has 23 g protein, less than 1 g net carbohydrates, and 0 g sugar. This Quest Multipurpose Mix Protein Powder is composed of 60% fast absorbing Whey Protein Isolate and 40% slow absorbing Micellar Casein, which is ideal for workouts.

24. Ancient Nutrition

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

The Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein is a fantastic source of protein. Each serving includes 20 grams of protein. The blend includes hydrolyzed collagen, which will aid your gut and skin health.

This powder has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and you don't have to accept the typical vanilla flavor. It's also available in unsweetened chocolate and turmeric if you like them that way.

25. Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder

Image courtesy Isopure

Whey protein isolate is a kind of whey protein that has all of the essential amino acids in perfect quantities. It's jam-packed with high-quality protein, as the name implies. Extra fat, cholesterol, sugars, carbohydrates, lactose, and other fillers are removed to provide you with all you need while keeping everything else out.

Each 30 capsule serving of Biotest Turin provides 5.5 grams of BCAAs, 4 grams of glutamine, 75 mcg biotin, and immune support from Vitamin A, C, E, and Zinc to help you meet your micronutrient requirements.

Are protein drinks unhealthy?

Protein drinks have come under scrutiny in recent years, with some people questioning their safety. However, most experts agree that protein drinks are safe for most people when consumed in moderation.

Still, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a protein drink. First, check the nutrition label to make sure it doesn't have too much sugar. Second, choose a protein drink that contains mostly natural ingredients.

While there are many different types of protein drinks on the market, we've rounded up 25 of the best options for 2022. These protein drinks are all high-quality and offer a variety of health benefits.

What are the health benefits of protein drinks in 2022?

Protein drinks can offer a variety of health benefits, including improved muscle mass, reduced appetite, and increased energy levels. Additionally, protein drinks can help you stay hydrated and are a good source of vitamins and minerals.

If you're looking for a protein drink that will give you the most health benefits, choose one that is low in sugar and high in protein.

How to Choose the Best Protein Drinks in 2022

When it comes to choosing the best protein drinks, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Here are a few tips to help you choose the best protein drinks for you in 2022:

Consider Your Goals

What are you looking to achieve by drinking protein shakes? Are you trying to build muscle, lose weight, or both? Depending on your goals, you'll want to choose a protein powder that's tailored to help you achieve those specific goals.

Level of Protein

How much protein do you need per day? This will vary depending on your weight, activity level, and goals. If you're not sure how much protein you need, there are a few online calculators that can help you figure out an estimate.

Types of Protein

There are a few different types of protein powder, including whey, casein, soy, and plant-based protein. Each type of protein has its own benefits, so you'll want to choose one that's right for you.

Taste and Texture

Not all protein powders are created equal when it comes to taste and texture. Some are chalky and hard to drink, while others are smooth and easy to mix. Be sure to read reviews of protein powders to see what others have to say about the taste and texture before you buy.

Mixability

You'll also want to consider how well the protein powder mixes. Some protein powders clump up and don't mix well, while others dissolve easily in liquid. Again, reading reviews can help you find a protein powder that mixes well.

Price

Protein powders range in price from around $20 to $100 or more. It's important to find a protein powder that's affordable for you and fits within your budget.

Read the Label

Not all protein powders are created equal. Some contain more protein than others, while some have added ingredients like carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. It's important to read the label carefully to make sure you're getting what you want and need from your protein powder.

Ask Your Doctor

If you have any underlying health conditions, it's always a good idea to check with your doctor before starting any new supplement, including protein powder. They can help you determine if protein powder is right for you and offer advice on which type and how much to take.

With these tips in mind, you're sure to find the best protein powder for you in 2022.

Final Thoughts

Protein drinks can offer a variety of health benefits, including improved muscle mass, reduced appetite, and increased energy levels. Additionally, protein drinks can help you stay hydrated and are a good source of vitamins and minerals.

If you're looking for the best protein drinks in 2022, be sure to select one of our 25 best protein drinks in 2022 featured here today.