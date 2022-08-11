Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking for the best probiotics for gut health? You've come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss the 25 best probiotics for gut health in 2022. We'll go over their benefits, what makes them stand out from the competition, and more. So if you're looking to improve your gut health, read on.

The human gut is home to trillions of bacteria, both good and bad. Probiotics are live bacteria that can offer health benefits when consumed. They can help improve digestive function, boost the immune system, and even alleviate certain skin conditions.

Elm & Rye Probiotics Penguin CBD Oil Everest Full Spectrum CBD Gummies BEAM RMS Beauty Sakara Probiotic HUM Nutrition Olly Mango Love Wellness The NUE Co. Seed Daily Nature’s Way Renew Life Probiotic Ora Organic Garden of Life Rephresh GNC Klaire Labs Stonehenge emuaid 1MD Probiotics BioTrust BiOptimizers Organifi Balance LeanBiome

What are probiotics for gut health?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system. We usually think of bacteria as germs that cause diseases, but your body is full of them, both good and bad. Probiotics are often called "good" or "helpful" bacteria because they help keep your gut healthy.

Your gut is home to more than 500 different kinds of bacteria. These bacteria are vital for good health. They help digest food, make vitamins, and protect you from harmful bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms (in most cases, bacteria) that benefit the host organism.

When taken in adequate amounts, they can help with a number of different health problems. Probiotics are available in supplement form and are also found in some foods, such as yogurt.

There are many different types of probiotics, and they have a variety of benefits for gut health. Some probiotics can help with diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Others may help improve the health of your gut microbiome, which is the collection of all the microorganisms in your gut.

A healthy gut microbiome is important for many aspects of wellbeing, including digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Probiotics can also help with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

There are many different probiotic supplements on the market today. So how do you know which one is right for you? Here are a few things to keep in mind:

The number of live bacteria cultures.

When looking for a probiotic supplement, it's important to consider the number of live bacteria cultures it contains. The more live cultures a probiotic has, the more effective it will likely be at restoring balance to your gut flora.

The type of bacteria.

When looking for a probiotic supplement, it's important to consider the type of bacteria it contains. Some of the most important probiotic strains include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Make sure to look for a probiotic that contains one or both of these strains for the best results.

The delivery system.

When looking for a probiotic supplement, it's important to consider the delivery system it uses. Some probiotics are delivered in pill form, while others are delivered in liquid or powder form. Some probiotics also contain prebiotics, which helps to support the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

The price.

When looking for a probiotic supplement, it's important to consider the price. Probiotics can range in price from a few dollars to over a hundred dollars. Choose a probiotic that fits your budget and needs.

Now that you know what to look for in a probiotic supplement, here are the 25 best probiotics for gut health in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can help our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and many other vital bodily processes. A cutting-edge research team developed Elm & Rye's probiotic as a daily pill.

To help with digestion, try their Daily Probiotic. Adults can take one capsule per serving. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medication, talk to your doctor before using this product.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a health product made from high-quality Oregon hemp. Each batch is refined to produce a refined broad-spectrum extract. Feel free to pick from among the many delectable fragrances, including mint, citrus, natural strawberry, and cookies & cream.

They provide a variety of broad-spectrum oils in four strengths (250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, and 2,500 mg) together with five delectable tastes (mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream). It's prepared fresh every day.

Image courtesy Everest

The label on the jar of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies makes it obvious that they are created with the highest-quality hemp produced in the United States. These gummy sweets are vegan friendly and GMO-free, appealing to a wide range of clients.

Each box of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies contains 30 gummies, each of which has 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry gummy candies are also gluten-free and pesticide-free.

4. BEAM

Image courtesy BEAM

If you're looking for a probiotic supplement that can help with both gut and vaginal health, BEAM is a great option. This product contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-I and Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14, two strains of bacteria that have been shown to be effective in treating both BV and yeast infections. BEAM also contains inulin, a prebiotic that helps to nourish the good bacteria in your gut.

This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice. It's dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, and it doesn't require refrigeration. If you're looking for a probiotic supplement that can help with both gut and vaginal health, BEAM is a great option.

5. RMS Beauty

Image courtesy RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty Probiotic Gel is a topical probiotic that can be used on the face or body. This product contains Lactobacillus fermentum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and redness.

It also contains aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, which help to soothe and hydrate the skin. This gel is suitable for all skin types, and it can be used daily.

6. Sakara Probiotic

Image courtesy Sakara

Sakara Probiotic is a convenient way to get your daily dose of probiotics. These drops contain Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to improve digestion and reduce bloating.

They also contain prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. Sakara Probiotic is suitable for vegans and doesn't contain any artificial ingredients.

7. HUM Nutrition

Image courtesy HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition's supplement is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with weight loss. This product contains Lactobacillus gasseri, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to reduce belly fat.

It also contains green coffee bean extract and chromium, which can help to boost metabolism and reduce cravings. This supplement is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

8. Olly Mango

Image courtesy Olly

Olly's Mango probiotic is a delicious way to get your daily dose of probiotics. This supplement contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to improve digestion and reduce bloating.

It also contains vitamin C, which can help to boost immunity. This supplement is available in gummies or capsules, and it doesn't contain any artificial flavors or sweeteners.

9. Love Wellness

Image courtesy Love Wellness

Love Wellness's Good Girl Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with vaginal health. This product contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating BV.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

10. The NUE Co.

Image courtesy The NUE Co.

The NUE Co.'s Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with skin health. This product contains Lactobacillus paracasei, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating acne.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

11. Seed Daily

Image courtesy Seed

Seed's Daily Synbiotic contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS.

It also contains inulin, a type of prebiotic that helps to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in powder form, which can be added to water or juice.

12. Nature’s Way

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature's Way's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive health. This product contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating diarrhea.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

13. Renew Life Probiotic

Image courtesy Renew Life

Renew Life's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with immune health. This product contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating colds and flu.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

14. Ora Organic

Image courtesy Ora Organic

Ora's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with gut health. This product contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating diarrhea.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

15. Garden of Life

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive health. This product contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

16. Rephresh

Image courtesy Rephresh

Rephresh's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with vaginal health. This product contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating bacterial vaginosis.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

17. GNC

Image courtesy GNC

GNC's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive health. This product contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

18. Klaire Labs

Image courtesy Klaire Labs

Klaire Labs' Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with immune health. This product contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating colds and flu.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

19. Stonehenge

Image courtesy Stonehenge Health

Stonehenge Health's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive health. This product contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

20. Emuaid

Image courtesy Emuaid

Emuaid's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with skin health. This product contains Lactobacillus paracasei, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating eczema.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

21. 1MD Probiotics

Image courtesy 1MD

1MD's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive and immune health. This product contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS and colds.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice. This product is also vegan and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

22. BioTrust

Image courtesy BioTrust

BioTrust's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with weight loss. This product contains Lactobacillus gasseri, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in reducing body fat.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

23. BiOptimizers

Image courtesy BiOptimizers

BiOptimizers' Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive and immune health. This product contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS and colds.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

24. Organifi Balance

Image courtesy Organifi

Organifi Balance's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with digestive and immune health. This product contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in treating IBS and colds.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.

25. LeanBiome

Image courtesy LeanBiome

LeanBiome's Probiotic is a great option for those looking for a probiotic that can also help with weight loss. This product contains Lactobacillus gasseri, a strain of bacteria that has been shown to be effective in reducing body fat.

It also contains prebiotics, which help to nourish the good bacteria in your gut. This product is available in capsules or as a powder, which can be added to water or juice.